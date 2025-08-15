ADVERTISEMENT

Being publicly wrong in “real time” is one of those experiences so deeply uncomfortable that one tends to remember it at night for the next few decades. However, as humans, we can still find great ways to “enjoy” when others make the sort of mistakes that would mortify us.

There are few things funnier than someone being deeply convinced that they are right when they are blatantly incorrect. So get comfortable, since we’ve put together a lovely list of folks digging their own grave with utter confidence. Upvote your favorite posts and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1

A humorous online post shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct common phrases.

Jessica Winsor Report

    #2

    Comment incorrectly correcting bisexuality definition followed by an image shaming overconfident know-it-alls online.

    Rabia Julaizah Report

    #3

    Social media post shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting facts about menstruation and reproduction.

    anonymous Report

    #4

    Screenshot explaining how increasing chances by 80% works, posted in a group shaming overconfident know-it-alls.

    Marcello Sanna-Pickett Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is hugely important to understand, as it can save us from having the wool pulled over our eyes. Say we're told looking at tins of shoe polish reduces the chance of toe nail cancer by 50% - sounds great, doesn't it? But we've no idea if it's great until we know what the chance of toe nail cancer was usually. If it was 15% then a reduction to 7.5% is worthwhile, but if it was 0.05% then a reduction to 0.025% really isn't enough of a shift for keeping all those tins of Kiwi out.

    #5

    Child's homework with animal sounds matched incorrectly, highlighting overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people online.

    Novita Report

    #6

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others on social media.

    Brian Kleinmeyer Report

    #7

    Computer science quiz screenshot showing a humorous overconfident incorrect answer about magnetic disk drives.

    Dimas Abiyoso Report

    #8

    Silver elven utensils with twisted handles displayed against a gray background, highlighting overconfident incorrect corrections.

    xXfupaslayerXx Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a grammar correction tool wrongly suggesting “was trulyn’t” instead of “truly wasn’t” highlighting overconfident know-it-alls.

    @prettybbuckley Report

    #10

    A couple smiling and holding their child, highlighting overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others online.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #11

    Two people humorously debating zodiac signs and astrology in a group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #12

    Ornaments with addresses and key shapes alongside a comment shaming overconfident know-it-alls correcting others online.

    April Gray Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is so weird to me as I live very near Andover and Amesbury!

    #13

    Tweet discussing time management, shared in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people.

    @TheCoachRaj Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apart from terrible maths, has this person not heard of commuting

    #14

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others about elements.

    Avivah Smith-Phelps Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, occasionally people mix up the modern scientific use of the word 'element' and the olden days use: fire, earth, air, water. The Chinese (I believe) also have metal. But how on earth did they decide salt was an element?

    #15

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct language facts in social posts.

    Rachmania Caresa Report

    #16

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing overconfident know-it-all incorrectly correcting a post, followed by a facepalm meme.

    Erma Maya Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who on earth believes that by knowing a number plate any random member of the public, out in public, can look up the address of any driver going past??? (yes, I got the joke)

    #17

    Screenshot of online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting apostrophe usage in plural numbers discussion.

    Joshua Wilkes Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've donned all my personal protective equipment and I'm about to run around the corner for safety. But: apostrophe's and plurals? Er, yeah: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apostrophe#Superfluous_apostrophes_(%22greengrocers'_apostrophes%22)

    #18

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people on social media.

    Heather Shuster Report

    #19

    Screenshot of an online comment shaming an overconfident know-it-all for incorrectly correcting geography facts.

    Shannon Whitty Report

    #20

    Car door handle debate on color shade with overconfident know-it-all online correction and colorblind test circle.

    Kirana Empeldemdemdem Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For all of those that do have some deficiency in their colour vision there are two digits, made up of two different shades of green. If you can differentiate both shades of green from the orange you can see 74, but if can only differentiate the bright green you will see 71.

    #21

    Vintage photo of Neil Armstrong in space suit with overconfident know-it-all incorrectly correcting the fact.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #22

    Myth vs fact image showing internet connected by satellites contrasted with internet connected by undersea cables.

