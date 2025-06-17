ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone experiences the world differently, mainly because of how they have been raised. Some people are more fortunate than others and might see things around them through a rose-colored lens. It’s completely fine to do so, as long as the person is mindful of other people’s lived experiences and aware of how blessed they are.

Unfortunately, not everyone is like that. Some are utterly oblivious to their privilege, and this list contains all the instances where such folks have said or done really bizarre things.

Reddit

#1

British pound notes and coins arranged on a dark surface, illustrating privileged financial wealth and currency. My friend messaged her dad asking for £10 and he sent her £690 as a joke. Wish my parents had that sense of humor

Edit incase you didn’t get the joke: 69 is a funny number hahaha.

Comfortable_Cook_965 , Suzy Hazelwood

    #2

    Person using calculator and reviewing receipts while managing finances with laptop and notes on wooden desk, people share most privileged things said “I don’t get why poor people don’t just budget better.”
    Ah yes, the CEO of life, right here.

    Any_Lingonberry_3948 , pressfoto

    #3

    Person grilling meat on a charcoal barbecue with flames and smoke, representing people share most privileged things said. “Lets do a barbecue with your parents in my place tomorrow!”

    “Tomorrow is Monday”

    “Oh, right! Your parents work”.

    tiolala , Min An

    A person is considered more privileged if they have any special rights or advantages compared to others. Many people are uncomfortable thinking of themselves as being more fortunate than others because it might seem like they are living a better life. 

    This can be a difficult topic to process, which is why Bored Panda reached out to Martin Vidal to help simplify the topic. He is the author of ‘A Guide for Ambitious People’ and a frequent contributor to a wide swathe of publications. He writes on philosophical and psychological issues, as well as on political issues, in concert with his activism work in South Florida.

    He mentioned that “the major reason that people refuse to acknowledge their privilege is because of the implication that whatever benefits they might be enjoying were not fully earned by them. It can undermine their conception of self to concede that they might have had things relatively easy. Let’s say, then, that the first barrier is ego and insecurity.”

    “The second is that privilege falls under the general [shortsightedness] that clouds our awareness on all sides. It’s very hard to know what we don’t know and to recognize what might be outside of our lived experience. Our conception of reality is based on where we stand within it,” he added.

    #4

    Three medical students sharing privileged things said while reviewing notes in a bright hospital hallway. My friend’s sister attending medical school: did you know some people’s parents don’t pay for their school?

    mercfan3 , Gustavo Fring

    #5

    Three men sharing privileged things said while having coffee in a modern cafe setting with another man drinking alone nearby. I had a college roommate who thought that students on financial aid should have to go to the back of the line at the cafeteria. (I was on financial aid.).

    jendfrog , Mathieu-Saint-Laurent

    #6

    Woman in sunglasses with surprised expression standing outdoors, capturing people sharing most privileged things said. “It’s so easy to travel. Just save $100-300 every paycheck. I don’t know why people can’t do that”

    This was right after college when I started paying back my loans while only making $18/hr. I told her “lady, I’m lucky if I have $20 left over.” She looked shocked.

    Appropriate_Sky_6571 , haritanita

    The reason behind so many privileged people on this list saying and doing such out-of-touch things is that they truly might not realize how fortunate they are. It can be annoying for other people to hear them treat their blessings so casually, but it’s simply that they see it as typical for their life.

    To understand this in greater depth, we also reached out to Dr. Michael Karson (Ph.D., J.D., A.B.P.P.). He said: “Think of walking into a store where you look like the kind of person who is welcome there, such as your local grocery store, perhaps. You don't think about whether you belong.”

    “Now think of walking into a store in a very different neighborhood, and now you are self-conscious and situation-conscious. Not having to worry about whether you belong is a delight you don't even recognize,” he explained. 

    Dr. Michael also explained that the way to remedy this is to “read literature, go to the theater, listen to other people. More directly, we can ask ourselves how situations might have played out differently if the race, gender, or other traits of the participants were changed. Even more directly, we can do this even when the encounter seemed unremarkable to us.”

    #7

    Open metal briefcase filled with stacks of hundred-dollar bills, illustrating people share most privileged things said. “My therapist said I have generational wealth anxiety.”.

    SeaConstant1433 , Pixabay

    #8

    Man wearing glasses and headphones, relaxing with a drink on a private jet, illustrating privileged things said. Having to fly first class opposed to taking the private jet. Its a tough life for some.

    Realistic-Talk-6857 , cottonbro studio

    #9

    Man reading documents at a desk in an office, focusing on people sharing most privileged things said in work context. I had someone question me why I bother working when I'm indian, they thought that the government pays me to be indian.

    Tri343 , RDNE Stock project

    When people become aware of their privilege it might be difficult to go back to the old ways they used to think and act. This can actually be beneficial because it comes with more awareness about society and how different factors like age, religion, gender, race, and wealth play a role in our everyday lives.

