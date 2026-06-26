“Could You Handle A Real Pub Quiz?”: Test Your General Knowledge With These 28 Questions

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Welcome to Part 11 of the Pub Trivia Quiz! Covering all topics from geography to entertainment, science to literature, these 28 questions are about to test your general knowledge.

Each question presents a new challenge, whether you’re identifying famous people, naming world capitals, recognizing iconic movies, or recalling fascinating facts from history and science. But before jumping to the quiz, let’s start with a quick warm-up:

💡Which band released Wonderwall?

💡Who wrote The Adventures of Tom Sawyer?

💡Which grain is sake traditionally made from?

And now, let’s see if you could really win trivia night 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Buddha Elemental 3D