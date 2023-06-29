Chances are, most of us know what it's like to look and sound like a total poindexter. Braces, acne, a figure that doesn't meet Instagram's beauty requirements - you name it. In that sense, the newest TikTok trend of people sharing their jaw-dropping glow ups in the tune of George Michael's "Careless Whisper" is a match made in heaven. Bye-bye, baggy sweater and braces. "We could have been so good together" but "Maybe it's better this way," as George Michael would say. 

@chatyahbmy chest said bye bye 😘♬ Careless Whisper - George Michael

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

#1

anthonyalanis33 Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Well done! Must have taken a lot of will power

#2

#2

madison.lane5 Report

ShriSha Kamboj
ShriSha Kamboj
Community Member
38 minutes ago

i love how she's smiling in both

#3

#3

chatyahb Report

#4

#4

kikimberlyy_ Report

#5

#5

carleegetsgnarlee Report

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I hope you are feeling as awesome as you look!

#6

#6

lottabigred Report

#7

#7

life.with.stephie Report

SnackbarKaat
SnackbarKaat
Community Member
16 minutes ago

She got style and I am happy for her

#8

#8

ximenasaenz4 Report

#9

#9

2hypechris Report

#10

#10

baileyspinn Report

#11

#11

campayne5 Report

#12

#12

kantleybeth Report

#13

#13

blakejohns2001 Report

#14

#14

b0ng.rips Report

#15

#15

lxycidxwes Report

JB
JB
Community Member
46 minutes ago

but.. is she breast feeding in the 2nd pic? Kind of a weird option for the context

#16

#16

emmaa.getsfitt Report

xxx
xxx
Community Member
1 minute ago

So many of these are filtered - defeats the purpose of posting a glow up....

#17

#17

jagnew Report

#18

#18

iamorlandojames Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
16 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Hmmm.. Only could afford to get the bottom teeth whitened?

#19

#19

chsenza Report

#20

#20

morgan.moyers Report

#21

#21

catherine.alexius Report

#22

#22

tamzintabe Report

#23

#23

gladisgg Report

#24

#24

brackstar7 Report

#25

#25

fitnesswiththatj Report

#26

#26

skydvoss Report

#27

#27

curlyfuq Report

#28

#28

sarah.kay.law Report

#29

#29

missadrianaxoxo Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Hmm.. I'm not sure, the 2nd photo maybe using some trickery

#30

#30

iwant2railyou Report

#31

#31

miriammullins_ Report

#32

#32

ilikenoodlesz Report

1point
POST
Orange Frosting
Orange Frosting
Community Member
10 minutes ago

To be honest, I prefer the before pic. The after pic looks fake somehow.

#33

#33

omfgitsdustintyler Report

cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Ok but how did the puppet turn out

#34

#34

issyoakley Report

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Looks as though another one has joined the Borg.

