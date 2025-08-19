Only Pub Quiz Pros Can Score 35/35 On This General Knowledge Test – Prove You’re One Of Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Here we go again – another round of totally random trivia for anyone who likes their questions a bit all over the place. This one’s got 35 new ones, and just like before, they include geography, music, science, movies, and a few specific facts in between. One minute, you’re trying to remember a Harry Potter detail, and the next, you’re guessing where the Bermuda Triangle is.

No theme, no timer, no pressure – same deal as last time. Just pick what feels right and see how you do.

If you don’t want the fun trivia night to end, definitely check out Part 1 of our Pub Quiz here!

Ready? Let’s go! 🧠

Image credits: Leeloo The First