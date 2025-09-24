Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents Leave 19YO And 16YO Responsible For 8 Siblings While They Are Abroad, 19YO Says No Way
Young siblings and parents in Austria spending time babysitting and caring for children at home.
Family, Relationships

Parents Leave 19YO And 16YO Responsible For 8 Siblings While They Are Abroad, 19YO Says No Way

Open list comments 22
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

22

ADVERTISEMENT

Every kid deserves to have a joyful childhood free from the stressors of adult life, which is what their parents have to make sure of. Unfortunately, some children are expected to step up to the plate very early on, mostly because the adults in their lives aren’t responsible enough.

This is what happened in one family that had ten children, so the eldest girl had to always look after her younger siblings. She couldn’t take it anymore when her parents planned a week-long trip to Austria and decided to leave her in charge.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes, irresponsible people put their parenting duties on their kids’ shoulders and expect them to do more than they can physically manage

    Five smiling siblings standing together outdoors in a park, illustrating parents siblings Austria babysitting concept.

    Image credits: freepik/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that since she was the oldest and had nine other siblings, her parents had always expected her to take care of the other kids

    Text excerpt about a 19-year-old female discussing parents, siblings, and babysitting responsibilities in Austria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing parents and siblings not attending a funeral in Austria with concerns about babysitting and travel costs.

    Teens managing babysitting duties for siblings alone while parents in Austria refuse outside help or friends.

    Mother and siblings babysitting toddlers at home in Austria, playing with a cat near a large window on the floor.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since the parents always made the poster babysit, when they had to attend a funeral in Austria for a week, they put her and her brother in charge of all the kids

    Text excerpt about responsibilities and strain shared with parents and siblings in Austria related to babysitting duties.

    Text expressing exhaustion of the oldest sibling doing most babysitting work for parents in Austria.

    Older couple walking through a train station with luggage, illustrating parents siblings Austria babysitting and family travel.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even though the week-long babysitting would be a huge burden on the poster and her brother, their parents refused to hire anyone or get help

    Text on a white background stating hesitation to bring friends into the house due to no parents or siblings in Austria for babysitting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen expressing uncertainty and guilt about parents and siblings in Austria regarding babysitting during an emergency week.

    Image credits:

    The 19-year-old eventually decided to tell her parents she wouldn’t be taking care of her siblings, even though she felt guilty saying that

    It seems like from a very young age, the OP had to be very responsible and spend a lot of time looking after all of the other kids in the house. Since she had nine siblings, and her parents didn’t seem all that involved, she had to somehow manage, regardless of how difficult it was for her to do so.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The experience of this eldest daughter is something called parentification, wherein a child is regularly expected to be a source of practical or emotional support for their parents. According to research, nearly 1.4 million kids in the United States have experienced this kind of parentification.

    Unfortunately, the burden of babysitting didn’t end for the OP once she got older; instead, her parents decided to leave her and her 16-year-old brother in charge while they travelled for a week. They didn’t once think about how such a big responsibility would disrupt their children’s education or school life.

    It might seem reasonable to expect a teenager to babysit their siblings once in a while, but as many mom bloggers point out, kids shouldn’t be burdened with parenting responsibilities. They should be allowed to enjoy their lives, instead of having to sacrifice their childhood so that the adults can take a break.

    Teen siblings in Austria sitting at skatepark enjoying free time while parents are busy with babysitting duties nearby

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even though the poster and her brother tried to appeal to their parents about hiring a babysitter or asking friends for help, all of their suggestions were turned down. Since both adults were quite reclusive, they didn’t want anyone else to help out and were okay with their kids stretching themselves to their limit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, the poster realized that she had to put her foot down or else she’d end up facing burnout. So, even though she felt selfish saying it, she told her parents that she would not be babysitting her siblings for the week while they were away. 

    It is definitely difficult for kids to set boundaries with their parents due to the power dynamics at play, but it’s important to do so. Saying no to them doesn’t mean turning down all of their requests willy-nilly; it just means recognizing when exactly you should protect your time and mental energy.

    It must have taken a lot of courage for the teen to finally stand up to her parents, but hopefully, it teaches her that she also deserves to take a break. Although her parents might not change their behavior overnight, this situation might make them realize the unfair load they had been putting on their daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? Let us know what you think about this situation.

    People were shocked by the entitlement of the poster’s parents and were glad that she finally stood up to them

    Screenshot of an online discussion about parents, siblings, and babysitting arrangements in Austria.

    Parents and siblings in Austria discussing babysitting responsibilities and boundaries in family care situations.

    Reddit thread discussing parents and siblings in Austria hesitance about babysitting and trusting friends in the house.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum discussion on parents and siblings in Austria sharing ages for babysitting considerations.

    Comment on parents and siblings in Austria discussing babysitting responsibilities and family support boundaries.

    Text comment saying one of ten kids needs to stay home, relating to parents siblings Austria babysitting discussion.

    Text post discussing parents and siblings in Austria expecting teenagers to handle extensive babysitting duties for younger siblings during a week-long absence.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing parents and siblings in Austria related to babysitting responsibilities and family expectations.

    Comment on parents and siblings in Austria babysitting responsibilities, emphasizing child's study priorities and organizing helpers.

    Comment discussing parents and siblings in Austria and babysitting, highlighting feelings of fairness and reasonableness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing challenges parents and siblings in Austria face with babysitting and family care responsibilities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising that in Austria, parents and siblings are responsible for babysitting, not others, highlighting family duties.

    Text advice on babysitting siblings in Austria, discussing parents' backup plans and responsibilities during emergencies.

    Comment discussing parents and siblings in Austria babysitting responsibilities and legal limits on child supervision.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    22
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    22

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breeders

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I catch holy hell when I use that term, but what other term is appropriate? If folks want to have litters of children, then they should shoulder the responsibility of taking care of them, and not force the older children to be substitute parents/caregivers. It's one thing to help out; it's a totally different thing to force your children to act in your stead.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd remind your parents that you will do the responsible thing - call the authorities and report that they have abandoned their children whilst planning to flee the country, as soon as they leave the house.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was expecting to see this comment a lot in the post. This is endangerment of young children and a toddler.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    katiejohnson_1 avatar
    Weltschmerz
    Weltschmerz
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd go stay at a friend's house for the week! Then mum would have to stay.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    flainc7 avatar
    Kaylani
    Kaylani
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breeders

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I catch holy hell when I use that term, but what other term is appropriate? If folks want to have litters of children, then they should shoulder the responsibility of taking care of them, and not force the older children to be substitute parents/caregivers. It's one thing to help out; it's a totally different thing to force your children to act in your stead.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd remind your parents that you will do the responsible thing - call the authorities and report that they have abandoned their children whilst planning to flee the country, as soon as they leave the house.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was expecting to see this comment a lot in the post. This is endangerment of young children and a toddler.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    katiejohnson_1 avatar
    Weltschmerz
    Weltschmerz
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd go stay at a friend's house for the week! Then mum would have to stay.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    flainc7 avatar
    Kaylani
    Kaylani
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT