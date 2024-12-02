People who’ve ever met a celebrity who wasn’t in a very good mood can attest to the fact that they’re not always as smiley or nice as they might seem. The netizens on today’s list sure can. On said list below, you will find people’s stories about the time they encountered rude celebrities with details and names. So, if you’re curious to see who’s actually not as nice as they might seem, scroll down to find people’s answers, and feel free to grab some popcorn while you’re at it.

#1 Christina Aguilera, no doubt. In my 20′s, I was a fan and won a supposed “meet and greet” with her on her promo tour here in Spain. I was so very excited and got a couple of CD’s and pictures ready for her to sign, as well as my camera ready for that desired picture with her.



When we got to the hotel where she was doing the press release, my friend & I met the other winner, a 16 y.o. girl that had traveled all night to meet Aguilera, her idol (we were already in Barcelona where the press conference was being held). Christina came out and the label people said we could stay for the press conference and that we would meet her afterwards, so we waited patiently until after the press asked all their questions.



The label manager then came to us and said we could now approach her for the signature/picture, so we did. “Christina, we love your music, can you sign our CD’s?” I asked.



She looked at me from top to bottom, put on a disgusting face and WALKED AWAY without even saying anything. While she was doing that, the 16 y.o. girl was trying to tell the bodyguard (in broken English) that she had traveled all night to come see her - he just said “sorry” and closed the door behind him.



The label manager was so embarrassed that she said she would try to get us tickets to the show that night (a TV show performance- she/we never got them) to see her and told us to please leave all the merchandise we had brought for her to sign, and so we did.



At this point, I was so disgusted by her behavior that I didn’t even care anymore, I just felt really bad for the 16 y.o. About 2 weeks later I received in the mail a couple of promo CD’s and a signed picture. Stored it somewhere and FORGOT about Christina Aguilera! (Sorry, but there is NO excuse to treat your fans like that, especially at the beginning of your career-this was 2001 I believe).



During these almost 20 years, because of my job, I have been able to meet different celebrities -mostly artists, as I work in the music business- and never have I ever met any other celebrity that was SO RUDE to me or anybody around. So, that’s my 2 cents on rude celebrities… :P

#2 I met the rudest celebrity I’ve ever known, and one of the nicest, both on the same day during the same shoot. RUDE: Katherine Heigl I moved out to Los Angeles in 2005 and started doing background work, (extras) to make money while I tried to find an agent. One of the first shows I worked on was Grey’s Anatomy .



This show had ZERO reputation at the time… it was just starting out, and I didn’t know any of the stars by face and name. No one did. I was at the wardrobe trailer getting my wardrobe selected by the costumes department. Extras bring wardrobe selections of their own clothes to set; this is requested by production.



It can be a pain sometimes to lug around 3 full wardrobe options, but at least your clothes are clean, they fit perfectly, and they’re comfortable… after all, you bought them.



Anyway, I had a backpack with me at the time which I had set down on one of the wardrobe steps… it covered *maybe* 1/8 of the step. Heigl burst out of the truck and without heading down the steps, saw my bag and yelled at the top of her lungs, “ STAIRS!!!! ” Then she demanded to know whose bag it was. When I apologized and moved it, she proceeded to read me the riot act on how dangerous, inconsiderate, and worthless I was as a human being.



Even the wardrobe people looked embarrassed. Now, I don’t know what the story was about why she was in the wardrobe truck, or why she was pissed off, but she acted like she was God’s gift to acting and I had no clue who she was. I actually thought she was part of the wardrobe team because she was by the truck, but it became quickly apparent that she was an actress on the show.

#3 Bella Thorne. Yes, the living meme herself. This is her now. This is the Bella Thorne I had “met:” Anyways, so this was years ago, and I don’t remember how or why I got to meet her. I remember I waited hours at the local mall to meet her with my best friend. When we finally had got to the table to meet her, she didn’t acknowledge that her and I were there. She was talking to her friend Pia Mia, a singer.



This was her at the time: You see, I’m a pretty shy person, and I had become extra shy obviously, since she was the star of one of my favorite Disney shows, Shake It Up. I managed to get a “Hi” out. She didn’t even do anything or say it back. Nope, she just continued talking to Pia.



I took one of the pictures she had to sign, and she just snatched it and literally scribbled her signature without looking. I get it, it must’ve been a long day of seeing screaming fans and whatever, but that was just straight up rude. And yes, I still have that picture.

#4 Katrina Kaif "It was Katrina Kaif. Some weeks back, I was at an upmarket hotel in Los Angeles with my extended family. I & some of my cousins were hanging out at the pool and the hotel's gym was right next to it. Through the glass wall, we saw Katrina Kaif working out inside. My 10-year-old cousin is a huge fan of hers for all the mass-y, masala movies he watches. He was very excited to go & meet her but we didn't want to disturb her or be rude. So we asked him to wait till she was done to approach her. After a couple of minutes, she was done with her workout.



She was sitting, having juice & chatting to another white girl [May be she was her sister, I'm not sure]. We finally couldn't hold back our cousin any longer, so he grabbed his phone & ran to her. He told her he was a huge fan, told her she looked very pretty, & asked if he could get a selfie with her.



Her reply? She looked at him with dead eyes said "Umm.. No"



Then banged her juice glass on the table, turned back to the girl sitting next to her, mumbled something inaudible with a disgusted expression & they walked away.



Who talks to a child like that? We would have understood if she would have declined firmly or simply ignored. We were prepared for that. We weren't prepared for her to treat a 10-year-old fan like vermin. The tone & expression with which she talked to my cousin was of utter disdain. I could literally see heartbreak on my cousin's face after she did that to him.



Luckily Varun Dhawan & Parineeti Chopra were also there. [I think some Bollywood award function was being held in LA]. I don't know if they saw Katrina being rude to my cousin or they were just leaving the gym, but they came to the entrance of the gym where my cousin was standing all numb & heartbroken. Varun lifted my cousin in his arms & asked him if he recognized them. Both Parineeti & Varun talked very sweetly & nicely to him, like Parineeti told my cousin he looked very cool in his orange trunks, Varun told him that he has such a manly body that he should give Varun gymming tips & that he shouldn't become an actor or all actors will go jobless. Parineeti even ordered brownie & ice cream for my cousin, & we weren't billed for it so she was obviously so thoughtful about such a little thing that she must have paid for it herself.



