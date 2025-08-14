Advertising is meant to grab attention—just not like this. From signs with unfortunate typos to digital screens frozen on the computer's Windows desktop, these blunders prove even the biggest brands can make a fool of themselves. Of course, not every failure comes from poor judgment or inexperience. Some are simply the result of bad luck. But when you're addressing the public, it's your responsibility to ensure that the message lands as intended. If it doesn’t... Well, that one's on you.

#1 A Costly But Funny Mistake

#2 At My Local Optometrist

#3 Accepting Resume

#4 Your Business Does What?

#5 Pole Sign "Ads"

#6 Ad For Chocolate Milk

#7 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy

#8 Please Donate Your Bloob

#9 Spotted In The UK

#10 It Looks Like Pete Davidson And Steve Buscemi Had A Baby

#11 Someone Took The "D" Of The Mountain Dew Sign

#12 Poor Cat

#13 Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot

#14 That's A Lot Of Legs For Three Women

#15 To Make A Serious Ad Campaign. Harold Is There For You During The Crisis

#16 I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting

#17 The Poster People Didn't Really Think This Through

#18 Apostrophe Placement On This Yoga Ad, Intentional Or Not?

#19 Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising

#20 If It Doesnt Fit, Cut It

#21 Design Fail Or Design Win?

#22 This Poster In A Mall. This Guy Is The Only True Fanboy

#23 This Billboard Having A System Reboot

#24 Made Myself Giggle At This One

#25 Get Divorced?

#26 The Real Estate Agent Is Always Watching

#27 "AI Will Take Over The World" My Youtube Home Ad

#28 Billboard Showing The Wrong Person For The Documentary Being Advertised. She Does Look A Bit Like Him

#29 Nair Commercial, Lady Is Squeezing It Out But The Lid Is Still On

#30 I Stood There Pointing And Laughing Until I Realized There Were People Behind The Window

#31 The Ad On This Bus

#32 When You Can't Afford The Full Billboard

#33 Whoever Designed This Flyer Had No Concept Of Before And After

#34 Maybe Not The Best Two Billboards Right Next To Each Other... Just Sayin

#35 "I Put Up The Ad Boss"

#36 Wonky Eye

#37 She Might Want To Get A Second Opinion

#38 Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing

#39 Pregnant Attorney's Ad, Not A Great Photo

#40 What Kind Of Advertising Is This?

#41 Electronic Billboard This Morning Gave The Creepiest "Before" Pic I've Seen In A While

#42 This Billboard With A Backwards Thumb Has Been Haunting Me For Months On My Daily Commute

#43 Win A Dream Holiday

#44 Saw This Will On Vacation In Lima. I Guess Transport Companies Don't Learn

#45 It Says "The Same Text But In Arabic"

#46 Left: How It Should Be Right: How They Did It

#47 To Advertise With A Qr Code At The Airport

#48 No One Listened To Giofilms

#49 His Face Seems A Bit Odd... Might Just Be Me Though

#50 Go Back To Marketing School, Lexus

#51 This Digital Billboard That's In Troubleshooting Mode

#53 Standing Too Close To This Poster Ad

#54 Ad On The Subway Stairs In NYC

#55 How Bad Is It To Work At Homedepot

#56 Ironic Marketing

#57 Great Marketing (Maybe It Worked Since It Makes People Look)

#58 Our Marketing Is Not The Problem, Its That Our Target Customer's Necks Are Not Crooked Enough

#59 The Infamous Digital Billboards Run Windows

#60 Found This In A Local Ad Flyer, Can't Stop Laughing At It

#61 Where Is That Chocolate Coming From?

#62 Choose Asia. Choose Wrong. Spotted In Finland

#63 I Live In Ghana. This Billboard Is On A Highway Near My House

#64 I Was Literally Going Out To Buy Chocolate Chip Cookies When I Saw This Abomination

#65 NY Subway Adverts For The Northman Have Appeared... Without The Title

#66 Saw An Awesome Bus Advertisement For An Optometrist

#67 This Is On A Window In London. It's Supposed To Promote Some Weight Loss/Diet Thing The Image Of The Woman Was Just Stretched In Photoshop

#68 This Billboard In My Hometown Is Glitched Like This Since This Summer

#69 Star Wars Poster At An Indian Theatre

#70 This Billboard Confuses Me

#71 Giant Billboard On Las Vegas Strip Falls Victim To Blue Screen

#72 I Thought This Guy From A Nike Ad Was Pointing A Gun At Me

#73 Saw This Today