Woman Adopts Abandoned Disabled Child, Nurtures Her Into A World-Class Athlete

Do you remember that feeling when you had a performance at school? The dread and nervousness would vanish the second you’d see your mom cheering you on, making you feel like a superstar. A mother’s love is actual proof that magic exists and Oksana Masters is the perfect example, showing people everywhere that you can achieve the impossible with the support of a loving mom.

Oksana Masters, a Paralympic champion, is inspiring thousands of people all over the world. However, she had a tough start in life

Oksana’s life story had a challenging beginning. She was born in Ukraine in 1989, just three years after the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster. Sadly, the radiation severely affected little Oksana, causing birth defects such as tibial hemimelia, webbed fingers with no thumbs, and six toes on each foot. Her birth parents abandoned her, leaving the scared little girl alone in an orphanage.

Fortunately, across the ocean lived a woman named Gay Masters who was looking to become a mother. She recalled the first time she saw a picture of little Oksana in a Courier journal: “I had intended to adopt an infant because I know through my line of work how important the first year is for development.”

“But then I was given a black and white photograph of this little girl, there was a sparkle in her eyes and I knew, even though this child was not who I had set out to find, this was my daughter.”

Sometimes a mom doesn’t give birth to her child, but she knows it’s her baby who she will love with all her heart, and that’s exactly what Gay intended to do.

Born three years after the Chernobyl disaster, she was severely affected by radiation, causing multiple birth defects

Abandoned by her birth parents, she spent her days in an orphanage where she endured persistent abuse

As soon as Gay found her daughter, she began a lengthy adoption process. The mother-to-be faced many challenges and was advised against the adoption by a speech pathologist at the University of Louisville. But how could she give up on her little girl who was waiting for her?

When Oksana’s orphanage learned about Gay’s intentions to adopt her, they showed Oksana a picture of her mom and said she would come for her. For the first time in her life, she was hopeful as the biggest and most sacred wish of any child was about to come true: a safe home and a loving parent.

For 24 long months, Gay was working through the paperwork while her child waited patiently for the day she would walk through the door and take her away from the cold and horror.

“If I did something wrong, the orphanage would tell me the American woman didn’t want a bad child and she wasn’t coming,” Oksana recalled the early days.

Gay Masters saw a picture of little Oksana and in her heart she knew that she had found her child and vowed to do anything to be with her

“I was given a black and white photograph of this little girl, there was a sparkle in her eyes and I knew, even though this child was not who I had set out to find, this was my daughter”

Finally, after two years, Gay was able to come and take Oksana home. The moment they met, the little girl recognized her. “I know who you are; you are my mother,” she said as she pulled out a picture of Gay she kept safe on the bedside table. Mom and daughter were finally together.

Upon their return to America, Oksana began to blossom under Gay’s care. She was a rambunctious child, always on the move despite her disabilities. Oksana eventually lost both of her legs – at the age of nine and 14. She had multiple reconstructive surgeries and quickly learned to walk and even run with her prosthetics. Gay noticed her daughter’s knack for sports and encouraged her.

“I had figured out by that point that sports were a kind of therapy for her and I signed her up for horseback riding lessons,” she said. “I told her it was a state law in Kentucky that everyone learned how to ride a horse,” joked Gay.

Sports proved to be the right therapy for Oksana, a perfect escape from everything. “I didn’t like the idea of a sport that was geared towards people with disabilities,” she shared. “I wanted to feel like everyone else.”

The adoption process was lengthy and tedious, dragging over 24 months. Oksana patiently waited for her mum

“If I did something wrong, the orphanage would tell me the American woman didn’t want a bad child and she wasn’t coming”

Oksana is a fan of many sports and not just a fan – she won multiple gold medals at various sports such as rowing, cross-country skiing and cycling. In the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, she snagged two gold medals and is looking forward to Paris 2024. From a little abandoned girl to an inspiring Olympic champion, Oksana’s story is worth of a movie.

Did she get her love for sports from Gay? Not really: “Oh yeah, my mom and I were very different; she loves books and I loved to climb trees.” But the differences do not matter when there is love, and bookish Gay gladly attends all the sporting events to support her darling daughter.

Gay’s love and support were able to help Oksana heal from the persistent physical, mental, and sexual abuse she underwent in an orphanage. Now, as a grown woman, she hopes to help others.

“I just thought I would be able to help other girls, other kids who live in orphanages who went through this and didn’t know how to heal. And the power of sport – that’s what sports gave me, it gave me my way to heal and let everything out and find myself and rediscover myself in a positive way. And change the narrative of my story.”

She recently published a book “The Hard Parts: A Story of Courage and Triumph” detailing her story.

But Gay did come for her and the little girl instantly recognized her: “I know who you are; you are my mother”

In America, Oksana had many reconstructive surgeries, which allowed her to have a better life. The little girl was active and playful, so Gay signed her up for sports

Now, Oksana is a multiple gold medalist in rowing, skiing and cycling

“That’s what sports gave me, it gave me my way to heal and let everything out and find myself and rediscover myself in a positive way. And change the narrative of my story”

Oksana hopes to help other kids and hopefully change their lives for the better: “I can’t even put into words how much that would mean to me”

It can be difficult to share trauma – it’s easier to bury it deep inside and never speak of it again. Brave Oksana chose to talk about it, shedding light on the problem. No child should suffer the way she did and her biggest dream is to help kids like her.

“If my story could help in some way to shine a light into one specific orphanage or a system and change those kids’ lives forever, then, I can’t even put into words how much that would mean to me.”

The story of the Masters family once again proves that love can do seemingly impossible things. Thanks to Gay’s love, she found her child and raised her to be a champion not only in the sports arena but also in life; a champion who campaigns tirelessly for others.