Thanks to them & no thanks to Katrina, my baby cousin was extremely cheerful. It is now such a happy memory for him that he has narrated it a hundred times to all his friends & family."

#5 Yes, a beloved lead actress in an extremely popular Netflix original series.

I was working on a film last year. I probably shouldn’t say which one, but you can probably figure it out since she hasn’t been in too many films. Anyway, we’re preparing for a scene, and Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker on 13 Reasons Why, arrives on set. I’m supposed to walk behind her in the shot, but when I do, she says, “These extras are getting way too close. They need to stay in their vicinity.”

Later that day her young, attractive male costar was chewing a piece of gum, then for some reason took it out of his mouth and was playing with it. She says to him, “You better throw that away before the extras try to sell it on ebay.”

In the passing days, I also noticed that while the entire cast and crew were using the same entrance and exit as the extras, she went out a private entrance. And once, the PAs told her to pantomime (pretend to talk without making noises) with her costars at a lunch table, and all the cast did it except her. They told her a few more times before she said, “Oh, you want US to pantomime?” Since that is typically done by extras, and how dare she be classified as such.

Who knows, she might be a nice person in general, but it sure does say a lot about you the way you treat those under you on the ladder.

#6 By far, the worst celebrity I've ever met was Zsa Zsa Gabor. I was about 12 yo and I saw her in the grocery store. (Go ahead and be impressed that I knew who she was. ) I walked up to her and told her how pretty she was. She replied by saying that if I got a nose job, I might be able to be as beautiful as her.



What a b****! Who says that to a kid? This is Zsa Zsa if you have never seen her before. She was a truly beautiful woman.



*I have come to realize since posting my thoughts above, that there are many different reasons & meanings behind her words. She could have meant, "You'll need plastic surgery to be this kind of beautiful." She could have been having a bad day. I don't know and no one will. I do apologize for calling her a bad name since I don't know what she meant.

#7 By far the rudest celebrity I've ever met was Bill Cosby. I met Bill Cosby, in the early 90’s, in NYC. At that time Mr. Cosby was a huge celebrity. I was a Police Officer, in uniform at the time. We were assigned to a crowd control detail and really weren't needed at all.



I just said “Hello Mr. Cosby, I love your work, especially on the Fat Albert cartoons.” I was expecting a “thank you” or maybe even a handshake at most. Nope, Bill wasn't having any of this nonsense. He proceeds to “rant and rave about his hanging on fans and lack of privacy.”



Seriously Bill, I wasn't intruding on your privacy, not by a long shot, nor was I being a clingy or annoying fan that day. I was simply stating that I enjoyed your work. That you brought a little bit of enjoyment to my life.



In hindsight, now looking back on that situation I'm grateful. I'm grateful that maybe, I just wasn't Bill’s type.

#8 Jane Lynch and her entourage sat down at the table next to me and my wife. No one would have paid any notice, except she started to bellow out lyrics like she was onstage performing opera. So she was noticed. And when I asked her if I could take her picture, she got all huffy that she just wanted to eat her meal in peace.



Well, excuse me. If she didn’t want to be bothered by a fan, then why did she put on the diva act? So I took the photo anyway, but more subtly than if we were standing next to each other.

#9 I used to work at a chain coffee shop in Santa Monica CA. There were a lot of celebrities that used to come in since I suppose a lot of them live around there or have things to do or errands to run around there. Most of them just wanted to not be noticed at all and, if someone recognized them, most times they were a little embarrassed, but nice about it. However I’ll never forget how much of an a*****e Jean Claude Van Damme was.



He came in and ordered a drink as I was working the register. We were instructed not to accept bills over $50 because obviously that would take up almost all of the change in the till. Mr. Van Damme ordered a $4 drink and wanted to pay with a $100 bill. I asked him if he had a smaller bill because I could not accept a $100 bill. He proceeded to scream in my face and make a scene about how s****y this coffee shop was. He told me to f**k off and take his bill. I said I was sorry, but that I would get reprimanded by my manager if I did that, and that he would leave me without any change for the other customers. He yelled at me to tell my manager to f**k off and said he didn't want his order any more. Then he gave me the finger, turned around, and left.



I had dealt with many a******s and weirdos at that job, but never anyone like that guy. Celebrities whom I remember were notoriously nice: Tim Meadows, Johnny Rotten (who didn't buy anything and just wandered in looking for his wife), Anthony Kiedis, and Nicholas Cage (who didn't know what chai was and asked if you could get it with chocolate). I don't know if those celebrities are always nice people, but they were nice when I encountered them at least.

#10 I remember being 11 years old when the WWE (F back then) came to my hometown (about 1990) A member of my parents church owned a gym where many of them would workout before a show, and he invited me and a friend to come hang out on the day they were in town.



The big “good guy” at the time, Hulk Hogan, and at the time my personal favorite, was there. We waited for him to finish his set of reps when we approached him for his autograph, but before I could even finish a sentence he looked at my friends dad and pointed at his face, and said “buddy, you need to keep your snot-nosed f*****g kids away from me.”



I was crushed, here was my idol telling me to say my prayers and eat my vitamins basically telling me to beat it. Oddly enough, a bad guy at the time and a guy I loved to hate before this day overheard, and he was taking a break from his reps, Mr. Perfect came to me and my friend and initiated conversation. “Hey, kid, show me how much you can bench press.” He even spotted me as I lifted maybe the bar and two 5–10lb weights.



We met other legends that day, and what impressed me the most as a kid was how much nicer the “bad guys” were to me than the good guys. Sgt. Slaughter joined me on the excercise bike next to me.



The Ultimate Warrior (the exception to the “good guys are a******s”) was probably the nicest guy I’d ever met. Jimmy Hart took us to get hot dogs at orange Julius. The British Bulldog didn’t know where the event was so he asked if he could follow us in his rental car to the arena. Since being 11 I’ve worked with WWE on occasion with mostly positive stories. Matt Hardy gave me and my daughter Pearl Jam tickets. The Miz carried my daughter through the hallways backstage. I went to an event in uniform once - Roman reigns ignored other people asking for his autograph to approach me and thank me for my service and shook my hand.



