“Welcome To The Wholesome Side”: 78 Feel-Good Posts To Restore Your Faith In Humanity
Spend enough time on this planet, and life can turn even the softest soul into a hard-shelled skeptic. It’s not always fair, and sometimes it feels easier to expect the worst.
But thankfully, that’s not the whole story. There are still plenty of uplifting moments out there—small glimpses of kindness, warmth, and joy that remind us things aren’t all bad. One place that consistently delivers them is @igwholesome on Instagram. It’s a comforting corner of the internet filled with goodness.
We’ve gathered some of their most heartwarming posts. They’re the kind that might just soften even the toughest of hearts.
People love sharing their hobbies! I love learning about them!
Racism and hate are taught. Kids are naturally accepting of everyone. This is adorable.
Even back then I never, ever got gay hate. My high school choir director in the 70s, who was adored by all of his students, came out as gay after retiring and divorcing his wife. The thought that if he came out earlier he would have been fired, denying decades of students his ability to inspire young singers infuriates me. Before his recent death during COVID, a bunch of his former students, including me, created a video of us singing one of the songs we traditionally performed. He was more than touched.
My cats end up on Zoom whether I want them to or not. For some reason they just HAVE to jump on my desk while I'm in meetings. Another coworker's cat does the same. Keeps things interesting!
The trash truck guys were always so awesome with my kid when he was a toddler. He'd wait for them every week and they always waved and honked the horn for him. Local heroes for lots of little kids everywhere!
When I gave a presentation at a conference of of the speakers in my group had her boyfriend come prepared with relevant questions just in case no one in the audience wanted to ask us anything. Truly appreciated - he's a good guy.
I've worked in a hotel with a golf course. The cart girls (basically a snack/beer golf cart that they drive around the course and sell stuff to the golfers) take a lot of @buse. Mostly from old fat guys who think being rich makes them attractive. 🙄
It sure would have been helpful to have known what my future career was going to be when I was so young! It would have saved a lot of time! 😉
If I'm on a walk and see earthworms on the pavement I give them a toss onto a lawn.
A friend of mine with a lot of kids was talking with her 2 oldest, like 14 and 12. The 14 yr old said, "I think 9-yr-old is beginning to suspect that Santa isn't real. The 12 yr old is like, "HE ISN'T?" 😲
If you need to ask why you should respect someone's transition, maybe this will help. Giving people the freedom to transition and respecting that person brings happiness to people.
This is why representation is important and why we should see so much diversity on tv. The bigots that complain why every other character has to be ethnic/gay/disabled transgender when they could just be a white straight character, shut the f**k up.