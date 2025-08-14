ADVERTISEMENT

Advertising is meant to grab attention—just not like this. From signs with unfortunate typos to digital screens frozen on the computer's Windows desktop, these blunders prove even the biggest brands can make a fool of themselves. Of course, not every failure comes from poor judgment or inexperience. Some are simply the result of bad luck. But when you're addressing the public, it's your responsibility to ensure that the message lands as intended. If it doesn't... Well, that one's on you.

#1

A Costly But Funny Mistake

Social media post showing advertising fail with a dog image mistakenly used instead of an album cover poster.

chetporter Report

    #2

    At My Local Optometrist

    Reflection splits a smiling woman’s face in an advertising poster showing another unattainable body in advertising fails.

    the_QT Report

    #3

    Accepting Resume

    Advertising fail showing unrealistic body portrayal in a wireless sales consultant job recruitment poster at a store entrance.

    DoTal Report

    #4

    Your Business Does What?

    Outdoor market stall with ethical trade products promoting job creation and fighting human trafficking and poverty.

    karvup Report

    #5

    Pole Sign "Ads"

    Digital billboard showing a computer desktop screen with folders, illustrating a funny advertising fail.

    I_need_rest Report

    #6

    Ad For Chocolate Milk

    Three-panel advertisement showing a man posing with a drink, illustrating a funny advertising fails example with unattainable body.

    IAmTjums Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only if I don't end up looking like I've been cut up by a sadistic magician.

    #7

    The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy

    Framed poster showing hypnotherapy benefits with words like anxiety, depression, and confidence in a decorative room.

    goobzilla91 Report

    #8

    Please Donate Your Bloob

    Blue mobile blood donation vehicle with a humorous typo in advertising text promoting donate blood message.

    RandoTrom Report

    #9

    Spotted In The UK

    Billboard advertising tourism in Australia with a surfing image and text including a humorous advertising fail featuring the word paper.

    Gibsy92 Report

    jongarrettuk avatar
    Jon
    Jon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Presumably deliberate after three members of the Australian cricket team got caught cheating by using sandpaper on the ball.

    #10

    It Looks Like Pete Davidson And Steve Buscemi Had A Baby

    Close-up of a distorted face on a billboard showing an unattainable body in funny advertising fails.

    A_gulll Report

    #11

    Someone Took The “D” Of The Mountain Dew Sign

    Mountain Dew bottle glowing with the incomplete phrase do the ew, a funny advertising fail display in a store aisle.

    pizza_crusty Report

    #12

    Poor Cat

    Billboard with a damaged advertisement showing an unattainable body and a cat peeking through torn paper, a funny advertising fail.

    imgur.com Report

    keithevans avatar
    Keith Evans
    Keith Evans
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so what's wrong showing your pusie ... sorry couldn't help that one :)

    #13

    Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot

    Sign for a podiatrist with a photo of hand holding a foot, illustrating another unattainable body portrayed in advertising fails.

    victim80 Report

    #14

    That's A Lot Of Legs For Three Women

    Advertising fail showing distorted legs of models in hosiery, highlighting another unattainable body portrayed in advertising.

    werschaf Report

    #15

    To Make A Serious Ad Campaign. Harold Is There For You During The Crisis

    Advertising fail showing a doctor with an unrealistic facial expression in a healthcare appreciation poster.

    imgur.com Report

    #16

    I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting

    Close-up view of a large billboard featuring a distorted face, illustrating funny advertising fails and unattainable body portrayal.

    bencahn Report

    #17

    The Poster People Didn't Really Think This Through

    Two advertising posters on a tiled wall showing distorted movie ads, illustrating funny advertising fails.

    imgur.com Report

    #18

    Apostrophe Placement On This Yoga Ad, Intentional Or Not?

    Yoga studio advertisement showing a woman stretching with an unattainable body portrayed in advertising fail.

    jsgraphitti Report

    #19

    Another Unattainable Body Portrayed In Advertising

    Large Levi's ad with a woman posing, distorted by window panes, illustrating unattainable body in advertising fails.

    dopplegango Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm actually not too unhappy about this one. I like being in one piece.

