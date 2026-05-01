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As our world seems to be taking steps back from progressive ideals, the LGBTQ+ community needs allies more than ever. As of 2024, nearly one in 10 Americans identified as LGBTQ+, yet according to a 2025 Pew survey, 39% of Americans think that homosexuality is "morally wrong."

Many bigoted and hateful people voice their opinions loud and proud without shame, but some fail spectacularly. In fact, their hatred sometimes has the opposite effect: whether they misidentify a trans person, get lost in queer terminology, or just generally don't know what they're talking about.

Then they end up being accidental allies and maybe even get featured in the "Accidental Ally" community on Reddit. Check out these posts about the times hatred against the LGBTQ+ community backfired and bigots ended up showing support.

More info: Reddit

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#1

Whoops

Screenshots of Elon Musk and Charlie Kirk tweets, showing accidental LGBTQ+ allyship from their ignorance about cisgender.

Glad_Raspberry_8469 Report

8points
POST
saderman avatar
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

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    #2

    He Really Tried His Best

    A Twitter thread debating the existence of transgender individuals, with Grok providing historical evidence of gender-variant people, highlighting accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    Argentum118 Report

    7points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet bigots think it is a modern phase and that all societies and cultures only ever recognised two genders.

    4
    4points
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    #3

    The Model Is Hunter Schafer, A Transgender Woman

    A Twitter post showing a Prada ad with a model, highlighting accidental LGBTQ+ allyship and cis discussions.

    RichardHanania Report

    7points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you not be beautiful and some at the same time? Hunter does look beautiful here, I do not think I have seen her in anything.

    2
    2points
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    #4

    Yes Teach Your Daughters Important Skills Too!

    A social media post on gender roles in household chores, sparking LGBTQ+ allyship discussions about equality.

    Jetsam5 Report

    7points
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    #5

    Trans Affirming Misogyny

    Will Smith meme template about an AI proving trans women are real women, highlighting LGBTQ+ allyship.

    Rainbowrainwell Report

    7points
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    #6

    Bathrooms Are For How You Identify

    A humorous image with text above two bathroom doors, featuring gender-specific symbols. It highlights accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    aRoundtree52 Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, well done, this is what we want.

    6
    6points
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    #7

    What A Trailblazer

    A form asking for pronouns, with "I do not participate in this ideology" written in the "Not listed above" blank. This illustrates accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    SteponkusCeponas Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nathaniel not like pronoun ideology. Nathaniel not use pronoun ideology 20 years ago, Nathaniel not use pronouns now. And I stand by that statement.

    4
    4points
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    #8

    Hungary Banned Gender

    A Hungarian minister speaks at a podium; a tweet about accidental LGBTQ+ allyship, referencing no gender, accompanies the video.

    redhead_ophelia Report

    6points
    POST
    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gender is irrelevant. The only controversy would be if they tried to erase biological séx

    -2
    -2points
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    #9

    Accidental S**tpost

    A pink steamroller, labeled GAYROLLER, flattens traditional values as LGBTQ+ allyship advances.

    Killjoy-stormshot Report

    5points
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    #10

    Technically Correct?

    A man in a Yankees cap and blue sunglasses looks at a comment on LGBTQ+ allyship, highlighting accidental support.

    NotApplicableMC Report

    5points
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    #11

    The Classic One

    A Reddit post stating, "You CANNOT change your genders" with a follow-up, "If you're a trans girl, you've always been a girl." An accidental LGBTQ+ allyship moment.

    No_Depth_4725 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, well done. If only one particular bigot on here realised this.

    4
    4points
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    #12

    Jk Rowling Accidentally Affirms Pre-Transition Trans People

    A woman with long brown hair looks at the camera. The image shows a moment of accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    ravioli_idk Report

    5points
    POST
    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    That’s not how séx works. They’re not interchangeable

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    #13

    Well Done Sweetie

    A screenshot of a social media conversation showing accidental LGBTQ+ allyship, discussing gender and being a trans man.

    Original-Astronaut61 Report

    5points
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    #14

    Trans Men Are Not Women

    Image of a blonde woman next to text denying transgender women. This exemplifies accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    Ok_Potato_9554 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is almost as if bigots do not do any research before they decide to illogicaly hate on someone.

    2
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    #15

    He's Not Wrong 🤷🏼‍♀️

    A screenshot of a social media post about a trans man, Luca Strobel. It includes a video of Strobel in a car, discussing LGBTQ+ allyship.

    Delicious_Delilah Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make your mind up transphobes.

    4
    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Not Sure If This Is An Accidental Allyship But It Felt Like It Was

    A tweet by Zoë Rose Bryant with a calculator showing 0.8235% and a NewsWire post stating 2.8 million US transgender individuals. This shows LGBTQ+ allyship.

    zoerosebryant Report

    5points
    POST
    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    “Identify” being the key word. My young niece “identified” as a dinosaur the other day. Very cute!

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    #17

    The Devil Is So Nice Y'all!!!

    Man in a hat holding a sign about evolution, sexuality, and witchcraft, showing accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    Turbulent_Zombie3968 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Soooo you are saying the devil is in actual fact the good guy? Cool! I'll follow him then.

    6
    6points
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    #18

    You Are Correct, Thank You

    A social media comment thread showing accidental LGBTQ+ allyship, with users discussing transmen are men.

    BT_Killz Report

    5points
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    #19

    Oustanding Job

    A tweet on a dark screen with white text stating 'A trans woman will remain a woman,' an example of LGBTQ+ allyship.

