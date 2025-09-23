Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
22YO Sis Refuses To Babysit Badly Behaved Brother While Parents Vacay, Dad Flips Out On Her
Teen boy wearing a backpack and plaid shirt sitting by the water, representing a challenging teen brother situation.
Family, Relationships

22YO Sis Refuses To Babysit Badly Behaved Brother While Parents Vacay, Dad Flips Out On Her

Your teens years can be a rollercoaster ride. You’re testing boundaries, your hormones are all over the place, and you’re doing your best to figure out how to fit in with what’s cool and avoid what isn’t. No wonder teens have a reputation for being moody.

One woman, whose 13-year-old brother constantly mocks her, finally reached her limit and told her parents there was no way she was going to babysit him while they went on vacation. Now, her dad is mad, so she turned to an online community for advice. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    There’s a reason people call adolescence the “Terrible Teens,” but that’s still no excuse for acting like a jerk

    Teen boy with backpack sitting on skateboard by the water, representing woman’s teen bro who is a nightmare to deal with.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik  (not the actual photo)

    One woman’s 13-year-old brother has a nasty habit of mocking and insulting her endlessly, bringing her to tears in the past

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to babysit her teen brother who is difficult to deal with, causing family conflict.

    Text explaining a woman’s teen brother becoming a nightmare to deal with and her dad flipping when she refuses to babysit him.

    Text excerpt about a woman describing her teen brother as a nightmare to deal with and family conflict over babysitting.

    Teen boy covering ears while parents argue in the background about babysitting and family conflict tensions.

    Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite his rotten behavior, her dad still asked her to babysit him, along with her grandma, while he went away on vacation with her mom

    Text discussing a woman describing her teen brother as a nightmare who bullies and mocks her during a family vacation.

    Text about woman’s teen brother being a nightmare and dad upset when she refuses to babysit him.

    Young woman sitting on bed, covering her face in frustration, dealing with difficult teen brother and family stress.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Then the grandma pulled out, which meant the woman would have to take care of the terrible teen for a lot longer, something she wasn’t prepared to do

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining to her dad why she won’t babysit her teen brother, citing stress and responsibility.

    Woman’s teen brother is difficult to handle, and dad reacts strongly when she refuses to babysit him.

    Text about a woman’s teen brother causing trouble and the dad getting upset when she refuses to babysit him.

    Woman looking frustrated while talking to a dad about not wanting to babysit her teen brother who is a nightmare to deal with.

    Image credits:

    When she told her dad she wasn’t comfortable taking on the emotional stress, he had a meltdown, so now she’s turned to an online community to ask if she’s being a jerk

    Family obligations can get tricky, especially when emotions run high. A 22-year-old original poster (OP) recently shared her dilemma after her dad asked her to babysit her 13-year-old brother so he and her mom could enjoy a 50th birthday trip. At first, the plan was split between her and their grandma, that is, until grandma revealed she’d be away.

    The issue? Puberty has hit the younger brother hard, and according to OP, it’s not just mood swings. She describes constant insults, name-calling, and behavior that feels more like bullying than sibling teasing. Even during a recent family vacation, his relentless mockery left her in tears, which he only ridiculed her further for.

    OP explained that she’d already told her dad she couldn’t take on the responsibility, especially since her brother openly admitted he’d break the rules by inviting friends over. She stressed she didn’t want the responsibility (or the emotional toll) of managing his bad behavior. Despite this, her dad lost it when she wouldn’t budge.

    She offered to help find alternative solutions, but her dad refused and accused her of “running away from responsibilities.” Now, she’s left feeling guilty but also drained by the situation, so she turned to netizens for a sense check.

    Frustrated couple having an intense discussion at home, illustrating a nightmare teen bro causing family tension.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Who can blame OP for wanting to dodge the drama? Her brother sounds like an absolute nightmare, right? Would she even be in this mess if her parents had actually spent some time and effort raising the terrible teen better? We went looking for answers.

    According to Psychology Today, research begun by developmental psychologist Diana Baumrind in the 1960s identified three main parenting styles: authoritarian, indulgent, and authoritative. Later studies added a fourth: neglectful. Every parent does not neatly fit into one of these four categories, but they describe the approaches of many.

    Authoritarian parenting is about sticking to rules, a dominating style, and a lot of control. Indulgent parenting is distinguished by attentive parents who provide plenty of warmth and interaction but few rules and constraints. An “anything goes” attitude is typical of indulgent parents, and parents seem more like friends than parents.

    Authoritative parents encourage their children to be independent but also set limits and boundaries. Finally, neglectful parenting is when parents barely assume a parenting role and are happy to let the tablets and TV do the babysitting.

    In her article for Mayo Clinic, Candace Nelson writes that if you find that your child is acting out, you might need to adjust your parenting style. Expert Hannah Mulholland suggests thinking back to your own childhood and what worked for you and what didn’t. 

    It looks like OP’s parents have got some work to do if they’re going to tame their tantrum-throwing, toxic teen. Maybe having to sacrifice their vacation because he’s a terror will be an overdue reality check.

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she has a point, or should she just suck it up and buckle to babysitting? Share your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the woman was not the jerk in the sticky situation, and had some stern words about her parents’ obvious poor parenting

    Reddit discussion about dealing with a teen brother’s behavior and refusing to babysit him.

    Reddit discussion about dealing with a woman’s teen brother and the dad’s reaction to babysitting refusal.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman’s teen brother being a nightmare and parents expecting babysitting help.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a woman refusing to babysit her teen brother who is a nightmare to deal with.

    Comment from Reddit user rae7777 advising a woman dealing with her teen brother and her dad about babysitting responsibility.

    Comment discussing dealing with a difficult teen brother and advice on managing his behavior and parental support.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a woman dealing with her difficult teen brother and refusing to babysit him.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman's struggle with her teen brother's difficult behavior and family conflict.

    Comment discussing difficulties dealing with a woman’s teen brother and conflict over babysitting responsibilities.

    Comment discussing how a woman struggles to deal with her teen brother and her dad’s reaction when she refuses to babysit him.

    Comment from user shinyhappypanda advising against babysitting a teen brother described as a nightmare to deal with.

    Screenshot of a user comment explaining a woman’s struggles with her teen brother and parental responsibility.

    Screenshot of a user comment explaining a woman’s struggles with her teen brother and parental responsibility.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