    #20

    If It Doesnt Fit, Cut It

    Billboard with distorted faces showing another unattainable body portrayed in advertising as a funny advertising fail.

    Similar_Ad_3910 Report

    #21

    Design Fail Or Design Win?

    Bus advertisement with a man's face distorted by bus window placement, illustrating funny advertising fails.

    GallowBoob Report

    #22

    This Poster In A Mall. This Guy Is The Only True Fanboy

    Advertising fail with a sportswear mannequin and a wall fan creatively misaligned in a retail store setting.

    Snoo39982 Report

    #23

    This Billboard Having A System Reboot

    Large digital billboard at night showing a sad face error screen illustrating another unattainable body portrayed in advertising.

    Altigia Report

    #24

    Made Myself Giggle At This One

    Baby smiling in a Joie car seat advertisement for the i-Spin 360 showcasing child safety and comfort.

    SweatySun4297 Report

    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    EM's kid X Æ A-Xii or his other kid Techno Mechanicus or his other kid Exa Dark Sideræl

    #25

    Get Divorced?

    Billboard advertising fail showing rock climbers with text YOLO Get Divorced and a phone number at sunset.

    Mr_Abel Report

    #26

    The Real Estate Agent Is Always Watching

    Bus window advertisement showing a face placed to create an unattainable body illusion, highlighting funny advertising fails.

    Jetcreeper234 Report

    #27

    "AI Will Take Over The World" My Youtube Home Ad

    Lions with unrealistic body proportions in a forest setting, illustrating another unattainable body portrayed in advertising.

    Maxel_5 Report

    #28

    Billboard Showing The Wrong Person For The Documentary Being Advertised. She Does Look A Bit Like Him

    Billboard advertising fail showing distorted image of a woman, highlighting another unattainable body portrayed in advertising.

    LewisCapaldi Report

    #29

    Nair Commercial, Lady Is Squeezing It Out But The Lid Is Still On

    Person squeezing leg mask cream onto palm, illustrating another unattainable body portrayed in advertising fails.

    Boopis_Gloopis Report

    #30

    I Stood There Pointing And Laughing Until I Realized There Were People Behind The Window

    Advertising fail showing unattainable body with distorted face on a bus window, creating a funny visual effect.

    imgur.com Report

    #31

    The Ad On This Bus

    Bus advertisement showing a person with a penguin head and a kid, illustrating funny advertising fails with unattainable body portrayal.

    gamerskits Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with that? I wouldn't go out without pants either.

    #32

    When You Can’t Afford The Full Billboard

    Worn and peeling outdoor advertising billboard on snowy roadside showing a humorous advertising fail.

    9DAN2 Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tattoo removal firm in Ashton-under-Lyne. If you don't know where that is - well, never mind, eh? 😁 https://www.bizseek.co.uk/go-go-ink-tattoo-removal-specialist-0161-343-7572

    #33

    Whoever Designed This Flyer Had No Concept Of Before And After

    Driveway and wood fences shown in funny advertising fails with reversed before and after cleaning photos.

    Huckleberry_Sin Report

    #34

    Maybe Not The Best Two Billboards Right Next To Each Other... Just Sayin

    Billboards showing smoking quit ads with a tagline about unattainable body portrayals in funny advertising fails.

    imgur.com Report

    #35

    "I Put Up The Ad Boss"

    Upside down advertising sign with a bird and reflection, illustrating funny advertising fails and unattainable body portrayal.

    DamienLaVey Report

    #36

    Wonky Eye

    Advertising fail with distorted woman’s body caused by misaligned glass panels on storefront display.

    imgur.com Report

    #37

    She Might Want To Get A Second Opinion

    Billboard advertising stem cell treatment with distorted face, illustrating another unattainable body portrayed in advertising fails.

    break_me_down Report

    #38

    Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing

    Billboard with a religious message featuring a heart and cross, illustrating another unattainable body portrayal in advertising fails.

