From yard sales to the attics of our parent's homes, we have all probably come across weird objects that don’t seem to have any discernible purpose. Like anthropologists studying the site of an ancient city, we had to try and piece together contextual clues. But these days, through the magic of the internet, we can simply ask hundreds of thousands of people to help. 

The “What is it?” online community is dedicated to helping people understand what obscure object they are looking at. So get comfortable, make your best guesses in the comments, and be sure to upvote your favorite posts. 

#1

Got Really Drunk At A Fancy Club And Found This In My Purse Today, What Is It?

Got Really Drunk At A Fancy Club And Found This In My Purse Today, What Is It?

Answer: Toilet paper holder

Sensitive_Volume_592 Report

#2

Found While Hiking, What Is This Thing?

Found While Hiking, What Is This Thing?

Answer: MCH (3-methlcyclohex-2-en1) bubble, MCH is a pheromone given off by female Douglas-fir bark beetles after laying their eggs that affects the behavior of other beetles by communicating to them that eggs have already been laid on this tree and signals to the other beetles to leave that tree alone. Basically they’re placed there by the Forestry Service to prevent infestations of bark beetles, if you see them, leave them alone

14SierraMist14 Report

rhomelrepublica avatar
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A description and a reminder would help a lot to those who don't know... :D

#3

What Is This Symbol On A Passing Car's Rear Window? Seen In Georgia, Near Atlanta

What Is This Symbol On A Passing Car's Rear Window? Seen In Georgia, Near Atlanta

Answer: Aegishjalmur, it’s an Icelandic magical stave. Used to protect warriors and instill fear in enemies

EquivalentAnt2088 Report

hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beware! Vikings invading the US! And they're already near Atlanta!

Bored Panda got in touch with the moderators of the subreddit, and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. “Firstly, we were curious to hear how the page even came into being. The subreddit was made 14 years ago by a different user that I have no contact with. He had abandoned it, and the sub had been dead for a while.”

“About 5 years ago, I took over the subreddit using r/redditrequest, because I was interested in seeing what it was like moderating a subreddit. The sub was pretty small for a long time, until the beginning of this year when it began getting large amounts of new members,” they shared with Bored Panda.

#4

I Found This Many Many Many Years Ago…

I Found This Many Many Many Years Ago…

Answer: Antique circa 1920 sterling silver lady's coin purse with a mirror

navesurazal Report

#5

Found In Parents Bathroom Closet

Found In Parents Bathroom Closet

Answer: I believe is a contact lens cleaner

Bwhit1019 Report

crunchewy-watson avatar
CrunChewy McSandybutt
CrunChewy McSandybutt
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, this one is for using peroxide lens cleaner. The metal bit in it neutralizes the peroxide so it doesn't burn your eyes.

#6

Found This At A Garage Sale…

Found This At A Garage Sale…

Answer: For opening a soft boiled egg

ThatguyGaming42 Report

Naturally, we also wanted to hear their take on why the page suddenly grew in size. “I'm almost certain that the big boost in members is due to the Reddit API protests that happened earlier this year. During the protest, a lot of big subreddits went private, and I guess that caused the algorithm to start recommending small subreddits like mine.”
#7

A Friend Found This At A Lake In Glacier National Park, Any Ideas What It Is?

A Friend Found This At A Lake In Glacier National Park, Any Ideas What It Is?

Answer: Looks like an ancient mastadon tooth

Puzzleheaded-Sea-616 Report

kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly looks like cows teeth. But could be a cooler fossil

#8

Saw This At A Yard Sale Yesterday. Daughter Wanted It For Some Reason. We Don’t Have A Clue What It Could Be

Saw This At A Yard Sale Yesterday. Daughter Wanted It For Some Reason. We Don’t Have A Clue What It Could Be

Answer: Looks like a saloon door spice rack

meangreene_ Report

#9

Does My Work Know When I’m [Pooping]?

Does My Work Know When I’m [Pooping]?

It’s a wireless reed switch or sensor. Will tell you when the door is opened or closed.

The bad me wonders why the hell they want to know how long each [poop] takes and why they are measuring this. The perhaps more naive me wonders if they change cleaning schedules depending on the number of “stall cycles”.

Still kind of a weird thing on a [toilet] door.

Scotttyy Report

“During the days that the protest happened, the sub started getting crazy amounts of members, like more than 10k per day for a little while, which was crazy since the sub had less than 10k members for years, and then suddenly it was getting more than that in a day. It has slowed down again now though,” they shared. 
#10

My Neighbor Has This In His Lawn, High Frequency Sound Comes Out Of It When I Pass It

My Neighbor Has This In His Lawn, High Frequency Sound Comes Out Of It When I Pass It

Answer: It's an animal repellent

prettylovers Report

#11

My Mom Found This By Her Pool Gate

My Mom Found This By Her Pool Gate

Answer: It’s a holder for a cigarette. Theres usually a ring at the bottom. I own one. The flower opens and the beads slide up to keep the cigarette in place

bacontacos420 Report

#12

Found In My Yard In Central Massachusetts. Metal, Pretty Heavy

Found In My Yard In Central Massachusetts. Metal, Pretty Heavy

Answer: horse drawn carriage leaf sprngs

vewyembawassin Report

We wanted to know what the mods thought was the main draw of the group. “I think that people are drawn to the subreddit because, for a lot of people, it's interesting to look at weird and unusual-looking objects and learn what they are. I have learned about a lot of things I would have never known about if it wasn't for this subreddit. As for me, I have never personally used the subreddit to identify an object.”

