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We’ve all met someone who acts like they know everything. You know the type: they confidently jump into conversations, correct others without hesitation, and speak as if there’s absolutely no chance they could be wrong. The problem? Sometimes they are very, very wrong.

In this collection, you'll find people who tried to fact-check, correct, or outsmart others online, only to end up embarrassing themselves in spectacular fashion. From hilariously inaccurate corrections to confidence levels that completely outweighed actual knowledge, these moments are equal parts painful and entertaining. Keep reading to see some of the internet’s most satisfying examples of confidence meeting reality.

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#1

A text conversation where someone identifies as Indianese, leading to an iconic self-burn.

People Incorrectly Correcting Other People: Resurrection Report

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    #2

    A social media thread about iconic self-burns with a person incorrectly stating Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin were presidents.

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    #3

    A social media post with a person making a self-burn about women having armpit hair.

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    Pandas, there’s so much information floating around in the world that it’s honestly impossible to keep track of it all. Think about it—there are thousands of countries, cities, historical events, scientific facts, grammar rules, and random bits of trivia competing for space in our brains every single day. So it’s no surprise that we occasionally get things wrong. Maybe you’ve confidently corrected someone’s spelling only to discover you were mistaken.

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    Or perhaps you spent years believing a "fact" that turned out to be completely false. It happens to the best of us. After all, being human means learning, forgetting, relearning, and sometimes being hilariously wrong along the way.
    #4

    A social media exchange defining median income, resulting in an iconic self-burn.

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    #5

    A social media post with an iconic self-burn where a user wrongly claims Zelda is a guy, not a girl.

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    #6

    A social media post with iconic self-burns about a Highland Cattle breed cow, where a user insists it is not a cow, highlighting iconic self-burns.

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    That’s exactly how common misconceptions survive for so long. These are ideas that millions of people accept as fact despite them being completely inaccurate. Sometimes they come from oversimplified school lessons. Other times they're passed down through generations, repeated so often that nobody stops to question them. For example, many people assume Sydney or Melbourne is the capital of Australia because they're the country's most famous cities.

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    In reality, the capital is Canberra, a purpose-built city created partly to settle the rivalry between Sydney and Melbourne. Canada has a similar problem. Ask people about Canada's capital, and many will confidently answer Toronto or Vancouver. The correct answer? Ottawa. Not exactly the first city that comes to mind for most tourists.
    #7

    A social media post with a person making a self-burn by confusing Afrikaans with a continent.

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    #8

    A text conversation showing an iconic self-burn where someone argues crochet and knit are the same.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very, very different techniques hence the need for the two names

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    #9

    A social media comment thread displaying an iconic self-burn about the difference between vegans and vegetarians.

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    Then there are facts that are technically true but also surprisingly misleading. Take the Netherlands, for example. Most people learn that Amsterdam is the country's capital, and that's absolutely correct. However, what many people don't realize is that the Dutch government, parliament, Supreme Court, and even the royal family are based in The Hague. In practice, much of the country's political power operates from a completely different city. It’s one of those facts that sounds wrong until you look it up yourself. And honestly, that’s what makes trivia so fascinating—the world is full of details that are far more complicated than they first appear.
    #10

    A social media post with a person making a self-burn about correcting a nerd in stage combat class.

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    #11

    A social media post with a person making a self-burn about Georgia not being a country.

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    #12

    A social media post with a person making a self-burn about sharks in Egypt.

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    Food myths are another area where misconceptions thrive. Let's talk about tomatoes for a second. Scientifically speaking, tomatoes are fruits because they develop from a flower's ovary and contain seeds. But if you've ever called a tomato a fruit at dinner, chances are somebody rolled their eyes. That's because in everyday cooking, tomatoes are treated like vegetables. In fact, this debate became such a big deal that it reached the United States Supreme Court in 1893. In the famous case Nix v. Hedden, the court ruled that tomatoes should legally be classified as vegetables because they were typically served alongside meals rather than desserts. So depending on whether you're talking to a botanist or a lawyer, you might get two different answers.

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    #13

    A map of Europe during Eurovision, with comments mistaking New Zealand for a missing country, an iconic self-burn.

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    #14

    A social media discussion about green mammals and Kermit, highlighting self-burns and misunderstandings.

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    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, sloths can be green. Because they have algae growing on their fur.

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    #15

    A sign at Dairy Queen explains cash transaction rounding, revealing a funny self-burn in the rounding rules.

