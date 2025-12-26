Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Would You Run A Trivia Night?”: Test Your General Knowledge With 35 Pub Questions
Trivia pub quiz question about band logos with tongue and lips on a blue background with colorful trivia letters.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Would You Run A Trivia Night?”: Test Your General Knowledge With 35 Pub Questions

1

25

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you trivia night ready? Let’s test that here!

Below, you’ll get 35 pub trivia questions that cover a variety of topics. There you’ll have a chance to test your general knowledge in history, pop culture, geography, science, movies, and music. And of course, we’ve included a few specific random things just for giggles. We’re pretty sure you’ll learn something new along the way!

If you don’t want the trivia night to end, be sure to check out our other pub quizzes – Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4.

Let the fun begin!🌟

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    White sneakers standing on asphalt next to a large chalk question mark, symbolizing pub trivia night questions.

    White sneakers standing on asphalt next to a large chalk question mark, symbolizing pub trivia night questions.

    Image credits: Ann H

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 35
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 35
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    25

    1

    25

    1

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most Christmas traditions were pagan and taken over by the Christians afterwards.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    1stopallotus avatar
    CatD
    CatD
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most Christmas traditions were pagan and taken over by the Christians afterwards.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT