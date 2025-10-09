ADVERTISEMENT

Human beings can be complex. While we all understand that showing kindness is a net positive for society, many of us still go the exact opposite route and become total jerks.

One can argue that such behavior can be unintentional at times, but the following photos you’re about to see appear to be behaviors of deliberately inconsiderate people. We’ve all encountered one at least once, and it is never a pleasant experience. 

Thankfully, these photos serve as a reminder of how not to act as grown adults and a way to shame such actions.

#1

Parked Cybertruck Covering The Sidewalk

Black futuristic vehicle parked blocking a sidewalk in a residential area, showing people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

Left_Two_1807 Report

susanbcao2020
WFH Forever
WFH Forever
Community Member
24 minutes ago

It's cars like this that make my wheelchair using daughter want to put a jousting pole on her chair and poke a hole right through them.

RELATED:
    #2

    People Leaving Their Food/Drinks On Book Shelves

    Clear plastic cup with a straw and a small amount of drink placed on a bookstore shelf among nonfiction books.

    As a book collector, this really gets on my nerves.

    ThismindofmineLEGO Report

    #3

    Neighbor Got Her Shrub Vandalized Last Night. She Is So Passionate About Caring For All Her Plants And While It Will Grow Out It’s Not Ok Just Because “Hurr Pikachu”

    Round bush shaped with an imperfect Pokeball pattern on a suburban sidewalk, showcasing people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    TheHealingPlace Report

    It’s easy to conclude that the people on this list have exhibited a lack of empathy. However, empathy itself is a complicated matter because there are three types of it, according to licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Sherry Pagoto

    In an article for Psychology Today, Dr. Pagoto outlined the three types of empathy: cognitive, emotional, and compassionate.

    #4

    At The Gym This Guy Left His Belongings On This Machine And Works Out On All The Other Machines

    Gym bench with water bottle, protein shaker, and phone showing a video, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    I tried to get on the pulldown machine, and he stopped me and said he was on it, then he went back to the other machine he was on. He has not touched this machine once in the past 30 minutes. He has been telling everyone else the same thing who tries to use it.

    Melodic_Abalone_2820 Report

    #5

    I’m At A Red Light And The Driver In The Car Next To Me Is Watching TV While He Drives. Don’t Be This Guy

    Car interior with a cracked windshield and GPS screen, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    tastefullylame Report

    #6

    Ooh! Oh

    Folded dollar bill with religious text held over soil and rocks, part of a collection featuring people allergic to acting sensible adults

    waggers123 Report

    As Dr. Pagoto explains, cognitive empathy is about the ability to understand another person’s perspective. It’s saying, “I can understand why you reacted that way,” and is a key skill for conflict resolution. 

    Meanwhile, emotional empathy is about feeling what the other person is going through at that moment. It’s the strong emotions you may feel for another person’s situation, whether you’re happy for a sibling who passed the bar exam or sad for a friend who lost a loved one.

    #7

    A Homeless Man That Frequents My Local Library Had Everything But The Locked Wheel Stolen

    Bicycle wheel locked to bike rack without the frame, showcasing a funny lack of sensible adult behavior.

    3ao7ssv8 Report

    #8

    People Who Don’t Return Shopping Carts Are The Worst™️

    Shopping cart parked improperly in a parking space, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults in public.

    Got psyched to see a spot close to the door, only to find this. Right next to the cart return thing?! Really? If you are a person who doesn’t return your cart, do better.

    eloise3435 Report

    susanbcao2020
    WFH Forever
    WFH Forever
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    It's worse when they pile them up in handicapped parking spaces 😤

    #9

    Why Is Being Respectful So Hard For Some People?

    Menstrual products notice in a public restroom showing vandalism impact and staff assistance, tagged with sensible adults keyword.

    Xxeeyx9 Report

    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If you check it out from the Librarian do you have to turn it back in when you're done with it?

    Passionate empathy occurs when you take action based on your emotional empathy. It’s when you’re driven to donate to a cause or help someone who is in dire need. 

    According to Dr. Pagoto, our ability to empathize varies, depending on our disposition at the moment. As she explained, stress, for example, can suppress that ability to express empathy.
    #10

    Our Hallway Neighbor Loves To Treat It As An Extension Of Their Own Apartment

    Cluttered hallway with bags, boxes, and furniture piled up, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Someone who lives on the same hall as us and moved in a bit ago. At first it started out as just the table, and gradually keeps growing and growing. Genuinely how do some people think that this is acceptable?

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    Wedding Photographers Stood Here For The Entire Ceremony. “You May Now Kiss The Bride”

    Two men in black standing with camera equipment at an outdoor event with people sitting and floral decorations, quirky adults.

    Ok-Kick4060 Report

    #12

    This Is Getting Crazy. I Can’t Escape Tip Culture

    Sign on counter asking customers to tip their server or counter person for to-go orders, illustrating people allergic to acting sensible.

    recklessSPY Report

    However, a deliberate lack of empathy and respect for others could be a sign of a personality disorder. According to a 2023 study, it could be an influence of growing up in an unhealthy family environment where discrimination of some form is prevalent. 
    #13

    Guy Wafting His Dirty Sandal Throughout The Plane

    Passenger on a plane holding a shoe to the air vent, showing people allergic to acting like sensible adults in public.

    Zenai Report

    #14

    Preventing Others From Holding The Pole

    Person gripping a pole on crowded public transit, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults in daily life.

    Busy commute to work, and this woman is leaning against the pole, on her phone, taking up as much room as possible, preventing people from getting on the train while leaning on my hand the entire commute.

    She turned around and angrily stared at me like I was invading her personal space.

    The entitlement is simply incredible to witness.

    TigerRaiders Report

    #15

    This Guy Managing To Occupy All 3 Of My Condo Parking Places

    Silver compact car parked awkwardly across multiple spaces, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    brolpe Report

    Since the world has been more open about mental health discussions, it’s easy to blame such entitled behaviors on a possible narcissistic personality disorder. But according to Psych Central, other possible reasons could be Machiavellianism (a.k.a. manipulative personality), psychopathy, borderline personality, and even autism.

    #16

    Aftermath Of 18-20 Year Old Kids Coming To Our Public Beach

    Litter and trash scattered in a natural area showing lack of sensible adults acting responsibly.

    akidkxi Report

    #17

    When An Author Does Such Mental Gymnastics In Order Not To Say "They", But They Slip Up Anyway

    Text highlighting in a book page with phrases like he or she and them, illustrating acting like sensible adults.

    How am I supposed to read this smoothly. What is the point.

    Enchxnted_Crxstal Report

    #18

    Is It Really That Hard To Put These Where They Belong? It Probably Takes More Effort To Place Them Up Here

    Shopping cart left abandoned on a tree island in an empty parking lot at night showing people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    MetalDeathRacer25 Report

    #19

    Guy Riding Down The Center Line Opened His Drivers Side Door So No One Could Pass Him

    Motorcyclist squeezing between cars and a school bus in traffic, showing people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Power-of-Erised Report

    #20

    I Cleaned This Up At Work

    Messy fast food table with spilled milkshake and trash, showing people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    People Trying To Block A Parking Spot During A Busy 4th July Weekend

    Two people sitting in folding chairs with umbrellas open in a parking lot, showing people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    SignalFocus3819 Report

    #22

    Walking Around A Public Food Supermarket Without Holding Your Dog's Leash

    Dog wandering freely in grocery store aisles with shoppers nearby, illustrating people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    dollievon Report

    #23

    Because This Pool Belongs To Them, Apparently

    Group of people lounging on poolside chairs, showcasing those allergic to acting like sensible adults in a relaxed setting.

    All the women in the black swimsuits on the first two rows are in a group. Took roughly 15 sunbeds, with the four in the front being completely empty when we arrived. Screamed at us when we tried to place our towels on completely empty sunbeds ("come to the pool at seven if you want anything like we did"), threw our towels at us and threw some profanities as well.

    Cr0Dev Report

    #24

    Why Do Some People Think This Is Somehow Better?

    Two photos of dog waste bags left on the ground outdoors, illustrating people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    voozelle Report

    #25

    Coming Home From Work And The Neighbors Don’t Leave Enough Room To Park. Parking Already Sucks At Home And The Neighbors Park Like Idiots. No Room For Anyone Else In Between These Cars

    Suburban street with parked cars and trees, illustrating people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    LethalxLlama Report

    #26

    Amazon Driver Delivered Our Entire Neighborhood By Tossing Packages Out The Window In The Rain

    Yard with a green frog "slow" sign, scattered trash, and a mailbox, highlighting people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    The delivery photo on Amazon was taken through their window and showed that this was exactly where they delivered them. By the road in the rain. They marked it as a front door delivery.

    suspiciousyeti Report

    #27

    Why Would Someone Park Here?? I’m Not Even Sure Whose Car This Is

    Black car parked across driveway blocking white car in suburban setting, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    I had to drive through the yard to get out of my driveway because someone decided to park and block almost the whole driveway. Why???

