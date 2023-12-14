The “ What is it? ” online community is dedicated to helping people understand what obscure object they are looking at. So get comfortable, make your best guesses in the comments, and be sure to upvote your favorite posts.

From yard sales to the attics of our parent's homes, we have all probably come across weird objects that don’t seem to have any discernible purpose. Like anthropologists studying the site of an ancient city, we had to try and piece together contextual clues. But these days, through the magic of the internet, we can simply ask hundreds of thousands of people to help.

#1 Got Really Drunk At A Fancy Club And Found This In My Purse Today, What Is It? Share icon Answer: Toilet paper holder

#2 Found While Hiking, What Is This Thing? Share icon Answer: MCH (3-methlcyclohex-2-en1) bubble, MCH is a pheromone given off by female Douglas-fir bark beetles after laying their eggs that affects the behavior of other beetles by communicating to them that eggs have already been laid on this tree and signals to the other beetles to leave that tree alone. Basically they’re placed there by the Forestry Service to prevent infestations of bark beetles, if you see them, leave them alone

#3 What Is This Symbol On A Passing Car's Rear Window? Seen In Georgia, Near Atlanta Share icon Answer: Aegishjalmur, it’s an Icelandic magical stave. Used to protect warriors and instill fear in enemies

#4 I Found This Many Many Many Years Ago… Share icon Answer: Antique circa 1920 sterling silver lady's coin purse with a mirror

#5 Found In Parents Bathroom Closet Share icon Answer: I believe is a contact lens cleaner

#6 Found This At A Garage Sale… Share icon Answer: For opening a soft boiled egg

Naturally, we also wanted to hear their take on why the page suddenly grew in size. “I'm almost certain that the big boost in members is due to the Reddit API protests that happened earlier this year. During the protest, a lot of big subreddits went private, and I guess that caused the algorithm to start recommending small subreddits like mine.”

#7 A Friend Found This At A Lake In Glacier National Park, Any Ideas What It Is? Share icon Answer: Looks like an ancient mastadon tooth

#8 Saw This At A Yard Sale Yesterday. Daughter Wanted It For Some Reason. We Don’t Have A Clue What It Could Be Share icon Answer: Looks like a saloon door spice rack

#9 Does My Work Know When I’m [Pooping]? Share icon It’s a wireless reed switch or sensor. Will tell you when the door is opened or closed.



The bad me wonders why the hell they want to know how long each [poop] takes and why they are measuring this. The perhaps more naive me wonders if they change cleaning schedules depending on the number of “stall cycles”.



Still kind of a weird thing on a [toilet] door.

“During the days that the protest happened, the sub started getting crazy amounts of members, like more than 10k per day for a little while, which was crazy since the sub had less than 10k members for years, and then suddenly it was getting more than that in a day. It has slowed down again now though,” they shared.

#10 My Neighbor Has This In His Lawn, High Frequency Sound Comes Out Of It When I Pass It Share icon Answer: It's an animal repellent

#11 My Mom Found This By Her Pool Gate Share icon Answer: It’s a holder for a cigarette. Theres usually a ring at the bottom. I own one. The flower opens and the beads slide up to keep the cigarette in place

#12 Found In My Yard In Central Massachusetts. Metal, Pretty Heavy Share icon Answer: horse drawn carriage leaf sprngs

We wanted to know what the mods thought was the main draw of the group. “I think that people are drawn to the subreddit because, for a lot of people, it's interesting to look at weird and unusual-looking objects and learn what they are. I have learned about a lot of things I would have never known about if it wasn't for this subreddit. As for me, I have never personally used the subreddit to identify an object.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 What Is This? Uncle Had This Since Decades And Never Found Out What It This? Share icon Answer: It must be the mineral Marcasite

#14 This Was Put Up In The Laundry Room Share icon Answer: It’s a trail camera. Takes pictures when it detects motion

#15 Why Is The Retaining Wall Like This? Share icon Answer: Those are tieback anchors with their pointy end covered. They go long past the back of the wall and likely into some rock somewhere behind the retaining wall. They are there as reinforcement to prevent movement of the wall over time

“It's been fun watching the subreddit grow over the years, and seeing all kinds of interesting items be identified by the community.” Lastly, we were also curious if there were some items that simply went unidentified. “We have a whole flair dedicated to items that haven't been identified, but the majority of items do get identified eventually. There are lots of people who see the posts, so there's a pretty high chance that someone knows what the item is.”

