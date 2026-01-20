Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You Trivia Night Ready?”: Find Out With These 35 Pub-Style Quiz Questions
Three friends happily writing answers during a pub quiz night with colorful trivia letters on a blue background.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Are You Trivia Night Ready?”: Find Out With These 35 Pub-Style Quiz Questions

1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome back to another trivia night!

Below, you’ll get 35 pub trivia questions covering a wide range of topics – history, geography, movies, TV, music, books, and general knowledge. This round keeps things nicely mixed. One minute, you’re trying to remember a detail from “The Matrix,” and the next, you’re guessing who wrote “Oliver Twist.” It’s a little all over the place in the best way, and there’s a good chance you’ll learn something new along the way.

If you don’t want the trivia night to end, definitely check out Part 5 of our Pub Quiz here!

Let the fun begin! 🌟

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Checklist with a red checkmark on white paper against blue background representing pub-style quiz questions.

    Checklist with a red checkmark on white paper against blue background representing pub-style quiz questions.

    Image credits: Tara Winstead

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 35
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 35
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually a group of rabbits is called a colony, but oh well

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually a group of rabbits is called a colony, but oh well

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT