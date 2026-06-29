Everyone has a limit. Most of us like to think we’re patient, reasonable people who can brush off minor annoyances, awkward situations, and even outright disrespect. Still, every now and then, life keeps piling on one tiny frustration after another until a single comment, inconvenience, or absurd event becomes the final straw. And that’s when all that patience suddenly packs its bags and leaves.

#1 My little brother, kept removing my work clothes from the dryer, so they'd be damp when I put them on. After 3 years of "Please don't do that" etc. I came down one day to find my damp work clothes on top of the dryer and his dry clothes inside it. I saw red and started throwin his clothes all over the floor and when he inquired about it, I punched him.



I very rarely lose my temper like that and don't like conflict, but that did put a total stop to that b******t!

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#2 Couldn't figure out how to snap my fingers. After 14 years of trying, I did it.

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#3 There was this guy who made my school years hell. Made me look like an idiot infront of the school and bullied me every day. Same continued on holidays too. One day he had taken his dads car and drove to our house and with his friends and spayed to my outside wall of my house a text saying:"Here lives an adhd r****d." I cane out asking what the f**k they were doing at my house and saw the text they made. At that point i flipped. I went it to our garage and they started to follow me but stopped when i came out with a sledge hammer. I went full a*****t on their car. They tried to stop me but i yelled i am not afraid to hit you with this and they backed off. The car looked like it had rolled down a cliff. They called the cops and result was that i needed to go to a psychiatrist. But on the bright side they never bullied me again. They actually were afraid of me when they saw what i do when i go full rage mode.

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Many breaking points appear sudden and dramatic, but they are rarely caused by a single moment. More often, they develop gradually as frustrations, disappointments, and unresolved problems pile up over time. Elstoy Box describes this as the "last straw" effect, where a final event sometimes something surprisingly minor, sparks a reaction that seems far larger than the trigger itself. The reason is that people rarely experience stress in isolation. They adapt to difficult circumstances, convince themselves they can handle one more inconvenience, or hold onto the hope that things will eventually improve. Because the buildup happens slowly, it can be difficult to recognize how much emotional weight is accumulating until a person reaches a point where even a small setback feels unbearable. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I was bullied and made fun of relentlessly in elementary school. One day in 4th grade we were lining up to go somewhere, I can't remember where, and the girl behind me was just laying into me. Making fun of my mom and grandmother. I don't remember exactly what she said but I snapped and hit her in the face with my math book. Like a full on baseball bat swing with both hands and all my weight behind it. I hit her so hard her head bounced off the wall. 27 years later I still look back on that as a satisfying moment.



Edit: I did not expect this comment to see the light of day again. Wow. I got sent to the office and paddled and then more at home. Nothing happened to her. They didn't view bullying the same then as they do now. It was obviously something you were doing wrong that got you made fun of therefore it was your own fault. Mine apparently wasn't dressing girly enough and acting ladylike.

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#5 I had a major crush on a girl, but she was dating someone else, so I stayed out of it. We were just friends. Her boyfriend went away to college, and she told me that they broke up when he left. A few days later I went over to her house to study, and we ended up hooking up.



A day or two later I was talking to her, asking when we could go on a real date or something, and she said "Oh, no, I didn't actually break up with my boyfriend, sorry."



I punched the wall. To know that I was the 'other guy,' when I'd tried so hard to respect their relationship and keep my d**k in my pants... I snapped. Told her how I felt about it, stopped talking to her, tried not to punch any more walls (cause punching walls hurts).

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#6 I've always been the quiet kid in school. at some point I was a last year student in High school, and this ridiculously tall guy from a lower year comes up with the idea that it'd be fun to make fun of me. for quite a while I just ignored the idiot, like I always did. untill this one day. I was stressed out of my mind, my grandfather was close to d****g of cancer, and I was depressed and s******l. and that guy takes it another step. a step that no bully had taken before, as I generally used to run to the teacher before that point. he made physical contact, he tried to push me or something. and for the first and up until now last time in my life, I fought back. In one, almost automatic reaction, I kicked the unsuspecting guy. I hit his legs at full speed, kicking the legs literally from under his body. He landed probably rather painfully on his a*s on the wet pavement. then I 'calmly' resumed walking towards school as if nothing had happened.



about a week later I learned that that guy had a black belt in karate or something other that uses belts to indicate levels. Had he expected a reaction from me, I would probably have been the one sitting on the ground.



fun part was, that one of the teachers observed it all. When I came into her class she complimented me on how I dealt with it. She thought it was good I came up for myself.