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    Speaking of food, here's one that surprises a lot of people: fortune cookies aren't actually Chinese. They're strongly associated with Chinese restaurants, especially in North America, so many people assume they originated in China. In reality, fortune cookies are believed to have been developed in the United States, likely influenced by Japanese crackers brought by immigrants. In fact, many visitors to China are shocked to discover that fortune cookies are largely absent from authentic Chinese cuisine. It's a perfect example of how cultural traditions can evolve and take on a life of their own, even when their origins are somewhere completely different.

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    #16

    A question about countries with North in their name, followed by a humorous self-burn of incorrect answers.

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    #17

    Social media comments debating if a cat can eat a pumpkin, with a funny self-burn about citrus oils.

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    #18

    A video about touching 8 degree water, with comments showing iconic self-burns about temperature units.

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    Science is also full of facts that sound wrong at first. For instance, most people would probably describe the Sun as yellow. After all, that's how we draw it as children, right? But the Sun emits all colors of visible light relatively evenly, so it's technically white. The reason it appears yellow, orange, or even red is that Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of light, particularly blue light, before it reaches our eyes. Suddenly, one of the most familiar things in our lives becomes a little more complicated.

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    #19

    A Reddit conversation where a user explains a 2:2 ratio, then gets corrected that it's the same as 1:1, showcasing iconic self-burns.

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    #20

    A social media post with a debate about fixing a washer correctly, showcasing an iconic self-burn.

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    #21

    Merriam-Webster Dictionary Twitter post about the phrase 'make ends meat' with a user correcting it, leading to iconic self-burns.

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    #22

    A screenshot of a social media discussion about DNA and paternity, highlighting an iconic self-burn.

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    And then there are animals that have been misunderstood for generations. Chameleons are probably one of the biggest victims of this. Most people grow up believing they change colors simply to blend into whatever background they're standing on. While camouflage can play a role, scientists have found that color changes are primarily used for communication and temperature regulation. Chameleons change color to express emotions, signal health, attract mates, intimidate rivals, or help manage body temperature. In other words, they're less like tiny biological mood rings and more like incredibly sophisticated communicators. Nature is often far more interesting than the myths we invent about it.
    #23

    Facebook post showing a person asking what a Biosil retractable lanyard is, with users incorrectly guessing, leading to iconic self-burns.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People: Resurrection Report

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    #24

    Stephen King's tweet about being the last Steve King, followed by a reply correcting his spelling of bow, leading to iconic self-burns.

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    #25

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where users argue about the correct spelling of lost vs. lose, displaying iconic self-burns.

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    #26

    An iconic self-burn conversation on social media about the Irish language, with users debating if it's called Gaelic or Irish.

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    At the end of the day, getting facts wrong isn't necessarily a bad thing—it gives us an opportunity to learn something new. The real trouble starts when we're absolutely convinced we're right and decide to correct everyone else without double-checking first. That's exactly what happened in many of today's posts. These people jumped in with confidence, certain they had all the answers, only to discover they were the ones who needed correcting. It's a little embarrassing, sure, but it's also incredibly entertaining for the rest of us. So, Pandas, which misconception surprised you the most? And which one of today's confidently incorrect internet experts made you laugh the hardest? Let us know in the comments!

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    #27

    A social media post presenting a riddle about farm animals and feet, leading to an iconic self-burn in the comments.

    People Incorrectly Correcting Other People: Resurrection Report

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    #28

    A social media screenshot capturing an iconic self-burn where users argue about the location of a sports stadium and the correct team.

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    #29

    A series of comments showing an iconic self-burn, as users try to correct Satay to Saute.

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    #30

    A comment thread demonstrating an iconic self-burn, where one user is overly confident about deer vs. elk knowledge.

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    #31

    A social media thread showcasing an iconic self-burn regarding SAG-AFTRA health insurance requirements.

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    #32

    A social media screenshot showing an iconic self-burn conversation about language, with one user correcting another on the word Voila.

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    #33

    An iconic self-burn moment in a social media conversation, with users debating the etymology of biscuit and French language terms.

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    #34

    A social media post with a self-burn, where a user incorrectly states female reindeer don't grow antlers.

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    #35

    A social media conversation featuring multiple iconic self-burns about grammar and definitions, showcasing a humorous display of stupidity.

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    #36

    A social media thread with an iconic self-burn where someone claims purple paint means no hunting, exposing a moment of stupidity.

