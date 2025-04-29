In an intriguing AskReddit thread, internet users revealed the things that they believe society has “brainwashed” people into thinking that they need, even though they probably don’t. We’ve collected their most insightful opinions to share with you, and you can check them out below.

If you’re not careful, social pressure can have a powerful yet often subtle impact on your life. Even if you think you’re immune to other people’s and companies' opinions, they can still sometimes gently push you in one direction or another, where you pick up certain habits just because that’s how others behave.

#1 An endless stream of clothes/accessories to follow every trend. Overconsumption of clothing is a huge issue.

#2 Expensive weddings.

#3 Social media.

Human beings are hardwired to be social, and most of you probably want to be respected, admired, and possibly even loved by your peers and members of the community. It’s completely natural. ADVERTISEMENT Out of that desire to fit in, you copy the behaviors, attitudes, and habits you see around you. On the flip side, behaving differently than everyone around you potentially means that you’re left out of the social group. And very few people intentionally want to be outsiders.

#4 The newest phone every year no matter the price.

#5 A new car as soon as the old car is paid off.

#6 A 12 step skin care routine.

According to American Addictions Centers, most grown-ups likely deny that external sources influence their choices. However, with how ubiquitous advertising is these days, its persuasion affects everyone to a greater or lesser extent. One source of influence you might not think about all that often is how your friends shape what you do. For example, one recent study showed that people drinking in pairs tend to imitate each other’s orders, frequency of drinking, and volume of consumption. In short, who you spend time around tends to shape what you do, just like your behavior affects those around you. This can be problematic if you have issues with addiction and substance misuse, but your social circle encourages that sort of behavior.

#7 Designer anything.

#8 Super white teeth. It doesn’t look weird at all.

#9 Climbing the corporate ladder. You spend years stepping on rungs made of stress and unpaid overtime, only to realize the top floor belongs to someone else—and they just pulled the ladder up behind them.

AAC states that it’s crucial to develop the skills to resist the unconscious influence that your friends exert. For one, you should not hesitate to refuse to take part in behavior that you know is harmful to you. When you use short responses and quick refusals, you are not leaving any room for discussion. ADVERTISEMENT “While friends may be well-meaning, they may not understand the realities of recovery as intricately as someone working through it, and they may take hesitation as a sign of uncertainty.”

#10 Fabric softener. Just more perfumes and probably micro plastics.

#11 The belief that everyone needs to have children, which, in my opinion, is a dangerous mindset since you have people who neglect their kids abuse their kids murder there kids ect.

#12 Gonna keep this light. Most people don’t NEED a shower every day. Embrace the ponytail and wear that shirt a third time before washing. The earth will thank you. But PLEASE, however funky you get, brush and floss those teeth twice a day.

What behaviors, attitudes, and habits do you personally believe are completely unnecessary but which society has forced on most people, dear Pandas? Which ones do you think do the most harm? What do you do to stay resilient and resist all of that (not so) subtle social pressure? What do you think society has subtly pressured you into doing? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this. If you have a moment, share yours in the comments below.

#13 Diamond jewelry



It can be made in labs. Chemically and atomically the exact same stuff that gets pulled out of the earth with child and slave labor. Then hoarded to artificially inflate the price. *All that blood and misery just for something shiny to look at.* "A wedding ring should be 3mo pay," screw that nonsense the entire and whole way! It's just cut and polished carbon; whoopty-f*****g-do.

#14 Religion to be a good person....you need empathy.

#15 Religion.

One of my favorite sayings is from a meme: "If you need the threat of hell to be a good person, then you're just a bad person on a leash.".

#16 Alcohol.

#17 A relationship. Learn to be happy on your own and things will fall into place.

#18 A million vitamins and supplements every day, like hundreds of dollars a month amounts.

#19 Keurigs. Making coffee is not that hard or time-consuming.

#20 A four-year degree for jobs that pay you $18/hr and ask if you’re 'passionate about Excel.'

#21 You can fix stuff. Don’t have to replace every time.

#22 A gigantic fake a*s.

#23 Expensive funerals and coffins.



Just incinerate me when it's time. I'll be dead, I obviously won't care. And even if I did believe in an afterlife I still don't see why I would care as I wouldn't be hanging around my old self.

#24 Gender Reveal...

#25 To ruin the lives of people that are different than they are.

#26 To prove they're right.



You don't need to reply to every comment that denies the point you were trying to make. Your time is valuable. State your points and move on with your life.

#27 Make Up. No one actually needs it but we've unfortunately brainwashed women into thinking they need it.

#28 Streaming services. Oh, I NEED to see my shows. I need my sports. The classics aren’t on most services, and the new stuff is trash. They jack the prices on these packages, remove content, people cry, and then pay it anyway. I have two services for my wife. I pay $15 for a bundle. I see people paying $100/mo for streaming, and that's just TV.

#29 New cars, new clothes, new rugs, new homes, new stuff.