    Willplayspiano Report

    #28

    I Work At A Coin Shop And This Came In Amongst A Bunch Of Medals

    Silver token held in hand with ironic tip message and Confederate States half dollar design, fitting unusual adult behavior theme.

    I refuse to even let this back out into the world and tempt some jerk to try to use it. The fact that someone is actually making these/using these in the world scares me... Also, I'm pretty sure they meant ensure?

    Willplayspiano Report

    #29

    These People Put A Menu On My Car, Then It Rained. It Was So Difficult To Peel This Off My Window Shield. I Didn’t Think It Was Possible To Be Mad At A Cheap Menu Until Now

    Car windshield with old New York State inspection stickers, showing wear and reflections of building and person taking photo.

    woundsealedwithhoney Report

    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited)

    I would talk to the people whose restaurant the menu was advertising.

    #30

    Concrete Contractor Blocked Off Both Stairways At My Apartment, Forcing Everyone To Walk Through Wet Cement

    Freshly poured concrete on outdoor stairs with caution tape blocking the area and wet footprints visible.

    NghtOwlMordecai Report

    #31

    This Guy Who Took Up Both Of My Parking Spots In Front Of My House!!

    Silver pickup truck parked across two spaces in a residential area, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Bboy0920 Report

    #32

    How Heartless Some People Can Be

    Screenshot of a sarcastic online conversation showing people allergic to acting like sensible adults in the comments.

    Hud_is_on Report

    #33

    On My Way To Work Then I See A Semi Switch Lanes To The Left And Sits Next To The Other Semi

    Nighttime highway view from a moving car with trucks ahead, illustrating people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Rainslana Report

    #34

    I Hate Everything About This Picture

    A group of people in luxury Lamborghini cars with scissor doors open, refusing to act like sensible adults on a bridge.

    hoatwhunctxured Report

    #35

    AIO Ex-Wife Sold A Guitar I Gave My Daughter

    Text message exchange showing a bizarre argument highlighting people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    My ex-wife (33F) and I (33M) got divorced when we were 24... 9 years ago. Since then, she has remarried and been with her new husband for almost 6 years. One of my daughters (11F) recently got into learning how to play the guitar, and because I have multiple, I gave her one of mine so she can practice when she is at her mom’s house. The guitar has a lot of sentimental value to me. I've played it at some of my friends' weddings, at a good friend's funeral, and a lot of other memories as well- including playing it for my daughter when she was an infant to get her to fall asleep. That being said, I found it kind of fitting for her to take over that guitar and start playing it herself now that she’s taken an interest in it - then today this happened. After our text convo, I called my ex-wife and learned she sold it for $350 and bought a guitar for about $150. She’s always been the money-hungry type, and I can’t help but feel like she took advantage of an opportunity to make a quick $200. She started crying on the phone, calling me an insensitive jerk, and said she didn’t like seeing it in the house because it made her too emotional. The thing is, too, my daughter was honored to get that guitar, and I know she wasn’t complaining or calling it a “hand me down”. I’m not trying to be insensitive to how she’s feeling, but I also feel like she’s using that as an excuse. Even if she was feeling any sort of way about it, why not talk to me about it first, or give me an opportunity to get the guitar back and get my daughter a different one before taking matters into her own hands? AIO, or was she out of line?

    Alternative_Check560 Report

    #36

    The Roof We've Been Telling Our Landlord About For Months Finally Gave Up

    Peeling ceiling paint and plaster falling on floor and bed in a room showing neglect and lack of sensible adult repair.