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A major reason that pressure continues to build is that many people avoid confrontation for as long as possible. According to Elite Daily, speaking up requires vulnerability, and for some individuals, past experiences have taught them that expressing their needs leads to arguments, punishment, or being dismissed altogether. As a result, remaining silent can feel like a form of self-protection. The problem is that avoiding uncomfortable conversations rarely makes the underlying issue disappear. Instead, frustration lingers and resentment quietly grows. Every ignored comment, broken promise, or repeated annoyance gets added to an emotional tally that becomes heavier over time.

#7 **Tl; DR- I had an a*****e teacher, so I mixed marmite into his peanut butter.**



There was this d****e-bag teacher named Mr. A*****e. Even though Mr. A*****e has two high school aged kids, he continued to be a s******c b***h.

I will now list the ways Mr. A*****e was an a*****e:



* He made us take group tests. Each person would get one test and the four of us would turn them in as a packet, but only one person's out of the group would get graded and every one would get that persons score.



* He did not permit drinking of any substance in class. Sure, I get not being able to drink milk shakes or apple jews, but you couldn't even drink water. Conversely, you could eat whatever food you wanted, but had to give a bite to him.



* He would eat peanut butter out of the jar while he was teaching, so we were forced to endure him opening his mouth to speak with peanut butter in it.



* He took off points if you wrote non fence post [fours](http://luc.devroye.org/Egobox--NibbleDiary-2010.jpg).



* You had to turn in your notes. FOR GOD SAKE ITS MATH, I COPY DOWN THE PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND DO THEM . Notes only got full credit if you wrote how a problem was done in a paragraph. They were collected at the end of class.



Last but not least, he would not accept papers if they were stapled wrong, and by stapled wrong I mean with the 2 little pieces of metal on the front of the paper instead of the back. I got a 50% on a test because I turned it in late. By late I mean after the bell, because I had to re staple the thing 5 times. At that point in time, I was so done. I snapped. During break, I mixed marmite into his beloved jar of peanut butter. He did not notice that I did this until the hellish mixture was already in his mouth. With a sound similar to a bear making love, he gagged and ran out of. He spat the ungodly concoction into the nearby garbage can and dismissed us an hour early.

#8 Years ago, my brother and I were fighting over who owned the only iPod charging cable we could find in the house. He would not quit bugging me about it. So I snapped and split his shin open with a vacuum cleaner. In hindsight, this was not a rational reaction.

#9 My biggest bully growing up was my sister. She was mean, condescending, even outing me to my family, with upsetting results. I even moved 3 states away from her and her family. She still would call, and would still constantly put me down. She knows what's hard for me and she knows what upsets me, and uses it. One time she called me to say she "saw a picture on Facebook she thought was me". It was a picture of a guy who looked a lot like that meme with the condescending nerd (sorry, advice animals isn't my scene. I don't know the memes name). The entire call was a setup for a joke basically. I f*****g lost it. I hung up the phone, blocked her on every tech avenue I could, and threw away/donated all my unhealthy food. If she was going to pick on me for being overweight and have bad skin, and being lesbian, and my awesome job (she thinks is below her and her husband) then I would just f*****g prove her wrong. That was 4 months ago. I've gone from 160lbs to 129lbs. Headed my way to swole city. I f*****g love it. We haven't talked since.

Of course, people do not all respond to situations in the same way. Self Psych notes that factors such as temperament, upbringing, sleep quality, physical health, and existing stress levels can significantly influence how much pressure someone can handle before reaching their limit. Some individuals naturally have a longer fuse and are able to absorb frustrations without becoming overwhelmed, while others may be operating with far less emotional bandwidth due to ongoing stress or exhaustion. Understanding these differences makes it easier to see that breaking points are often shaped by circumstances that are invisible to everyone else.

#10 My little brother, 8 years old, was playing football(soccer) with some friends and older boys(15/16?) came on to the field and one of them demanded that they leave to let them play. My brothers friends left meekly but my brother stood his ground and told them that they were going to finish playing because that was fair and that they had to wait their turn(i was so proud of my little brother then).

