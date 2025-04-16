ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all been there. You’re in the middle of doing whatever, and your brain coughs up a perfectly irrational thought. You now have a choice: send it back to the depths of your mind or surrender to the impulse and face the consequences.

One netizen asked the internet, “People who let their intrusive thoughts win once, what did you do?”—and folks weren’t shy about sharing what happened when they caved to their cognitive chaos. Dive into this collection of our favorite responses.

More info: Reddit

#1

A circle of diverse shoes on cobblestones, symbolizing unity and sharing intrusive thoughts. I put my foot in front of the girl I liked during english class, she stumbled on it and hated me forever.

Thanks brain.

TruthIsManifold , Ingo Joseph Report

    #2

    A glowing Himalayan salt lamp on a desk near a metal stand, creating a warm ambiance. I was left alone for a couple minutes in a friend's house, and licked one of those pink salt lamps. It was exactly like I was hoping, and I know I won't be able to buy one for myself now.

    Captain_Chemistry111 , Brian J. Tromp Report

    #3

    A crumpled plastic bottle lies on grass, evoking thoughts on environmental awareness and pollution. I threw a bottle out the window without thinking when driving and stopped my car to clean it up because I felt bad.

    GreenMirage , Kaboompics.com Report

    Ever had an intrusive thought? You know, those sudden outlandish ideas that pop into your head uninvited. Think: “What if I run this red light?” or “What if I yell in this quiet room?” Most people have them, and they’re totally normal—but they can be disturbing, especially when they’re violent, inappropriate, or go against your core values.

    Intrusive thoughts often feel like they come out of the blue. You might be chopping vegetables and suddenly imagine hurting someone or picture slapping your boss at the same time you’re hugging them. Not to worry, you’re not crazy—our brains just have a weird sense of humor, and intrusive thoughts are its awkward punchlines.
    #4

    Man reading a newspaper in a cozy plant-filled room, reflecting on intrusive thoughts over coffee. Set fire to my father's newspaper. While he was reading it.
    I was about 5 years old so that was nearly 80 years ago, and a 40-psge broadsheet in those days was a substantial fuel load.

    ETA: Dropped this without thinking much, came back two-thirds of a day later to find it my most upvoted comment in years. More importantly, I've got vast enjoyment and amusement out of your replies, and no. I didn't consider any of them condescending. I fully intend to live for another century or so.
    No, I didn't get beat or whipped. I was never physically punished, something rather remarkable, looking back. I did get a stern lecture from my mother, of the "more disappointed than angry" type.
    Must have worked, because it curbed (but did not totally cure) my youthful pyromaniac tendency.

    ChronicWombat , Ron Lach Report

    #5

    A yellow-handled staple gun lies on a wooden surface with staples scattered around, representing intrusive thoughts. I stapled my finger with a staple gun.
    I really wanted to know how it feels.

    PikaTchu47 , Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

    #6

    Modern sauna interior with wooden benches and stone heater, a place to relax and reflect on intrusive thoughts. Not my intrusive thought but when I was a kid my friend and I were sitting in a sauna when he said "what would happen if I p**s on the hot rocks" and it turns out it just makes the entire complex smell like burnt p**s and permanently bans you from the pool.

    ezmen , HUUM │sauna heaters Report

    Too many thoughts like these have been linked to anxiety, OCD, PTSD, and even depression. They're not dangerous (unless you believe they are) but the fear of having them—or what they “say” about you—can be disturbing. However, spoiler alert: having an odd thought doesn’t mean you’ll act on it or that it reflects who you really are.

    In fact, resisting or overthinking intrusive thoughts tends to make them louder. It’s like someone yelling, “Don’t think of a pink elephant!”—suddenly, you’re thinking of nothing but pink elephants. Mental health experts agree trying to suppress the thought only gives it power, but observing it without judgment helps it fade on its own.
    #7

    Assorted soda cans on a store shelf, including Fanta, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola, showcasing diverse options. When young I filled the cleaner's orange window cleaner with Fanta.