    Some of you might say, "Why didn't you fix it?" My landlord added in all the rental contracts in the building that you can't do anything without his permission. We've been telling him for MONTHS about the situation, but he is stingy, so this is the end result of most issues with the building.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    Came Back To My Sheets And Didn’t See Them In The Dryer And Thought Someone Stole Them. Found Them In The Wash Instead

    Top-loading washing machine filled with water and soaked clothes, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    I was washing my washing my sheets today, and the way my dorm’s laundry works is the washer takes half an hour and the dryer takes an hour. I put my sheets in right after the washer was free, and I come back an hour later and some guy decided to take them out and leave them on top of the dryer so that he could put his laundry in the washer. I thought nothing of it, and I put my sheets in the dryer. As I left, I pointed out that he didn’t have to be so hasty about it. I came back another hour later, and the dryer was still running with half an hour left. I just thought that someone accidentally restarted the dryer (it happens sometimes). Come back half an hour later, and I find this. That guy decided to take my sheets out of the dryer so that he could dry his clothes. What’s worse is he put them in the wash again and ran it. Now I have to wait another hour (or more) while my sopping wet sheets dry again.

    MineBloxKy Report

    #38

    This Person Behind Me In Line In The Drive Thru Blasting Me With Their High Beams

    Bright headlights glaring in a car's rearview mirror causing glare while people who are apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults drive.

    TrippingFish76 Report

    #39

    This Car Drivetime Sold To My Roomate Who Doesn't Know About Cars. "They Said It Was Drivetime Certified" He Still Owes Over 10k And Lawyer Said There's Not Much He Can Do

    Rusty underside of an old car showing wear and damage, illustrating neglect in acting like sensible adults.

    NoFreeSamplesYo Report

    #40

    Disrespect In Kyoto Japan

    Young woman posing playfully on a stone monument in a garden, showing a carefree attitude from people allergic to acting sensible adults

    Lunarshine69 Report

    #41

    This Person Does This Constantly

    Bike parked in a car parking spot with a traffic cone, highlighting people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    This is in the front of a large apartment complex and is prime parking (parking is not assigned). When he takes his truck out he puts his ebike and a cone in its spot to "reserve" it for when he returns.

    Adhelmir Report

    #42

    But The Sign Says Clearly Not To

    Discarded couch and mattress by a wall with a no dumping sign, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    southpark808 Report

    #43

    5 Pm, Rush Hour. At Least 3 Cars Are Waiting In Line To Get To A Pump. These Guys Have Been Finished Pumping Gas And Have Been Holding A Casual Conversation For 8 Minutes At This Point

    Two men at a gas station with one casually acting silly near a fuel pump, showing people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    HansGruberHk Report

    #44

    Fellow Dog Owners Please

    Two men with dogs by a riverside displaying silly behavior, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Had our 100th encounter with folks who walk their dogs off leash while walking mine on. 30" away, hey can you please leash your dogs, nope, they’re friendly, every unleashed dog owner says this, maybe mines not? Or has issues?

    Are your dogs healthy, up to date on shots? We were training today but hey they don’t care, go ahead and let your dogs bum rush my dog. Sorry folks I’ve now ordered some pepper spray, your dogs healthy charges mine? Getting dosed. Come on people do better.

    SimpleGuy7 Report

    #45

    I Regularly Have To Re-Bag And Pay For Additional Garbage Tags Because Someone Keeps Illegaly Putting Trash On My Property

    Litter scattered on a grassy roadside near a fire hydrant, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    LadyJane17 Report

    #46

    Crazy Old Lady Slammed Her Front Door Into My Car. When I Got Out She Slammed The Back Door Into My Car And Looked At Me. I Considered Multiple Felonies

    Black car door open from adjacent vehicle hitting it, showing scratches and damage, example of people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    -snyder Report

    #47

    Some Rando Keeps Parking In Our Parking Lot & Expects Us To Text Them To Move Their Car

    Note on a car window with handwriting, illustrating people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Some random car keeps parking in different assigned parking spots in our complex and puts this tiny note asking the person who owns the spot to text them so they can move the car. What’s crazy is that there is so much street parking they could be using instead.

    disneydaniela Report

    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    At my apartment community, they would be the ones contacting the towing company.

    #48

    When You Order A Donut And They Put It In The Bag Face Down

    Glazed donut inside a paper bag showing a messy and humorous example of people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    diti2 Report

    #49

    Neighbour Blocked Both My Cars In The Driveway

    Suburban street at night with parked cars and autumn trees, capturing a scene of people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Just leaves $2000 worth of work tools in the trailer and blocks my cars in… It’s just a single driveway and no way for me to get out. I just wanted some snacks after a long day of working. Called bylaw and they came out and got a hold of the owner, took him 45 minutes to move it.