The boy started to call my little brother names and i quickly walked onto the field told the boy he needed to let my brother and his friends finish playing. He told me to stfu and grabbed the ball out of my brothers hands, my little brother tried to grab it back and as he did so this boy punched my little bro in the face. I stood still for 1 second, then as he was still looking at my brother, i hit him so hard on the side of his jaw my knuckle split. As he fell on the grass, his friends did not make a move for me so i took my brother by the hand a slowly walked off the field with him. I was 15 at the time and still have a scar on the middle knuckle of my right hand (i had picked furiously at the scab to get a scar so i could remeber this majestic moment).

#11 Mom has a rare neurological disease that makes her prone to falling. I am the only one who mainly cares for her. One day after I get out of my morning classes, I go straight to my boyfriends house. Once I get there I call to check on my mom but she doesn't answer. I'm thinking ok, maybe she fell asleep. This is around 4pm her usual nap time. I end up taking a nap at his house, wake up then we take a trip to the mall.



This is around 7. I realize I haven't heard from my mother. I call. No answer. Call again. No answer. Ok maybe she's in the shower. I wait 20 minutes call again and no answer. Now I'm in full panic mode. Something has happened to her and she can't get to the phone. I start calling family members that are nearby and ask if they have heard from her and they say no. My cousin who has a spare key incase of an emergency tells me that she will go check on her. Meanwhile on my way home I'm still calling and there's no answer.



My boyfriend and I get home and tear up the stairs thinking something devastating has happened, I get to my mothers bedroom and she's fine, just talking with my cousin who came to check on her. I ask my mother if she's ok. And she says yes. (My cousin in the meantime hightails it out the house because she knew I was about to get angry) I ask her why didn't she answer the phone when I kept calling. Her response "You thought it was more important to go to your boyfriends house instead of checking on your mother and making sure she's ok."



I snapped. I never yelled at my mother not once in my 24 years of life. I screamed at her on how I did call, and how dare she do something like that to me, the only person who is here by her side, how dare she keep me worried especially in her current condition. How she had no right to be so petty.



In the end she realized that I did in fact call her and she had fell asleep and didn't hear the phone. And she apologized for what she did. But I will never forget that.

#12 Ok so I have this friend who has a few behavioral problems, linked to mental issues yada yada, but he always liked to p**s me off one way or another. Most of it was harmless, but it was **constant**. Examples include stealing my bag and hiding it some where, s*******g me with water, poking me and s**t, childish stuff...which I guess makes sense since we were in high school. I am pretty docile and never did anything back, but anyway one day he went one step too far. I was eating a meat pie for lunch, and he kept on flicking me with nerds (the candy). He had one of those massive multi-flavoured boxes, so he had plenty in supply. I am not really caring, and he seems to notice this so he tips the **entire** contents of the nerds box onto my pie. I'm not exactly sure why this out of everything else he had done made me snap, but I threw my pie at him. I know it doesn't sound like much, and it's a very much you had to be there, kinda thing, but just imagine a scolding hot meat pie dribbling down the front of your, now, tomato sauce/nerd coloured school uniform that you have no way of cleaning, for the next three hours.

Interestingly, reaching a breaking point is not always a negative experience. While the moment itself may be messy, emotional, or uncomfortable, it can also mark the beginning of meaningful change. Psychology Today explains that finally standing up for yourself often brings a sense of relief because it ends the exhausting cycle of suppressing feelings and ignoring personal needs. Once people stop carrying resentment, self-doubt, and the constant feeling that they should have spoken up sooner, they often experience greater clarity about what they are willing to tolerate moving forward. Establishing boundaries transforms private frustrations into clear expectations, making relationships and situations easier to navigate. In some cases, the people involved respond with understanding and respect.

#13 So I was in the U.S. Navy. This was during my 4th year straight on a ship somewhere in the middle of a deployment...



We had a sandwich line that you could make the s*******t sandwiches at during the hours the mess decks weren't serving meals. As my job in the navy required a really weird watch rotation, I frequented the sandwich line a lot.



Anyway the sandwich line and the associated mess deck area was always supposed to be manned with the red shirt wearing new to the navy people, called crankers. They do things like make sure there is enough meat, condiments, napkins, and what have you.



To the story. I walk up to the sandwich line and only the s*******t of salty bologna and white cheese are left, to be put on the most exquisite bread example of the Saharan desert. So it's all bad. In my mind I am comforted by the fact that I can just lay down some mayonnaise and it will all be acceptable. So I sit down at my table and grab the squeeze bottle of mayo... empty. I get up and try 5-6 more bottles... empty. I try to find the red shirts to tell them I need more mayo... Nobody to be found. So I am mad.