#16 Is This A Bullet Hole? Share icon Answer: Looks like a high-speed impact punched through, so yeah it might be a bullet. If you can fit your INDEX finger in the hole, you are talking about a large caliber bullet. Look around in the trunk and see if you can find it or fragments of it

#17 What Are These Dots On My 2018 Atoyot For? Share icon Answer: This is a marking by the manufacturer to indicate internal information about the window

#18 What Is The Purpose For This Bottle Opener To Have A Pointy End And A Flat End? Share icon Answer: The pointy end is to pierce a hole in a 1/2 gallon can of juice (need two holes, one at 12 o’clock and one at 6 o’clock to allow juice to flow out and air to flow in) while the flat end is to open a bottle cap

It’s not hard to list the benefits of a group dedicated to identifying objects quickly. Before the internet, we would have been doomed to live in a world full of mystery, now oceans of information are available at the tips of our fingers, as long as we have the energy to read. It’s also a nice jolt of positivity, that there are literally thousands of netizens out there willing to take the time to help you with a mysterious object.

#19 Found At A Thrift Store Nobody Knows What It Is Share icon Answer: It's a toothpaste tube roller for convenience/efficiency

#20 Found This In The Road Near My Car? Any Clue? Share icon Answer: Bottle capper

#21 Help! What Is This? Share icon Answer: that is the pin that holds nail clippers together

There is a somewhat hidden benefit as well. Uncertainty does often leave us feeling stressed. Some psychologists believe it's even the root of much suffering, albeit often buried behind multiple other stressors. So being able to resolve these little mysteries, one at a time, might be doing us all some good.

#22 Any Idea What This Is? Share icon Answer: it's a dreidel. A 4-sided toy marked with Hebrew letters and spun like a top in a game of chance

#23 Hanging On The Wall At My Parents House Share icon Answer: Definitely egg cups and egg timer

#24 Found At A Garage Sale. No One Knows What It Is Share icon Answer: Indian brass bud vase

Indeed, some research suggests that the old cliche of preferring the “devil you know versus the devil you don’t” has some basis in reality. Resolving a stressful situation, even if the resolution is negative, has been found to reduce stress levels relative to the stress the situation would cause in the first place.

#25 What Is This Thing In My New Apartment? Staff Have No Idea Either Share icon Answer: Kinda looks like a doorbell chime

#26 Saw This While Disc Golfing. What Is It? Share icon Answer: It’s a slimemould

#27 Found On Beach After Storm In Outer Banks, North Carolina Share icon Answer: Jaw bone of a whale (blue whale, grey whale..?)

#28 Dog Found This In My Backyard. I'm In A Largely Residential Neighborhood. Its Hard Plastic Not Soft Like A Shotgun Shell. Bottom Only Has That Small Piece Of Metal Not The Whole End. About 2.5inch Long Share icon Answer: Looks like percussion cap for a hole puncher tool

#29 Been Trying To Figure Out The Purpose Of This Thing Ever Since My Buddy Moved Into His New House Share icon Answer: It's a jig for bending metal wire and thin metal bars

#30 What Is This At My New Desk Share icon Answer: That is a panic button

#31 What The Heck Is This? Heavy, Made Of Glass, Found In A Freight Train Dump Yard Share icon Answer: it's from a modern LCD projector. white light goes in, gets split into three, each color goes through a different LCD, then directed into this which recombines them into a coherent single "beam" which is what gets thrown into the screen

#32 Over Orlando Florida Share icon Answer: Spacex falcon 9 booster re-entering the atmosphere

#33 Saw This From Our Plane Share icon Answer: Utah’s Potash ponds are used in the separation of potassium from various mined and manufactured salts. The resulting potassium is used for fertilizer, animal feed and water softening

#34 What Is The Purpose Of These Flaps On The Back Of A Semi? Share icon Answer: It's called a 'trailer tail'. The angle of the panels is supposed to ease the flow of air behind the trailer reducing aerodynamic drag and turbulence and increasing fuel mileage

#35 What Is This Out On Lake Michigan? Share icon Answer: It is called a "crib". They collect water and then water flows via gravity below the lake to the city's water filtration plants

#36 My Home Was Built In 1986. This Is On The Side Of The Upper Kitchen Cabinet. The Lid Comes Off. What Is It? Share icon Answer: a paper cup holder

#37 I Inhereted This Decades Ago. What Is It? Share icon Answer: Coal scuttle/portable heater

#38 Found Outside A Restaurant Approximately 25 Years Ago. The Pieces Don't Move Share icon Answer: Eyelet for a fishing pole

#39 Found On Hotel Room Floor, What The Heck Is It? Share icon Answer: Looks like a blackhead removal tool

#40 Does Anyone Know What The Heck These Things Are Attached To These Dead Trees? Share icon Answer: It's a moisture indicator. I'm assuming, some mix of goodies that gets darker as it dries out

#41 These Wires Are In Every Room Of The Place I’m Moving To, What Are They For? Share icon Answer: coax cable