But out of all of them, I remember how s****y Hogan was the most. And how nice Mr. perfect, Sgt slaughter and jimmy hart who played “villains” were to me afterwards.

#11 I haven’t met very many celebrities in my lifetime, however there is one I met who stands out among the rest. When I was 21 years old, I worked for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club one summer as guest services for the Large Party Will Call during racing season. It was only a summer temp job but I was really excited none the less. I got to be outside in the fresh air, meet lots of new people, worked with a bunch of kids around my age and best yet, I got to see the races for free every day. Now, the area I worked in often served the most “elite” visitors to the horse races - mostly wealthy parties and companies who rented out suites and yes, occasionally celebrities.



All the tickets I was giving out were pre-paid and many were very, very expensive so when guests came to will call to collect their assigned tickets, I was absolutely required to ask for ID before handing over their ticket to insure there was no fraudulent activity going on and that no one was claiming tickets to fancy suites that did not belong to them.



About halfway through the summer I had a man approach my booth who I was 95% certain was Alec Baldwin. As a very young woman who had never met a big celebrity before, I was quite flustered and unfortunately, it was likely very obvious to anyone who could see me. He asked for his ticket and I don’t remember the exact circumstance (I believe he told me the party name he was with but not his own name) and when I asked to see his ID in order to release his ticket, he paused for a moment, looked at me and said: “Are you serious?! You have GOT to be kidding me right now. I am not giving you my ID, you know who I am now give me my ticket.” I was…shocked!



Also, as a very tight rule follower (even as a fully mature adult right now) I really didn’t want to break the rules and get into trouble at work. So through a wavering, nervous, understated voice I said something along the lines of “I apologize sir, however it’s our policy to see ID for anyone ...

#12 It was a few weeks back I was travelling with my family from Delhi to Mauritius for a vacation. We had a connecting flight to Mauritius via Mumbai. Spotting a celebrity is very common at the Mumbai airport.



While shopping at the duty free I spotted the Bollywood actor Mr Rishi Kapoor . Obviously I got excited and decided to approach him for a Photograph. I waited a little . After few minutes I went and stood next to him while he was deciding on which brand of whiskey to buy.



I finally spoke in a very low voice and said a simple "hi". He turned towards me and yelled at me like a mad person for having disturbed him while he was shopping! "Can't you see I'm shopping , you don't disturb someone when they are shopping!" God knows how embarrassed I was at that moment. What did I do afterall which made him so furious. Nobody gave him the right to be rude to me for no reason.



I stood there with my parents for a few minutes with my back turned towards him. Probably Mr Kapoor had finished shopping till then so he turned and yelled again "Now, where is that girl?" I turned back and said nothing though I wanted to yell at him too that being a celebrity doesn't give him the right to talk to anyone in such a manner.



He shouted "what did you want?" What did I want?! Seriously!? For sure not his money! Anyway, I didn't say anything my mom replied that I just wanted to say hi . He said " OK. Hi. But you don't disturb anyone when you see they are shopping." having said that he walked away. So did I . As I was walking away I thought to myself at least I have a story to tell now which certainly works better then a simple picture on social media. :)

#13 Twinkle Khanna This was back in 2006. I was working in Mumbai and my Mom had come over for a visit. This was her first visit to Mumbai and she was very excited. In the flight she met the Gangajal actor Yashpal Sharma ans had a long chat with him.



At the airport she bumped into Harsh Chayya who was again very courteous to her. This encouraged my mother and she was now under the impression that all celebrities are very humble and accomodating. Now I used to stay at Andheri Lokhandwala which is again a hub of TV and cinema actors. I took her out for dinner where she spotted a few more TV actors. She made me purchase an autograph diary so that the next time she spots a celeb she would ask for an autograph. After dinner, we went to Fame Adlabs in Oshiwara to catch a movie. My Mom was least interested in the movie and all she was doing was looking here and there for a celebrity.



She saw Asha Bhosle and without giving me time to react she approached her for an autograph. Asha ji was very sweet to ask for her name and hometown and obliged her. My Mom’s happiness knew no bounds and she was over the moon. In the morning we went to Bandra Bandstand and clicked a few pictures outside Mannat.



My Mom was ,however, looking for more autographs. She asked me if we could again go to Fame adlabs for a movie. We went there and I got into the queue for purchasing movie tickets.



This was when my Mom saw Twinkle Khanna. She darted out in her direction and said “Hello” and presented the autograph diary and a pen for autograph. Twinkle gave her a despicable look and made a face. She took the pen and scribbled a line on the autograph diary and turned her face away without even bothering to respond to my mother’s greeting. My Mom was still not bothered and was happy to have got the autograph. But when she came back o where I was and had a look at the diary to see how Twinkle’s signatures looked like, she went red with rage.



It was a horizontal line across the page. In anger, my mom tore down that page and threw it into the dustbin. She still likes Akshay Kumar but hates Twinkle Khanna for her rude behaviour and Snobbery.

#14 First, let me tell you the nicest: Nicest : MICHAEL JACKSON In 1987, I was a teenager and happened to be in Los Angeles. My friend and I happened to walk down a street and came across the filming of what was to be the Pepsi commercial where Michael is chased by fans through the city. A crowd of people had stopped to watch. We were standing behind a temporary fence and Michael was standing right next to us. Me being the snarky teenager I was said: “I wonder if he’s sad that we’re just standing here and not chasing him like the commercial?” With that, he smiled, walked over to the crowd and shook hands and greeted us. He actually thanked us for coming out to watch the filming. He was shy, sweet, and extremely real.



Rudest: TOM BOSLEY In 1981, I attended a HUGE festival for deaf children from around the state to raise awareness. The children performed on stage, met with celebrities, etc. One of the celebrities was Tom Bosley; the father on the show Happy Days which was ranked in the top 20 Nielsen list at the time. When he emerged from the elevator he was surrounded by kids waiting anxiously to see him (me included) and not knowing some of us were hearing started making comments “Get these kids to back off, get them away from me” When children would approach him he would wave his hand at them to leave and look away and kept saying with gnashed teeth “I said get them away from me!”



