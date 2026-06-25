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There are more bits of interesting trivia out there than any of us have time to learn, so we make do with what we have. But, being human, we all have that one that we find so much neater than all the rest.

Someone asked “What’s your favorite trivia fact you share any chance you get?” and people flocked to the comments to write out their answers. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have your own example, be sure to add it to the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A bowl of cheese dip with tortilla chips, a cool, interesting, and surprising fact about snacks. To make nacho cheese, an emulsifier is used to stop the proteins and the fats from separating as the cheese cools down, which keeps the cheese creamy and dippapable. The emulsifier used is Sodium Citrate, which has a chemical formula of... NaCHO.

totalpinkebb , Snappr Report

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hu-ghcasement avatar
Fred
Fred
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nonsense! It's NaC6H7O7, with the digits subscript.

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    #2

    Cleaning crew mopping a floor, a surprising fact about professional cleaning services. Janus was the God of portals and new beginnings. A person who has all the keys controls the portals in a building. That's why we call them janitors.

    See_Bee10 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

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    #3

    An open dictionary with faded pages, revealing many surprising facts and words. The only word in the english langauge with. three sets of consecutive double letters is “bookkeeper”

    the longest single syllable word in English is “Strenghts”
    And Oppenheimer is now the highest grossing movie of all time that was never at the box office . before that it was Sing 2.

    silversparkk , Arturo Añez. Report

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    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except that it's spelled strengths. There are others of nine letters, but scraunched is longer.

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    #4

    A dense forest of tall, slender trees with vibrant green foliage, showcasing cool, interesting, and surprising facts about plant life. Pine trees can change the weather. In large enough groups, when pine trees sense a long drought, they release pinene (the terpenes that make up the classic smell of pine) which evaporates into the atmosphere. The lightweight molecules attach onto ozone, which in turn latches onto water vapour molecules, making it the aerosol base of what will be a future raindrop.

    MistyPower , Aditi Patel Report

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    #5

    The cover of Stephen King's novel Carrie, a classic example of interesting and surprising facts in literature. Stephen King threw the first few pages of "Carrie" in the trash and his wife, Tabitha, saved the manuscript and insisted he finish it.

    KLBC88 , en.wikipedia.org Report

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    #6

    A bright half-moon in a dark, cloudy night sky, an interesting and surprising fact about celestial bodies. The moon is farther away than you think.

    You could take every single planet in our solar system, yes including Jupiter and Saturn, line them up end to end, and they would all fit in between earth and the moon in a big conga line with about 1000 miles of space left over.

    theshwedda , Daniel Olivier Report

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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't try this at home, folks!

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    #7

    An upward-moving escalator under a glass ceiling, an interesting fact about modern architecture. The verb “escalate” was only coined after the invention of the escalator.

    jmads13 , Eileen Li Report

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    #8

    A dinosaur skeleton on display, an interesting and surprising fact from ancient history. The time span between Stegosarus and the Tyrannosaurus Rex is approximately 80 million years.

    The asteroid that wiped out the bulk of the dinosaurs was approximately 64 million years ago. Which means the T. Rex is closer to our timeline than that of the Stegosarus.

    despenser412 , Matheus Bertelli Report

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    #9

    A proud rooster with white and brown feathers, wings spread, a surprising fact about farm animals. The longest recorded flight of a domestic chicken is 13 seconds.

    collectadot , Erwin Bosman Report

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was that a laden chicken or an unladen one?

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    #10

    A wide shot of a basketball arena, the Chase Center, filled with fans, showing surprising facts about sports. The first-ever NBA game was in Canada.

    StandYourGroundhog , Leo Iordache Report

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    #11

    A close-up of several old, dusty clocks, representing a cool, interesting, and surprising fact about time. A million seconds is about 11.5 days. A billion seconds is about 32 years. Helps to understand the vast difference between a million and a billion.

    cdrinkwine , Indrajeet Kundalkar Report

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    #12

    Marilyn Monroe looking directly at the camera, a surprising fact about a famous person. David Attenborough and Marilyn Monroe were born less than a month apart.

    Thomas_Chinchilla , en.wikipedia.org Report

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    #13

    A man petting a small, light brown dog, illustrating a cool, interesting, and surprising fact about pets. Old people who own and care for pets have been shown to live longer than those who don't.

