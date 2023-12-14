“What Is It?”: 42 Times People Asked This Online Community To Identify An Unknown ObjectInterview
From yard sales to the attics of our parent's homes, we have all probably come across weird objects that don’t seem to have any discernible purpose. Like anthropologists studying the site of an ancient city, we had to try and piece together contextual clues. But these days, through the magic of the internet, we can simply ask hundreds of thousands of people to help.
The “What is it?” online community is dedicated to helping people understand what obscure object they are looking at. So get comfortable, make your best guesses in the comments, and be sure to upvote your favorite posts.
Got Really Drunk At A Fancy Club And Found This In My Purse Today, What Is It?
Answer: Toilet paper holder
Found While Hiking, What Is This Thing?
Answer: MCH (3-methlcyclohex-2-en1) bubble, MCH is a pheromone given off by female Douglas-fir bark beetles after laying their eggs that affects the behavior of other beetles by communicating to them that eggs have already been laid on this tree and signals to the other beetles to leave that tree alone. Basically they’re placed there by the Forestry Service to prevent infestations of bark beetles, if you see them, leave them alone
A description and a reminder would help a lot to those who don't know... :D
What Is This Symbol On A Passing Car's Rear Window? Seen In Georgia, Near Atlanta
Answer: Aegishjalmur, it’s an Icelandic magical stave. Used to protect warriors and instill fear in enemies
Bored Panda got in touch with the moderators of the subreddit, and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. “Firstly, we were curious to hear how the page even came into being. The subreddit was made 14 years ago by a different user that I have no contact with. He had abandoned it, and the sub had been dead for a while.”
“About 5 years ago, I took over the subreddit using r/redditrequest, because I was interested in seeing what it was like moderating a subreddit. The sub was pretty small for a long time, until the beginning of this year when it began getting large amounts of new members,” they shared with Bored Panda.
I Found This Many Many Many Years Ago…
Answer: Antique circa 1920 sterling silver lady's coin purse with a mirror
Found In Parents Bathroom Closet
Answer: I believe is a contact lens cleaner
Yeah, this one is for using peroxide lens cleaner. The metal bit in it neutralizes the peroxide so it doesn't burn your eyes.
Found This At A Garage Sale…
Answer: For opening a soft boiled egg
Naturally, we also wanted to hear their take on why the page suddenly grew in size. “I'm almost certain that the big boost in members is due to the Reddit API protests that happened earlier this year. During the protest, a lot of big subreddits went private, and I guess that caused the algorithm to start recommending small subreddits like mine.”
A Friend Found This At A Lake In Glacier National Park, Any Ideas What It Is?
Answer: Looks like an ancient mastadon tooth
Honestly looks like cows teeth. But could be a cooler fossil
Saw This At A Yard Sale Yesterday. Daughter Wanted It For Some Reason. We Don’t Have A Clue What It Could Be
Answer: Looks like a saloon door spice rack
Does My Work Know When I’m [Pooping]?
It’s a wireless reed switch or sensor. Will tell you when the door is opened or closed.
The bad me wonders why the hell they want to know how long each [poop] takes and why they are measuring this. The perhaps more naive me wonders if they change cleaning schedules depending on the number of “stall cycles”.
Still kind of a weird thing on a [toilet] door.
“During the days that the protest happened, the sub started getting crazy amounts of members, like more than 10k per day for a little while, which was crazy since the sub had less than 10k members for years, and then suddenly it was getting more than that in a day. It has slowed down again now though,” they shared.
My Neighbor Has This In His Lawn, High Frequency Sound Comes Out Of It When I Pass It
Answer: It's an animal repellent
*marches across the yard* No soft can-opener is telling me what not to do!
My Mom Found This By Her Pool Gate
Answer: It’s a holder for a cigarette. Theres usually a ring at the bottom. I own one. The flower opens and the beads slide up to keep the cigarette in place
Found In My Yard In Central Massachusetts. Metal, Pretty Heavy
Answer: horse drawn carriage leaf sprngs
We wanted to know what the mods thought was the main draw of the group. “I think that people are drawn to the subreddit because, for a lot of people, it's interesting to look at weird and unusual-looking objects and learn what they are. I have learned about a lot of things I would have never known about if it wasn't for this subreddit. As for me, I have never personally used the subreddit to identify an object.”
What Is This? Uncle Had This Since Decades And Never Found Out What It This?
Answer: It must be the mineral Marcasite
This Was Put Up In The Laundry Room
Answer: It’s a trail camera. Takes pictures when it detects motion
Why Is The Retaining Wall Like This?
Answer: Those are tieback anchors with their pointy end covered. They go long past the back of the wall and likely into some rock somewhere behind the retaining wall. They are there as reinforcement to prevent movement of the wall over time
The reinforcement is in case the wall forgets to stay still
“It's been fun watching the subreddit grow over the years, and seeing all kinds of interesting items be identified by the community.” Lastly, we were also curious if there were some items that simply went unidentified. “We have a whole flair dedicated to items that haven't been identified, but the majority of items do get identified eventually. There are lots of people who see the posts, so there's a pretty high chance that someone knows what the item is.”
Is This A Bullet Hole?
Answer: Looks like a high-speed impact punched through, so yeah it might be a bullet. If you can fit your INDEX finger in the hole, you are talking about a large caliber bullet. Look around in the trunk and see if you can find it or fragments of it
What Are These Dots On My 2018 Atoyot For?