    A_user222 Report

    #39

    Pregnant Attorney's Ad, Not A Great Photo

    Billboard ad showing a pregnant woman with a slogan about eating for two, highlighting funny advertising fails.

    ezrounder Report

    #40

    What Kind Of Advertising Is This?

    Levi's advertisement showing an unattainable slim body pose for 514 slim straight fit jeans in a retail store.

    kidwiththecrocs Report

    #41

    Electronic Billboard This Morning Gave The Creepiest "Before" Pic I've Seen In A While

    Advertising fail showing unattainable body image with distorted and idealized portraits side by side on digital screen.

    Just-call-me-colonel Report

    #42

    This Billboard With A Backwards Thumb Has Been Haunting Me For Months On My Daily Commute

    Billboard showing a close-up of a couple with the tagline where the story of you becomes two, illustrating an advertising fail.

    mynameisfifield Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they can get together with the podiatrist from a few posts earlier and open a business correctly reattaching body parts.

    #43

    Win A Dream Holiday

    Newspaper front page showing a sinking cruise ship with an ironic holiday contest headline, illustrating unattainable body advertising fails.

    soralan Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That happened in 2012: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Costa_Concordia_disaster

    #44

    Saw This Will On Vacation In Lima. I Guess Transport Companies Don’t Learn

    Man's body image distorted by bus vent on movie poster, illustrating an unattainable body portrayed in advertising fail.

    MAD_N_RAD Report

    #45

    It Says "The Same Text But In Arabic"

    Large Ikea billboard advertising perfect night's sleep with a humorous advertising fail showing unattainable body portrayal.

    omarfats Report

    #46

    Left: How It Should Be Right: How They Did It

    Street advertisement pillar featuring a child's photo with text highlighting unattainable body ideals in advertising fails.

    lolthebest Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, darling, you have rights. One is not having your head cut in half.

    #47

    To Advertise With A Qr Code At The Airport

    Drinking fountain mounted on a wall mural of a campus scene, illustrating funny advertising fails with unattainable body portrayals.

    shmoopie313 Report

    #48

    No One Listened To Giofilms

    Distorted faces on a bus advertisement showing a funny example of unattainable body portrayal in advertising fails.

    Max-Ax Report

    #49

    His Face Seems A Bit Odd... Might Just Be Me Though

    Advertising fail with distorted images of a smiling woman, illustrating another unattainable body portrayed in advertising.

    Asher_ThePoopChild Report

    #50

    Go Back To Marketing School, Lexus

    Lexus luxury SUV ad with unattainable body message, reflecting funny advertising fails in marketing strategy.

    srtftw Report

    quinngoforth avatar
    Quinn Goforth
    Quinn Goforth
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they skipped buying coffee for a year, as the kids say these days

    #51

    This Digital Billboard That’s In Troubleshooting Mode

    Billboard with digital numbers and letters being serviced, illustrating advertising fails and unattainable body portrayal concept.

    crwls Report

    #52

    "Challenge Accepted"

    Bus shelter with broken glass and damaged advertisement showing a weaponized portrayal of unattainable body image in advertising fails.

    paddypower Report

    #53

    Standing Too Close To This Poster Ad

    Gigantic distorted smiling face on an outdoor advertising banner showing unattainable body portrayal in advertising fails.

    Reckless_Waifu Report

    #54

    Ad On The Subway Stairs In NYC

    Staircase advertisement with distorted image of a smiling man, highlighting funny advertising fails and unattainable body portrayal.

    studdedspike Report

    #55

    How Bad Is It To Work At Homedepot

    Smiling employee in an orange apron holding a hiring sign with benefits, part-time, tuition, and career development offers.

    danspud69 Report

    #56

    Ironic Marketing

    Van advertising fail showing a car image with conflicting Mercedes and Audi branding logos.

