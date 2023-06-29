Chances are, most of us know what it's like to look and sound like a total poindexter. Braces, acne, a figure that doesn't meet Instagram's beauty requirements - you name it. In that sense, the newest TikTok trend of people sharing their jaw-dropping glow ups in the tune of George Michael's "Careless Whisper" is a match made in heaven. Bye-bye, baggy sweater and braces. "We could have been so good together" but "Maybe it's better this way," as George Michael would say.