When the cameras came to take photos or video it was like someone put a new head on his body. His face changed from looking like he was smelling rotten eggs transforming him into looking loving, smiling and friendly. He put his arms around children smiling - even his eyes were twinkling. As soon as the cameras stopped clicking he turned his back. I thought to myself, this is what acting is… The transformation was stunning. As he made his way back to the elevator to leave, he kept telling his handlers, “Make them back off, no more photos” and wouldn’t even wave goodbye to his deaf fans. I never bought a Glad trash bag again.

#15 I used to travel internationally for a living. I frequently flew NY to LA or Atl. to LA to catch flights to ASEA. On one flight from NY to LA, I used points to upgrade from Business to First class. I was seriously jet lagged and had 20+ hours of flights ahead of me. I needed to get some rest. I usually requested bulkhead seats as there was more room and it was closer to the bathrooms.



After stowing my carry on in the overhead, I started to get into my seat when I stared into the most scowling face I had ever encountered.



He looked at me and just said, “do not be asking me for autographs or try talking to me during the entire flight. I just want to be left alone” I said, “no problem Mr. Dangerfield. I need to get some rest as well as I have 20+ hours of flights ahead of me”.



We took off and I immediately reclined my seat and started taking a nap. Within a few minutes I was abruptly awakened by a man yelling and growling at the flight attendant. He was not happy with the drink he had just been served and wanted to let her know of his displeasure. I said, “thanks for the wake up call, RODNEY”! He just turned and looked out the window mumbling to himself.



The flight attendant asked if I wanted anything so I ordered a drink. I also told her I would not be eating and asked if I was sleeping just to let me sleep.



A similar thing occurred about 45 minutes into our flight. He was not happy with his meal and he was tearing into the flight attendant again. As I sat up from my slumber, I gave him a glare that could have cut diamonds and just proceeded to put my head back down and drift off into slumber again.



The third time was the charm. He got angry about the selection of movies and asked if there were any others available. The flight attendant apologized and said that was all they had. He let out a string of expletives that the entire first class and business class travelers could easily hear. The flight attendant was near to tears. I looked at him and said, “you are the rudest person I have ever sat next to on a flight. They are doing their job to the best of their ability. Now, why don’t you just sit back and STFU”.



He actually looked a little scared, like I might hit him or something. I got up to use the bathroom and one of the flight attendants grabbed my arm and thanked me for coming to her defense. They wanted to but could not or they might lose their jobs. I chuckled and just told her he must be a very unhappy person if he treats everyone like that.



Then I had a great idea. I asked her if she would like to play a practical joke on him that would not get her into any trouble of any kind. She looked at me a little warily but was curious enough to listen, then she was in on it up to her neck. After returning to my seat, she waited about 5 minutes and approached me with a pen and paper in hand.



Rodney immediately put up both of his hands, waving them back and forth and said no autographs. She said, “Oh, I don’t want yours, I want Mr.________. I smiled and said sure. Made a nice cordial comment and signed my name. About five minutes later, another flight attendant came up and I did the same thing. And another, and another and another.



Finally a couple of the passengers asked me for my autograph even though they had no idea who I was. Finally Dangerfield the jerk asked me who I was. I told him my name but it did not seem to register. I said, I had done Hollywood stunt work for about 10 years and had actually won several awards. He asked what films and I started naming every Robert Redford movie in the history of cinema. (Yes, I did have a striking resemblance to Redford).



I also mentioned I had actually stood in for him on takes where he was ill and no face shot was involved. Lastly, I told him I had just been on the tonight show with Carson the day after he was there. Well, suddenly, we were kindred souls. Both in the business and began tossing names of importance out like we were at a neighborhood picnic. I asked him why he was so rude to the flight attendant.



He explained how everyone always wanted his autograph and it was a pain. Nobody respected his privacy. I laughed and said “You really do not get any respect do you”. He actually smiled and said I guess not. He actually lightened up on the flight attendants and mustered a small apology for his rude behavior earlier feigning that he was just tired.



I got another drink and went back to an undisturbed sleep until just prior to landing. As we got to the gate and came to a complete stop, I stood up to get my carry on and offered to get his. He told me which one and I pulled it down and handed it to him. He said something to the effect of nice chatting with you and I said, “likewise”. As the door opened, I said, “Oh by the way, Rodney, I was never a stuntman nor have I been in any movie in my life”.



He knew he had been duped but he chuckled about it, pushed his hand at me and walked away. The flight attendants were giggling and patting me on my arms and back. One gave me a bottle of wine for my onward journey and said they would remember that little stunt for their next unruly celebrity. The captain even shook my hand and offered his thanks.

#16 I was sitting in a tiny South Bay satellite office of the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), flipping through a magazine, when in walked the real-life version of the character “Arnold” from the television show “Diff'rent Strokes,” the punchy little kid who delivered the infamous catch-phrase question to his brother, “What'choo talkin' about, Willis?” It was Gary Coleman.



My inner child couldn’t believe it. The Gary Coleman of memorable child TV fame was sharing this 8-chair waiting room space with me. It was as if one of the “The Brady Bunch” kids just popped in. Nonetheless, I played it cool.



It was just me and Gary Coleman, reading magazines at the DMV, waiting for our turn in line. Ten minutes passed. Despite no others waiting, service was slow. Gary began clearing his throat and shuffling in his seat. “Could this be any slower?” he asked, looking over at me.



I smiled, still playing it cool. A few more minutes passed. A thick Plexiglass window slid open and a clerk yelled aloud the next name to be seen. “Coleman?!?” Without hesitation, both Gary and me said, “That’s me!” and shot out of our chairs to approach the window. Mid-step we looked at each other. We had the same last name. That’s when he flashed me his signature look from his show, the What’choo talkin ’bout face. My jaw dropped.



The woman clarified. “Uh, that’s Christine … Coleman.” Gary sank back into his chair, exhaled loudly, and exclaimed, “Figures. I don’t have all day!” His impatient reaction shocked me a little, but I figured maybe he was having a bad day. The woman at the counter asked me for identification (I.D.) and gave me some forms to fill out. I sat back down to complete them. Gary was next. When the clerk asked him for I.D., he checked his back pocket and then stomped his feet. A stream of expletives flew out of his mouth. “I left my wallet in the taxi,” he explained. “I have to get another taxi to go across town to the bank to pay the first taxi and go try to find the other taxi to get the wallet.” “I’m sorry, sir. It’s California State policy. I need a legitimate form of identification to verify your identity.” He sighed. “You see that I’m Gary Coleman. You do recognize me, right?” The woman shook her head yes, but still held to the policy. “Can’t you just let it go this one time? Obviously, I am Gary Coleman. Not too many people look like me. It’s me. You even recognize me.”



