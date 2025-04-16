One netizen asked the internet, “People who let their intrusive thoughts win once, what did you do?”—and folks weren’t shy about sharing what happened when they caved to their cognitive chaos. Dive into this collection of our favorite responses.

We’ve all been there. You’re in the middle of doing whatever, and your brain coughs up a perfectly irrational thought. You now have a choice: send it back to the depths of your mind or surrender to the impulse and face the consequences.

#1 I put my foot in front of the girl I liked during english class, she stumbled on it and hated me forever.



Thanks brain.

#2 I was left alone for a couple minutes in a friend's house, and licked one of those pink salt lamps. It was exactly like I was hoping, and I know I won't be able to buy one for myself now.

#3 I threw a bottle out the window without thinking when driving and stopped my car to clean it up because I felt bad.

Ever had an intrusive thought? You know, those sudden outlandish ideas that pop into your head uninvited. Think: “What if I run this red light?” or “What if I yell in this quiet room?” Most people have them, and they’re totally normal—but they can be disturbing, especially when they’re violent, inappropriate, or go against your core values. Intrusive thoughts often feel like they come out of the blue. You might be chopping vegetables and suddenly imagine hurting someone or picture slapping your boss at the same time you’re hugging them. Not to worry, you’re not crazy—our brains just have a weird sense of humor, and intrusive thoughts are its awkward punchlines.

#4 Set fire to my father's newspaper. While he was reading it.

I was about 5 years old so that was nearly 80 years ago, and a 40-psge broadsheet in those days was a substantial fuel load.



ETA: Dropped this without thinking much, came back two-thirds of a day later to find it my most upvoted comment in years. More importantly, I've got vast enjoyment and amusement out of your replies, and no. I didn't consider any of them condescending. I fully intend to live for another century or so.

No, I didn't get beat or whipped. I was never physically punished, something rather remarkable, looking back. I did get a stern lecture from my mother, of the "more disappointed than angry" type.

Must have worked, because it curbed (but did not totally cure) my youthful pyromaniac tendency.

#5 I stapled my finger with a staple gun.

I really wanted to know how it feels.

#6 Not my intrusive thought but when I was a kid my friend and I were sitting in a sauna when he said "what would happen if I p**s on the hot rocks" and it turns out it just makes the entire complex smell like burnt p**s and permanently bans you from the pool.

Too many thoughts like these have been linked to anxiety, OCD, PTSD, and even depression. They're not dangerous (unless you believe they are) but the fear of having them—or what they “say” about you—can be disturbing. However, spoiler alert: having an odd thought doesn’t mean you’ll act on it or that it reflects who you really are. ADVERTISEMENT In fact, resisting or overthinking intrusive thoughts tends to make them louder. It’s like someone yelling, “Don’t think of a pink elephant!”—suddenly, you’re thinking of nothing but pink elephants. Mental health experts agree trying to suppress the thought only gives it power, but observing it without judgment helps it fade on its own.

#7 When young I filled the cleaner's orange window cleaner with Fanta.



The cleaners then went around my uncle's house spraying Fanta on the windows instead of cleaning them.



Everyone saw the humor even if they were less than impressed.

#8 Drank a mixture of fruit juice, instant noodles powder sauce, hot water and i think soy sauce. This caused me to vomit like crazy the following night. I couldn't smellchicken flavoured noodles for years after that without gagging.

#9 Kicked a large mushroom.



It went SPLAT in a satisfactory way, and then my shoe was all gross.

Sometimes, though, people give into these thoughts—that’s when it gets dangerous. Most of us don’t act on them, but in rare cases where someone has poor impulse control, intense distress, or mental health issues, they might. Intrusive doesn’t always mean harmless. Recognizing that line is key to keeping yourself (and others) safe. ADVERTISEMENT The good news? There are tools for managing intrusive thoughts. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and exposure response prevention (ERP) are proven to help. Instead of spiraling into panic, these methods teach your brain to say, “Yep, weird thought. Moving on.” It's almost like background noise instead of a blaring alarm.

#10 Jumped off a moving bus, got my knees wounded.