    Mark Haelig Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Astronomers would *love* the Starlink constellation to be a myth... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink#Impact_on_astronomy

    #23

    Screenshot of a social media exchange shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting historical dates.

    Charles Gunmetal Mills Report

    #24

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in humorous social media exchanges.

    anonymous Report

    #25

    Screenshot from an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people about female anatomy.

    HeRaa HeRaa Report

    #26

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct language usage in comments.

    Kasin Whitehead Report

    #27

    Screenshot of social media comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting cookie dough safety risks online.

    Yuliana Mustaip Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Edwina Currie. Just sayin'. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salmonella-in-eggs_controversy

    #28

    Screenshot of Twitter exchange showing overconfident know-it-all correcting others and being humorously shamed online.

    Kim Granvik Report

    #29

    Wendy’s Twitter exchange shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting fresh beef claims.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does anyone care if they've been frozen or not? Not sure why that's a selling point

    #30

    Online group post shows examples of overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting pronunciation errors.

    Amelia Ulva Report

    #31

    Screenshot of online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people with AI age calculation error.

    Chris France Report

    #32

    Goat relaxing in chair, cow near damaged tent, and social media comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls correcting animal facts.

    unknown Report

    #33

    Couple posing for a photo with a humorous comment highlighting incorrect word correction by an overconfident person.

    Eli Heina Dadabhoy Report

    #34

    Chat comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people with a cute chick in hand.

    HeRaa HeRaa Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread shaming an overconfident know-it-all incorrectly correcting minimum wage and unemployment facts.

    Jason Ewig Report

    #36

    Social media thread shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting a simple physics experiment.

    Olivia jansen seen Report

    #37

    Breakfast plate with eggs and toast pictured in a social media post discussing an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls.

    Brandon LeRoy Report

    #38

    Screenshot of online group comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting facts about animal speeds.

    Garrett Drain Witham Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a social media post shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting a child's spelling.

    Sarah Johnson Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The US uses 'liquor' where the UK would say 'spirits' (as far as I can work out). Liqueurs are a spirits that have been flavoured and sweetened.

    #40

    Meme from online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct dinosaur age facts.

    Ashley Miller Report

    #41

    Handwritten note and online comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct facts about the universe's age.

    Sebas Tiaan Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a social media comment where an overconfident know-it-all incorrectly corrects a user’s spelling.

    unknown Report

    #43

    Facebook comments from an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others on teen moms.

    Eve Verykios Report

    #44

    Packages of premium pork butt roast with labels and a social media comment correcting a price misconception.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    #45

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people with humorous social media comments.

    Kalla Balázs Report

    #46

    Social media post shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting digital artwork of Mario and friends.

    James Collins Report

    #47

    Man taking mirror selfie wearing a shirt with chemical elements, in a group shaming overconfident know-it-alls.

    Britani Ballinger Report

    #48

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct quiz answers with comments.

    unknown Report

    #49

    Two tattoos with quotes tattooed on shoulders with a social media comment incorrectly correcting grammar.

    Novita Report

    #50

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in social media comments.

    Roy Chappell Report

    #51

    Screenshot of online comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct facts about coffee and water content.

    Marek Kříž Report

    #52

    Image showing a social media thread where overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correct someone about electrical prong removal safety.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    #53

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others about white gold and platinum.

    unknown Report

    #54

    Facebook post showing users in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others.

    Mackenzie Gallagher Report

    #55

    Person incorrectly correcting steel pan as a cooking pan in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls.

    Jack Simon Hart Report

    #56

    Social media post humorously showing overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting a spelling mistake online.

    unknown Report

    #57

    Drain cover in Deventer city with markings, shown in a social media thread about overconfident know-it-alls correcting others.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    #58

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct historical ad details.

    Jennifer Wenzel Report

    #59

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people on social media.

