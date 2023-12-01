Babysitter Feels Bad For Eating At The House After Parents Say It’s Not Normal
When you’re a babysitter, you have to be very adaptable. That is because you are often entering someone else’s space with its own rules that you have to obey. You are also looking after someone else’s children and need to tailor your approach to care to the specific parenting style.
However, no matter how adaptable you are, issues are bound to arise here and there. Miscommunications and misunderstanding are sometimes simply unavoidable.
In this situation, the miscommunication was about food. Scroll down to read why the babysitter thought she might have been in the wrong, and if the Am I the [Jerk] community agreed.
The key to success of any babysitter is her ability to communicate with both the kids and the parents
Image credits: sofiiashunkina (not the actual image)
However, no matter how good you are at your job, miscommunications are bound to occur from time to time. This is exactly what happened in the following story
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual image)
Image credits: u/Wrong_Net_5989
Many showed support for the babysitter’s actions
Others thought she stepped over the line
Those saying OP is TA have obviously never babysat in their lives. If the babysitter is expected to feed the children then she should be eating too. And the parents should always provide food or snacks for the babysitter. Soon enough they won't have anyone watching their crotch goblins if they keep up the entitled c**p.
She's taking care of there children for a evening show some gratitude mom and dad..it's two slices of pizza. Petty people, I wouldn't work for them again. Do they count toilet paper squares too?
Those saying OP is TA have obviously never babysat in their lives. If the babysitter is expected to feed the children then she should be eating too. And the parents should always provide food or snacks for the babysitter. Soon enough they won't have anyone watching their crotch goblins if they keep up the entitled c**p.
She's taking care of there children for a evening show some gratitude mom and dad..it's two slices of pizza. Petty people, I wouldn't work for them again. Do they count toilet paper squares too?