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    #37

    A social media post featuring an iconic self-burn, pointing out the incorrect placement of a Cervical Pain Relief Device and highlighting stupidity.

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    #38

    A social media exchange showcasing an iconic self-burn related to a basic math problem, highlighting moments of stupidity.

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    #39

    An iconic self-burn from a social media post where someone misunderstands 'An American Tail' as 'An American Tale,' illustrating stupidity.

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    #40

    A Merriam-Webster Dictionary post and a user's iconic self-burn correction about the singular form of Deck the Halls, showcasing iconic self-burns.

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    #41

    A comment section debate showing iconic self-burns on the true meaning of value, with users presenting different views in an iconic self-burn style.

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    #42

    A Twitter exchange featuring iconic self-burns where a user incorrectly states the N in DNA stands for and, exemplifying iconic self-burns.

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    3points
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    #43

    A social media post with iconic self-burns about using Kinder eggs to store false eyelashes, sparking a debate about their legality and the meaning of self-burns.

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    #44

    An iconic self-burn from a social media comment correcting the spelling of 'braking system'.

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    #45

    A menu with an iconic self-burn where 'proscuitto' is incorrectly written as 'prosciutto' and then corrected.

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    #46

    A funny image showing an iconic self-burn about the meaning of the prefix 'tri'.

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    #47

    An iconic self-burn from a tweet where someone corrects grammar in a political statement about compassion and leadership.

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    #48

    A humorous image featuring an iconic self-burn about a Liberian flag mistaken for an American flag.

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    #49

    A social media thread showcasing iconic self-burns about offal meat and derogatory comments, igniting a discussion.

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    #50

    An iconic self-burn from a social media comment about maturity and helping others, sparking debate.

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    #51

    A social media thread where people show iconic self-burns about salmonella and fish, incorrectly linking them.

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    #52

    A social media screenshot with iconic self-burns discussing metric system conversions for engines.

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    #53

    A social media screenshot displaying iconic self-burns about British and American characters.

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    #54

    A social media conversation featuring iconic self-burns, demonstrating a misunderstanding of percentages and math related to measles survival rates.

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    #55

    A social media thread highlighting iconic self-burns with users struggling to spell the word 'queue', leading to humorous corrections.

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    #56

    A social media screenshot showing iconic self-burns regarding a news headline and the word lede.

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    #57

    A screenshot from a social media platform displaying an iconic self-burn regarding grammar, specifically the incorrect use of 'your' instead of 'youre'.

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    #58

    A social media screenshot discussing a photo of the moon from space, showcasing iconic self-burns regarding moon phases.

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    #59

    A social media screenshot showing a discussion about the phrase 'cut the mustard' and its correct usage, illustrating iconic self-burns.

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    #60

    A social media screenshot of a cribbage hand with cards, featuring iconic self-burns from people miscalculating scores.

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    #61

    A social media screenshot displaying a discussion about a dog's teeth, highlighting iconic self-burns related to vet knowledge.

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    #62

    A social media screenshot showing iconic self-burns through a grammar correction argument about 'their' versus 'there'.

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    #63

    A social media screenshot with iconic self-burns about the word 'gobsmacked' versus 'godsmacked', including a dictionary definition, highlighting attempts to fix stupid misconceptions.

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    #64

    A social media screenshot discussing the difference between an echidna and a porcupine, showcasing iconic self-burns and people trying to fix stupid ideas.

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    #65

    A social media screenshot with iconic self-burns about pregnancy facts. It illustrates situations where people try to fix others' stupidity.

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    #66

    A social media screenshot showing iconic self-burns about microplastics and boiling water. It highlights how people try to fix stupid.

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    #67

    An iconic self-burn from a social media comment thread about the precision of Celsius versus Fahrenheit.

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    #68

    A social media conversation with iconic self-burns debating whether tomatillos are green tomatoes, highlighting common misconceptions.

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    #69

    A social media comment section with iconic self-burns, focusing on a user correcting the spelling of 'pseudo' in a discussion about legendary categories.

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    #70

    A social media screenshot showing iconic self-burns about human diet and being apex predators.

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    #71

    A social media screenshot with a video frame above, displaying iconic self-burns about escalator handrails.

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    #72

    A social media thread showcasing iconic self-burns where users misunderstand geography by confusing Chicago with a country.

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    #73

    A social media screenshot with a conversation about counting syllables and iconic self-burns. It shows attempts to fix stupid statements.

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