Halfway through my cardboard, protein, dairy concoction all 4 of the red shirts roll back onto the mess decks with fresh coffee from our little coffee stand deal. So I am even more mad that the reason I don't have any mayo is so they could all go get coffee and hang out while they should be doing something else. I decide to let it ride though. I didn't feel like getting into it with anyone. Then it happens. The red shirts all sit down at the table next to me and one of them spills a little bit of coffee on the table. He then complains that there are no napkins to wipe his mess up. It's his f*****g job to stock napkins! So he's complaining about himself not being able to do his own job! Aaaaand then I snapped.



I was an MM1 at the time which put me about 4 ranks ahead of the crankers in question, but my collar devices were hidden at the time because I had a jacket on. Anyways, I start yelling at the guy about how he can't b***h about there not being any napkins if it's his job to get them. Then I kindly pointed out to them all that I had 6 empty bottles of mayonnaise on my table by shaking them and throwing them on the floor as I yelled that they were empty. I am in full on rage mode at this point and three of the little vermin scatter. The alpha cranker, some ginger Seaman Apprentice stands up and asks me, "Who do you think you are to come onto my mess decks and tell me how to do my job?!" So I take off my jacket and his whole persona changes. Then he says, "Well petty officer, I don't think what your doing is professional and I'm not gonna swear at you but," then I cut him off and chewed his a*s for like 5 minutes while his cohorts ran back with a box full of fresh mayonnaise bottles. I'd feel bad for the guy, but f**k him. His lack of ability to do his job led to my quality of life going down because I was forced to choke down a dry salty bologna sammich with now lubricating condiments. It's t*****e!



tl;dr f*****g mayonnaise.

#14 My last place of employment, I was a co-supervisor with a girl who was a complete control freak. Normally I need to be in control, but I was adopting a new philosophy that would allow me to release the need for control and worry less. This also meant I would not go out of my way to do things that weren't my job.



7 months at this job, and this girl had me on edge. Her shift started 4 hours before mine, she would do everything she had to do in that time and by the time I came in, there was nothing to do. She felt that I needed to re-do everything she did just so that I had something to do.



Our bickering became arguing, I asked our supervisor to intervene, she declined and said we had to clear it up on our own. So I showed up to work with every intention of having a mature, adult conversation about how we can work together.



That didn't happen. Instead, she criticized my parenting skills and (never in my life had I done this before, or since) on my way out, I screamed at the top of my lungs "GO THE F**K TO HELL!" Traveling home I called my boss and told her I quit.



Also, I was aware there was a camera and microphone system installed, so my snap was available for replay.

#15 I was playing hockey and for some reason I was pissed off that day. This one guy had slashed me a few times but hadn't gotten caught for it, which pissed me off even more. Later in the game, they dumped the puck into the corner and I went back to get it. The d**k who had been slashing me decided it was a perfect time to give me a shot in the back as I was playing the puck up the boards. As soon as the puck cleared the blue line, I turned around and crosschecked that m**********r into the net, knocking it off the moorings. I then calmly skated to the both and served my two minutes. Good times.

As funny as these stories are, they also reveal that everyone truly has a breaking point. No matter how patient, easygoing, or tolerant a person may be, there’s always a limit to how much frustration, inconvenience, or nonsense they can quietly endure before finally saying enough is enough. Of course, not all snapping points are created equal. Some were triggered by years of pent-up resentment, while others came from something as ridiculous as a misplaced comment or a minor inconvenience at exactly the wrong moment.

#16 This week. The company I freelance for had not paid invoices that were overdue by at least two months. Paying me would in no way have bankrupted the company, yet they were refusing, not answering phone calls, etc. I checked my bank account and what? $0.00 balance, which hasn't happened in at least ten years because I am an adult. Well, I just f*****g lost my s**t. Called the useless wimp of a project manager, and absolutely screamed at her until she told me to call the CFO of the company. I called him and screamed at him him how because of his company's (in)action, I would be homeless in less than a month. Actual truth. Screaming cryface all the way. This is something I've never done in my life.

Next day: FedEx delivered a check that was 100% of what they owed me. Why was that so hard?

TL; DR: get a real job, kids. Freelancing sometimes s***s sad d***s.

#17 I was at my secondary school, and had this one teacher that really grinded my gears, we'll call him Mr. W, the wood shop teacher.