    _Spin_Cycle_ , MART PRODUCTION Report

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone needs to be needed. To have someone to nurture and care for is a strong motivator to continue getting up each day.

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    #14

    Colorful carrots in a market stall, a cool and surprising fact about produce variety. Carrots don't improve your eyesight (or at least no more than any other vegetable) it was English WWII propaganda to explain how their soldiers were getting so good at "spotting " German airplanes. Really it was radar.

    Background-Car9771 , mohamadreza chz Report

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again? No,, the myth was propagated in order to encourage the British public to eat more carrots, a valuable and readily available source of nutrition under wartime food rationing.

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    #15

    A blue dumpster covered in graffiti next to a plain door on a green wall, revealing interesting urban facts. Dumpsters are called that because they were invented by the Dempster brothers, and “dumpster” is a genericized trademark like Kleenex or Aspirin.

    cbospam1 , Brett Sayles Report

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to call them dempster-dumpsters when we were kids. I had NO idea why… until just now. (Just thought it was a cutesy name, like “kitty-cat”)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A black and white portrait of a man in a suit and bow tie, reflecting on cool and interesting facts. James Bond 007 author, Ian Fleming, also wrote Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which is a spy adventure with a beautiful woman, a car that has many hidden features and gadgets, and an evil villian and henchman ....in the movies, Gert Frobe plays the villian in both CCBB and Goldfinger.

    brickiex2 , en.wikipedia.org Report

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    #17

    The Little Oxford Thesaurus in a glass bowl of water, highlighting cool and surprising facts about language. In the English language, two syllable words that are spelled the same but can be used as nouns or verbs are distinguished verbally in conversation by which syllable you emphasize. The first syllable emphasis is always the noun form, the second is always the verb. Examples: present, consult, project, produce, contract, etc.

    We all do this constantly without realizing the rule exists.

    lemurgetsatreat , Boys in Bristol Photography Report

    4points
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    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    two-syllable words (i.e. words of two syllables, not a pair of "syllable words")

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    #18

    Satellite image of Lake Baikal surrounded by snowy mountains and land, showcasing interesting facts about Earth. Lake Baikal is so deep that it has a greater volume than all the Great Lakes combined while having about 20% the surface area.

    BammBammRoubal , en.wikipedia.org Report

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    #19

    Uncopyrightables. The longest word in the English language with no repeating letters.

    donkedickinya Report

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    #20

    The Romans built a massive network of roads to link their empire. Inevitably, smaller towns built their own access roads and connect to the main thoroughfares. So the entire empire was a collection of these meetings of three roads. These became gathering places where locals and travellers would exchange information. A lot of the mundane day-to-day stuff came to be known as “tri” (three) “via” (roads). Trivia.

    onaplinth Report

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    #21

    A human hand with natural nails, illuminated by sunlight and shadows, a cool and interesting fact. There is enough iron in the body to make a 4cm nail.

    Shintri , Jessica Mangano Report

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “These are the Things that Make a Man: Iron enough to make a nail, Lime enough to paint a wall, Water enough to drown a dog, Sulphur enough to stop the fleas, Potash enough to wash a shirt, Gold enough to buy a bean, Silver enough to coat a pin, Lead enough to ballast a bird, Phosphor enough to light the town, Poison enough to k**l a cow, Strength enough to build a home, Time enough to hold a child, Love enough to break a heart.”

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    #22

    A group of baby sea turtles swimming in shallow water, a cool and interesting fact. Baby turtles communicate with each other inside their shells so they can coordinate their hatching.

    Bento_Fox , Diana Light Report

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    #23

    Rolling hills covered in autumn trees under a dramatic cloudy sky, highlighting interesting and surprising facts of natural landscapes. The Appalachian Mountains, Scottish Highlands, and Atlas Mountains are the same mountain range, torn asunder by plate tectonics. The ancient Central Pangaea Mountains are older than the Rings of Saturn, trees, sharks, and bones.

    Signal_Werewolf_1955 , Mark Stebnicki Report

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    #24

    A bustling city street filled with pedestrians and historic buildings, illustrating cool, interesting, and surprising facts about urban life. About 8% of All humans to ever exist ever are alive right now.

