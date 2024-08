ADVERTISEMENT

Love stood tall once again when Tara Davis-Woodhall jumped into the arms of her husband Hunter Woodhall after her Olympic gold medal-winning performance at the women’s long jump competition.

Hunter, a three-time medal winner at the Summer Paralympics Games, lost his legs when he was 11-months of age due to a congenital birth defect. Far from being disabled, he competes using advanced carbon fiber blades in the 100, 200, and 400 meters categories of track and field, excelling in the sport since his international debut in 2015.

“I really credit my parents and brothers for never letting me use it as an excuse and pushing me to do everyday things like ride a bike. My mom would always say, ‘It’s not that you can’t do something; you just have to find a different way to do it,’” he said in an interview with Travel and Leisure.

Image credits: _taarra_

The couple met at a 2017 track and field meeting in Idaho and made their relationship official by the end of their senior year of high school.

Despite Woodhall competing in Arkansas and Davis in Georgia, they were able to maintain a solid long-distance relationship.

The pair competed at the same venue for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with Woodhall taking home the bronze in 400m Paralympics’ track and field, and Davis finishing in sixth place for long jump.

Image credits: hunterwoodhall

Later that year, they celebrated their engagement in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Boyfriend and girlfriend became husband and wife on October 16, 2022, in Texas and have remained happily married ever since.

“We bring a lot of diversity into our relationship, and we want to be really transparent about that. Tara is a woman of color. I have a disability. We want people to know that whoever you are, whatever situation you’re in, it’s okay and that’s what makes you special and unique,” the pair wrote in an interview with Archewell.

For Hunter, his wife is not just a spouse but also a partner, friend, and travel companion

Image credits: _taarra_

“We pretty much travel together all the time,” he explained.

“Most of our trips are for work, but we took a personal trip to Cabo, which was incredible — it’s actually where we got engaged. Sure, when we’re at beach destinations, there are things I probably shouldn’t do, like go in the saltwater with my prosthetics, but I just love experiencing things, so I try not to let my disability get in the way.”

Image credits: hunterwoodhall

They also support each other fiercely in all facets of life, competition included, as Hunter demonstrated by posting a heartwarming message on his Instagram ahead of his wife’s performance at the Olympics.

“Tomorrow you contend for the Olympic Title,” the statement reads.

“I’m so humbled by you. You have battled through so much just to give yourself a chance. You’ve inspired so many with your authenticity.

Image credits: hunterwoodhall

“Showing it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay to not always be okay. Through everything you continued to fight for your dream.”

“No one has worked harder. No one has been more disciplined. You inspire me every day to be great. Tomorrow is your moment. Enjoy every bit of it. You are ready.”

After Tara’s victory, videos of Hunter energetically encouraging his wife while wearing a “Team Tara” shirt rapidly went viral, melting the hearts of viewers

Image credits: hunterwoodhall

“Good job baby! Let it rip!” Hunter was seen saying before her jump, only to break out in tears after she finally won her long awaited prize.

“You did it!” he said to Tara as she leapt into his arms.

“It was the hardest competition of my life,” she said, in tears.

“if we all had someone this supportive as partners, we could all be Olympic champions in our own lives!” expressed one fan on X.

“There are a lot of moments for me at the #Paris2024 Olympics but when Tara Davis-Woodhall won Gold at the Long Jump event will always remain the best for me. The celebration with her husband and the joy on their faces had me smiling,” wrote another.

“When he started crying, I got emotional. Congrats to Team Tara!” said one, referencing Hunter’s now famous T-shirt.