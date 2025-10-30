“Embarrasing”: People React To J.K. Rowling’s Comments On Glamour UK’s ‘Women Of The Year’ Cover

ADVERTISEMENT

JK Rowling, despite having previously complained about netizens threatening her life, is back on social media, stirring the ever-inflammatory gender debate.

This time, she took aim at Glamour UK’s Women of the Year 2025 issue, which features nine transgender women.

But Glamour may be seen as having drawn first blood in the new spat. In promoting this edition, the publication referenced the UK Supreme Court’s April ruling that excluded trans women “from the legal definition” of gender—an outcome Rowling had publicly supported and celebrated.

Glamour UK named-dropped high-profiles like Pedro Pascal and Mariah Carey to get its point across

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

The post that set the Harry Potter mastermind off, went live on Instagram on October 30.

“When London-based American designer Conner Ives closed his AW25 show wearing the now iconic ‘Protect the Dolls’ T-shirt in support of trans women, a full-blown cultural moment was born,” the Glamour update read.

“After April’s UK Supreme Court ruling excluding trans women from the legal definition of […], the message became a rallying cry for solidarity, visibility and resilience.”

To enforce its point, the outlet dropped names like Pedro Pascal (who has a trans sibling), Tilda Swinton, and Mariah Carey as ambassadors for the cause, as they were also seen wearing “Protect the Dolls” T-shirts.

Rowling posted Glamour Magazine’s cover with a criticism

I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier. Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are. pic.twitter.com/ybEFr8XdSv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 30, 2025

Image credits: Getty/Walter McBride

Glamour confirmed that it would be “crowning” nine “dolls” in “music, publishing, and activism, as our Women of the Year.”

While there were many encores, there was a slew of dissenting comments emanating from women who felt insulted by Glamour’s choice.

Rowling led the charge from X, where she reposted Glamour’s photo of the featured nine, along with the caption:



“I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier.”

“Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better than women they are.”

Rowling’s post drew a fair amount of support

Image credits: British GLAMOUR

“What sickens me is so many women are cheering this on. They think they are in the right by completely ignoring women’s needs in their efforts to make sure no man ever experiences hurt feelings,” wrote one person favoring Rowling’s perspective.

The same sentiments appeared alongside the magazine’s Instagram post when one person, summing up the general trans-sceptic stance in the thread, wrote:

“So Glamour’s Women of the Year are… men.”

Glamor Magazine also weighed in on Rowling’s post, wishing her better luck next year

Image credits: British GLAMOUR

To others, these reactions were nothing more than “rabid frothing.” One netizen wrote as much and thanked the publication for “being inclusive.”

“Glamour has always been trans inclusive, and this simply states that trans women are valid, not better,” wrote another, bearing the same sentiments but trying to explain the magazine’s stance on gender issues.

It appears that Glamour anticipated a reaction from Rowling, and they did not have to wait very long as the author’s reaction came the very next day.

Glamour then telegraphed to her that, yes, this new campaign was with her in mind by responding directly to her X critique with: “Better luck next year Jo x.”

Rowling’s post comes less than a month after SNL mocked her

Image credits: British GLAMOUR

Rowling’s latest post comes less than a month after she was lampooned on SNL.



On the program’s 51st season premiere, Bowen Yang played the role of Dobby, who the author purportedly sent to establish, once and for all, the definition of a woman.

Later, Yang was seen wearing a T-shirt that read “They K Rowling” meshing her name into the non-binary vocabulary that she more often than not finds herself on the wrong side of.

In this sketch, Chang referenced “threats” Rowling had allegedly received—a topic the author has held against actors like Emma Watson, who starred in the Harry Potter universe.

JK Rowling previously complained about being threatened for her stance on gender issues

Image credits: British GLAMOUR

In an earlier post, she slammed Watson, who played Hermione Granger, for taking on the role of a “de facto spokesperson” for her.

One day in 2022, when the internet furor surrounding Rowling was at its most chaotic, both attended the All Witches’ ceremony where Watson spoke.

After her speech, she passed a note to Rowling that read: “I’m so sorry for what you’re going through.”

What Rowling was “going through” included, by her own account, a variety of “threats” resulting in her security measures being “tightened considerably.”

“I was constantly worried for my family’s safety,” Rowling complained on X.

Rowling once took aim at Watson for not calling her when the threats against her were at their peak

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Image credits: jkrowling

The part that Rowling begrudged Watson for was having a note passed to her when she (Watson) had her (Rowling’s) number, and could have called at any time before, during, and after the social media savagery, but did not.

The nine trans women included in this year’s line up are British media personalities Munroe Bergdorf, Shon Faye, Bel Priestley, Munya, Ceval Omar, Taira, Dani St James, Maxine Heron, and Mya Mehmi.

Another netizens finds the term dolls “creepy and repellent”