    Fancy-Chicken-3730 , Jakub Zerdzicki Report

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    #25

    A majestic snow-capped mountain peak under a clear blue sky, presenting cool and interesting facts of nature. If you placed mount Everest in the deepest part of the Marianas Trench, and stood on the summit, you'd still be too deep underwater to see the sun.

    That's not meant to be terrifying, but it always makes people uncomfortable

    Edit: to add to this, Everest isn't exactly the tallest mountain, it's just standing on a plateau that makes it reach the highest point. Imagine standing on a chair and saying you're taller than someone standing on the floor.

    RhysOSD , Nepal Visuals Report

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    #26

    Did you know that Viggo Mortensen wasn't going to take the role of Aragorn initially, but his son, who was a fan of The Lord of the Rings, insisted he did?

    Did you know that dagger thrown at Aragorn was unintentional and Viggo Mortensen deflected it by reflex and they kept the shot in?

    Did you know Viggo Mortensen actually broke his toe when he kicked that helmet?

    Did you know that Viggo Mortensen developed such a close bond with his horse during filming that after it was done he bought both his horse and helped pay for the horse that Liv Tyler rode?

    Did you know that I'm a huge fan of Viggo Mortensen and Aragorn?

    jon62491 Report

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    #27

    The iconic Hollywood sign on a sun-drenched hill, a fascinating fact about Los Angeles. A huge part of the reason the American movie industry is centered on the west coast is because Thomas Edison was on the east coast. He owned most of the film technology patents and was quite litigious about it, so studios moved physically as far away from him as they could.

    Oregon_Jones111 , Gabriel Tovar Report

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    #28

    A porcupine perched on a branch, showcasing a cool and interesting animal fact. Porcupines can climb trees. But not only can they climb trees, they’re really good at it and especially in winter they spend a ton of time up there.

    As someone who is not US/Canada based, that blew my mind. They do not look like the sort of creature that has anything to do with being higher than ground level.

    InoffensivePaint , Smithsonian Report

    3points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have some pretty impressive claw paws for climbing. Besides, if a Porcupine decides to climb a tree, who's going to argue with him?

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    #29

    Aerial view of a blue whale spouting water while swimming, illustrating surprising facts about marine life. The blue whale is the biggest animal ever documented, bigger than any dinosaur.

    morrisboris , en.wikipedia.org Report

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    #30

    The first thing Mickey Mouse ever said was "hot dogs!".

    CaptainFartHole Report

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    #31

    Neil Armstrong had some woodchips from the 1903 Wright brothers propeller in his pocket when he stepped on the moon.

    also some of the fabric from the wing.

    SpaceXmars Report

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    #32

    American English is closer to Old English than Oxford English.

    I hate this fact because I am an Oxford snob.

    Ya-Dikobraz Report

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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Old English was spoken until about AD 1150. It is hardly recognizable as English (even Chaucer's language was quite different).

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    #33

    The L in Samuel L Jackson isn’t actually an initial. There was already another Samuel Jackson registered with the SAG when he joined, and because he is the 50th Samuel Jackson in his bloodline he chose the Roman numeral for 50 as his middle initial.

    lpn1193 Report

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    #34

    Blue whales are so big that you could swim through their largest arteries

    Those squiggly lines you see in your vision sometimes are the remnants of veins that supplied your eyes with nutrients while you were in the womb...after you're born they break into pieces and are permanently sealed inside your eyeballs.

    TCM_407 Report

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    #35

    Lego are the largest tyre manufacturers in the world.

    dadsyrhinowhite Report

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    #36

    A detailed view of a planet or moon with craters against a starry background, illustrating interesting space facts. - All our gas/ice giant planets have rings.

    - Pluto is a binary planet system with Charon. The systems center of gravity (barycenter) is between them.

    - Our closest star Proxima Centauri is actually three stars orbiting each other.

    - platypus are mammals that lay eggs and have venom.

    Edit: guys I’m clearly talking about the solar system of which we are a part of - talking about the giants and Pluto. Our closest star (to our solar system which I’m calling “our” as we belong to it) is Proxima Centauri.

    josh-ig , Zelch Csaba Report

    2points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Add to Platypus trivia that they have no stomachs and they glow under UV light.