Answer: This is a marking by the manufacturer to indicate internal information about the window
What Is The Purpose For This Bottle Opener To Have A Pointy End And A Flat End?
Answer: The pointy end is to pierce a hole in a 1/2 gallon can of juice (need two holes, one at 12 o’clock and one at 6 o’clock to allow juice to flow out and air to flow in) while the flat end is to open a bottle cap
I suddenly feel so old. It never occurred to me a can-punch wouldn't be recognizable.
It’s not hard to list the benefits of a group dedicated to identifying objects quickly. Before the internet, we would have been doomed to live in a world full of mystery, now oceans of information are available at the tips of our fingers, as long as we have the energy to read. It’s also a nice jolt of positivity, that there are literally thousands of netizens out there willing to take the time to help you with a mysterious object.
Found At A Thrift Store Nobody Knows What It Is
Answer: It's a toothpaste tube roller for convenience/efficiency
Found This In The Road Near My Car? Any Clue?
Answer: Bottle capper
Help! What Is This?
Answer: that is the pin that holds nail clippers together
There is a somewhat hidden benefit as well. Uncertainty does often leave us feeling stressed. Some psychologists believe it's even the root of much suffering, albeit often buried behind multiple other stressors. So being able to resolve these little mysteries, one at a time, might be doing us all some good.
Any Idea What This Is?
Answer: it's a dreidel. A 4-sided toy marked with Hebrew letters and spun like a top in a game of chance
Hanging On The Wall At My Parents House
Answer: Definitely egg cups and egg timer
Found At A Garage Sale. No One Knows What It Is
Answer: Indian brass bud vase
Indeed, some research suggests that the old cliche of preferring the “devil you know versus the devil you don’t” has some basis in reality. Resolving a stressful situation, even if the resolution is negative, has been found to reduce stress levels relative to the stress the situation would cause in the first place.
What Is This Thing In My New Apartment? Staff Have No Idea Either
Answer: Kinda looks like a doorbell chime
Saw This While Disc Golfing. What Is It?
Answer: It’s a slimemould
I shall call him Squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my Squishy. Come on, Squishy. Come on, little Squishy.
Found On Beach After Storm In Outer Banks, North Carolina
Answer: Jaw bone of a whale (blue whale, grey whale..?)
Dog Found This In My Backyard. I'm In A Largely Residential Neighborhood. Its Hard Plastic Not Soft Like A Shotgun Shell. Bottom Only Has That Small Piece Of Metal Not The Whole End. About 2.5inch Long
Answer: Looks like percussion cap for a hole puncher tool
Been Trying To Figure Out The Purpose Of This Thing Ever Since My Buddy Moved Into His New House
Answer: It's a jig for bending metal wire and thin metal bars
What Is This At My New Desk
Answer: That is a panic button
*panics* Oh no! What do I do? *presses the button* Oh, thank goodness that button was there! Imagine if Bouche had batted it under the sofa!
What The Heck Is This? Heavy, Made Of Glass, Found In A Freight Train Dump Yard
Answer: it's from a modern LCD projector. white light goes in, gets split into three, each color goes through a different LCD, then directed into this which recombines them into a coherent single "beam" which is what gets thrown into the screen
Over Orlando Florida
Answer: Spacex falcon 9 booster re-entering the atmosphere
Saw This From Our Plane
Answer: Utah’s Potash ponds are used in the separation of potassium from various mined and manufactured salts. The resulting potassium is used for fertilizer, animal feed and water softening
What Is The Purpose Of These Flaps On The Back Of A Semi?
Answer: It's called a 'trailer tail'. The angle of the panels is supposed to ease the flow of air behind the trailer reducing aerodynamic drag and turbulence and increasing fuel mileage
semi trucks pull a surprising amount of vacuum behind them. One time I was having severe engine problems due to a slipped timing belt / very little power. But it happened while driving from WA to lower Idaho and I HAD to get back due to in military and coming of a 5 off / staring a new work cycle. I ended up traveling for several hundred miles with a trucker, talking to him on the CB. If I tailgated him the suction from his truck added enough pull I could keep up to speed. if I pulled out in the other lane my car immediately started slowing down. It was interesting / kind of scary. I drove a few hundred miles so close all I could see was the back door of his trailer - him on the radio telling me if there was bend in the road or he was going to slow down. He got me to Idaho Falls and I limped across town to my rental and parked. Had to overhaul the engine before I could drive it again. I was still young/immortal. Kind of cringe to think about now.
What Is This Out On Lake Michigan?
Answer: It is called a "crib". They collect water and then water flows via gravity below the lake to the city's water filtration plants
This is the kind of underwater trap that terrifies me
My Home Was Built In 1986. This Is On The Side Of The Upper Kitchen Cabinet. The Lid Comes Off. What Is It?
Answer: a paper cup holder
Dixie used to sell plastic versions of this for their three or five ounce bathroom cups.
I Inhereted This Decades Ago. What Is It?
Answer: Coal scuttle/portable heater
Found Outside A Restaurant Approximately 25 Years Ago. The Pieces Don't Move
Answer: Eyelet for a fishing pole
Found On Hotel Room Floor, What The Heck Is It?
Answer: Looks like a blackhead removal tool
Does Anyone Know What The Heck These Things Are Attached To These Dead Trees?
Answer: It's a moisture indicator. I'm assuming, some mix of goodies that gets darker as it dries out
These Wires Are In Every Room Of The Place I’m Moving To, What Are They For?
Answer: coax cable
Seen In A Boathouse In The Pacific Northwest
Answer: makeshift urinal