    Once this way of thinking kicks in, it’s very important to acknowledge how fortunate we are and work towards ensuring other people also get a chance to be so blessed. This also includes speaking up for minorities whenever possible and standing up for those who don’t have as much power as we do.
    #10

    Silver Apple laptop on a wooden table with an open notebook and smartphone, illustrating people share privileged things said. Once saw a white girl on my college campus use her MacBook to protect her hair from the rain lmao.

    Chaptive , energepic.com

    #11

    Person in a warm shirt writing with a pen on paper, illustrating people share most privileged things said concept. In a creative writing class many years ago, I'd written a scene which was almost a complete recreation of my stepfather berating my mother, using what he said word for word and his actions in belittling and putting hands on her.

    Someone criticised it as being a caricature, and disbelieving that people behaved like that in real life.

    WoollyPullyBully , Alexander Van Steenberge

    #12

    Man sitting outside with head in hands, illustrating emotions linked to people share most privileged things said. Someone told me they thought poor people just “don’t try hard enough” and that “everyone has the same 24 hours.” It was wild how confidently they said it, like generational wealth, health, and safety weren’t even factors.

    fatherballoons , MART PRODUCTION

    In case it becomes difficult to always check your privilege, there are certain simple ways of doing it that anyone can try. Martin Vidal mentioned that people can “think and listen! I’ve written a lot about critical moments in my past when I’ve had revelations about my privilege. They came in unserious ways at first because I wasn’t actively looking for them.” 

    “For example, one was from the Barbie movie: at the end, when I saw the Supreme Court with all women on it, I reflexively thought, ‘well, in a happy ending, couldn’t it have had some men on the court too?’ This was immediately followed up by the thought, ‘silly man, something like this has been women’s reality for ages!’” he added.

    #13

    Modern suburban house with garage and lawn on a sunny day, illustrating people share most privileged things said. “Why don’t you just buy a house? This apartment is awfully small for the four of you.” I loved the person who said this very much, he was like family, but my ex and I couldn’t believe our ears when he said that. We both wanted to answer in a tone absolutely dripping with sarcasm, “Gee, we never thought of that! We’ll have to go shopping tomorrow. Would you like to write the check for the down payment since it’s such a great idea and we don’t have any money?”.

    Kind_Blackberry3911 , Pixabay

    #14

    Two people sharing a document at a bright table, illustrating people share most privileged things said concept. “You mean not everyone has a trust fund?”.

    lotsandlotstosay , Andrea Piacquadio

    #15

    Woman in black leather jacket choosing clothes from a rack with colorful garments, people share most privileged things said. A former friend of mine had a fight with her parents about some boy she met on snapchat. The parents were 100% in the right. Guess what the punishment was.

    She wasn´t allowed to wear her designer clothes for a week. A week.

    She was so mad. It was so weird and a big reality check for me. I knew her parents were rich, but then i realised how different our lives were.

    Icy-Rule-7248 , Ron Lach

    The best part about living in a society is that so many people with different lived experiences can come together and contribute to the collective good. Recognizing one’s privilege is the first step toward creating a more equal society like that where all people can enjoy a safe, comfortable, and happy life.

    What do you think are some privileges that you might be taking for granted, like the people on this list? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

    #16

    Three people share thoughts on most privileged things said during a casual discussion in a well-lit office lounge. "If you don't like this town, then move."
    As if coming up with thousands of dollars to relocate and start over are just readily available. Yes, Priscilla, I would love to just move. How about you slip me about 10 grand so I can, you clueless boomer?

    meh_alienz , TienDat Nguyen

    #17

    Aerial view of a lush private island surrounded by clear blue water, symbolizing privileged things shared by people. Friends that go on vacation to a private island..........and complain..........

    ageb4 , Katie Cerami

    #18

    Scenic mountain viewpoint above clouds with people enjoying the view symbolizing privileged moments shared outdoors. Girl I knew in high school was whining about how her parents cancelled their annual ski trip to Switzerland and they had to settle for Jackson Hole instead. Poor girl, times were tough.

    HorrorSmile3088 , Pixabay

    #19

    People relaxing and swimming at a sunny beach, sharing moments of privileged leisure and enjoyment by the rocky shore. My aunt is in Greece rn specifically just to get a tan. She is doing nothing else in one of the most beautiful places on earth. She went to Greece because she heard they have the best conditions for tanning.

    EgoSenatus

    #20

    Buffet table with various dishes and flowers, illustrating people share most privileged things said at events. My wife does work for high profile clients. Often youll see a $20,000+ food order barely touched and due to liability concerns, thrown away. I wish this was /s.

    ElonsMuskyFeet , saile_ilyas

    #21

    Assorted colorful macarons arranged in rows, illustrating people share most privileged things said through diverse treats. A friend was craving this macaroon shop in Paris over breakfast, and cancelled her date that night to fly for a night to eat them.


    Edit - Macaron*.

    Forward-Smell-6968 , Teo Zac

    #22

    Young man in casual white top and glasses gesturing outdoors at night representing people sharing most privileged things said. "there is no such thing as privilege, everybody has the same chances.".

    spielundspasss , Erick Martinez-Velasco

    #23

    Target store exterior with parked cars in front, illustrating people share most privileged things said in consumer context. I did private duty home health for an extremely wealthy woman who had round-the clock home care employees. I came to work one evening and was getting her ready for bed and I noticed that she had several new yoga pants and casual tops hanging in her closet with the tags still on. I commented how cute they were and she told me that her day shift worker had taken her shopping at Target, and asked me if I’d ever been there, followed by saying she “never knew stores like that existed”. (Of course she didn’t know because everything she owned came from Neiman Marcus, Saks, Gucci, Prada, etc.)

    I laughed and said, “Sweetie, if Target excited you that much, Walmart will blow your mind. You can get new tires on your car while you grocery shop, or a get new tv and even patio furniture.” She said, “Are you kidding??! Well, then that’s where we’re going tomorrow!”.

    Minimum-Career-9999 , Shabaz Usmani

    #24

    Once heard someone say, 'Why don’t they just buy a house instead of renting?' — completely unaware that not everyone has family money, perfect credit, or a six-figure salary at 25. Privilege really does shape perspective.

    carolmarzani

    #25

    Listening to an ex explain how her parents rented a spot in a s****y trailer park in some s****y area to use as an address to send financial aid despite the fact she comes from Virginia Beach money.

    Effective-Log-1922

    #26

    Crowd at a protest with signs, highlighting people share most privileged things said about bodily rights. Not the most, but when roe was overturned people would say, “well you live in a blue state who cares?” I care.

    Que_sax23 , Ethan Gregory Dodge

    #27

    If people earn a lot more money than you, it’s just because they work harder.

    Scampington22

    #28

    Laundry in progress at an industrial laundromat with people sharing most privileged things said in the background. My roommate my freshman year of college asked me, "so when is the cleaning lady coming to collect our clothes to be washed?" Ummm...what now? She honestly thought that someone came around & picked up dirty laundry, washed & folded it then returned it back to us and thought that was part of our dorm fees.

    readingreddit4fun , Anton Savinov

    #29

    Man in a black tuxedo adjusting jacket, wearing mint bow tie and boutonniere, illustrating privileged things shared by people I’m planning a wedding and I’ve had MULTIPLE people tell me my wedding should be black tie because “what grown adult doesn’t own a tuxedo?”.

    atlanduh , Drew Rae

    #30

    Luxury watch with gold and silver tones resting inside a wooden box, symbolizing privileged things shared by people. My ex once said before a date “I won’t wear my Rolex so you don’t feel poor.” ☠️.

    leahlo , Leef Parks

    #31

    Bus stop markings on the asphalt road with bright yellow lines, symbolizing places people share most privileged things said. “How much do you think the city will make me pay to move this bus stop so I can replace my bottom unit with a garage?”

    I dunno if that perfectly fits the prompt, but it was definitely a moment that underscored just how different my and my friend’s problems are.

    fiveeasypieces5EZ , Suzy Hazelwood

    #32

    Protesters holding Black Lives Matter signs during a demonstration sharing most privileged things said. ”Racism isn’t a problem. I’ve never seen it.”.

    TheAzrael2013 , Life Matters

    #33

    Hand holding diapers near a baby lying down, illustrating people share most privileged things said about caregiving. I was at the store with my kids and a guy started chatting me up. He told me he had 4 kids under 5. And I said wow that’s a lot of diapers.

    He just casually dropped this line on me like it was nothing.

    “Oh I don’t do diapers”

    That was it. My jaw must of been on the floor.

    I probably change 90% of the diapers in our household. I’m a stay at home Mom and my husband travels a lot. But he’s not like that.

    Living_Bath4500 , William Fortunato

    #34

    Friend in college, very nice Turkish fellow. We went to an art school.

    "Langstarr, we go to art basel this weekend, you come?

    "No. I have to work."

    "Hm, call in sick."

    "I need the money. For rent."

    "Hm, why dont your parents pay?"

    *deep unending sigh*

    "If its about money, there's no need for tickets or hotel, we can take my dad's jet."

    *rolls eyes to back of head*

    "No thank you, next time maybe."

    He was very sad and just couldn't wrap his head around the idea that I just couldn't go.

    Langstarr

    #35

    I don't do manual labor.

    TemporaryStudio2175