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    #37

    A close-up of a vintage globe focusing on Asia, highlighting interesting and surprising facts about geography. If one was to look at the chart of the most populated countries on earth, the two top players would obviously be China and India. The crazy thing is that if you take a billion people off each of the two country's population they will remain at the very same spots, 1 & 2. USA is 300 million, while both India and China are over 1,4 billion.

    Demurrzbz , Amar Preciado Report

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    #38

    The Andromeda Galaxy glowing in the dark expanse of space, representing cool and surprising facts about the universe. There exists a planet named Gliese 436 b that is covered in burning ice. (Intense heat and atmospheric pressure leads to high temperatures but strong gravity does not let water change from its solid form.).

    cdemikols , Arnaud Mariat Report

    2points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had to name it that because IcyHot was already taken.

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    #39

    Close-up of wasps on a nest, demonstrating interesting and surprising facts about insects. Figs are terminally pollinated by wasps. The wasps crawl inside the fig fruit, in the process losing their wings and maybe a limb or two, and take the pollen in. The wasp does not leave and is digested into the fig fruit that we eat.

    shinygoldhelmet , Tony Wu Report

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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But figs are still 100% vegan because the nutrients from the digested wasp are incorporated into the fruit itself and the body will not remain intact (if that helps).

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    #40

    Because of the difference in gravity and the speed that GPS satellites travel at, time runs slower for them than on earth. We use time that signals travel from the satelite to you, to calculate where you are on earth, so you have to take the different speed of time into account.

    So your phone does math to compensate for time travel.

    Reapr Report

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    #41

    While we have extensive records of the origins of thousands and thousands of words from the everyday to the extremely obscure, no one knows where the word "dog" comes from. It just appeared in the written record in Middle English and eventually replaced "hound" as the common term. Weirdly, this is nearly identical to what happened with the Spanish word for dog, "perro", which replaced the Latin-derived "can" in a similarly mysterious fashion.

    Ham__Kitten Report

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    #42

    Actress Catherine Hickland divorced her husband David Hasselhoff (then best known for his role of Michael Knight in Knight Rider) for a soap opera actor named Michael Knight.

    24benson Report

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    #43

    What is the only word in the English language with all the vowels in order?

    Answer: Facetious.

    Aristomann Report

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    #44

    There are more trees on earth than there are stars in our galaxy. MANY more trees. Also, sharks appeared on earth about 50 million years before trees did. Thank you for subscribing to tree facts.

    thebaldricklegacy Report

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    #45

    Australia is wider than the diameter of the Moon.

    brickiex2 Report

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    #46

    The first and last photos of the Beatles together - John, Paul, George and Ringo - were taken seven years apart, *to the day.* All of that in exactly seven years.

    piney Report

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    #47

    All of Los Angeles will be subducted deep under Anchorage in just 50 million years.

    Grouchy-Age4859 Report

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    #48

    Ants know the length of their legs and use it to calculate the number of steps they need to take to get to what they see in the distance. We know because people put little stilts on their legs and they would overshoot where they were trying to go.

    johnnason Report

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    #49

    You are generally within 20’ of a rat.

    Ok-Preference-2054 Report

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    #50

    Grape Nuts cereal contains neither grapes nor nuts.

    A peanut is neither a pea nor a nut.

    WordWizardNC Report

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    #51

    Aibohphobia is the fear of palindromes.

    And we all know what a palindrome is, right?

    TanaFey Report

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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't ask, I have aibohphobia.

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    #52

    The universe has a quadrillion year timeline (until it ends). If you compress that into a year and then look at our 14 billion years that we’ve had so far with our universe, that would only be the first seven minutes of the first day of the year.

    cdrinkwine Report

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    #53

    An American team has won the Canadian football Grey Cup since the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup.

    Jim Harbaugh has more career NFL rushing yards than Bo Jackson.

    oxwof Report

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    #54

    The color Orange is named after the fruit.

    And the color Pink is named after a flower.

