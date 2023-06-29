34 Amazing Glow-Ups Of People Who Went Through Mesmerizing Transformation
Chances are, most of us know what it's like to look and sound like a total poindexter. Braces, acne, a figure that doesn't meet Instagram's beauty requirements - you name it. In that sense, the newest TikTok trend of people sharing their jaw-dropping glow ups in the tune of George Michael's "Careless Whisper" is a match made in heaven. Bye-bye, baggy sweater and braces. "We could have been so good together" but "Maybe it's better this way," as George Michael would say.
@chatyahbmy chest said bye bye 😘♬ Careless Whisper - George Michael
This post may include affiliate links.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Hmmm.. Only could afford to get the bottom teeth whitened?
To be honest, I prefer the before pic. The after pic looks fake somehow.
I don't like these so called glow up's, didn't we all went through this akward teen fase? Like it is a glow up to get rid of a brace and glasses. I think they look good in both!
To many of these are obviously photoshopped. The ones that aren't are impressive though.
And I'm pretty sure some of them got plastic surgery (lip job, boob job...)
Also so many of the 'after' pics are heavily filtered which completely defeats the purpose.....
I don't like these so called glow up's, didn't we all went through this akward teen fase? Like it is a glow up to get rid of a brace and glasses. I think they look good in both!
To many of these are obviously photoshopped. The ones that aren't are impressive though.
And I'm pretty sure some of them got plastic surgery (lip job, boob job...)
Also so many of the 'after' pics are heavily filtered which completely defeats the purpose.....