    Ophede Report

    #50

    Seriously? Walmart At North Freeway And Crosstimbers. Even Paid An Unhoused Person To Watch It

    Bright turquoise Tesla parked improperly in a rainy lot with exaggerated fake eyebrows attached, showcasing unusual adult behavior.

    SpiteAfraid1160 Report

    #51

    Went To My Mom's To Mount A TV For My Grandma

    Partially open wooden door incorrectly installed showing a wide gap, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Noticed this door and asked what was up with it and she said the guys who fixed her ceiling replaced this door. We visit my mom and grandma at least once every other week and she's never mentioned her ceiling or door needing repaired or replaced. She said they told her that they didn't have the right hinges.

    iscreamconey Report

    #52

    This Bag That An Iceland Airlines Employee Was Adamant Was Too Big After It Required A Slight Nudge To Drop Fully In The Tester

    Suitcase placed in a luggage rack that is too small, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults with poor design choices.

    JExmoor Report

    #53

    Lady Wants Me To Deliver A Futon To Her House 30 Minutes Away For Free

    Chat conversation showing a marketplace listing for a full size futon with cover and a buyer asking for a free delivery.

    What kind of delusion, I am not physically able to do that, let alone for free and 30 minutes away?

    cuxio Report

    #54

    Just A Dude With His Vintage Playboy… On A Plane

    Passenger on a plane reading a Playboy magazine, illustrating people who are allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    No idea what compelled this guy to billboard a vintage playboy on my Spirit flight today. But there was a child sitting next to me, directly behind him.

    Cg407 Report

    #55

    Watch Out For This Dolt Who Aggressively Cut All Of Us Ahead Of Him In Line At Costco

    Man in casual outfit refueling black Mazda CX-5 at gas station, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    This fool felt like his time was more precious than others who were in line in front of him waiting patiently for their turn. He was willing to potentially hit other people’s cars and get aggressive as he cut us all in line at the long gas line at Costco on Cabot. Absolutely unsafe.

    People in general are freaking out because the other Costco gas on Heather Ridge is under construction to repair a broken underground tank. Hope it was worth it to save yourself a few minutes douche I was tempted to roll down my window to join in with another very angry man in a Mercedes who cursed you out while you tried to hurry as fast as possible to pump gas and scurry away like a rat, if you had an emergency you could have rolled your window down, politely asked to go ahead of us and I’m sure people would’ve respected that. I know I would’ve.

    Grow up and respect lines because if you try this BS in other cities like the one I recently moved from (Los Angeles), nothing good would come your way. I’ve seen road rage incidents start over less. Be safe out there, everyone.

    TLDR: This entitled jerk disrespected everyone by cutting a long Costco gas line aggressively while almost hitting all of our cars. Got cussed out by an angry man and scurried off like a straight jerk.

    Sudden-Lavishness738 Report

    #56

    My Friend’s Building Told Her They Needed To Look For Damaged Pipes Under Her Floor. She Came Home To This

    Kitchen renovation gone wrong with dirt, tools, and exposed water heater showing lack of sensible adult behavior.

    My friend came home from work last night to find her apartment turned into a construction zone with zero warning. Property management told her they’d be repairing pipes under the floors, but conveniently forgot to mention they’d be ripping apart her entire kitchen and leaving it like this overnight. To make it worse, the water to her unit was shut off with no notice, making the place completely unlivable. She had to grab a bag and check into a hotel for the night. The contractors and property management clearly didn’t communicate with each other, and no one thought to inform the actual tenant. How is this even remotely okay?

    Actual-Log465 Report

    #57

    Road Workers Left Me A Present. Coming Back To The Bins With Two Wagon Loads Of Corn (70,000lb+) And I Find A Good Dollop Of Concrete In The Center Of My Driveway

    Two piles of wet concrete dumped unevenly on a rural dirt road, showing a lack of sensible adult acting.

    mcfarmer72 Report

    #58

    I Absolutely Hate Teachers That Do This. Imagine Taking A Quiz Like This Where The Teacher Puts Options Like This. By The Way, This Was Online

    Multiple-choice question options displayed on a digital screen, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    thatrodancer Report

    #59

    The Way My Pizza Was Cut

    Cheese pizza on white plate with water glass and ketchup bottle, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Impoxo Report

    #60

    This Vending Machine In My Local Hospital

    Vending machine stocked with snacks and drinks catering to people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Get yourself an e-cig while waiting for your new lung.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    How About No Tammy, Mmmkay?