    The cleaners then went around my uncle's house spraying Fanta on the windows instead of cleaning them.

    Everyone saw the humor even if they were less than impressed.

    Dream3r111 , 乾 黄 Report

    #8

    A bowl of noodles with parsley garnish, lit by a candle and accompanied by fortune cookies, represents intrusive thoughts. Drank a mixture of fruit juice, instant noodles powder sauce, hot water and i think soy sauce. This caused me to vomit like crazy the following night. I couldn't smellchicken flavoured noodles for years after that without gagging.

    anon , Gundula Vogel Report

    #9

    Large mushroom with a speckled pattern, partly shaded by green leaves, nestled on the forest floor. Kicked a large mushroom.

    It went SPLAT in a satisfactory way, and then my shoe was all gross.

    MrUniverse1990 , Tom Fisk Report

    Sometimes, though, people give into these thoughts—that’s when it gets dangerous. Most of us don’t act on them, but in rare cases where someone has poor impulse control, intense distress, or mental health issues, they might. Intrusive doesn’t always mean harmless. Recognizing that line is key to keeping yourself (and others) safe.

    The good news? There are tools for managing intrusive thoughts. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and exposure response prevention (ERP) are proven to help. Instead of spiraling into panic, these methods teach your brain to say, “Yep, weird thought. Moving on.” It's almost like background noise instead of a blaring alarm.
    #10

    TriMet bus driving on city street, showcasing public transport in an urban setting. Jumped off a moving bus, got my knees wounded.

    Sea_Perception8312 , Brett Sayles Report

    #11

    Two playful children sharing a fun moment, embodying the theme of intrusive thoughts. I licked the back wall of an empty fridge, got my tongue stuck, panicked, and then pulled my head back and ripped off the tip of my tongue. Bleeding prufusely, my grandfather gave me a cup of warm saltwater to soak it in. Ouch.

    Nobodythrowout , Ivan Samkov Report

    #12

    Bar of green soap with a brush on stacked towels, evoking calm and intrusive thoughts. Ate a bar of soap.

    gorymaggots , Kaboompics.com Report

    So, what should you do when an intrusive thought shows up? First, breathe. Second, label it. Third, remind yourself that a thought is not a plan or desire. It’s mental static, and you are not your thoughts, even if they’re violent. If they persist to the point of rumination, a licensed therapist can help you unpack what’s going on.

    Bottom line: intrusive thoughts are part of the human experience. They don’t mean you’re broken or bad. They’re just a reflection of how complex and creative our brains can be—even if they’re sometimes a little too creative!
    #13

    Chocolate cookies topped with tangerine slices on a black tray, illustrating a concept related to intrusive thoughts. I put a few Jaffa cakes in an electric kettle and boiled them.

    Edit: Of all the comments I've made on Reddit over the years, I would never have expected this one to garner so many upvotes and comments. Cheers? I suppose? You beautiful bunch.

    a-jm93 , azerbaijan_stockers Report

    Man at airport window watching sunset, reflecting on intrusive thoughts. Spent ten years traveling around the world not giving a f**k. Literally left for a ten day vacation and didn't come back.

    daytimemuffdiving , Alex Monaco Report

    #15

    Person taking a selfie with silver "LOVE" balloons, sharing thoughts in a casual setting. Cut my waist length hair into a pixie cut. Took 3 years to grow back lol.

    Timely_Ad_1621 , Viktoria Slowikowska Report

    So, there you have it, folks. Intrusive thoughts are as normal as the sky is blue. What do you think of the stories in this list? Do any of them have you thinking, “Yeah, I’ve thought that”? Upvote your favorites and leave a comment on the ones you found most absurd.

    Have you ever followed through on an irrational thought in the heat of the moment? Or denied one you really felt like giving in to? Share your story in the comments!
    #16

    Man in a cluttered office with soccer jerseys and framed photos on the wall, focusing on paperwork. After my husband cheated, I grilled some of his football memorabilia. Don’t worry, the grill was unharmed.

    Took his phone out of his pocket and texted his girlfriend as him. Told her to quit her job. She did.

    JJSprinkless , Centre for Ageing Better Report

    #17

    Father and daughter playing with blocks and a dollhouse, sharing a moment in a bright room with wicker storage baskets. I didn’t pull out. Now I have a kid.

    RWPRecords , Tatiana Syrikova Report

    #18

    Person prepares a green smoothie with pineapple and strawberries, an example of people sharing unique recipe thoughts. My parents had a blender I’d use every day to make a smoothie, and it always slowed down with ice, I was annoyed at it not being powerful enough to just smash it. I thought “I bet I’d be able to stop it with my finger if I pushed down on the middle bit”.

    Honestly even typing it out 30 years later feels stupid. I didn’t lose any fingers but the end of one of them is all scar tissue and I can’t feel anything in the end of two fingers. So in a way I’m like a superhero. In another, more accurate way I’m an idiot.

    Hashtagbarkeep , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    #19

    Cup Noodles Tasty Chicken Asian Style Soup on a table, highlighting packaging design for noodle enthusiasts. Snorted packet chicken noodle seasoning in highschool one time.

    Lost the use of a nostril for a week - everything smelt like chicken soup too.

    geometricsalmonfart , frogses production Report

    #20

    Close-up of Hellmann's mayonnaise bottle on its side. There was a tube of mayonaise laying on the path near our local lake. Closed cap and still completely full and all.
    I was ten years old, didn’t think twice and just jumped as high as i could, landing with two feet on that tube, causing a 3 meter string of mayonaise flying around. It was busy at that moment, but no one got mayonaised. There was a long trail of mayonaise on the path, and I was extremely proud.
    It’s of the few memories I have in which I wasn’t always thinking about what others might have thought. And one of the even fewer memories in which a stupid thing occurred, and when looking back at it now, I’m not having any regrets.

    minkukel_s , Kelsey Todd Report

    #21

    Students at desks in a classroom, with one appearing deep in thought, representing intrusive thoughts in learning environments. I had taken a way too big drink of water during class and my friend a few rows ahead turned around and looked at me right while my mouth was still full so I just smacked both of my cheeks and spat water like everywhere.

    gourmetprincipito , RDNE Stock project Report

    #22

    A hand reaching for red slush drink in a plastic cup on a counter, capturing a brief intrusive thought moment. Threw a full slushie through the drivers window of an oncoming car. They chased me for about 10 minutes then filed a police report. The police made me pay to have the car cleaned. The innocent victim actually worked in a car detailing place and I got to pay the employee rate to have the car cleaned.

    anon , Matheus Bertelli Report

    #23

    Woman and man in hallway, seemingly in thoughtful silence, representing intrusive thoughts concept. Broke up with someone because I felt that I didn't deserve her presence in my life and thought I would eventually do something to hurt her.

    Well it turns out this was the thing I did that hurt her. I regret it every day and wish I could go back in time and prevent myself from self-sabotaging in this manner if only because I involved someone else in it.

    SightUnseen1337 , Alena Darmel Report

    #24

    Two electrical plugs in a wall socket, representing a common intrusive thought about unplugging devices for safety. I put in the ends of copper wire in an electrical outlet.

    It sparked and popped. Otherwise I'm unharmed.

    Bonus: As a kid, I saw a mug my aunt put in the microwave and thought, wow that spinning mug must be having fun. So I spun too, ended up becoming dizzy, falling, and hitting my head on a door. I needed stitches.

    raegyl , Markus Spiske Report

    #25

    Raised hand against a yellow background, symbolizing sharing intrusive thoughts. Not me, but my Marine Biology teacher in high school once licked my hand… to this day I still don’t know why. He was a kooky kind of guy so it wasn’t too off base for him…but definitely was one of those moments where after he seemed embarrassed even at himself, like wait… what did I just do?

    anon , Anna Shvets Report

    #26

    Uniformed officers in a formal gathering, with focus on badge details. I swung at my sergeant. Unfortunately I missed him.

    chalky87 , Marta Branco Report