So, I was the primary carer for my Mum who had Epilepsy, Ovarian Cancer and a couple of lumps in her Kidneys. Obviously, caring for someone with frequent hospital appointments and medical problems took me out of school a few times. This teacher wouldn't let it go, and used to mock me in front of the class.



"Oh JackkDude is late, what today? Taking mummy a stroll?"



Funnily enough she was in a wheelchair because of an operation.



I waited and waited, then he said "It's okay, she'll not roll away, school's important too." He then laughed and said "Ah, that's one for the joke book."



I flipped my s**t, seriously. Picked up his coffee mug and launched it at him, and ruined his suit. Then told him "My Mum has medical issues but you need help with that issue you've got with talking s**t."



All my class laughed and he stormed off with me to the Headteacher. I then was allowed to skip his lesson and instead got to have a lesson working on other subjects with the Headteacher who was the best teacher in the school.



Suspended for a week. Worth.



TL;DR: Mocked by teacher for being a carer, flipped s**t and got out of his class and in with the best teacher.

#18 My sister.

I was about 7 years old and my sister was 5. We was being driven home from McDonald's and I had a chocolate milk shake and Hannah had her own but wanted mine. She kept grabbing it and trying to take it off me. I give her fair warning and my dad told Hannah to leave it but being a 5 year old girl, didn't. Just as we was pulling in to the drive way she got hold of my drink, wrapped her lips around the straw and blown bubbles in my milkshake. I was so pissed off so i ripped it out of her hands, pulled off the lid and dumped the milkshake over her head.



I remember this brown glooping mass oozing where her face used to be when a mouth hole appeared and screamed "Mummmmmmyyyy!"



I never got in trouble as my parents could see my sister acting up. Fond memory.

If these stories prove anything, it’s that the final straw is rarely the biggest problem, rather it’s usually just the one that arrived after a very long line of others. Keep reading to discover more fascinating insights into human behavior, stress, and the surprisingly universal experience of reaching your limit!

#19 My first fast-food job out of school. Because of the high turnover and me having two brain cells to rub together, I quickly became a supervisor.



9th day working in a row, into the 10th hour of my shift. It's near the end of the day so fairly quiet, other staff members start cleaning up. I'm poring over the roster, trying to re-arrange things as 4 people have called in sick for tomorrow (again). Desperately calling everyone on the list, trying to cover the day. Feeling broken as I realise I can't arrange it without putting myself in there as well.



Bleach blonde, fake tan b***o girl of 16 walks into the office, puts her hands on her hips and says "Do you think you can come and help us out the front instead of slacking off in the office?" and walks away before I can reply.



While it sounds like an exaggeration, it is the one time of my life I've ever yelled at someone out of pure rage.



Edit: words.

#20 I couldn't zip my jacket up.



I was trying for hours. I just couldn't figure it out.



I looked down at the fasteners on my jacket.



And then I snapped.

#21 So, I was in high school, senior year study hall.

There was this group of d*****y prep girls and guys sitting there commenting on me and my friends, saying we're s******s and stupid and that nonsense. Finally, one guy turned around and goes, "Yeah, she's a f****n' weirdo and a w***e." About my best friend after they'd ragged on about me.

So, me, being the quiet, bookish girl I was, lost it.

I stood up, slammed my hands on the table and yelled, "Oh yeah?! Go f**k yourself, seriously! Before you sit there and talk s**t about someone, why don't you talk to them! You don't know s**t! None of you do! Who the f**k do you think you are?"

Then the teacher who was there tried telling me to calm down and they were 'just kidding'.

Then I lost it and turned to him and said, "The f**k they were. You heard it all and you sat there?! What the hell is that? You're supposed to keep students in line!"

Guy who called BFF a w***e said I was a f*****g nut. I threw a book at his face and gave him a bloody nose. It was awesome.

#22 I was in Kabul at an undisclosed location, part of a small team set to do a speciic task. We had just arrived there maybe a few days prior.



We were in our tent and just chilling as we had returned for the day when we came under RPG/mortar fire. It was me and another SPC in there and as we're not QRF all we're supposed to do is hunker down in the bunker until it's dealt with.



Mind you, we're just armed with the basic combat load and our M4s.





This little s**t starts talking about how much he wants to run out and get into the fight. I respond with the fact that we're a bit outgunned in this case when it comes to effective range, and it would be stupid. Plus, the John Wayne-looking Lt Colonel told us to stay put.



