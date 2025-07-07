“Can You Outsmart A Pub Quiz Pro?”: Try To Get At Least 30/35 In This Random Trivia Challenge
This one is for anyone who likes their trivia a little all over the place. It’s a classic pub quiz setup – nothing too serious, just 35 questions about anything and everything. One minute you’re guessing a movie quote, the next you’re trying to remember how many planets are in our solar system.
So, as you can see, there’s no theme, no time pressure, and no judgment. Just pick the answer you think is right and see how well you do.
Ready? Let’s go! 🧠
Wrong! Europe and Asia are parts of the World. Together they make a continent Eurasia.
Also, North and South America should be one continent. They're connected, so why count them as two?Load More Replies...