#13

What Is This? Uncle Had This Since Decades And Never Found Out What It This?

What Is This? Uncle Had This Since Decades And Never Found Out What It This?

Answer: It must be the mineral Marcasite

Secret_Ad_7878 Report

#14

This Was Put Up In The Laundry Room

This Was Put Up In The Laundry Room

Answer: It’s a trail camera. Takes pictures when it detects motion

Zerriphan Report

#15

Why Is The Retaining Wall Like This?

Why Is The Retaining Wall Like This?

Answer: Those are tieback anchors with their pointy end covered. They go long past the back of the wall and likely into some rock somewhere behind the retaining wall. They are there as reinforcement to prevent movement of the wall over time

Minimum_Zucchini1572 Report

“It's been fun watching the subreddit grow over the years, and seeing all kinds of interesting items be identified by the community.” Lastly, we were also curious if there were some items that simply went unidentified. “We have a whole flair dedicated to items that haven't been identified, but the majority of items do get identified eventually. There are lots of people who see the posts, so there's a pretty high chance that someone knows what the item is.”
#16

Is This A Bullet Hole?

Is This A Bullet Hole?

Answer: Looks like a high-speed impact punched through, so yeah it might be a bullet. If you can fit your INDEX finger in the hole, you are talking about a large caliber bullet. Look around in the trunk and see if you can find it or fragments of it

colinfox0 Report

#17

What Are These Dots On My 2018 Atoyot For?

What Are These Dots On My 2018 Atoyot For?

Answer: This is a marking by the manufacturer to indicate internal information about the window

roro999999999 Report

#18

What Is The Purpose For This Bottle Opener To Have A Pointy End And A Flat End?

What Is The Purpose For This Bottle Opener To Have A Pointy End And A Flat End?

Answer: The pointy end is to pierce a hole in a 1/2 gallon can of juice (need two holes, one at 12 o’clock and one at 6 o’clock to allow juice to flow out and air to flow in) while the flat end is to open a bottle cap

intrepid604 Report

It’s not hard to list the benefits of a group dedicated to identifying objects quickly. Before the internet, we would have been doomed to live in a world full of mystery, now oceans of information are available at the tips of our fingers, as long as we have the energy to read. It’s also a nice jolt of positivity, that there are literally thousands of netizens out there willing to take the time to help you with a mysterious object.
#19

Found At A Thrift Store Nobody Knows What It Is

Found At A Thrift Store Nobody Knows What It Is

Answer: It's a toothpaste tube roller for convenience/efficiency

Sad-Cartoonist-7959 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it is made for the old metal tubes. You can get metal ones on amazon that work well with the newer plastic tubes. I bought one a few months ago.

#20

Found This In The Road Near My Car? Any Clue?

Found This In The Road Near My Car? Any Clue?

Answer: Bottle capper

Outrageous_Ad6384 Report

#21

Help! What Is This?

Help! What Is This?

Answer: that is the pin that holds nail clippers together

kairi8991 Report

There is a somewhat hidden benefit as well. Uncertainty does often leave us feeling stressed. Some psychologists believe it's even the root of much suffering, albeit often buried behind multiple other stressors. So being able to resolve these little mysteries, one at a time, might be doing us all some good.
#22

Any Idea What This Is?

Any Idea What This Is?

Answer: it's a dreidel. A 4-sided toy marked with Hebrew letters and spun like a top in a game of chance

Automatic-Happy Report

#23

Hanging On The Wall At My Parents House

Hanging On The Wall At My Parents House

Answer: Definitely egg cups and egg timer

Intelligent_Tub Report

#24

Found At A Garage Sale. No One Knows What It Is

Found At A Garage Sale. No One Knows What It Is

Answer: Indian brass bud vase

MistakePitiful7105 Report

Indeed, some research suggests that the old cliche of preferring the “devil you know versus the devil you don’t” has some basis in reality. Resolving a stressful situation, even if the resolution is negative, has been found to reduce stress levels relative to the stress the situation would cause in the first place. 
#25

What Is This Thing In My New Apartment? Staff Have No Idea Either

What Is This Thing In My New Apartment? Staff Have No Idea Either

Answer: Kinda looks like a doorbell chime

k9bound Report

#26

Saw This While Disc Golfing. What Is It?

Saw This While Disc Golfing. What Is It?

Answer: It’s a slimemould

LeeAmazon Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I shall call him Squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my Squishy. Come on, Squishy. Come on, little Squishy.

