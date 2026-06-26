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We’ve all met someone who acts like they know everything. You know the type: they confidently jump into conversations, correct others without hesitation, and speak as if there’s absolutely no chance they could be wrong. The problem? Sometimes they are very, very wrong.

In this collection, you'll find people who tried to fact-check, correct, or outsmart others online, only to end up embarrassing themselves in spectacular fashion. From hilariously inaccurate corrections to confidence levels that completely outweighed actual knowledge, these moments are equal parts painful and entertaining. Keep reading to see some of the internet’s most satisfying examples of confidence meeting reality.