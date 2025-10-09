Thankfully, these photos serve as a reminder of how not to act as grown adults and a way to shame such actions.

One can argue that such behavior can be unintentional at times, but the following photos you’re about to see appear to be behaviors of deliberately inconsiderate people . We’ve all encountered one at least once, and it is never a pleasant experience.

Human beings can be complex. While we all understand that showing kindness is a net positive for society, many of us still go the exact opposite route and become total jerks .

#1 Parked Cybertruck Covering The Sidewalk Share icon

RELATED:

#2 People Leaving Their Food/Drinks On Book Shelves Share icon As a book collector, this really gets on my nerves.



#3 Neighbor Got Her Shrub Vandalized Last Night. She Is So Passionate About Caring For All Her Plants And While It Will Grow Out It’s Not Ok Just Because “Hurr Pikachu” Share icon

It’s easy to conclude that the people on this list have exhibited a lack of empathy. However, empathy itself is a complicated matter because there are three types of it, according to licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Sherry Pagoto. ADVERTISEMENT In an article for Psychology Today, Dr. Pagoto outlined the three types of empathy: cognitive, emotional, and compassionate.

#4 At The Gym This Guy Left His Belongings On This Machine And Works Out On All The Other Machines Share icon I tried to get on the pulldown machine, and he stopped me and said he was on it, then he went back to the other machine he was on. He has not touched this machine once in the past 30 minutes. He has been telling everyone else the same thing who tries to use it.

#5 I’m At A Red Light And The Driver In The Car Next To Me Is Watching TV While He Drives. Don’t Be This Guy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Ooh! Oh Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

As Dr. Pagoto explains, cognitive empathy is about the ability to understand another person’s perspective. It’s saying, “I can understand why you reacted that way,” and is a key skill for conflict resolution. Meanwhile, emotional empathy is about feeling what the other person is going through at that moment. It’s the strong emotions you may feel for another person’s situation, whether you’re happy for a sibling who passed the bar exam or sad for a friend who lost a loved one.

#7 A Homeless Man That Frequents My Local Library Had Everything But The Locked Wheel Stolen Share icon

#8 People Who Don’t Return Shopping Carts Are The Worst™️ Share icon Got psyched to see a spot close to the door, only to find this. Right next to the cart return thing?! Really? If you are a person who doesn’t return your cart, do better.



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Why Is Being Respectful So Hard For Some People? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Passionate empathy occurs when you take action based on your emotional empathy. It’s when you’re driven to donate to a cause or help someone who is in dire need. According to Dr. Pagoto, our ability to empathize varies, depending on our disposition at the moment. As she explained, stress, for example, can suppress that ability to express empathy.

#10 Our Hallway Neighbor Loves To Treat It As An Extension Of Their Own Apartment Share icon Someone who lives on the same hall as us and moved in a bit ago. At first it started out as just the table, and gradually keeps growing and growing. Genuinely how do some people think that this is acceptable?

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Wedding Photographers Stood Here For The Entire Ceremony. “You May Now Kiss The Bride” Share icon

#12 This Is Getting Crazy. I Can’t Escape Tip Culture Share icon

However, a deliberate lack of empathy and respect for others could be a sign of a personality disorder. According to a 2023 study, it could be an influence of growing up in an unhealthy family environment where discrimination of some form is prevalent.

#13 Guy Wafting His Dirty Sandal Throughout The Plane Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Preventing Others From Holding The Pole Share icon Busy commute to work, and this woman is leaning against the pole, on her phone, taking up as much room as possible, preventing people from getting on the train while leaning on my hand the entire commute.



She turned around and angrily stared at me like I was invading her personal space.



The entitlement is simply incredible to witness.



ADVERTISEMENT

#15 This Guy Managing To Occupy All 3 Of My Condo Parking Places Share icon

Since the world has been more open about mental health discussions, it’s easy to blame such entitled behaviors on a possible narcissistic personality disorder. But according to Psych Central, other possible reasons could be Machiavellianism (a.k.a. manipulative personality), psychopathy, borderline personality, and even autism.