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    #55

    The Siberians that crossed the Bering Strait land bridge that would go on to colonise north and south America was a group of only about ~50 people.

    shrekchan Report

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    #56

    Originally the past tense of "go" was "goed", and the past tense of "wend" was "went". Somehow, "goed" was replaced by "went", and the past tense of "wend" is now "wended".

    flipester Report

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    #57

    Joe Biden’s birth date is closer to Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration than to Joe Biden’s (first) inauguration.

    kyoob Report

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    #58

    Michael Jackson’s life ended up being split evenly in half, down to the day (yes, including accounting for leap years), by the time his hair caught on fire due to a pyrotechnic malfunction while he was filming a Pepsi commercial.

    lekoman Report

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    #59

    Birds practice their songs in private beforehand.

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    #60

    Today I found out that if you subtract the sum of the digits of a number from the number itself always produces a multiple of 9. Also,
    Mono = One
    Rail = Rail.

    axes-and-jaybirds Report

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    #61

    Australia does in fact have active volcanoes. Granted they aren't on the mainland and are part of our Sub Antarctic islands. Heard and McDonald islands to be specific. I learnt it from a beer bottle cap.

    Euphoric_Cow_6145 Report

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    #62

    It’s very UK-coded, but my favourite music trivia relates to the sample that Eminem used in My Name Is, specifically that it’s from “I Got The” by Labi Siffre. The musicians involved in the Labi Siffri tune were Chas Hodges and Dave Peacock who played guitar and bass on this track, specifically the Eminem sample part - anyone from the UK (myself included) would almost immediately recognise this names as “Chas n’ Dave” who were a semi-comedy Cockney-London novelty-act - “Rabbit” being a good example of their style

    So, yeah - there’s a UK context here, but I just LOVE the fact that Chas n’ Dave played a huge part in Eminem’s explosion and domination.

    yearsofpractice Report

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    #63

    70% of Norway is uninhabitable.

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    #64

    The stem of wine glasses are meant to keep the wine away from your hands, so as to avoid your body heat warming up the wine.

    MrmarioRBLX Report

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    #65

    The German word *Backpfeifengesicht* means a face in need of a smack.

    pinkkittenfur Report

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    #66

    That both the westernmost and easternmost points in the United States are in Alaska.

    AnteaterCritical9168 Report

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    #67

    Any fact about corn snakes. If anyone asks about my pet snake they get a lot of facts for funzies.

    I esp. love to tell people snakes indeed do have inner ears and while they dont hear the same as humans they hear muffled sounds and feel the voice and sound if strong enough. They mostly feel the shaking of the ground, but many people believe snakes are completely deaf so you can yell and blast music near them.

    Creswald Report

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    #68

    The Bible is the most shoplifted book in the world.

    Alert_Lengthiness812 Report

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    #69

    The history of how "Bless You" became a thing to say after someone sneezes.

    TLDR - It was believed that when you sneeze, your soul briefly escaped your body and that was a chance that the Devil has to grab it. It was believed that if you blessed someone fast enough, it would force your soul back into your body, thus making it safe again from his capture.

    Crazy that we have turned that into an almost social expectation with such archaic thinking.

    Xeriph Report

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    #70

    Coal power plants produce more radiation and toxic elements than nuclear power plants.

    ludicroussavageofmau Report

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    #71

    Space is completely silent. The universe is basically ignoring everyone..

    toji_18 Report

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    #72

    Observational studies link moderate, long-term cheese consumption to a lower risk of all-cause mortality.

    kittenskadoodle Report

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    #73

    Martin Van Buren is the only US president who didn't speak English as a first language. He spoke Dutch.

    nowhereman136 Report

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    #74

    Jumping spiders are extremely intelligent and some scientists say they have roughly the equivalent intellect of a cat.

    soimherenowwhat Report

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    #75

    According to Billboard: Creedence Clearwater Revival has the most top 20 hits without ever reaching #1.

    Repulsive_Repeat_337 Report

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    #76

    That if you could fold a piece of paper on half 125 times, it would be thicker than the observable universe.

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    #77

    The word hello is less than 200 years old.

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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First recorded in 1854, as a variant of hallo which is not much older.

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    #78

    "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" had more episodes than "Good Morning, Ms. Bliss", "Saved by the Bell" and "The College Years" COMBINED.

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    #79

    There is a point somewhere in space where you stop going "up" and start simply moving "away".

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