Upon further pressing, the woman said she would have to ask her manager. While he waited for a verdict, Gary paced across the floor, his frustration mounting. I felt bad for him. I wanted to help him out. In fact, I had already decided to offer him a ride to try to find his wallet if the woman still refused him. I overheard him telling the clerk that he was there to get his license reinstated after it had been taken away for health problems. And he was the Gary Coleman.



When the clerk came back and said that the manager refused to honor his request without a standard form of I.D., Gary exploded like a powder keg. Angrily, he kicked a couple of chairs, and then threw magazines across the small waiting room, swearing and yelling at the woman. This was a small room, about 150 square feet. It was tense.



There was a point at which I thought he might turn his anger toward me, too. Ride offer cancelled . I averted my gaze until he stormed out of the office. The clerk at the window yelled over to me, laughing. “You OK out there?” “I think so,” I said, smiling. “Never a dull day at the DMV, huh?” “Don’t I know it,” she replied, like it was just another day in sarcastic paradise. T



he thick layer of Plexiglass separating where the clerks worked and the waiting room made the DMV seem a lot like the post office, but with meaner wait times. I bet this place sees its fair share of upset people in line. Just then, the door from the parking lot flew open with force. Gary stormed back in, looked around, and fumbled through the pile of strewn magazines, as if looking for something. He stood right in front of me, glaring and arms akimbo. “Did you take my glasses?” In real time, it occurred to me that Gary Coleman just accused me of stealing his glasses. I shook my head while fighting every urge to say, What’choo talkin’ bout, Gary? I wanted to, but I was afraid of his anger. He paused, as if evaluating the veracity of my answer, and then stormed back out, slamming the door.

#17 It's not like I've met a billion celebrities so the rudest out of them would have to be Paris Hilton haha. I was on a tv show for a second, it was to find a brand ambassador for Diane Von Furstenberg. Diane was a bit distant and hard to read but over all a nice person. We were at the DVF fashion show after party and there were celebrities all over the place.



I noticed two tall thin women just standing in a corner behind me, then realized it was Paris and Nicky. I turned around and said something like “How are you Paris?” Her eyes were glazed over from who knows what and she never once looked at me, she just flipped her extensions around a few times and replied- “I'm killin it.” Which sounded more like “Em kullen eht.” In the most extreme valley girl accent I've ever heard. I had to hold back a laugh while I took a picture with her, it really was the funniest thing I have ever seen and heard from someone who wasn't joking.



She really wouldn’t say one more word to me, she just kept flipping her hair around, jutting her hip out, and adjusting her boobs while she stood and gazed at the ceiling.



I didn't talk to Nicky at all because she was on her phone, but I have a feeling she would have actually responded like a human being haha.

#18 Rakhee Sawant . She is kinda good at heart but gets impulsive and loses her cool very often and can get rude (she got rude to her staff) but was normal with me. She needs to meditate and calm herself down.

#19 For a while, my job was to meet and greet every celebrity guest we had and be their contact while staying at the hotel. I was surprised to find that most were quite normal people, while their assistants were the horrible ones.



Chris Brown An a*****e. Walks away half way through you talking or ignores you all together. Trashed his room and acted like a petulant child.



Mariah Carey Thinks she's royalty and acts that way. Tried to have her security make demands of how we run our hotel, like no staff allowed to touch her door. Also accommodated her two small children down the hall with a nanny.



Justin Bieber I really don't think I need to say much here. Just read online.

#20 My daughter & son both worked at a Whole Foods in a very well off part of Dallas. My daughter worked in the deli. Matthew McConaughey was a steady customer & the girls all fought over who would wait on him. He was always super nice & friendly. Troy Aikman the ex Dallas Cowboy was a regular customer and was well liked. He was always patient and kind even though he was mobbed every time he came in. The person they hated waiting on was Steve Harvey. He always had an entourage and they would always begin by telling the employee waiting on them they were not to speak to Mr. Harvey. My son worked as a cashier & he would always get Susan Powter the weight loss lady. She was always nice to my son but was always yelling at her kids.

#21 Bill Nye. My mom took me to a quite large math and science conference several years back, where Bill Nye was the keynote speaker. We were on our way to another workshop, so we entered an elevator, as these big conference halls aren’t easy to walk through.



Well, who is in there, waiting, except the man himself? We didn’t say anything to him, but other people did, understandably. He basically told them to not talk to him, and turned into the corner, and sulked. Whenever someone tried to speak to him, he either didn’t respond, or asked them to not.



Granted, he may have been having a bad day, but he was at a math and science festival where he was bound to be idolized, and where he was the keynote speaker. A little bit disappointing.

#22 Gordon Ramsay the ‘celebrity chef’ I was at a food exhibition in Birmingham UK ten years ago and Ramsey was signing his books every couple of hours. I'd seen him appear from a hidden door to walk across to his desk where he signed his book. Two hours later I waited knowing where he'd come out, keen to get a closer look. I used to enjoy his food, hotel and restaurant series. On time he appeared. A girl aged about 20 stopped him “Mr. Ramsey I'm a huge fan and I got you some Gordon’s gin as a present” she said to him offering him a bottle of the famous gin. He said “I don't have time for this!” And brushed past her ignoring her, off to sign his £25 books. She cried. He lost several fans that instant. What an obnoxious guy.

#23 For me it was this guy — Ajay Jadeja, Indian cricketer. This was way back in 1998. Ajay Jadeja and Saurav Ganguly were brought by Kingfisher Beer to the UAE for brand promotion. The venue was at the Indian social center, Abu Dhabi. Indian cricketers were Demi gods back then. Lived luxurious lives and had crazy fans including myself.



I had lost count of the number of times I would watch replays of India’s matches on my VCR player especially the 1996 Cricket World Cup quarter-final against Pakistan when he blasted 45 off 25 balls, including 40 from the final two overs by Waqar Younis. Jadeja was also renowned for his remarkable fielding, and was considered one of the safest pair of hands in the Indian team during his tenure.



