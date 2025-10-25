Nelly Furtado Announces She’s Quitting Music Amid Vicious Body-Shaming Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelly Furtado took to her Instagram to announce an indefinite hiatus from music months after she surprised fans with what was described as a new “thick” look.

The term was used to refer to the songstress’s substantially larger frame at a recent Manchester Pride concert.

More recently, on October 24, the “Say it Right” singer indicated that it would be her last appearance as a professional singer.

Nelly Furtado reminisced about her first professional performance as a singer

Nelly Furtado posing in casual clothing, highlighting her decision to quit music amid online body-shaming controversy.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

She made the announcement on Instagram, showing a picture of herself as a 20-year-old posing in a pink dress.“Twenty five years ago today my first album Whoa, Nelly! was released,” she reminisced.

“In the first slide I am 20 years old, about to play my first show as a professional artist at Lilith Fair.”

“I went down to a store called “Original” on Queen West in Toronto and shopped for that pink dress and some sparkly platform shoes to perform in,” she recalled.

“It was so meaningful and my artist self felt so updated.”

She hoped that her music would one day inspire someone

Nelly Furtado being styled backstage, wearing layered necklaces and makeup amid reports of quitting music due to body-shaming.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

In the post, she observed how two and a half decades later, her music is being heard by another generation.

She took a step back to the turn of the century and remembered hoping some kid would blow the dust off her first vinyl one day and find inspiration in it.

“I could never have guessed that there would be so many new ways to discover ‘old’ music in 2025!”

“To have so many people rediscovering my music has been surreal and joyful. It’s been so fun embracing this opportunity, getting out on stage again and seeing up close, the true lasting power of good music.”

Not all netizens were critical of Furtado’s new look

Nelly Furtado performing on stage wearing black outfit, holding microphone amid body-shaming controversy and quitting music news.

Image credits: Frank Hoensch/Getty

Not shy of her new look at all, she made reference to the second visual of herself while performing Berlin.

A video of her during a performance on stage depicts a broader version of Furtado, who, 15 years ago, boasted a sleeker look, and raised eyebrows with her Justin Timberlake, Timberland collaborations of 2010.

But unlike some outlets’ portrayals of overwhelmingly negative reactions to her new look, netizens were startled, but not all of them critical.

She has previously called on fans to be body neutral

“This is not the real Nelly Furtado anymore, I miss the 00s” lamented a supporter.

“Why are we the only country with 200+ lb pop stars?” complained another.

But the 46-year-old has on more than one occasion proven unfazed by these comments and in February showed off her curves in an orange bikini, the Daily Mail reported.

“HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR,” she tagged the image.

Many netizens think Furtado looks great

Nelly Furtado smiling and waving at an event, centered in front of an MTV Music Awards backdrop.

Image credits: Toni Anne Barson Archive/Getty

Fans were as awed by the post as they were by the recent sightings. In fact, she seemed to be winning more people over with her new look, albeit at the twilight of her career.

“When she was skinny I wasn’t a fan. Now she thick, I’m a fan,” wrote a netizen.

“Oh wow she’s not skinny anymore but I still love her,” remarked another.

“She looks great to me! She’s thicker but she still has a beautiful body!” echoed another person in agreement.

The 45-year-old singer had hinted at aesthetic pressures in February, but did not elaborate

Nelly Furtado in an embellished gown posing outdoors amid reports of quitting music and body-shaming online controversies.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty

Furtado’s February post came with a telling admission:

“This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self love and genuine confidence from within.”

Nelly Furtado taking a mirror selfie in an orange bikini, highlighting body positivity amid online body-shaming issues.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

While she is yet to elaborate on what exactly the “aesthetic pressure” is, one netizen read into it and delivered their thoughts unfiltered.

“Holy moly,” they exclaimed. “I can see why you’re stepping away from the spotlight. I would too if I had let myself go like you have.”

Her goodbye has a ring of finality to it

Nelly Furtado seated in a chair, wearing black outfit and jewelry, flashing peace signs with both hands in a relaxed pose.

Image credits: nellyfurtado

Notably, she makes it sound as if she is out of the game for good when she writes:

“Endless gratitude to anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows. I love you and your open hearts.”

“I deeply thank all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true on a creative and organizational level. I thank all my brilliant collaborators and loyal champions.”

The internet for most parts thinks her hiatus has something to public opinion

Screenshot of a Twitter reply comment discussing Nelly Furtado quitting music amid online body-shaming controversy.

Image credits: homosegzyuh

Tweet by Jasmin St Claire responding to backlash comments amid Nelly Furtado quitting music and body-shaming controversy online.

Image credits: jasminstclaire

Twitter reply with a supportive message to Nelly Furtado amid online body-shaming and her quitting music announcement.

Image credits: wrappette1

Image credits: jacobs_cda

Tweet expressing sadness over Nelly Furtado quitting music due to vicious body-shaming impacting her spirit.

Image credits: RBragen

Twitter reply supporting Nelly Furtado amid vicious body-shaming online as she announces quitting music.

Image credits: lefteyeramon

Tweet criticizing Nelly Furtado's outfits amid online body-shaming discussions and her quitting music announcement.

Image credits: draghorsebrgclb

Screenshot of a social media reply questioning the era of ozempic, related to Nelly Furtado quitting music amid body-shaming.

Image credits: Suspiria451

Twitter user @vonderrful responding with support for Nelly Furtado amid body-shaming online controversy.

Image credits: vonderrful

Tweet from TERFs ‘r’ us stating a personal opinion on health and choices amid Nelly Furtado quitting music body-shaming discussion.

Image credits: Terfs_R

Tweet by Delta Rodgers discussing body-shaming and clothing choices amid Nelly Furtado quitting music controversy.

Image credits: DeltaRomeo2023

Tweet from Erika Greer praising Nelly Furtado amid discussions of quitting music due to online body-shaming controversy.

Image credits: ArtMinx1

Social media post commenting on fitness ideals amid Nelly Furtado quitting music due to online body-shaming a***e.

Image credits: Lisa84784049823

Screenshot of a tweet about Nelly Furtado quitting music amid vicious body-shaming online.

Image credits: rocknroll_elf