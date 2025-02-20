Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
11 Smelly Things That Happen When You Don’t Shower Regularly
Beauty, Health

11 Smelly Things That Happen When You Don't Shower Regularly

Showers have come a long way since the ancient Greeks first decided to concoct devices that rained water down all over their bodies. Today, we have specialized shower heads, delicate temperature control, and much cleaner water, for example.

Still, some people seem to have a problem with taking a frequent shower. This unhealthy habit can not only lead to some smelly issues, but science suggests there’s a whole host of other reasons to rinse yourself on the regular.

RELATED:

    You don’t have to shower every day, but experts warn you shouldn’t go too long without one either

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Based on the available evidence, history tells us humans likely began washing themselves as early as the Stone Age, with archaeological findings indicating that people in the prehistoric era bathed near natural springs and used water for cleaning.

    However, the practice of regular bathing and the development of sophisticated hygiene systems became more prominent in civilizations like the Indus Valley Civilization and Ancient Greece during the Bronze Age, around 5,000 years ago.

    These days, there’s no end to the soaps, shampoos, and specialized cleansers available to us, yet there are still people who tend to neglect their personal hygiene. While experts argue that showering every day isn’t necessary, but more of a social norm, dermatologists and doctors agree that skipping a regular shower or bath can lead to many negative results for your health.

    Dermatitis Neglecta And Fungal Infections

    According to the Healthy website, infrequent washing can result in dermatitis neglecta, a condition characterized by patches of dark, scaly skin caused by the accumulation of sweat, oils, and dead skin cells. What’s more, areas like the feet and groin are particularly susceptible to fungal infections (such as athlete’s foot) when not cleaned regularly.

    Aggravating Pre-Existing Skin Conditions

    People with pre-existing skin conditions, such as eczema, may experience worsening symptoms due to the buildup of sweat and bacteria. On the other hand, showering too regularly could aggravate dry skin because it strips away natural oils, so it’s best to find the balance that works for you – a dermatologist can always step in if the problem is severe.

    Image credits: Sarah Chai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Scalp Problems

    According to the Bustle website, neglecting hair washing can lead to scalp problems, including dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, resulting in itchiness, flakiness, and no end of irritation. It really makes sense then to wash up from head to toe, then. 

    Decreased Self-Esteem

    The Hosh Yoga website tells us that it’s not just what’s inside that counts – poor hygiene can lead to social isolation, embarrassment, and decreased self-esteem due to concerns about body odor and appearance, so don’t be shy to soak up some suds more often than not.

    Clogged Pores And Acne Flare Ups

    Shower Addict says that, without regular cleansing, dead skin cells can build up, leading to a dull complexion, clogged pores, and conditions such as acne, folliculitis (inflammation of the hair follicles), and even skin infections.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Mental Health Issues

    According to Resto NYC, neglecting personal hygiene can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety, further diminishing the motivation to maintain cleanliness, and potentially exacerbating existing mental health issues. 

    Increased Risk Of Skin Infections

    The Shower Pro Tips website tells us that neglecting regular showers can lead to the accumulation of sweat, dirt, dead skin cells, and bacteria on the skin, increasing the risk of unpleasant skin infections like dermatitis.

    Potential For Systemic Infections

    Severe skin infections from poor hygiene can, in rare cases, spread deeper into the body, leading to more serious health issues. According to the Healthline website, people with a weakened immune system have a higher risk of skin infections and complications from skin infections.

    Unpleasant Body Odor

    Last (but certainly not least), is the fact that skipping your regular shower will make you stink. While sweat itself doesn’t have much of a smell, when it mixes with the natural bacteria on your skin, the gas that the bacteria produces will make you reek, which could lead to some awkward situations.

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Maintaining regular personal hygiene through consistent showering is essential to prevent these negative outcomes and promote overall health and well-being. So, ask yourself, how many days has it been since you had a good, soapy rinse? Hopefully not long enough to smell the answer!

    While we know showering is key, it seems nobody can agree on a set shower schedule, at least not these netizens

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
