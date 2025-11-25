Who Is Paul Scholes? Paul Scholes is an English former professional footballer, known for his exceptional midfield play and powerful long-range shooting. He spent his entire career at Manchester United, becoming a symbol of the club’s sustained success. His breakout moment arrived in 1994, scoring twice on his senior debut in a League Cup victory against Port Vale. This performance foreshadowed a career filled with crucial goals and influential play.

Full Name Paul Scholes Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $25 million Nationality English Education St Mary’s RC Primary School Father Stewart Scholes Mother Marina Scholes Kids Arron Scholes, Alicia Scholes, Aiden Scholes

Early Life and Education Born in Salford, England, Paul Scholes showed an early talent for football, joining the Manchester United academy at 14. His parents, Stewart and Marina Scholes, supported his sporting ambitions. He attended St Mary’s RC Primary School and signed as a trainee with Manchester United in 1991, progressing through the youth ranks. Scholes also excelled at cricket during his formative years.

Notable Relationships Paul Scholes was married to Claire Froggatt, his childhood sweetheart, whom he wed in 1999. They separated in 2020 after 26 years of marriage. Scholes shares three children with Froggatt: sons Arron and Aiden, and daughter Alicia. He maintains a close co-parenting relationship with Claire to ensure a stable routine for their son Aiden.

Career Highlights Paul Scholes enjoyed a distinguished career with Manchester United, securing an impressive 11 Premier League titles, more than any other English player. He also played a vital role in two UEFA Champions League triumphs. Beyond club success, Scholes earned 66 caps for the England national team, participating in two FIFA World Cups and two UEFA European Championships. He is widely regarded as one of his generation’s finest midfielders.