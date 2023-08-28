Dad Doesn’t See Anything Wrong With Leaving Son’s Wedding Before Reception, Gets A Reality Check

Unfortunately, not everyone’s a fan of parties. The fact of the matter is that some people are simply not built for large gatherings. And their social batteries drain incredibly quickly. In some situations, however, that can create a lot of hurt feelings. Redditor u/Medical_Comment_5527 shared how he left his son’s wedding early and revealed the fallout this caused in the family.

Some people dislike large gatherings like parties and weddings because they don't enjoy being social

A dad asked the internet for a verdict on whether he was wrong to skip out on his son's wedding early, and take his mom, too

The man answered a few burning questions in an update

The groom felt awful that his parents left during his Big Day

The entire situation, as shared on the AITA online community, was very ethically grey. On the one hand, the author of the post had given his son a heads up that he’d be taking off early, on account of the fact that there were going to be 150 people at the wedding.

So there was an attempt at proper communication there. Not only that, but it would make sense that the OP’s own child would know their parent’s temperament and dislike of gatherings.

Respecting our own boundaries and being honest with ourselves about what we (dis)like despite any social pressure we might be under are incredibly important parts of living authentically.

However (and there is a very strong ‘however’ here!), on the other hand, it would also make sense for a parent to put their personal inconvenience aside on such an important day. A huge part of raising children is sacrificing one’s own convenience for their sake. And it would only make sense to continue in that same fashion at a kid’s wedding.

Not only that, but the redditor shared that he had also coaxed his wife to leave early with him. That meant that their son didn’t have his parents by his side during dinner, while cutting the cake, and during the dancing. From the bride and groom’s perspective, this really had to hurt.

This unwillingness of the groom’s father to look for compromises is what most of the AITA community members honed in on. Some readers pointed out that the OP somehow managed to make the wedding all about him. Others noted that he also pressured his wife to leave early. Still others were flabbergasted that the author of the post wasn’t more self-aware.

It’s unclear whether the author may be introverted, have agoraphobia, or simply have different priorities

Ideally, the dad would have stayed through his son’s entire wedding celebration to show his love and support. Here’s the crux of the problem, though: without knowing the OP in person, and as bad as everything sounds, nobody on the internet can say with absolute certainty that he was acting intentionally maliciously. It is entirely possible that the redditor may, for instance, have agoraphobia or be a huge introvert.

It’s also possible that he put his own convenience above that of his son’s wishes on the Big Day or that he is socially avoidant by nature. Therapy can help in either case, so long as the author wishes to change.

Agoraphobia is essentially the fear of being in a situation where it might be difficult to get help if something were to go wrong or being in situations where it may be hard to escape.

According to the NHS, someone with agoraphobia may be afraid of leaving home, going to shopping centers, or traveling on public transport. Often, these people will experience symptoms similar to a panic attack, including rapid breathing, a rapid heartrate, and feeling sick.

Those suffering from the condition might avoid crowded places or going shopping in person and prefer to stay at home, or may only leave with a trusted person by their side. Without a therapist’s help and their loved ones’ support, these individuals can have a very hard time overcoming their phobias, especially if they’re particularly deep-rooted.

However, aside from cognitive behavioral therapy, other things that can help with agoraphobia include regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and avoiding caffeine and alcohol. Not only that, but those suffering from the condition can practice deep breathing techniques to calm down during their panic attacks.

Most internet users were very critical of the author. Here's what they had to say about his behavior