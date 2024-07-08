Bianca Censori Slammed For Her Revealing Outfit In Science Museum Frequented By Children

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye “Ye” West’s wife, Bianca Censori, stunned in sheer pale tights and a sky blue bustier during her visit to the Exploratorium in San Francisco, California, USA on Independence Day, Fourth of July. Ye and Bianca watched the science museum’s various exhibits, including Cafe Wall Illusion, All Eyes On Me, and Fog Bridge.

A photograph shared by TMZ on July 6 captures Ye seated across from Bianca at a mirror exhibit.

“We’re told the famous lovebirds were totally engaged with each other as they walked around like ordinary citizens eyeballing the various displays,” the tabloid news organization reported.

“Other people, of course, recognized the two, but stayed away — not wanting to intrude in their space,” TMZ added.

While the 29-year-old architect donned a revealing outfit, Ye, on the other hand, sported a white, baggy spacesuit with matching sneakers.

Image credits: San Francisco | The Official Guide

Another picture obtained by TMZ displayed Bianca with a red phone listening to scientific facts near the entrance of the building.

The celeb couple’s museum date comes after Bianca recently denied claims she sent porn to Yeezy staff, including minors.

A federal lawsuit filed in California claimed that the Aussie sent an employee a link to “hardcore” sexual content after her husband announced the launch of his adult film business, Yeezy Porn, in late April, The Daily Mail reported on July 6.

The lawsuit reportedly alleged that the videos were accessible to underage staffers, but it did not name her as a defendant in the suit — simply using the story to illustrate the work environment at the YZYVSN streaming service app.

Image credits: BACKGRID

YZYVSN, an app combining YZY VSN and YZY APP, was acquired by Ye in April, Drama Wired reported.

Nevertheless, Bianca has since denied the claims via the 47-year-old rapper’s former chief of staff, British far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who told The Daily Mail he had permission to speak on her behalf.

Milo said: “I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false.”

The controversial figure, notable for his Islamophobic, sexist, and conservative rants, further dismissed the allegations against him in the federal lawsuit, which accused him and Ye of engaging in “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment.”

Bianca and Ye were at the museum, located in California, USA, on Independence Day, Fourth of July

Image credits: BACKGRID

Milo slammed the claims, saying it “takes more imaginative leaps than The Lord of the Rings” and claiming it was filed by a man who had no authority at YZYVSN, The Daily Mail reported.

He continued: “The tragic, desperate, attention-seeking wannabee Yeezy staffer behind this egregious and repulsive pack of lies, Shemar DaCosta, has never had any kind of access to Ye, his family, or Yeezy, or any information pertinent to the company, and he never will.

“DaCosta, known as ‘Hotep Susan’ in Yeezy circles for his histrionic and absurd race-baiting, faked an entire job history at Yeezy on his LinkedIn profile – the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable.

“He claimed to be a lead developer for Yeezy. He has never worked at Yeezy.”

Image credits: ye

“Read my lips: He will never, ever, ever land a job at the company after telling such odious lies about the Lady of the House.

“There’ s a simple reason DaCosta’s clownish claim – that minors were shown Yeezy Porn – isn’t true and can’t be true.

“Yeezy Porn doesn’t exist. I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it.

“All I’ve done since is try to get these app developers paid, as voluminous correspondence demonstrates.”

The couple watched the science museum’s various exhibits, including Cafe Wall Illusion, All Eyes On Me, and Fog Bridge

Image credits: arkangel

The lawsuit alleged that the Gold Digger hitmaker and Milo hired an international developer group comprised of several black members, many of whom were underage, with some as young as 14, The Daily Mail reported.

They then fostered an allegedly racist working environment and repeatedly made false promises about payment and working hours, as per the British tabloid.

It claimed that Milo promised the developer group $120,000 if they completed the app, agreed to the work conditions, and didn’t complain.

However, Ye allegedly ordered all of the employees to sign NDAs and threatened to fire the minors if they didn’t.

Image credits: kanyewest

The duo also allegedly required minors to sign “volunteer” agreements. From then on, Ye’s white managers reportedly used disparaging and racist language to create a hostile working environment, The Daily Mail reported.

The pair reportedly harassed team members on the basis of their age, race, gender, sexual orientation, and national origin. The workers were also reportedly forced to work through the night without pay or sleep.

If they did not agree to the long work hours without breaks, the plaintiffs were allegedly threatened with having their pay withheld, according to the outlet.

After the team allegedly finished one of the apps on May 1 and sent it to the Grammy Award winner, the suit claimed he did not pay them — leading them to file the suit asking for damages for unpaid wages, overtime pay, and emotional distress.

“Still don’t understand the science behind this behavior,” a reader commented