    Jonathan Charles Report

    #60

    Screenshot of an online group where overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correct people in comment thread.

    unknown Report

    #61

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people in social media comments.

    Caleb Avid II Report

    #62

    Facebook thread showing an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others.

    Brian Penney Report

    #63

    Reddit thread showing users shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct legal sentencing terms.

    Alex Beeneverywhereman Report

    #64

    Butter knife standing upright on floor, shared in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls correcting others incorrectly.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #65

    Images of an angry mouse evolving from cute to fierce, shared in an online group for shaming incorrect know-it-alls.

    黒木陽月 Report

    #66

    Meme showing an overconfident know-it-all correcting grammar in an online group shaming incorrect corrections.

    Sabryna Duncanson Report

    #67

    Facebook comments showing an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct grammar.

    Nancy Castaneda Report

    #68

    Large crowd at a Budapest Pride parade with rainbow and transgender flags, highlighting overconfident incorrect corrections online.

    Júlia Sándor Report

    #69

    Chat conversation showing overconfident know-it-all incorrectly correcting pizza store name Bodenairs.

    Tammy Taylor-Dalley Report

    #70

    Sign on a window saying sail past the line and order online, shared in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls.

    Layne Campbell Report

    #71

    Handwritten corrections on a printed sign, shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct grammar and spelling.

    Dan Why Report

    #72

    Social media thread showing overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting lyrics in an online group.

    Ylle Ljungdahl Report

    #73

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct historical facts on social media.

    Daryl Henderson Report

    #74

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people in social media comments.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #75

    Screenshot of social media comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls for incorrect corrections in an online group.

    Claire Bernard Report

    #76

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in a comment thread.

    Peter Lania Report

    #77

    Cartoon of insects drinking and joking, with social media comments correcting “etymologists” to “entomologists” in an online group.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #78

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct grammar and language usage in public posts

    Emily Goodwin Report

    #79

    Screenshot of a social media thread where overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correct spelling and usage.

    Jane Callister Report

    #80

    Screenshot of a social media post correcting a misconception, highlighting overconfident know-it-alls online.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    #81

    Image of Earth from space with a social media comment shaming an overconfident know-it-all who incorrectly corrects others.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #82

    Organic egg carton with text about chickens fed a vegan diet, highlighting overconfident know-it-alls incorrect corrections.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #83

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting math facts about irrational numbers like Pi.

    Otto Boettger Report

    #84

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others in a social media thread.

    Ali Raza Report

    #85

    Online group debate showing overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting blood test fasting advice.

    Kelsey Mae Report

    #86

    Social media exchange shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others about Latino identity.

    Angelica Patterson Report

    #87

    List of wealthiest rock legends with net worth, featuring a comment correcting overconfident know-it-alls online group.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #88

    Woman wrapped in towel and shower cap holding toothbrush, representing overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting facts.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #89

    Snake stealing sausage off barbeque illustrates overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting facts online.

    Robert Krishnaop Report

    #90

    Two men debating cow facts in a public space, illustrating overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #91

    Screenshot of an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting others with humorous comments.

    Dan Watt Report

    #92

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking an overconfident know-it-all with a funny store sign error.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #93

    Humorous online post shaming overconfident know-it-alls with incorrect historical corrections about the Great Wall.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #94

    Two toddlers sitting on a couch illustrating a story shared in an online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    #95

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others in social media discussions.

    Shar Daisy Mann Report

    #96

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct people in social media comments.

    James Banks Report

    #97

    A woman showing a pregnancy test with comments shaming overconfident know-it-alls who incorrectly correct others online.

    Michael Davidson Report

    #98

    Online group shaming overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting grammar in social media comments.

    Dolores Rintoul Report

    #99

    Photo showing a second valve stem on a wheel with online comments correcting a common misconception about its purpose.

    Dutch Lockett Report

    #100

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing overconfident know-it-alls incorrectly correcting rooster regulations.

    unknown Report