#16 Aftermath Of 18-20 Year Old Kids Coming To Our Public Beach Share icon

#17 When An Author Does Such Mental Gymnastics In Order Not To Say "They", But They Slip Up Anyway Share icon How am I supposed to read this smoothly. What is the point.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Is It Really That Hard To Put These Where They Belong? It Probably Takes More Effort To Place Them Up Here Share icon

#19 Guy Riding Down The Center Line Opened His Drivers Side Door So No One Could Pass Him Share icon

#20 I Cleaned This Up At Work Share icon

#21 People Trying To Block A Parking Spot During A Busy 4th July Weekend Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Walking Around A Public Food Supermarket Without Holding Your Dog's Leash Share icon

#23 Because This Pool Belongs To Them, Apparently Share icon All the women in the black swimsuits on the first two rows are in a group. Took roughly 15 sunbeds, with the four in the front being completely empty when we arrived. Screamed at us when we tried to place our towels on completely empty sunbeds ("come to the pool at seven if you want anything like we did"), threw our towels at us and threw some profanities as well.

#24 Why Do Some People Think This Is Somehow Better? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Coming Home From Work And The Neighbors Don’t Leave Enough Room To Park. Parking Already Sucks At Home And The Neighbors Park Like Idiots. No Room For Anyone Else In Between These Cars Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Amazon Driver Delivered Our Entire Neighborhood By Tossing Packages Out The Window In The Rain Share icon The delivery photo on Amazon was taken through their window and showed that this was exactly where they delivered them. By the road in the rain. They marked it as a front door delivery.

#27 Why Would Someone Park Here?? I’m Not Even Sure Whose Car This Is Share icon I had to drive through the yard to get out of my driveway because someone decided to park and block almost the whole driveway. Why???



ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I Work At A Coin Shop And This Came In Amongst A Bunch Of Medals Share icon I refuse to even let this back out into the world and tempt some jerk to try to use it. The fact that someone is actually making these/using these in the world scares me... Also, I'm pretty sure they meant ensure?



#29 These People Put A Menu On My Car, Then It Rained. It Was So Difficult To Peel This Off My Window Shield. I Didn’t Think It Was Possible To Be Mad At A Cheap Menu Until Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Concrete Contractor Blocked Off Both Stairways At My Apartment, Forcing Everyone To Walk Through Wet Cement Share icon

#31 This Guy Who Took Up Both Of My Parking Spots In Front Of My House!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 How Heartless Some People Can Be Share icon

#33 On My Way To Work Then I See A Semi Switch Lanes To The Left And Sits Next To The Other Semi Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Hate Everything About This Picture Share icon

#35 AIO Ex-Wife Sold A Guitar I Gave My Daughter Share icon My ex-wife (33F) and I (33M) got divorced when we were 24... 9 years ago. Since then, she has remarried and been with her new husband for almost 6 years. One of my daughters (11F) recently got into learning how to play the guitar, and because I have multiple, I gave her one of mine so she can practice when she is at her mom’s house. The guitar has a lot of sentimental value to me. I've played it at some of my friends' weddings, at a good friend's funeral, and a lot of other memories as well- including playing it for my daughter when she was an infant to get her to fall asleep. That being said, I found it kind of fitting for her to take over that guitar and start playing it herself now that she’s taken an interest in it - then today this happened. After our text convo, I called my ex-wife and learned she sold it for $350 and bought a guitar for about $150. She’s always been the money-hungry type, and I can’t help but feel like she took advantage of an opportunity to make a quick $200. She started crying on the phone, calling me an insensitive jerk, and said she didn’t like seeing it in the house because it made her too emotional. The thing is, too, my daughter was honored to get that guitar, and I know she wasn’t complaining or calling it a “hand me down”. I’m not trying to be insensitive to how she’s feeling, but I also feel like she’s using that as an excuse. Even if she was feeling any sort of way about it, why not talk to me about it first, or give me an opportunity to get the guitar back and get my daughter a different one before taking matters into her own hands? AIO, or was she out of line?



ADVERTISEMENT

#36 The Roof We've Been Telling Our Landlord About For Months Finally Gave Up Share icon Some of you might say, "Why didn't you fix it?" My landlord added in all the rental contracts in the building that you can't do anything without his permission. We've been telling him for MONTHS about the situation, but he is stingy, so this is the end result of most issues with the building.