So back to the incident. My friend & I waited for hours at the venue to get an autograph from both of them. After they arrived, they both were up on the stage and we were asked to form 2 separate lines. One for Ganguly ‘s autograph and other for Jadeja’s.



It looked something like this… So I stood on line for Ganguly while my friend stood for Jadeja. Took an hour to reach Ganguly. Just a smile and he wrote me an autograph. I got off stage and quickly ran over to the other line. Took me another hour to reach Jadeja.



He clearly looked drunk and was busy flirting with 2 girls ahead of me. I was getting impatient so I quietly walk a bit closer and hand him my autograph book muttering feebly “Autograph please?”. He clearly looked annoyed and snatched my book. He flipped the previous page of my book and saw Ganguly ‘s autograph. He looks at me and says “ Don't try to act oversmart” and puts my book into his pocket and tell me to get lost.



My face was red hot with embarrassment and was totally lost for words. I really couldn't understand why he did so. I had to get off stage because of the crowd behind me but I stuck around hoping that he would return it to me.



After an hour, the function ended and they were about to leave. I spent hours waiting, hours in line and had nothing to show for it. With all the courage I mustered, I went and knocked on the car window he had gotten into. He rolled down the window and I asked him “ Can I have my book back?”. He just sniggered and threw out my book and the car sped off.



That moment, I lost all respect for him and such celebrities. They are just doing what they are paid to do and that's it. I stopped actively following cricket also.



A couple of years later I learnt of his 5-year ban for match-fixing. While I was sad to hear of Md. Azharuddin involvement too, Ajay Jadeja’s fate gave me no grief.

#24 In 1962, Susan Maughan had a hit in the British charts with Bobby's Girl . It had, indeed, been her only Hit; a one hit wonder. In 1993, she boarded a ship - on which I was the band leader - as guest cabaret 'star'. We had a band call. This is where the cabaret artist wants to go through his or her set with the resident band to make sure everything will run smoothly. She decided she was going to hate our drummer who was a brilliant guy as well as musician.



We got a few bars in to her first song and she stopped us. 'Oh, no, no, no, no darling. That sounds simply awful.' Then there were other snide comments: 'Have you ever actually backed a vocalist of high caliber before, darling?' Etc etc etc.



My patience ran out. I asked her, 'Excuse me, may I ask, if there is no band, how do you perform?' 'I don't understand. Darling.’ 'Let's say, for arguments sake, if we were to suddenly come down with food poisoning, how would you perform?' 'Why, I'd use my backing tracks of course, darling.' I then said: 'We've all suddenly come down with food poisoning, you're on your own.' I went straight to the cruise director, and having told him how she'd spoken to us, I had his full backing.

#25 Harrison Ford. Hands down. We were at a hotel and he was in the lobby. He was standing in a small group, it looked like they were getting ready to leave - a few small cases were on the floor near him.



From what I could gather they’d been there a little while, maybe they were waiting for a car or something. One of the hotel staff came up to the group and offered them something to drink while they were waiting. I can’t repeat what he said, or let’s say I’d rather not. But it was so rude that the poor guy physically flinched.



I was horrified and the rest of his group was so embarrassed they wouldn’t look at him. Conversation just died. By then I was up to the desk and by the time I looked around again they had wandered off.



The second worst was William Shatner. I was working a convention he was attending. His contract specified a white limo to pick him up at the airport. None were available (anywhere!) so we made do with the fanciest black limo we could find.



Not good enough - he pitched a screaming fit at the airport, at the hotel and for most of the evening after he checked in. He got on stage and told a very nice story about a horse, left the stage and went straight back into toddler mode. Sheesh. Some people.

#26 Yup! My apt is on the upper east side of NYC. One Sunday morning I went running out of my home to pick up some things for breakfast at the market. I found myself walking across the street with Tony Bourdain. I looked up and said “aren’t you Tony Bourdain?”. He quickly answered me, “yes, and I don’t talk with people.” Wow!

#27 Ken Griffey Jr. I was 12 years old. I was at a game, right above the Dugout. I saw him and so I asked for an autograph. He asked me if I had $80. No, I do NOT have $80, I was a 12 year old kid. He told me to go see my mommy, get $80 from her, and he’d give me an autograph. Weeks later, a school friend of mine lived in a neighborhood near his and we were walking down the Baseball Players street… we didn't know we were anywhere near his house. His Porsche flies by us and pulls into a driveway, which is when we recognized Griffey. My friend had a Ken Griffey Jr. Rooky Card, which he had just taken to a card shop to see what it was worth. So, I tell my friend that Griffey’s a d**k and not to bother asking for an autograph, but my friend does anyway. He approaches Griffey, and Griffey yells at him, telling him “get lost you little piece of s**t”. This caused my friend to cry, which Griffey laughed at and went into his house. Dude’s an a*****e. I don't care how great he was/is at baseball… he’s an a*****e.

#28 I grew up in a small town in NW Montana. Now all the rich and famous have homes in that area. I worked at a high end shoe store. Back in the late 90’s we were the place to get shoes, trendy shoes or top of the line athletic shoes.



It was totally dead one Saturday night about an hour before closing when a young 12ish year old girl and her mom comes in looking for volleyball shoes. They pick out a couple pairs and try some on, pick out the ones she really likes, of course they were about $100, pretty expensive back in the 90’s.



Her dad comes in about this time, non other than John Lithgow (He is a giant of a man).



I was a huge fan of 3rd Rock at the time and had watched a number of his movies. I was about 18 or so, but I was in charge of this store for a good family friend. He asks me how much they are and gasps when I tell him the price. He asks if we have any discounts or coupons or anything. I said, sorry, our shoes never went on sale except when they were “out of style”.



He looks at me and say “well, don’t you know who I am?” I said, well yes, but I can’t change the price or my job would be on the line. He went down this diatribe of c**p telling me how he can make or break us or something to that effect.



At this point, I am completely relieved to see the owner of the store walking in to grab some reports that he forgot when he left earlier. I am super relieved that he is there. Then Mr. Lithgow turns to him and says, well are you the boss? The owner says yes, and then realizes who is in our store. John says, well we asked this guy to give us a discount on these shoes and he said he isn’t able to. You can do that.



I was so frustrated at that point, then my boss says, of course we can give you a discount Mr Lithgow. Then he gives him a 30% discount on the shoes.



