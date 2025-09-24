Parents Leave 19YO And 16YO Responsible For 8 Siblings While They Are Abroad, 19YO Says No Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Every kid deserves to have a joyful childhood free from the stressors of adult life, which is what their parents have to make sure of. Unfortunately, some children are expected to step up to the plate very early on, mostly because the adults in their lives aren’t responsible enough.

This is what happened in one family that had ten children, so the eldest girl had to always look after her younger siblings. She couldn’t take it anymore when her parents planned a week-long trip to Austria and decided to leave her in charge.

Sometimes, irresponsible people put their parenting duties on their kids’ shoulders and expect them to do more than they can physically manage

Five smiling siblings standing together outdoors in a park, illustrating parents siblings Austria babysitting concept.

The poster shared that since she was the oldest and had nine other siblings, her parents had always expected her to take care of the other kids

Text excerpt about a 19-year-old female discussing parents, siblings, and babysitting responsibilities in Austria.

Text discussing parents and siblings not attending a funeral in Austria with concerns about babysitting and travel costs.

Teens managing babysitting duties for siblings alone while parents in Austria refuse outside help or friends.

Mother and siblings babysitting toddlers at home in Austria, playing with a cat near a large window on the floor.

Since the parents always made the poster babysit, when they had to attend a funeral in Austria for a week, they put her and her brother in charge of all the kids

Text excerpt about responsibilities and strain shared with parents and siblings in Austria related to babysitting duties.

Text expressing exhaustion of the oldest sibling doing most babysitting work for parents in Austria.

Older couple walking through a train station with luggage, illustrating parents siblings Austria babysitting and family travel.

Even though the week-long babysitting would be a huge burden on the poster and her brother, their parents refused to hire anyone or get help

Text on a white background stating hesitation to bring friends into the house due to no parents or siblings in Austria for babysitting.

Text on screen expressing uncertainty and guilt about parents and siblings in Austria regarding babysitting during an emergency week.

The 19-year-old eventually decided to tell her parents she wouldn’t be taking care of her siblings, even though she felt guilty saying that

It seems like from a very young age, the OP had to be very responsible and spend a lot of time looking after all of the other kids in the house. Since she had nine siblings, and her parents didn’t seem all that involved, she had to somehow manage, regardless of how difficult it was for her to do so.

The experience of this eldest daughter is something called parentification, wherein a child is regularly expected to be a source of practical or emotional support for their parents. According to research, nearly 1.4 million kids in the United States have experienced this kind of parentification.

Unfortunately, the burden of babysitting didn’t end for the OP once she got older; instead, her parents decided to leave her and her 16-year-old brother in charge while they travelled for a week. They didn’t once think about how such a big responsibility would disrupt their children’s education or school life.

It might seem reasonable to expect a teenager to babysit their siblings once in a while, but as many mom bloggers point out, kids shouldn’t be burdened with parenting responsibilities. They should be allowed to enjoy their lives, instead of having to sacrifice their childhood so that the adults can take a break.

Teen siblings in Austria sitting at skatepark enjoying free time while parents are busy with babysitting duties nearby

Even though the poster and her brother tried to appeal to their parents about hiring a babysitter or asking friends for help, all of their suggestions were turned down. Since both adults were quite reclusive, they didn’t want anyone else to help out and were okay with their kids stretching themselves to their limit.

Eventually, the poster realized that she had to put her foot down or else she’d end up facing burnout. So, even though she felt selfish saying it, she told her parents that she would not be babysitting her siblings for the week while they were away.

It is definitely difficult for kids to set boundaries with their parents due to the power dynamics at play, but it’s important to do so. Saying no to them doesn’t mean turning down all of their requests willy-nilly; it just means recognizing when exactly you should protect your time and mental energy.

It must have taken a lot of courage for the teen to finally stand up to her parents, but hopefully, it teaches her that she also deserves to take a break. Although her parents might not change their behavior overnight, this situation might make them realize the unfair load they had been putting on their daughter.

What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? Let us know what you think about this situation.

People were shocked by the entitlement of the poster’s parents and were glad that she finally stood up to them

Screenshot of an online discussion about parents, siblings, and babysitting arrangements in Austria.

Parents and siblings in Austria discussing babysitting responsibilities and boundaries in family care situations.

Reddit thread discussing parents and siblings in Austria hesitance about babysitting and trusting friends in the house.

Screenshot of a forum discussion on parents and siblings in Austria sharing ages for babysitting considerations.

Comment on parents and siblings in Austria discussing babysitting responsibilities and family support boundaries.

Text comment saying one of ten kids needs to stay home, relating to parents siblings Austria babysitting discussion.

Text post discussing parents and siblings in Austria expecting teenagers to handle extensive babysitting duties for younger siblings during a week-long absence.

Comment discussing parents and siblings in Austria related to babysitting responsibilities and family expectations.

Comment on parents and siblings in Austria babysitting responsibilities, emphasizing child's study priorities and organizing helpers.

Comment discussing parents and siblings in Austria and babysitting, highlighting feelings of fairness and reasonableness.

Comment discussing challenges parents and siblings in Austria face with babysitting and family care responsibilities.

Comment advising that in Austria, parents and siblings are responsible for babysitting, not others, highlighting family duties.

Text advice on babysitting siblings in Austria, discussing parents' backup plans and responsibilities during emergencies.

Comment discussing parents and siblings in Austria babysitting responsibilities and legal limits on child supervision.