He starts ripping into *me* saying I'm a coward for not running face first into RPG/mortar fire with only a d**n 5.56 pea shooter and no d**n sense or structure. It escalated, tried to ignore his adreniline based insults until I finally had enough and punched him in the face. Mind you I'm 32 at the time and haven't fought in years.. but at this point I was pissed and this kid was about to do something to get himself k****d.



I jumped on him and just started wailing away until he finally just shut up. We sat in silence until stand down and never spoke of it again.

#23 I was 16 and my parents had to go away for the weekend. I told a couple close friends that we could hang out and drink some beers at my place. Word got out because high school and a larger group of people showed up. Most of these guys were my friends but a couple of them were there because of the group I hung out with. One guy that I never liked thought he could take advantage of me. I'm a quiet and non confrontational guy. Everyone knew that. He tried to a***e that trait. He stared eating my food, tried smoking in the house and was pretty much being his d****y self. I told him to get out of the house and he got c***y. He figured everyone in the house had his back over mine (he'd started fights and let others finish before). We were face to face at the top of the stairs that went to the entrance. After a lot of yelling I Sparta kicked him down the stairs. Ran down and punched him in the face then picked him up and threw him out the door. One of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Bullying and teasing at school went down by at least half because everyone saw it.

#24 In uni we had a project where we had to make a soft toy that could interact with children. It was a group project and I offered to do the actual sewing of the toy as I've had some experience with sewing (dresses, cross stitch, stuffed animals) and didn't trust my team of males to attempt it.



We were in class one day finishing the project and one of the guys in our group was b******g about how nice everyone else's toy looked. We had done a large purple kangaroo type thing, which involved me to do rudimentary pattern making in order to get all four limbs, the head and tail on to the large torso. It had a plastic section in it's tummy which was difficult to attach and make it look nice too. Everyone else's projects were basically lumps, round blobby things that took a few minutes to cut and sew.



This guy would not stop complaining about how nice the other one's looked so I lost it. A chucked a book at him and told him to go home and sew something as complicated as what we had designed and make it look nicer than what I had finished. I told him if he didn't like the final project that he should have sewn it himself. I was so pissed that he was complaining about what I had done. I contributed more time and effort to that part of the project than anyone else, plus I did more work on the presentation boards and presentation than he did. He got really quiet after and didn't complain after that.

#25 Was working graveyard stocking a local grocery chain. this little dip s**t asst. manager was always hey ideas ideas! lets do this for the store! this that and the other! i gave no s***s, just wanted the pay check in return for doing a decent job. after my initial crew of 2 were put on day hours they would bring in tweakers and drunks. eventually they really put pressure on me to do it by myself. and well, after unloading trucks with really s**t packing on the pallets i knew that was dangerous to be alone during all this so I refused. eventually dude hires this 19 year old who is drunk when shows up, eating s**t off the shelves, and drinking beer on work time. I said either i get real help or I don't do it, little p***k tried to be the boss and I took my store key and bounced it off his chest and walked out..





was f*****g glorious.

#26 My dad's mother hasn't liked me since before I was born just because she always hated my mother. Unfortunately, I lived across the street from her for most of my life and since she was my dad's mom, we spent a lot of time over there. So I grew up hearing about how much better than me all of my younger cousins were. As I got older, I stayed away as much as I could, but still would occasionally have to see her at holidays and hear how horrible my life was compared to theirs. I should not have been the black sheep of the family because my grandmother was very religious and I was, too, growing up. I wasn't the cousin who ended up getting pregnant four times outside of marriage. I wasn't the cousin who got divorced several times. I wasn't the cousin who chased boys and s*x and d***s. I wasn't the cousin who had tattoos (as far as she knew, at least, mine were covered). I was the cousin who put school first, graduated college, and waited for marriage. But I was always told how horrible I was compared to my cousins.



The day after my brother d**d, we were at my house, where my brother had d**d. I was 21, had driven all night the night before from college in another state, my 18 year old brother had not even been gone 24 hours. My grandmother decided to verbally attack and a***e me for not giving my brother my bed or my bedroom while I was gone. I snapped. 21 years of putting up with her s**t and she decided to attack me the day after my little brother d**d? I verbally attacked her right back, throwing in her face the 21 years of s**t she'd given me. My friend who had driven down with me was scared of me because I am very laid back and soft-spoken. It usually seems like I let people walk over me.



My dad basically had to push me out of the house before I shut up. Wrong time, wrong place.