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As our world seems to be taking steps back from progressive ideals, the LGBTQ+ community needs allies more than ever. As of 2024, nearly one in 10 Americans identified as LGBTQ+, yet according to a 2025 Pew survey, 39% of Americans think that homosexuality is "morally wrong."

Many bigoted and hateful people voice their opinions loud and proud without shame, but some fail spectacularly. In fact, their hatred sometimes has the opposite effect: whether they misidentify a trans person, get lost in queer terminology, or just generally don't know what they're talking about.

Then they end up being accidental allies and maybe even get featured in the "Accidental Ally" community on Reddit. Check out these posts about the times hatred against the LGBTQ+ community backfired and bigots ended up showing support.

More info: Reddit