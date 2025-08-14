“Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising”: 73 Funny Advertising Fails (New Pics)
Advertising is meant to grab attention—just not like this. From signs with unfortunate typos to digital screens frozen on the computer's Windows desktop, these blunders prove even the biggest brands can make a fool of themselves. Of course, not every failure comes from poor judgment or inexperience. Some are simply the result of bad luck. But when you're addressing the public, it's your responsibility to ensure that the message lands as intended. If it doesn’t... Well, that one's on you.
A Costly But Funny Mistake
At My Local Optometrist
Accepting Resume
Your Business Does What?
Did no one bother to read the banner before putting it up??
Pole Sign "Ads"
Ad For Chocolate Milk
Only if I don't end up looking like I've been cut up by a sadistic magician.
The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy
Please Donate Your Bloob
Spotted In The UK
It Looks Like Pete Davidson And Steve Buscemi Had A Baby
Someone Took The “D” Of The Mountain Dew Sign
Poor Cat
so what's wrong showing your pusie ... sorry couldn't help that one :)
Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot
That's A Lot Of Legs For Three Women
To Make A Serious Ad Campaign. Harold Is There For You During The Crisis
I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting
The Poster People Didn't Really Think This Through
Apostrophe Placement On This Yoga Ad, Intentional Or Not?
You can have a lot of fun with apostrophes. And melons.
Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising
I'm actually not too unhappy about this one. I like being in one piece.
If It Doesnt Fit, Cut It
Design Fail Or Design Win?
This Poster In A Mall. This Guy Is The Only True Fanboy
This Billboard Having A System Reboot
Made Myself Giggle At This One
EM's kid X Æ A-Xii or his other kid Techno Mechanicus or his other kid Exa Dark Sideræl
Get Divorced?
The Real Estate Agent Is Always Watching
"AI Will Take Over The World" My Youtube Home Ad
Billboard Showing The Wrong Person For The Documentary Being Advertised. She Does Look A Bit Like Him
Nair Commercial, Lady Is Squeezing It Out But The Lid Is Still On
I Stood There Pointing And Laughing Until I Realized There Were People Behind The Window
The Ad On This Bus
What's wrong with that? I wouldn't go out without pants either.
When You Can’t Afford The Full Billboard
Whoever Designed This Flyer Had No Concept Of Before And After
Maybe Not The Best Two Billboards Right Next To Each Other... Just Sayin
"I Put Up The Ad Boss"
Wonky Eye
She Might Want To Get A Second Opinion
Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing
Pregnant Attorney's Ad, Not A Great Photo
What Kind Of Advertising Is This?
Electronic Billboard This Morning Gave The Creepiest "Before" Pic I've Seen In A While
This Billboard With A Backwards Thumb Has Been Haunting Me For Months On My Daily Commute
Maybe they can get together with the podiatrist from a few posts earlier and open a business correctly reattaching body parts.
Win A Dream Holiday
Saw This Will On Vacation In Lima. I Guess Transport Companies Don’t Learn
It Says "The Same Text But In Arabic"
Left: How It Should Be Right: How They Did It
Yes, darling, you have rights. One is not having your head cut in half.
To Advertise With A Qr Code At The Airport
No One Listened To Giofilms
His Face Seems A Bit Odd... Might Just Be Me Though
Go Back To Marketing School, Lexus
Maybe they skipped buying coffee for a year, as the kids say these days
This Digital Billboard That’s In Troubleshooting Mode
"Challenge Accepted"
Standing Too Close To This Poster Ad
Ad On The Subway Stairs In NYC
How Bad Is It To Work At Homedepot
Ironic Marketing
Great Marketing (Maybe It Worked Since It Makes People Look)
Our Marketing Is Not The Problem, Its That Our Target Customer's Necks Are Not Crooked Enough
The Infamous Digital Billboards Run Windows
Found This In A Local Ad Flyer, Can't Stop Laughing At It
Where Is That Chocolate Coming From?
Choose Asia. Choose Wrong. Spotted In Finland
I Live In Ghana. This Billboard Is On A Highway Near My House
I Was Literally Going Out To Buy Chocolate Chip Cookies When I Saw This Abomination
NY Subway Adverts For The Northman Have Appeared... Without The Title
Saw An Awesome Bus Advertisement For An Optometrist
This Is On A Window In London. It's Supposed To Promote Some Weight Loss/Diet Thing The Image Of The Woman Was Just Stretched In Photoshop
This Billboard In My Hometown Is Glitched Like This Since This Summer
Star Wars Poster At An Indian Theatre
This Billboard Confuses Me
Giant Billboard On Las Vegas Strip Falls Victim To Blue Screen
I Thought This Guy From A Nike Ad Was Pointing A Gun At Me
Nope, he's just guilty of really questionable fashion choices.