#27

Found On Beach After Storm In Outer Banks, North Carolina

Found On Beach After Storm In Outer Banks, North Carolina

Answer: Jaw bone of a whale (blue whale, grey whale..?)

neleh1989 Report

#28

Dog Found This In My Backyard. I'm In A Largely Residential Neighborhood. Its Hard Plastic Not Soft Like A Shotgun Shell. Bottom Only Has That Small Piece Of Metal Not The Whole End. About 2.5inch Long

Dog Found This In My Backyard. I'm In A Largely Residential Neighborhood. Its Hard Plastic Not Soft Like A Shotgun Shell. Bottom Only Has That Small Piece Of Metal Not The Whole End. About 2.5inch Long

Answer: Looks like percussion cap for a hole puncher tool

waf_67 Report

#29

Been Trying To Figure Out The Purpose Of This Thing Ever Since My Buddy Moved Into His New House

Been Trying To Figure Out The Purpose Of This Thing Ever Since My Buddy Moved Into His New House

Answer: It's a jig for bending metal wire and thin metal bars

Sulpfiction Report

#30

What Is This At My New Desk

What Is This At My New Desk

Answer: That is a panic button 

sleepyandsad Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*panics* Oh no! What do I do? *presses the button* Oh, thank goodness that button was there! Imagine if Bouche had batted it under the sofa!

#31

What The Heck Is This? Heavy, Made Of Glass, Found In A Freight Train Dump Yard

What The Heck Is This? Heavy, Made Of Glass, Found In A Freight Train Dump Yard

Answer: it's from a modern LCD projector. white light goes in, gets split into three, each color goes through a different LCD, then directed into this which recombines them into a coherent single "beam" which is what gets thrown into the screen

Additional_Camel_837 Report

#32

Over Orlando Florida

Over Orlando Florida

Answer: Spacex falcon 9 booster re-entering the atmosphere

TheBrine05 Report

#33

Saw This From Our Plane

Saw This From Our Plane

Answer: Utah’s Potash ponds are used in the separation of potassium from various mined and manufactured salts. The resulting potassium is used for fertilizer, animal feed and water softening

AnglophileHistoryNut Report

#34

What Is The Purpose Of These Flaps On The Back Of A Semi?

What Is The Purpose Of These Flaps On The Back Of A Semi?

Answer: It's called a 'trailer tail'. The angle of the panels is supposed to ease the flow of air behind the trailer reducing aerodynamic drag and turbulence and increasing fuel mileage

Mother_Bumblebee4949 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

semi trucks pull a surprising amount of vacuum behind them. One time I was having severe engine problems due to a slipped timing belt / very little power. But it happened while driving from WA to lower Idaho and I HAD to get back due to in military and coming of a 5 off / staring a new work cycle. I ended up traveling for several hundred miles with a trucker, talking to him on the CB. If I tailgated him the suction from his truck added enough pull I could keep up to speed. if I pulled out in the other lane my car immediately started slowing down. It was interesting / kind of scary. I drove a few hundred miles so close all I could see was the back door of his trailer - him on the radio telling me if there was bend in the road or he was going to slow down. He got me to Idaho Falls and I limped across town to my rental and parked. Had to overhaul the engine before I could drive it again. I was still young/immortal. Kind of cringe to think about now.

#35

What Is This Out On Lake Michigan?

What Is This Out On Lake Michigan?

Answer: It is called a "crib". They collect water and then water flows via gravity below the lake to the city's water filtration plants

marglebubble Report

#36

My Home Was Built In 1986. This Is On The Side Of The Upper Kitchen Cabinet. The Lid Comes Off. What Is It?

My Home Was Built In 1986. This Is On The Side Of The Upper Kitchen Cabinet. The Lid Comes Off. What Is It?

Answer: a paper cup holder

Mission-College-7784 Report

#37

I Inhereted This Decades Ago. What Is It?

I Inhereted This Decades Ago. What Is It?

Answer: Coal scuttle/portable heater

space_jumper Report

sonja-szabrotska avatar
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my grandfather had something similar when he used to go to his bees.

#38

Found Outside A Restaurant Approximately 25 Years Ago. The Pieces Don't Move

Found Outside A Restaurant Approximately 25 Years Ago. The Pieces Don't Move

Answer: Eyelet for a fishing pole

flatearthnunchuck Report

#39

Found On Hotel Room Floor, What The Heck Is It?

Found On Hotel Room Floor, What The Heck Is It?

Answer: Looks like a blackhead removal tool

jayboy120 Report

#40

Does Anyone Know What The Heck These Things Are Attached To These Dead Trees?

Does Anyone Know What The Heck These Things Are Attached To These Dead Trees?

Answer: It's a moisture indicator. I'm assuming, some mix of goodies that gets darker as it dries out

Aliveguy2021 Report

#41

These Wires Are In Every Room Of The Place I’m Moving To, What Are They For?

These Wires Are In Every Room Of The Place I’m Moving To, What Are They For?

Answer: coax cable

HovaPrime Report

#42

Seen In A Boathouse In The Pacific Northwest

Seen In A Boathouse In The Pacific Northwest

Answer: makeshift urinal

B-Cerre-us Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a voice tube like on old timey ships. Go ahead and stick your face in it and yell, "Can you smell me now?" /S

