Spend enough time on this planet, and life can turn even the softest soul into a hard-shelled skeptic. It’s not always fair, and sometimes it feels easier to expect the worst.

But thankfully, that’s not the whole story. There are still plenty of uplifting moments out there—small glimpses of kindness, warmth, and joy that remind us things aren’t all bad. One place that consistently delivers them is @igwholesome on Instagram. It’s a comforting corner of the internet filled with goodness.

We’ve gathered some of their most heartwarming posts. They’re the kind that might just soften even the toughest of hearts.

#1

Parent shows love and support with colorful cupcakes, a feel-good moment to restore faith in humanity.

igwholesome Report

    #2

    Tweet showing a father’s wholesome gesture waiting early for a wedding dress event, highlighting feel-good moments restoring faith in humanity.

    elisista33 Report

    #3

    Close-up of a wrist with a tattoo and a healing surgical scar incised around it, showcasing a feel-good act of care.

    igwholesome Report

    #4

    A wholesome social media post about a neighbor selling homemade honey and inviting to meet the bees nearby.

    igwholesome Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People love sharing their hobbies! I love learning about them!

    #5

    Child staring wide-eyed at woman in hijab, then whispers love for Batman, a feel-good post restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Racism and hate are taught. Kids are naturally accepting of everyone. This is adorable.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Text post about personal memories tied to food and love, reflecting wholesome moments to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #7

    Adorable baby turtle on sandy ground, representing wholesome feel-good content to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #8

    Man smiling in a selfie while a couple embraces in the background at a feel-good wedding celebration restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #9

    Two people wearing supportive pride T-shirts, smiling and embracing, showcasing wholesome feel-good moments and faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even back then I never, ever got gay hate. My high school choir director in the 70s, who was adored by all of his students, came out as gay after retiring and divorcing his wife. The thought that if he came out earlier he would have been fired, denying decades of students his ability to inspire young singers infuriates me. Before his recent death during COVID, a bunch of his former students, including me, created a video of us singing one of the songs we traditionally performed. He was more than touched.

    #10

    African mother teaching a class with a baby on her back, demonstrating love and dedication in a wholesome feel-good moment.

    AnnaKhadejah Report

    #11

    Senior lovebug cat resting on a person's arm, showcasing a feel-good moment to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #12

    Text post about a young neighbor asking for help baking cookies to celebrate his mom’s birthday, showing wholesome kindness.

    igwholesome Report

    #13

    Tweet about a teacher petting a cat leading to a Zoom call filled with cats, illustrating wholesome feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats end up on Zoom whether I want them to or not. For some reason they just HAVE to jump on my desk while I'm in meetings. Another coworker's cat does the same. Keeps things interesting!

    #14

    Tweet from Story The Animist about creating feel-good moments by praising their daughter after bedtime talks to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #15

    Tweet showing a wholesome moment between father and daughter enjoying a run and bike ride, spreading feel-good positivity.

    fejesmg Report

    #16

    Child holding a toy garbage truck with two garbage men smiling beside a real garbage truck in a feel-good moment restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The trash truck guys were always so awesome with my kid when he was a toddler. He'd wait for them every week and they always waved and honked the horn for him. Local heroes for lots of little kids everywhere!

    #17

    Handwritten cardboard sign on sidewalk sharing a feel-good message of hope and kindness to restore faith in humanity.

    TaliaSchlanger Report

    #18

    Tweet sharing a wholesome story about kindness involving action figures and a grateful autistic child, restoring faith in humanity.

    DFacobbre Report

    #19

    Tweet by Glennon Doyle sharing a feel-good story about bravery and kindness, reflecting wholesome and uplifting posts.

    GlennonDoyle Report

    #20

    Retired engineer showcasing 1,200 types of apples saved, embodying the wholesome side of feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #21

    Man in full protective gear putting on gloves, illustrating leadership and feel-good moments restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #22

    Twitter post about a boyfriend opening academic papers to learn and discuss research, showcasing wholesome and feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I gave a presentation at a conference of of the speakers in my group had her boyfriend come prepared with relevant questions just in case no one in the audience wanted to ask us anything. Truly appreciated - he's a good guy.

    #23

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing a wholesome story about neighbors rebuilding a fence to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #24

    Tweet by Shen Comix sharing a feel-good story about a guy finding a love for baking and becoming a pastry chef.

    shenanigansen Report

    #25

    Social media post sharing a feel-good story about family growth and open-mindedness to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #26

    Social media post sharing a feel-good story about kindness experienced by a beer cart girl on a golf course.

    igwholesome Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've worked in a hotel with a golf course. The cart girls (basically a snack/beer golf cart that they drive around the course and sell stuff to the golfers) take a lot of @buse. Mostly from old fat guys who think being rich makes them attractive. 🙄

    #27

    Tweet about a heartfelt story of hope and family shared on social media, highlighting feel-good moments to restore faith.

    igwholesome Report

    #28

    Man looking lovingly across the table at a heart-shaped pancake with coffee creamer cups on a wooden table.

    igwholesome Report

    #29

    Father with heart surgery scar tattoo matching his son’s scar, sharing a feel-good post to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #30

    Reddit post about brightening a cashier's day by buying their favorite candy, highlighting wholesome feel-good moments restoring faith.

    igwholesome Report

    #31

    Tweet sharing a feel-good moment about a boy buying a Valentine's card for his grandma to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #32

    A large maroon suitcase placed on a car seat, highlighting a feel-good moment from wholesome posts.

    igwholesome Report

    #33

    Woman and child smiling outdoors, sharing a heartfelt moment that highlights feel-good posts restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #34

    Toddler sitting on a blanket with starter Pokémon toys outside, a wholesome moment to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sure would have been helpful to have known what my future career was going to be when I was so young! It would have saved a lot of time! 😉

    #35

    Tweet about supporting a partner with video game challenges, featured in feel-good posts restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #36

    Older woman with colorful pink and blue hair makeover, showcasing feel-good transformation to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #37

    Tweet about a FedEx worker showing kindness by rescuing a snail and placing it carefully inside a tulip, wholesome and feel-good.

    igwholesome Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I'm on a walk and see earthworms on the pavement I give them a toss onto a lawn.