I was completely disappointed by the situation. He made me feel like c**p and then got his way.



Crazy thing happens, about a year later, I walk into the local sandwich shop and he is in line with his wife and kids. He is right in front of us. As he is ordering his sandwich, he asks for more meat and the person behind the counter says that will be extra and check this, he says the same thing “well, don’t you know who I am?” it was a bit awkward silence for a moment, then I started laughing and the person behind the counter was relieved when I did that.



This girl behind the counter said, yes, and you are just like all the rest and have to pay for what you order. I almost lost it. I was so happy this person was able to do what my boss wouldn’t. Turns out he had a house in NW Montana for quite some time and my wife had babysat 1 time for them and tried to stiff her out of what they agreed to pay her.



Now NW Montana has all the celebrities and many are just trying to get away from the CA life and are pretty cool. Like Maury Povich and Connie Chung, Jack Hanna to name a couple more that I dealt with quite regular and were great people. This guy, was a total jerk on multiple occasions.

#29 Let’s see… The rudest was Bo Derek. I was an officer in the Navy stationed overseas and asked to escort Ms Derek around the base when she visited with a USO tour. My job was to ensure she didn’t get lost, was safe and didn’t go anywhere civilians were not allowed. Celebrity is not really my thing, but it was my collateral duty, so I promised my CO I’d do the job well. I did think it would be cool though, considering she was kind enough to volunteer her time with the USO and visit us stationed away from our families, and I remembered her as a pin up long (long, long) ago.



Unfortunately, she was a rude, petulant brat - shocking considering her age. She travelled with her sister and hangers on and was more interested in people fawning over her than actually visiting with the military personnel.



Her sister and her fought constantly. At one point, after fighting over the headphones to their discman, she turned to me and rudely said ‘You need to go get me a headphone splitter.’ Here I was trying to be cordial and a good host, so I was taken aback at her rudeness and said ‘Excuse me?’ She barked “i want a headphone splitter so we can both have headphones plugged in. You need to sort that out.’ I calmly told her that I was ordered to escort her around base for safety and base security and was not her go-for. I also told her that she was on an overseas military installation, not a mall where she could slip into a Radio Shack and pick up whatever she wanted. She said ‘Oh, you’re useless’ and went to tell on me to her manager.



She continued to be demanding and dismissive to everyone she came into contact with unless they were somebody of great import (i.e. COs or high ranking military officers), at which time she became charming to them. Anyhow, I was waiting for him to come over so I could tell him to ‘eat a d**k’ (I was fed up babysitting this idiot at this point) but he never did. He must have been used to her tantrums.



UPDATE: I’m sure Ms Derek isn’t a bad person, but my experience was that she was rude and demanding that day (the only time I saw her). The fact that she volunteered to go on a USO tour to entertain groups stationed overseas, many away from their families, says something positive about her.



Those USO tours can be demanding - fly in, get inundated with people wanting to say hello, and fly on to the next stop - so, giving her the benefit of the doubt (which she would have earned being there in the first place) she was perhaps fatigued, something could have upset her (perhaps bickering with her sister), or she was just having a bad day and she didn’t have the energy to muster to put up a smile and positive facade.



I’m definitely not a joy to be around 24/7, so it’s understandable.

#30 I was Kendall Jenner’s assistant I’m anonymous for the obvious reasons , I left the job as her assistant 2 years ago and I’m very thankful for it . She’s a huge brat , whatever she wants , she wants it within the next 5 minutes, if not she humiliates her staff . One day she asked me to bring her a herbal tea , I was on my way to the kitchen that her dog starting barking at me ( I was new at that time ) and it took me some time to calm that dog by giving him a chewy toy . I was late by maximum 15 minutes and when I gave her the tea , she spit the tea on the floor right by my side and called me a useless pig . Her whole family is like this , I’ve seen them closely for months , she doesn’t even care to talk politely with her mom , she scolds her and calls her names every once in a while . Once she told me to make a strawberry smoothie for her , she didn’t like it , she put fish in the smoothie , blended it and made me drink the WHOLE smoothie , she’s a very mean person who needs to know her true place but we common people just can’t do anything , can we ?

#31 Idris Elba: He is arrogant and behaves like he is better than everyone else. Just a very rude man in general to fans and management. You ever heard about the rumors about Willam Shatner yeah that's also Idris Elba.



He also lies a lot about how much he liked being in Marvel but that's all b******t he only liked it because it got his foot in the door in Hollywood and he constantly complains about it. (Whereas the majority of other Marvel Actors are very passionate about their roles to the point they are now Marvel fans themselves.)



Jennifer Lawrence: Treats everything like it's an inconvenience to her. She does not give a s**t about her fans at all and prefers to be completely left alone. You are actually very on edge when dealing with her because you never know when she is going to verbally harass you. I would use specific incidents for both of these people but I suffer from certain social anxieties so I understand that I shouldn't share people's private stories or incidents I have witnessed to the public especially when it might upset them or cost me my job. On Jennifer Lawrence, I'm pretty sure how she treats her fans are well documented and you could google it. The a-holes I have typically met on the mass are usually their celebrity agents. They even put their particular celebrity in a bad mood because their manager is getting on them and sometimes abusing them outright.

#32 Dr. Joyce Brothers . This actually happened to a friend of mine who is a flight attendant, but it certainly affected my opinion of her. Dr. Brothers was on one of her flights. She asked, “Dr. Brothers, is there anything I can get for you?” No answer. So she asked, “Dr. Brothers, is everything all right?” Dr. Brothers’ personal assistant answered, “Dr. Brothers doesn’t speak to the paid help.” And she got her wish. Everybody completely ignored her for the remainder of the flight. It makes a person wonder what kind of psychological advice she would have for a person who is self-absorbed and sanctimonious? The moral of the story here is that irrespective of who you are or what you do, you still have to grab the can of Glade before you leave the bathroom.

#33 That would be Andie McDowell. Living in Asheville NC, a nursing friend of mine and I went to lunch. Across from us Andie McDowell was eating with a friend. Ms Mc Dowell’s scarf fell to the floor and my friend (not recognizing her) did the polite thing, got up, retrieved the scarf and proceeded to hand it to her. Ms McDowell said “I am dining, as any fool can see, and no I do not give autographs “. My friend, simply put the scarf back down on the floor and we continued with our lunch.

