“I’m Not Cis, You Are”: 38 Times Ignorance Took A Turn And Became Accidental LGBTQ+ Allyship
As our world seems to be taking steps back from progressive ideals, the LGBTQ+ community needs allies more than ever. As of 2024, nearly one in 10 Americans identified as LGBTQ+, yet according to a 2025 Pew survey, 39% of Americans think that homosexuality is "morally wrong."
Many bigoted and hateful people voice their opinions loud and proud without shame, but some fail spectacularly. In fact, their hatred sometimes has the opposite effect: whether they misidentify a trans person, get lost in queer terminology, or just generally don't know what they're talking about.
Then they end up being accidental allies and maybe even get featured in the "Accidental Ally" community on Reddit. Check out these posts about the times hatred against the LGBTQ+ community backfired and bigots ended up showing support.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Whoops
He Really Tried His Best
And yet bigots think it is a modern phase and that all societies and cultures only ever recognised two genders.
The Model Is Hunter Schafer, A Transgender Woman
Can you not be beautiful and some at the same time? Hunter does look beautiful here, I do not think I have seen her in anything.
Yes Teach Your Daughters Important Skills Too!
Trans Affirming Misogyny
Bathrooms Are For How You Identify
What A Trailblazer
Nathaniel not like pronoun ideology. Nathaniel not use pronoun ideology 20 years ago, Nathaniel not use pronouns now. And I stand by that statement.
Hungary Banned Gender
Accidental S**tpost
Technically Correct?
The Classic One
Yes, well done. If only one particular bigot on here realised this.
Jk Rowling Accidentally Affirms Pre-Transition Trans People
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
That’s not how séx works. They’re not interchangeable
Well Done Sweetie
Trans Men Are Not Women
It is almost as if bigots do not do any research before they decide to illogicaly hate on someone.
He's Not Wrong 🤷🏼♀️
Not Sure If This Is An Accidental Allyship But It Felt Like It Was
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
“Identify” being the key word. My young niece “identified” as a dinosaur the other day. Very cute!
The Devil Is So Nice Y'all!!!
Soooo you are saying the devil is in actual fact the good guy? Cool! I'll follow him then.
You Are Correct, Thank You
Oustanding Job
You're right, because dogs and cats are separate species XD A trans man and a trans woman are both human beings, and are both valid human beings :)
Gender Affirming Hate Comment Left On My Video
The Dept Of ~~defense~~ War Is An Ally, They Just Didn't Know It Yet!
Congratulations On Coming Out Though
💯💯💯
Given what I think he mean by this, if he is abandoning his child then he deserves a special place in hell.
Transgender For Everybody!
This Fried Me
Yes, I Am “Literally A Guy”
"As a guy you shouldn't have any opinions on feminism." I'm a guy. I have an opinion on feminism . Men and women are equal in society.
Step 1: Post This In Your Transphobic Circle Of Choice. And Wait For Them To Concur🎣 Step 2: Congratulate Them Agreeing Trans Women Are Women And Trans Men, Men!🏳️⚧️
Bigot Calls Trans Woman A Woman
I'm Non-Binary
Even When It's Spelled Out For Them, They Still Don't Get It
They’re Cisvestigating Now
Is it possible your transinvestigatism is bunkum?
Woah I Did Not Know That Nancy Mace Is Trans
I'm not a pregnant person, a chest-feeder, or a birthing person either, because I've never been pregnant nor given birth. Does that somehow make me not a "real" female, then? I've always been curious in this matter XD
Dad Got Me Accidentally Trans Sweater
Accidental Enby 🥰
This could be the female version of Captain Wafflestomper denying his gender.
Elon Musk Didn’t Give Birth To His Daughter Guys…
And the bigots think the rest of us do not understand biology.
Trans Men Are Men, It's Indisputable 🔥
It's so hilarious when another person thinks they have the "last word" on defining what another person's gender is (or isn't) XD
What A Bummer
Trans people aren't like Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny. They are real, and not imaginary. They're not going away just because you dislike their existence. Being trans is not a "mental illness" or a "mental deficiency" or a "mental health issue". Trans women are women and trans men are men. Gender-neutral and genderfluid people also exist and are valid, real, and valuable people. And conversely, if the gender you were assigned at birth matches the gender you currently identify as, that does not make you "superior" or "special" or "better" than anyone else. We are all just human.
The vast majority of the population worldwide have the freedom to live according to their gender. Why should we deny this right to a small minority?
There is a bigot on here that claims that being transgender is a mental illness. If we were to momentarily agree with this statement then we can see that, in his worldview, it is okay to mock and attack the mentally ill. This person also thinks he holds the moral high ground and represents biological reality....
Trans people aren't like Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny. They are real, and not imaginary. They're not going away just because you dislike their existence. Being trans is not a "mental illness" or a "mental deficiency" or a "mental health issue". Trans women are women and trans men are men. Gender-neutral and genderfluid people also exist and are valid, real, and valuable people. And conversely, if the gender you were assigned at birth matches the gender you currently identify as, that does not make you "superior" or "special" or "better" than anyone else. We are all just human.
The vast majority of the population worldwide have the freedom to live according to their gender. Why should we deny this right to a small minority?
There is a bigot on here that claims that being transgender is a mental illness. If we were to momentarily agree with this statement then we can see that, in his worldview, it is okay to mock and attack the mentally ill. This person also thinks he holds the moral high ground and represents biological reality....