    Nthepro Report

    5points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're right, because dogs and cats are separate species XD A trans man and a trans woman are both human beings, and are both valid human beings :)

    2
    2points
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    #20

    Gender Affirming Hate Comment Left On My Video

    A smiling woman in colorful glasses, with the text pov: you're a conservative man sliding into my dms and superswiping me on bumble. Below are comments showing accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    emcienby Report

    5points
    POST
    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of hypocritical red hats. So glad I’m not one of them

    -1
    -1point
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    #21

    The Dept Of ~~defense~~ War Is An Ally, They Just Didn't Know It Yet!

    A screenshot of two tweets on a phone, featuring a humorous take on accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    du_duhast Report

    5points
    POST
    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. It should be the DOD, not the DOW. Trump is a war criminal.

    -1
    -1point
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    #22

    Congratulations On Coming Out Though

    A meme comparing 1990s and 2020s 25-year-old men, sparking LGBTQ+ allyship via an accidental comment.

    TheBigJ1982 Report

    4points
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    #23

    💯💯💯

    A tweet from Chris stating if his son came out as trans, he'd no longer be his son. An example of accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    crizpycreme Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given what I think he mean by this, if he is abandoning his child then he deserves a special place in hell.

    5
    5points
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    #24

    Blessed Typo

    A person in a pink dress reacts to a comment, an example of accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    AeMidnightSpecial Report

    4points
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    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t think that Jesus dates.

    -1
    -1point
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    #25

    Transgender For Everybody!

    A tweet from The White House with a list of statements about The Democrat Party and LGBTQ+ allyship, each crossed out.

    WhiteHouse Report

    4points
    POST
    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s not too far off. But both Democrats and Republicans are corrupted. Republicans more so.

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    #26

    This Fried Me

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation showing LGBTQ+ allyship. A user defends trans men, while another makes an ignorant remark.

    ujp567 Report

    4points
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    #27

    Yes, I Am “Literally A Guy”

    A screenshot of a text conversation showing accidental LGBTQ+ allyship, discussing feminism and gender identity.

    OkMathematician3439 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "As a guy you shouldn't have any opinions on feminism." I'm a guy. I have an opinion on feminism . Men and women are equal in society.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #28

    Step 1: Post This In Your Transphobic Circle Of Choice. And Wait For Them To Concur🎣 Step 2: Congratulate Them Agreeing Trans Women Are Women And Trans Men, Men!🏳️‍⚧️

    A meme contrasting images of women and men, arguing for traditional gender roles, sparking discussions on LGBTQ+ allyship.

    ProcessorPearl Report

    4points
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    #29

    Bigot Calls Trans Woman A Woman

    A tweet asking viewers to identify the woman, showing an athlete and a model, with comments discussing LGBTQ+ allyship.

    I-THE-TRAITOR621 Report

    4points
    POST
    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being a man or a woman isn’t based on appearance. It’s based on biological séx.

    -1
    -1point
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    #30

    I'm Non-Binary

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation showing accidental LGBTQ+ allyship, with a user responding to transphobic comments.

    guitarguy12341 Report

    3points
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    #31

    Even When It's Spelled Out For Them, They Still Don't Get It

    A young person in a black cap and hoodie, smiling at the camera, exemplifying LGBTQ+ allyship through accidental ignorance.

    TheJivvi Report

    3points
    POST
    victor2337 avatar
    Victor
    Victor
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if he transitioned into a girl from a boy, he does have a penís.

    -1
    -1point
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    #32

    They’re Cisvestigating Now

    Dylan Mulvaney, smiling at a red carpet event, is part of a discussion on LGBTQ+ allyship and accidental support.

    thechickgoesmoo Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it possible your transinvestigatism is bunkum?

    2
    2points
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    #33

    Woah I Did Not Know That Nancy Mace Is Trans

    Two women's tweets and selfies affirming I am a woman, not cis. A powerful message of LGBTQ+ allyship.

    NancyMace Report

    3points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not a pregnant person, a chest-feeder, or a birthing person either, because I've never been pregnant nor given birth. Does that somehow make me not a "real" female, then? I've always been curious in this matter XD

    3
    3points
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    #34

    Dad Got Me Accidentally Trans Sweater

    A person wearing a dark blue sweater with a colorful sailboat design, symbolizing LGBTQ+ allyship.

    Fern-Beetle Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Accidental Enby 🥰

    A social media screenshot showing two comments on LGBTQ+ allyship, discussing gender identity and cisgender views.

    nastyboi_ Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This could be the female version of Captain Wafflestomper denying his gender.

    3
    3points
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    #36

    Elon Musk Didn’t Give Birth To His Daughter Guys…

    A video of a young blonde person labeled Elon Musks daughter with comments showing accidental LGBTQ+ allyship through ignorance.

    Somethingbutonreddit Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the bigots think the rest of us do not understand biology.

    2
    2points
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    #37

    Trans Men Are Men, It's Indisputable 🔥

    A social media post on a dark background discussing transgender men, an example of accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    CrimsonFxcker Report

    2points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so hilarious when another person thinks they have the "last word" on defining what another person's gender is (or isn't) XD

    4
    4points
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    #38

    What A Bummer

    A tweet from Path of Men saying a woman's life ends at 28, a man's begins, as an example of accidental LGBTQ+ allyship.

    PathOfMen_ Report

    0points
    POST
    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes, illiterate nonsense is hard to unravel.

    2
    2points
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