#34 Before college I was a flight attendant for Continental Airlines out of Newark, NJ for 4 years and I had my share of VIP passengers. But the distinction of rudest celebrity (or in this case celebrities) was The Beastie Boys from Newark to London. Upon boarding they were all on their phones and I was greeting passengers as they boarded and one of them threw their coat into my arms, didn't say a word, Never made eye contact and went to his seat. I was working coach but the first c...

#35 I was on a flight from New York to,Atlanta. I couldn’t help but over hear a woman in the seat in front of me….she was complaining to the flight attendant about her choice of seat not being by the window. At take off, the flight attendant asked this woman to put up her iPad..wow, she started screaming that she did not have to put her iPad up, & more argumentative comments. Then she announced to the entire plane, ““do you know who I am?” My husband is Chevy Chase.Du…no body CARES! I am at baggage & there is Chevy Chase, waiting for his sweet wife (a joke) Chevy would not allow anyone to take a photo of him..he would turn his face. He was so easy to recognize with his dark shades & trench coat. pic. If 2 people deserve each other, it’s those two.

#36 Sheryl Crow. Hands down. Can't get into exact details but back in the mid 2000s my company hired her for a private concert. We invited about 50 of our best customers to attend. She and her band made something like $700,000 for two short performances and a meet-and-greet. The events were fine. She isolated herself from all of us but that we kinda expected. The meet and greet was the kicker. Her people told her that we could line up 20 people in a row and leave a gap between person 10 and person 11. When all were in a line she came out from where they were hiding, stood in that gap (putting one arm around the person on either side), the photographer took 4 or 5 quick shots, and she disappeared. Like, gone. Back to the hiding place. Maybe spent 20 seconds in sight of the customers, including transit time. For that kind of money, she could have at least acknowledged our customers. But she literally snuck up from behind to take her spot in the middle and just like that she snuck out again. Boom. (I watched from a distance. Only those 20 people were allowed to be in the room. Not us. Even though we paid the big bucks for it from our budget.) I've met many wonderful famous people but she will never make my list.

#37 In 2012, my wife and I were at a benefit event where Jamie Foxx was performing three songs. It was to raise money for the Grid Iron Greats Assistance Fund, the charity started by Mike Ditka to raise money for NFL legends that need help paying for their medical bills. Jamie had some issue with the arrangement that he agreed to do and was in a pissed off mood. It is a shame too since the three songs were good and a private mini-concert for 200 people was pretty cool. My wife used to love his movies, now she won’t go see one. Celebrities would do well to remember it is we the “little people” that are responsible for where you are.

#38 Rudest: Kanye West This was back in 2007. There are free concerts at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk every Friday evening. Big names would often play for free as we all sat on the beach in our chairs. Kanye West was set to perform and never showed up to his set. My cousin Joel, at the time, saw Kanye walking to his tour van and asked him if he was going to perform tonight. West tells him “If I’m not getting paid, then f**k no. Peace.” He jumps into his tour bus and bails. Everybody was dissapointed and Marisa Miller decided to take over the show and apologized to all of us for waiting so long. F**k you Kanye. Nicest: James Franco Super humble down to earth guy. Ran into him in San Jose area at Whole Foods Market. Even offered to get a picture with me and I told him I was a huge fan of his role as Harry in the Spider-Man series and he was hilarious in Pineapple Express. I could vibe with this dude and he said if I’m ever in Palo Alto area he would be down to get a coffee or kick it. I was beyond stoked and he is very humble, wearing casual clothes practically dressed like a bum. Super cool guy for sure.

#39 I was working at Walt Disney World in Orlando when Britney Spears came through. This was years ago so she was pretty young. She was there to promote the educational side of Disney. She was supposed to be filmed learning some science experiments with my team. We had several celebrities come through already and it was going well. She refused to take part in the experiment and kept complaining about the heat. They finally took some photos and left. Later *NSYNC came through and were really great. They listened to the cast members talk about the science experiment and even asked some interesting questions. I appreciated them much more than Britney.

#40 By far, the rudest celeb I ever encountered was Seal. I was making a purchase at an electronics store, and to my surprise, I noticed Seal was in line ahead of me by about 10 people. He must have gotten hungry while waiting so long because when he finally got to a register, he walked away and asked a guy from another register to pass him a snack over the railing that separated them. The line lady at the store assigned me to a register right next to Seal so I was very close by. So much so, I could hear their conversation. Seal was making no sense at all. However, he found the other guy at fault and started yelling at him. The guy first picked up a chocolate bar and seal yelled “NO! The other one”. Then the guy picked up some crackers, and Seal made a very disgusted and angry look at him. When the guy finally figured out what Seal wanted he snatched the bag out of his hands and walked away! No thank you…. No nothing! I was originally happy to see Seal and wanted to ask for an autograph. After seeing how he treated a person he did not know, I kept to myself!

#41 On the race circuit I was in track gear when I walked past Paul Newman who was in the pits with his car. As I walked by I turned toward him and said Good Morning. He turned to look at me and said, “Don’t bother me, I don’t do autographs!” I was pissed and said, “Number one, I don’t remember asking for your autograph. And number two, who the hell are you that I would want your autograph?” When his mouth dropped and he looked shocked, I just walked away.

#42 Anil Kapoor.. almost a year ago.. I was attending a conference in JW Mariott, Mumbai. Evening, after an exhausting day of the event, I was stepping out to the lobby while looking in to my phone and suddenly someone stepped in my line of sight. I didn't look up but stepped aside and the person in front of me also stepped so I looked up and it was him.



I acknowledged him like I would to anyone who would have been in front and the encounter did not warrant an apology, but he raised his eyebrows .. the way one would sarcastically. We both were still walking and he literally walked right into me and shoved me while walking away.



This didn't bother me as much as what happened next. A few minutes later I was sitting in the business center area and he walks in again with a foreigner and a couple of bodyguards. His appearance had caused a mini mayhem in the lobby.



So, there was this elderly lady with her little grandchildren who were walking behind him while he stepped out of the earlier encounter door with his guest. She wanted a selfie with him and the bodyguards were rude with her while Mr. Kapoor was watching. The lady had asked politely and there wasn't anyone else around, he could have obliged or told her politely. He chose to let his guards push them in his watch.