    Babysitter needed with strict rules and low pay, illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    In A Buy Nothing Group

    Funny social media post showing a cartoon woman and text, highlighting people allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    GoGoMisterGadget Report

    #63

    Tell Me You’re Stealing Tips Without Telling Me You’re Stealing Tips

    Text message conversation showing a dispute over tip reports and trust issues related to acting like sensible adults.

    MGMT only provides one weekly figure for tips, and it’s after it’s been equally divided amongst people, so there’s no way to assess how I’m doing and no way to make sure they’re not stealing.

    Odd_Caramel4364 Report

    #64

    Someone Had Changed The Default Pass Code On My Daughter’s "New" Bike Lock

    Pink chain lock with combination dial on a wooden surface, showing a humorous take on sensible adults.

    I got this from Amazon and was frustrated trying to follow the directions using the default pass code of 00000. I was about to give up and return it but then I noticed someone wrote the code in the bottom of the box. I was mildly infuriated for a few minutes, but am now satisfied with the lock.

    Misoonk Report

    #65

    Illegally Parked Car So Close To My Car That I Couldn't Leave. They Got Fined

    Two cars parked extremely close, almost touching, showing people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    My car has an admittedly pathetic turning circle, so I genuinely could not get my car out from the two cars I was parallel parked between. I was tired and wanted to go home to my cat. I called the council, who suggested I call the police. So I called the non-emergency line and explained my situation.

    The police were able to look up the registration and contact the driver of the car. They gave her 15 minutes to come remove her vehicle, and to her credit, she did so within 10. The fun part came when the constable confirmed the car was moved, and asked me to email over the photos I had taken. I was informed, to my delight, that the driver would be fined for this infraction.

    sleepysof_ Report

    #66

    Blocked Her And Got This

    Text message showing a rude response from someone allergic to acting like sensible adults in a blocked conversation.

    I wasn’t interested in her after she told me that her ideal date is smoking herbs, eating a meal, and getting drinks. She was also insisting I was being rude when she said “You reached out to me late” and said “I guess? I was at work” The personal jabs about my appearance are crazy for someone who wanted to match and talk with me days prior.

    Nearby_Ad_355 Report

    #67

    Cops Got Called To My Mom’s Neighbor’s House And They Decided To Block Her Driveway

    Three police SUVs parked on a residential street, highlighting people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Dork_Island Report

    #68

    On The Way To My Wedding, The Other Driver Thought The 2-Way Stop Was A 4-Way Stop And Hit My Month-Old Car With My Dogs In The Back

    Black SUV with severe rear side damage and open front door, illustrating people apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    I say mildly infuriating because nobody was hurt (including the pups), the other driver confessed to looking at her GPS and not paying attention to the road (to both myself and the police), we both have insurance, I made it to the venue with plenty of time, and neither the bride nor the bridesmaids found out anything about it until I told her afterwards.

    Chipothy Report

    #69

    “Mentoring Opportunity” Where You Let Two Strangers And Their Pet Live With You And Drive Them To Work

    Screenshot of a social media post showing someone asking for a basement apartment and pet-friendly housing.

    creiinge Report

    #70

    My Roommate Rips Holes In Garbage Bags To "Let The Air Out" When He Puts A New One In The Can

    Torn plastic bag with large hole on a white textured surface, illustrating carelessness or damage.

    Most people will shake out the bag, smooth it, then put it he can. Or, you know, wait for the air to naturally go away if the bag is a little poofy in the can. Not my roommate, though, no sir. He doesn't have time for that.

    purplebuttman Report

    #71

    Nothing Fancy, Yeah Right

    Social media post humorously illustrating people allergic to acting like sensible adults while buying a family vehicle.

    JeanetteyBoBetty Report

    #72

    Average Facebook Marketplace Interaction. I Receive A Million “Is This Available” Messages Without Anyone Seeming To Want To Actually Buy The Items

    Screenshot of a chat showing confusing responses, illustrating people who are apparently allergic to acting like sensible adults.

    Silent_Ad5275 Report

    #73

    Posted Some Free Silverware On Facebook Marketplace. My First Time Ever Using Facebook Marketplace To Get Rid Of Some Things Before A Move And This Is What I Deal With

    Chat conversation showing poor communication and unrealistic expectations about free silverware pickup, highlighting acting like adults issues.

    Waterloo-1984 Report