#11 I licked the back wall of an empty fridge, got my tongue stuck, panicked, and then pulled my head back and ripped off the tip of my tongue. Bleeding prufusely, my grandfather gave me a cup of warm saltwater to soak it in. Ouch.

#12 Ate a bar of soap.

So, what should you do when an intrusive thought shows up? First, breathe. Second, label it. Third, remind yourself that a thought is not a plan or desire. It’s mental static, and you are not your thoughts, even if they’re violent. If they persist to the point of rumination, a licensed therapist can help you unpack what’s going on. Bottom line: intrusive thoughts are part of the human experience. They don’t mean you’re broken or bad. They’re just a reflection of how complex and creative our brains can be—even if they’re sometimes a little too creative!

#13 I put a few Jaffa cakes in an electric kettle and boiled them.



Edit: Of all the comments I've made on Reddit over the years, I would never have expected this one to garner so many upvotes and comments. Cheers? I suppose? You beautiful bunch.

#14 Spent ten years traveling around the world not giving a f**k. Literally left for a ten day vacation and didn't come back.

#15 Cut my waist length hair into a pixie cut. Took 3 years to grow back lol.

So, there you have it, folks. Intrusive thoughts are as normal as the sky is blue. What do you think of the stories in this list? Do any of them have you thinking, “Yeah, I’ve thought that”? Upvote your favorites and leave a comment on the ones you found most absurd. ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever followed through on an irrational thought in the heat of the moment? Or denied one you really felt like giving in to? Share your story in the comments!

#16 After my husband cheated, I grilled some of his football memorabilia. Don’t worry, the grill was unharmed.



Took his phone out of his pocket and texted his girlfriend as him. Told her to quit her job. She did.

#17 I didn’t pull out. Now I have a kid.

#18 My parents had a blender I’d use every day to make a smoothie, and it always slowed down with ice, I was annoyed at it not being powerful enough to just smash it. I thought “I bet I’d be able to stop it with my finger if I pushed down on the middle bit”.



Honestly even typing it out 30 years later feels stupid. I didn’t lose any fingers but the end of one of them is all scar tissue and I can’t feel anything in the end of two fingers. So in a way I’m like a superhero. In another, more accurate way I’m an idiot.

#19 Snorted packet chicken noodle seasoning in highschool one time.



Lost the use of a nostril for a week - everything smelt like chicken soup too.

#20 There was a tube of mayonaise laying on the path near our local lake. Closed cap and still completely full and all.

I was ten years old, didn’t think twice and just jumped as high as i could, landing with two feet on that tube, causing a 3 meter string of mayonaise flying around. It was busy at that moment, but no one got mayonaised. There was a long trail of mayonaise on the path, and I was extremely proud.

It’s of the few memories I have in which I wasn’t always thinking about what others might have thought. And one of the even fewer memories in which a stupid thing occurred, and when looking back at it now, I’m not having any regrets.

#21 I had taken a way too big drink of water during class and my friend a few rows ahead turned around and looked at me right while my mouth was still full so I just smacked both of my cheeks and spat water like everywhere.

#22 Threw a full slushie through the drivers window of an oncoming car. They chased me for about 10 minutes then filed a police report. The police made me pay to have the car cleaned. The innocent victim actually worked in a car detailing place and I got to pay the employee rate to have the car cleaned.

#23 Broke up with someone because I felt that I didn't deserve her presence in my life and thought I would eventually do something to hurt her.



Well it turns out this was the thing I did that hurt her. I regret it every day and wish I could go back in time and prevent myself from self-sabotaging in this manner if only because I involved someone else in it.

#24 I put in the ends of copper wire in an electrical outlet.



It sparked and popped. Otherwise I'm unharmed.



Bonus: As a kid, I saw a mug my aunt put in the microwave and thought, wow that spinning mug must be having fun. So I spun too, ended up becoming dizzy, falling, and hitting my head on a door. I needed stitches.

#25 Not me, but my Marine Biology teacher in high school once licked my hand… to this day I still don’t know why. He was a kooky kind of guy so it wasn’t too off base for him…but definitely was one of those moments where after he seemed embarrassed even at himself, like wait… what did I just do?