“Selfish” Influencer Faces Fierce Backlash After Declaring She Is Against Men Using Contraceptives

Hallie Batchelder, a New York influencer and podcast host known for oversharing the details of her dating life – if one can call it that – recently claimed that she is against the use of protection during intimacy.

The 28-year-old made the statement on the aptly named Extra Dirty podcast on October 24, and the internet has since ridiculed it.

Highlights Hallie Batchelder said on her podcast that she dislikes men using protection during intimacy.

The influencer’s remarks drew widespread condemnation from fans and celebrity figures alike.

Ireland Baldwin accused Batchelder of making “ragebait” statements for attention.

Be that as it may, she remains unapologetic, claiming that she plans to stick to her views even if they get her canceled.

Hallie Batchelder used her platform to call out the use of male contraception, dubbing it a pandemic

Speaking to guest Lindsay Fishman, Batchelder went into the details of her debaucherous forays in NYC and singled out two instances when the men she was with sought to do the responsible thing.

She claimed she was offended. “I don’t know how I feel about it. I don’t … I’m allergic,” she added.

Fishman then joined in and said that she was also not in favor of men using contraception.

“I don’t like them,” she chorused.

She is happy to rely on her implant

“I know. Who likes them?” Batchelder replied. “It [destroys] the mood.”

The podcast host then launched into a lengthy, precation-laced monologue on her reasoning.

“I don’t want to have your f***ing weird offspring baby. Like, I have a stronger IUD than, like, Zeus,” she declared, speaking of her own implanted contraceptive device.

“Pregnancy is not on the table. I don’t want to have a child with you,” she insisted.

She sees men rummaging through their belongings for contraceptives as offensive

Batchelder went on to say that her suitors trying to use male contraceptives before hopping between the sheets with her implies that she is promiscuous and may carry contagious diseases.

To this tirade, Fishman, who is two years her junior, inquired:



“Do you ever ask them: like why are you doing this?”

Batchelder claimed that she had, just weeks prior, when she confronted one of her quarries for rummaging through his belongings and spoiling the mood.

The last person she experienced this with explained to her that it was the responsible way to go

The man in question then told her that it was with the intention of being safe, but Batchelder thought little of this sentiment.

“And I was like, ‘Blah blah blah blah blah’,” she recalled.

“Did you tell him to grow up?” asked Fishman, who has received significantly less social media flak for her stance on the matter.

“I got the ick and I haven’t spoken to him since,” Batchelder claimed.

Celebrity figures have also slammed Batchelder for her views

The Unwell brand,under which Extra Raw is produced, posted a clip of the exchange on Instagram where fans who weighed in appeared anything but pleased.

“This is incredibly disappointing and disheartening to watch and a terrible example to younger listeners,” wrote one person.

“Shaming someone for making wise and safe choices is embarrassing,” the comment concluded, summing up the sentiments in the thread.

Dissent for Batchelder’s take on what is broadly regarded as responsible behavior came from high-profile figures as well.

Alec Baldwin’s daughter called her out for ‘ragebaiting’ the public

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Extra Dirty with Hallie Batchelder (@extradirty)

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of the famous actor Alec Baldwin, was one example. She dedicated a TikTok video to the topic and said:

“It is particularly harmful that [Batchelder] would make these remarks because she is considered an ‘it’ girl.”

“She is one of these influencers, unfortunately, that we’ve given a platform and says these rage-baity, bullsh***y remarks about things for a clip or whatever-the-f**k.”

Batchelder is sticking to her guns; she says she does not care if it gets her canceled

But Batchelder is unapologetic. She posted a video of her own, calling out a “beautiful young woman” who is allegedly trying to have her cancelled for her remarks.

“And if that’s what you want to cancel me for, OK, cancel me and my career,” she fired back.

“I don’t know what you want me to say. I’m not changing my mind on that one.”

She went on to say that she was sure that not even one in every hundred women employed the use of male contraceptives.

Netizens think Hallie Batchelder is gross and irresponsible

