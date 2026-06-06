Who Is Paul Giamatti? Paul Edward Valentine Giamatti is an American actor, renowned for his versatile performances and ability to embody complex, relatable characters. His distinct presence often transforms ordinary narratives into compelling cinematic experiences. He first gained widespread public attention with his acclaimed leading role in the 2004 comedy-drama Sideways. This performance cemented his reputation as a formidable talent capable of anchoring major films.

Full Name Paul Edward Valentine Giamatti Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Dating Clara Wong Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Education The Foote School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Yale University, Yale School of Drama Father Angelo Bartlett Giamatti Mother Toni Marilyn Giamatti Siblings Marcus Giamatti, Elena Giamatti Kids Samuel Giamatti

Early Life and Education Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Paul Giamatti grew up in an intellectually vibrant home; his father, Angelo Bartlett Giamatti, was a Yale University professor who became university president. His mother, Toni Marilyn Giamatti, taught English and was a former actress. Giamatti attended The Foote School and Choate Rosemary Hall before earning a bachelor’s degree in English from Yale University. He later received a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama, where he honed his craft among notable peers.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Paul Giamatti has been in a relationship with actress Clara Wong. Their romance was publicly confirmed during his 2024 Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech. Prior to this, Giamatti was married to Elizabeth Cohen from 1997 to an undisclosed date in the 2000s, with whom he shares one son, Samuel.

Career Highlights Paul Giamatti’s career features a diverse range of critically acclaimed roles across film and television. His standout performance in the 2004 film Sideways earned him significant recognition and solidified his leading man status. He later garnered immense praise and an Emmy Award for his portrayal of the titular character in the 2008 HBO miniseries John Adams, showcasing his dramatic depth. Giamatti also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Cinderella Man.