#37 Came Back To My Sheets And Didn’t See Them In The Dryer And Thought Someone Stole Them. Found Them In The Wash Instead Share icon I was washing my washing my sheets today, and the way my dorm’s laundry works is the washer takes half an hour and the dryer takes an hour. I put my sheets in right after the washer was free, and I come back an hour later and some guy decided to take them out and leave them on top of the dryer so that he could put his laundry in the washer. I thought nothing of it, and I put my sheets in the dryer. As I left, I pointed out that he didn’t have to be so hasty about it. I came back another hour later, and the dryer was still running with half an hour left. I just thought that someone accidentally restarted the dryer (it happens sometimes). Come back half an hour later, and I find this. That guy decided to take my sheets out of the dryer so that he could dry his clothes. What’s worse is he put them in the wash again and ran it. Now I have to wait another hour (or more) while my sopping wet sheets dry again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 This Person Behind Me In Line In The Drive Thru Blasting Me With Their High Beams Share icon

#39 This Car Drivetime Sold To My Roomate Who Doesn't Know About Cars. "They Said It Was Drivetime Certified" He Still Owes Over 10k And Lawyer Said There's Not Much He Can Do Share icon

#40 Disrespect In Kyoto Japan Share icon

#41 This Person Does This Constantly Share icon This is in the front of a large apartment complex and is prime parking (parking is not assigned). When he takes his truck out he puts his ebike and a cone in its spot to "reserve" it for when he returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 But The Sign Says Clearly Not To Share icon

#43 5 Pm, Rush Hour. At Least 3 Cars Are Waiting In Line To Get To A Pump. These Guys Have Been Finished Pumping Gas And Have Been Holding A Casual Conversation For 8 Minutes At This Point Share icon

#44 Fellow Dog Owners Please Share icon Had our 100th encounter with folks who walk their dogs off leash while walking mine on. 30" away, hey can you please leash your dogs, nope, they’re friendly, every unleashed dog owner says this, maybe mines not? Or has issues?



Are your dogs healthy, up to date on shots? We were training today but hey they don’t care, go ahead and let your dogs bum rush my dog. Sorry folks I’ve now ordered some pepper spray, your dogs healthy charges mine? Getting dosed. Come on people do better.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I Regularly Have To Re-Bag And Pay For Additional Garbage Tags Because Someone Keeps Illegaly Putting Trash On My Property Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Crazy Old Lady Slammed Her Front Door Into My Car. When I Got Out She Slammed The Back Door Into My Car And Looked At Me. I Considered Multiple Felonies Share icon

#47 Some Rando Keeps Parking In Our Parking Lot & Expects Us To Text Them To Move Their Car Share icon Some random car keeps parking in different assigned parking spots in our complex and puts this tiny note asking the person who owns the spot to text them so they can move the car. What’s crazy is that there is so much street parking they could be using instead.



ADVERTISEMENT

#48 When You Order A Donut And They Put It In The Bag Face Down Share icon

#49 Neighbour Blocked Both My Cars In The Driveway Share icon Just leaves $2000 worth of work tools in the trailer and blocks my cars in… It’s just a single driveway and no way for me to get out. I just wanted some snacks after a long day of working. Called bylaw and they came out and got a hold of the owner, took him 45 minutes to move it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Seriously? Walmart At North Freeway And Crosstimbers. Even Paid An Unhoused Person To Watch It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Went To My Mom's To Mount A TV For My Grandma Share icon Noticed this door and asked what was up with it and she said the guys who fixed her ceiling replaced this door. We visit my mom and grandma at least once every other week and she's never mentioned her ceiling or door needing repaired or replaced. She said they told her that they didn't have the right hinges.

#52 This Bag That An Iceland Airlines Employee Was Adamant Was Too Big After It Required A Slight Nudge To Drop Fully In The Tester Share icon

#53 Lady Wants Me To Deliver A Futon To Her House 30 Minutes Away For Free Share icon What kind of delusion, I am not physically able to do that, let alone for free and 30 minutes away?



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Just A Dude With His Vintage Playboy… On A Plane Share icon No idea what compelled this guy to billboard a vintage playboy on my Spirit flight today. But there was a child sitting next to me, directly behind him.



#55 Watch Out For This Dolt Who Aggressively Cut All Of Us Ahead Of Him In Line At Costco Share icon This fool felt like his time was more precious than others who were in line in front of him waiting patiently for their turn. He was willing to potentially hit other people’s cars and get aggressive as he cut us all in line at the long gas line at Costco on Cabot. Absolutely unsafe.



People in general are freaking out because the other Costco gas on Heather Ridge is under construction to repair a broken underground tank. Hope it was worth it to save yourself a few minutes douche I was tempted to roll down my window to join in with another very angry man in a Mercedes who cursed you out while you tried to hurry as fast as possible to pump gas and scurry away like a rat, if you had an emergency you could have rolled your window down, politely asked to go ahead of us and I’m sure people would’ve respected that. I know I would’ve.