    #38

    Tweet showing a wholesome interaction at a bar, highlighting feel-good posts that restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #39

    Tweet showing a neighbor helping get a car out of the snow, highlighting wholesome and feel-good community moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #40

    Reddit post describing a barber who makes wigs for kids with baldness, showcasing wholesome stories that restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a tweet about wearing a sparkly gown to inspire girls, showcasing a feel-good post restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #42

    Man sharing a heartfelt story about family love and healing, showcasing wholesome and feel-good moments in life.

    igwholesome Report

    #43

    Twitter post humorously describing a personal story, shared as a feel-good moment to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #44

    Husband saves wife’s life by donating kidney after diet and exercise, a feel-good post restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #45

    Hand holding caterpillars and rare butterflies in garden, showcasing a feel-good story to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #46

    Two women smiling outdoors, one in a wheelchair, representing the wholesome side and feel-good moments of humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a humorous birthday card exchange showing wholesome and feel-good family moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #48

    Tweet screenshot describing a feel-good moment where a new account liking many tweets turns out to be a family member.

    igwholesome Report

    #49

    Tweet about a dad's funny correction on a Christmas card for his son's partner, showing wholesome feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #50

    Underwater image of a round seal swimming near rocks, highlighting wholesome feel-good moments to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #51

    Side-by-side comparison of a detailed deer painting and a childlike drawing, highlighting wholesome art and feel-good creativity.

    igwholesome Report

    #52

    Screenshot of a wholesome social media post sharing a feel-good family moment restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a wholesome story about believing in Santa and family Christmas gifts.

    igwholesome Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A friend of mine with a lot of kids was talking with her 2 oldest, like 14 and 12. The 14 yr old said, "I think 9-yr-old is beginning to suspect that Santa isn't real. The 12 yr old is like, "HE ISN'T?" 😲

    #54

    Tweet about dog owners talking to their dogs, shared as a feel-good post to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #55

    A nostalgic feel-good post about reconnecting with a childhood ice cream man, highlighting wholesome moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #56

    Tweet about coming out as trans and receiving a supportive response, reflecting wholesome feel-good moments restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you need to ask why you should respect someone's transition, maybe this will help. Giving people the freedom to transition and respecting that person brings happiness to people.

    #57

    Tweet about a child's sweet birthday party story, highlighting kindness and the wholesome side of humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #58

    Tweet about caterpillars transforming as a metaphor for hope and wholesomeness to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #59

    Tweet about a couple celebrating Egg Day traditions, a feel-good post restoring faith in humanity on the wholesome side.

    igwholesome Report

    #60

    Elderly YouTuber writing subscriber names in a notebook showing wholesome feel-good moments to restore faith in humanity

    igwholesome Report

    #61

    Crowd celebrates as 4-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. wins #JoshFight, raising $8,000 for children's hospital, showing wholesome positivity.

    igwholesome Report

    #62

    Tweet from NewDadNotes sharing a feel-good moment of a child opening a car door, highlighting wholesome faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #63

    Screenshot of a feel-good social media post about a dad lifting his mood with support from his daughter, wholesome and inspiring.

    igwholesome Report

    #64

    Tweet about children missing school during Covid and catching up with games and outdoor learning, promoting wholesome feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #65

    Tweet by Jake Pratt about a boy and girl with Down syndrome smiling and dancing, capturing wholesome feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #66

    Screenshot of a feel-good social media post about a couple playfully calling "Marco" and "Polo" in a store, wholesomeness captured.

    igwholesome Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showcasing a feel-good moment restoring faith in humanity with wholesome content.

    igwholesome Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is so cringe. Whoever wrote it should be embarrassed.

    #68

    Screenshot of a feel-good social media post about the joyful and wholesome moments of parenthood restoring faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #69

    Tweet about a couple waking up at 2AM and spending hours chatting and laughing, showcasing wholesome feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #70

    Text post sharing a wholesome story to restore faith in humanity with a child's innocent and honest response.

    igwholesome Report

    #71

    Tweet about a child sharing M&Ms with family, highlighting wholesome moments to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #72

    Tweet about a father and daughter showing kindness by greeting strangers, reflecting wholesome and feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #73

    A feel-good story about a child discovering a black Spider-man comic, highlighting wholesome moments and humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why representation is important and why we should see so much diversity on tv. The bigots that complain why every other character has to be ethnic/gay/disabled transgender when they could just be a white straight character, shut the f**k up.

    #74

    Two friends pose happily outdoors with a PlayStation 5, capturing a wholesome gaming moment.

    igwholesome Report

    #75

    Elderly woman with dementia holding and hugging a Baby Yoda toy, showcasing wholesome feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #76

    Tweet about wholesome mom support welcoming a child to a second birthday party, highlighting feel-good moments.

    igwholesome Report

    #77

    Tweet from Brian Wallach about his daughter helping him take pills, highlighting feel-good moments that restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

    #78

    Twitter post about a wholesome coffee interaction highlighting feel-good moments to restore faith in humanity.

    igwholesome Report

