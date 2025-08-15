This Online Group Exists To Shame Overconfident Know-It-Alls Who Incorrectly Correct People (New Pics)
Being publicly wrong in “real time” is one of those experiences so deeply uncomfortable that one tends to remember it at night for the next few decades. However, as humans, we can still find great ways to “enjoy” when others make the sort of mistakes that would mortify us.
There are few things funnier than someone being deeply convinced that they are right when they are blatantly incorrect. So get comfortable, since we’ve put together a lovely list of folks digging their own grave with utter confidence. Upvote your favorite posts and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
This is hugely important to understand, as it can save us from having the wool pulled over our eyes. Say we're told looking at tins of shoe polish reduces the chance of toe nail cancer by 50% - sounds great, doesn't it? But we've no idea if it's great until we know what the chance of toe nail cancer was usually. If it was 15% then a reduction to 7.5% is worthwhile, but if it was 0.05% then a reduction to 0.025% really isn't enough of a shift for keeping all those tins of Kiwi out.
I've donned all my personal protective equipment and I'm about to run around the corner for safety. But: apostrophe's and plurals? Er, yeah: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apostrophe#Superfluous_apostrophes_(%22greengrocers'_apostrophes%22)
For all of those that do have some deficiency in their colour vision there are two digits, made up of two different shades of green. If you can differentiate both shades of green from the orange you can see 74, but if can only differentiate the bright green you will see 71.
Astronomers would *love* the Starlink constellation to be a myth... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink#Impact_on_astronomy
Edwina Currie. Just sayin'. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salmonella-in-eggs_controversy