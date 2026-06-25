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People Found A Photo Of The Guy Trump Hired To Renovate The Reflecting Pool, And They’re Losing It
A woman smiling beside a man with a large mustache and a cigar, who was hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool.
Society, World

People Found A Photo Of The Guy Trump Hired To Renovate The Reflecting Pool, And They’re Losing It

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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As Washington deals with its algae problem, the internet dug up a photo of the man tied to the Reflecting Pool controversy and claimed he is giving off “villain” vibes.

John J. Cafaro became the butt of jokes over his connection to Greenwater Services, which came under fire for its handling of recent work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Highlights
  • John J. Cafaro became the butt of jokes over his connection to Greenwater Services, which came under fire for its handling of recent work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
  • Less than two weeks after Donald Trump announced that the site had reopened, chunks of peeling blue paint were spotted in the water, which had also turned green from algae.
  • The internet dug up a photo of Cafaro after critics claimed the water filtration system spectacularly backfired.
  • “He looks like a Batman villain ordered from Temu,” one commented online.

“He looks like a Batman villain ordered from Temu,” one commented online.

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    The internet dug up a photo of the man tied to the Reflecting Pool controversy and claimed he is giving off “villain” vibes

    The Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument under a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: Paula Nardini/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    It all started with U.S. President Donald Trump and his ambitious plans of giving Washington, D.C., a makeover.

    One of the items on his makeover list was demolishing the East Wing of the White House and replacing it with a massive ballroom.

    Close-up of the dirty Reflecting Pool water with visible algae and debris.

    Image credits: guardiannews

    Also on his list was the renovation of the 600-meter-long Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, but it quickly faced setbacks.

    The federal government entered into a $1.7 million contract with Ohio-based Greenwater Services to install a water purification system in the Reflecting Pool.

    Netizens dubbed the month of June as “ALGAEBTQ Pride Month”

    Donald Trump gesturing while speaking, seated at a desk.

    Image credits: The White House

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    A tweet from Magdi Jacobs replying to @JamesTate121, saying I genuinely believed he was a fake person, lol.

    Image credits: magi_jay

    The company is owned by J.J. Cafaro Investment Trust, which is led by Cafaro, and was hired to install a “nano bubble” device to destroy algae.

    Less than two weeks after Trump announced that the site had reopened, chunks of peeling blue paint were spotted, and the water had also turned green from algae.

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    A mother duck and two ducklings swimming in the green, dirty Reflecting Pool.

    Image credits: guardiannews

    Greenwater Services immediately came under fire, with democrats and critics voicing their disdain.

    “You can’t make this s*** up,” Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, said in a tweet.

    Netizens jokingly dubbed the month of June as “ALGAEBTQ Pride Month.”

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    A photo of the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool, with a woman, at an event.

    Image credits: ColMoeDavis

    Many also dragged Cafaro into the discussions.

    The businessman has reportedly donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump, including a $250,000 donation in 2020 and $100,000 in 2024.

    In addition to being a neighbor to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Cafaro has also overseen projects in Florida and West Virginia. And his family business has developed numerous malls across the country.

    The guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool, in the pool, cleaning.

    Image credits: WKYCChannel3

    Cafaro also pleaded guilty in 2021 to bribing former Congressman James Traficant Jr., an Ohio Democrat. The year before, he pleaded guilty to a campaign finance crime.

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    Trump once described the two-time felon as a “fantastic man” who “made a lot of money in Cleveland [and] does a good job.”

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    Trump once described the two-time felon as a “fantastic man” who “made a lot of money in Cleveland”

    A Mad Max character, resembling the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool.

    Image credits: capsulebutt

    A comment about the photo of the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool.

    When a picture of Cafaro made the rounds online, viewers declared, “This guy even looks the part of a corrupt villain.”

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    “How much clearer does the criminal enterprise have to be?” one asked. “We’re looking at comic book-level characters at this point.”

    “OMG. We’re living in a comic book,” read one comment online

    The guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool in a suit covered in moss, with a woman.

    Image credits: jsher88888

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    Another agreed, “He looks like the villain from cartoons or old silent movies.”

    “Well, they asked for Greenwater, and they got green water,” one said.

    “I literally thought it was just someone cosplaying Gomez Addams,” another wrote.

    A close-up of the Reflecting Pool water looking murky and green, reflecting sunlight, before renovation.

    Image credits: WKYCChannel3

    Another joked, “The entire Trump-verse is filled with cartoon villains and weird caricatures!”

    “He looks like a comedic villain from a 90s movie,” one said.

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    Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, who was pictured next to Cafaro in the viral picture, completely distanced herself from him.

    She claimed she didn’t even know who he was or what his name was, but had an encounter with him at an event in Palm Beach.

    “Why do they all look like cheesy Batman villains from the Clooney movies?” another jokingly asked.

    A social media post featuring a meme image of a man with a surprised expression in a purple shirt and green suspenders, related to the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool.

    Image credits: zerodarkwokey

    The White House recently said the Reflecting Pool had to be fixed in time for the country’s 250th birthday on July 4.

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    They also said Greenwater Services’ Nano Bubble system for the Reflecting Pool was a “highly specialized and niche technology.”

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    A pipe discharging greenish-yellow water onto dry grass, representing the Reflecting Pool being drained for renovation.

    Image credits: WKYCChannel3

    A social media post by @mammasaysstuff commenting on Trump-verse characters after the Reflecting Pool renovation news.

    Image credits: mammasaysstuff

    After netizens claimed the Reflecting Pool’s renovation backfired spectacularly, Cafaro claimed the filtration system did exactly what it’s meant to do.

    “I have no idea why this is an issue,” he told The Vindicator last week.

    Cafaro claimed it was people “who don’t seem to like Trump” making an issue about it

    A wide shot of the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool with bare trees on either side, pre-renovation.

    Image credits: Airam Dato-on/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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    Cafaro claimed it was people “who don’t seem to like Trump” making an issue about it.

    “I don’t pay much attention to it. The system is working. We weren’t hired to clean the pool, but to sell them permanent equipment to clean it forever,” he told the outlet. “It turned green because the technology worked. It k*lled the algae in the pipes.”

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    The businessman also claimed that Trump had nothing to do with Greenwater Services getting the contract.

    The president “is my friend and he doesn’t know a thing about it,” he added. “I would never talk to him about it. I’d never put him in that position. No deal is worth it to me. He’s a friend, and you don’t do things to put friends in awkward positions.”

    “It’s a real-life caricature,” one commented on Cafaro’s viral picture

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    A comment appreciating the hair color and mustache of the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool.

    A comment expressing surprise that the photo of the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool is real.

    A comment describing the photo of the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool as a real life caricature.

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    A comment mentioning the company name Greenwater in relation to the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool.

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    A comment calling the guy Trump hired to renovate the Reflecting Pool a Temu villain.

    People losing it over Trump's reflecting pool renovator; comment compares him to Gomez Addams.

    People losing it over Trump's reflecting pool renovator; comment mentions Kelly Dodd.

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    People losing it over Trump's reflecting pool renovator; comment references a Joel Schumacher Batman movie.

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    People losing it over Trump's reflecting pool renovator; comment about Tiger King.

    People losing it over Trump's reflecting pool renovator; comment about green water.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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