Grow up and respect lines because if you try this BS in other cities like the one I recently moved from (Los Angeles), nothing good would come your way. I’ve seen road rage incidents start over less. Be safe out there, everyone.



TLDR: This entitled jerk disrespected everyone by cutting a long Costco gas line aggressively while almost hitting all of our cars. Got cussed out by an angry man and scurried off like a straight jerk.



ADVERTISEMENT

#56 My Friend’s Building Told Her They Needed To Look For Damaged Pipes Under Her Floor. She Came Home To This Share icon My friend came home from work last night to find her apartment turned into a construction zone with zero warning. Property management told her they’d be repairing pipes under the floors, but conveniently forgot to mention they’d be ripping apart her entire kitchen and leaving it like this overnight. To make it worse, the water to her unit was shut off with no notice, making the place completely unlivable. She had to grab a bag and check into a hotel for the night. The contractors and property management clearly didn’t communicate with each other, and no one thought to inform the actual tenant. How is this even remotely okay?

#57 Road Workers Left Me A Present. Coming Back To The Bins With Two Wagon Loads Of Corn (70,000lb+) And I Find A Good Dollop Of Concrete In The Center Of My Driveway Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I Absolutely Hate Teachers That Do This. Imagine Taking A Quiz Like This Where The Teacher Puts Options Like This. By The Way, This Was Online Share icon

#59 The Way My Pizza Was Cut Share icon

#60 This Vending Machine In My Local Hospital Share icon Get yourself an e-cig while waiting for your new lung.



#61 How About No Tammy, Mmmkay? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 In A Buy Nothing Group Share icon

#63 Tell Me You’re Stealing Tips Without Telling Me You’re Stealing Tips Share icon MGMT only provides one weekly figure for tips, and it’s after it’s been equally divided amongst people, so there’s no way to assess how I’m doing and no way to make sure they’re not stealing.



#64 Someone Had Changed The Default Pass Code On My Daughter’s "New" Bike Lock Share icon I got this from Amazon and was frustrated trying to follow the directions using the default pass code of 00000. I was about to give up and return it but then I noticed someone wrote the code in the bottom of the box. I was mildly infuriated for a few minutes, but am now satisfied with the lock.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Illegally Parked Car So Close To My Car That I Couldn't Leave. They Got Fined Share icon My car has an admittedly pathetic turning circle, so I genuinely could not get my car out from the two cars I was parallel parked between. I was tired and wanted to go home to my cat. I called the council, who suggested I call the police. So I called the non-emergency line and explained my situation.



The police were able to look up the registration and contact the driver of the car. They gave her 15 minutes to come remove her vehicle, and to her credit, she did so within 10. The fun part came when the constable confirmed the car was moved, and asked me to email over the photos I had taken. I was informed, to my delight, that the driver would be fined for this infraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Blocked Her And Got This Share icon I wasn’t interested in her after she told me that her ideal date is smoking herbs, eating a meal, and getting drinks. She was also insisting I was being rude when she said “You reached out to me late” and said “I guess? I was at work” The personal jabs about my appearance are crazy for someone who wanted to match and talk with me days prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Cops Got Called To My Mom’s Neighbor’s House And They Decided To Block Her Driveway Share icon

#68 On The Way To My Wedding, The Other Driver Thought The 2-Way Stop Was A 4-Way Stop And Hit My Month-Old Car With My Dogs In The Back Share icon I say mildly infuriating because nobody was hurt (including the pups), the other driver confessed to looking at her GPS and not paying attention to the road (to both myself and the police), we both have insurance, I made it to the venue with plenty of time, and neither the bride nor the bridesmaids found out anything about it until I told her afterwards.

#69 “Mentoring Opportunity” Where You Let Two Strangers And Their Pet Live With You And Drive Them To Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 My Roommate Rips Holes In Garbage Bags To "Let The Air Out" When He Puts A New One In The Can Share icon Most people will shake out the bag, smooth it, then put it he can. Or, you know, wait for the air to naturally go away if the bag is a little poofy in the can. Not my roommate, though, no sir. He doesn't have time for that.

#71 Nothing Fancy, Yeah Right Share icon

#72 Average Facebook Marketplace Interaction. I Receive A Million “Is This Available” Messages Without Anyone Seeming To Want To Actually Buy The Items Share icon

#73 Posted Some Free Silverware On Facebook Marketplace. My First Time Ever Using Facebook Marketplace To Get Rid Of Some Things Before A Move And This Is What I Deal With Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT