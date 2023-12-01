ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re a babysitter, you have to be very adaptable. That is because you are often entering someone else’s space with its own rules that you have to obey. You are also looking after someone else’s children and need to tailor your approach to care to the specific parenting style.

However, no matter how adaptable you are, issues are bound to arise here and there. Miscommunications and misunderstanding are sometimes simply unavoidable.

In this situation, the miscommunication was about food. Scroll down to read why the babysitter thought she might have been in the wrong, and if the Am I the [Jerk] community agreed.

The key to success of any babysitter is her ability to communicate with both the kids and the parents

Share icon

Image credits: sofiiashunkina (not the actual image)

However, no matter how good you are at your job, miscommunications are bound to occur from time to time. This is exactly what happened in the following story

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual image)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: u/Wrong_Net_5989

Many showed support for the babysitter’s actions

ADVERTISEMENT

Others thought she stepped over the line