    MadnessMethod , MadnessMethod Report

    #57

    Great Marketing (Maybe It Worked Since It Makes People Look)

    Yellow tram with funny advertising fail showing unrealistic body parts on passengers, moving through a busy city street.

    RED_Jakze Report

    #58

    Our Marketing Is Not The Problem, Its That Our Target Customer's Necks Are Not Crooked Enough

    Child bending over in front of a digital advertising display showing unattainable body portrayal in marketing fails.

    DanDez Report

    #59

    The Infamous Digital Billboards Run Windows

    Digital advertising display on a sidewalk at night, highlighting an unattainable body portrayal in advertising fails.

    mattyjimbo Report

    #60

    Found This In A Local Ad Flyer, Can't Stop Laughing At It

    Cartoon chimney sweep holding brush, advertising clean reliable service without using children, funny advertising fail.

    Minky_Dave_the_Giant Report

    #61

    Where Is That Chocolate Coming From?

    Two Black Rock Coffee Bar drinks, one labeled French Toast Breve, the other Rocky Road Chiller with overflowing chocolate syrup spill.

    Beginning-Wedding-45 Report

    #62

    Choose Asia. Choose Wrong. Spotted In Finland

    Framed advertising fail featuring satay skewer rice with text promoting the wrong choice in Asian food.

    imgur.com Report

    #63

    I Live In Ghana. This Billboard Is On A Highway Near My House

    Billboard warning about distraction while driving, illustrating funny advertising fails and unattainable body portrayed in advertising.

    yanfo Report

    #64

    I Was Literally Going Out To Buy Chocolate Chip Cookies When I Saw This Abomination

    Large chocolate chip cookie printed on the side of a vehicle with windows interrupting the cookie image, showcasing funny advertising fails.

    RealPhoneixBoi69 , santhonyl Report

    #65

    NY Subway Adverts For The Northman Have Appeared... Without The Title

    Movie poster showing muscular warrior and three characters in fur and medieval attire, highlighting unattainable body advertising fails.

    MicrowavedChicken454 Report

    #66

    Saw An Awesome Bus Advertisement For An Optometrist

    Bus wrapped with large close-up eyes advertise on-site optometry, showcasing an unusual and unattainable body portrayal in advertising.

    vincunt19 , reddit.com Report

    #67

    This Is On A Window In London. It's Supposed To Promote Some Weight Loss/Diet Thing The Image Of The Woman Was Just Stretched In Photoshop

    Advertising fail showing unrealistic body transformations with distorted images of the same woman in a weight loss campaign.

    GAbO1254 Report

    #68

    This Billboard In My Hometown Is Glitched Like This Since This Summer

    LED advertising screen showing a colorful pattern with the word screen repeated, illustrating funny advertising fails.

    VinceDeezer Report

    #69

    Star Wars Poster At An Indian Theatre

    Movie poster of Star Wars The Force Awakens shown on a screen with availability status, illustrating funny advertising fails.

    arshaqV Report

    #70

    This Billboard Confuses Me

    Billboard advertising real estate agent Jane Horgan with a message promoting safe driving and home selling service failure.

    arkiwitect Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Confused me too - surely that couldn't be an old Birmingham phone number? Turns out it's NZ - Ray White's the firm, Jane Horgan's the person. https://rworakei.co.nz/team/

    #71

    Giant Billboard On Las Vegas Strip Falls Victim To Blue Screen

    Outdoor digital billboard displaying a blue screen error in a public area, illustrating a funny advertising fail.

    pharmdc Report

    #72

    I Thought This Guy From A Nike Ad Was Pointing A Gun At Me

    Man wearing pink jacket and white Nike pants posing with bicycle in urban setting for advertising fails.

    rob-delaney Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, he's just guilty of really questionable fashion choices.

    #73

    Saw This Today

    Digital billboard showing a computer desktop with recycle bin and CCleaner icon, illustrating a funny advertising fail.

    Owen_Ya_Boi Report

