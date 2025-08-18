Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Try To Make Daughter Cover Rent While Golden Boy Bro Gets A Pass, Mad When She Moves Out
Parents Try To Make Daughter Cover Rent While Golden Boy Bro Gets A Pass, Mad When She Moves Out

Parents do many selfless things for their kids without expecting much back. This kind of unconditional love is exactly what helps young ones grow to the fullest of their abilities. It’s only when some moms and dads demand too much of their kids that things might become difficult.

This is the situation a woman found herself in after getting a new job. She realized her parents were extremely greedy as they expected her to pay very high rent. When she decided to move out, their negative reaction showed just how toxic they were.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When parents pressure their kids to repay them for everything they have done, it can severely damage their relationship

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she and her boyfriend had been living in her parents’ house, paying around €500 as rent, and her brother stayed there rent-free

    Image credits: carlesmiro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman and her partner couldn’t afford to rent a place on their earlier income, so they were forced to keep staying in her parents’ home

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After getting a new job, the poster could afford a lot more, so her greedy parents decided to charge her and her boyfriend €1,300

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster didn’t want to pay so much money, so she told her parents she wanted to move out, but they got extremely mad and called her “ungrateful”

    Image credits: OkDetective6493

    In this whole situation, it seems like the poster’s parents always favored her brother and expected her to repay them for all they did

    The poster and her boyfriend had to live on rent in her parents’ home as they couldn’t afford any other place. The woman’s brother also lived with them, but he wasn’t expected to pay rent, and their mom and dad never explained why they showed that kind of favoritism. Despite that, the OP put up with the situation because she felt like it was the best option at that time.

    The idea of charging one’s kids rent is up to each parent to decide. Some folks feel that they shouldn’t place that burden on their children and instead motivate them to save that money for their future. Others feel that it’s a good thing to do as it teaches the young adults responsibility. 

    In this case, the OP’s mom and dad seemed like they needed her to pay the money, which is why they kept demanding she and her boyfriend pay rent. In fact, after getting to know about the poster’s new job, they hiked up the amount owed and decided to charge the young couple €1,300. This was obviously quite steep for both the poster and her boyfriend. 

    In some cultures, parents feel that their children should pay them back for all that they have done for them, and kids also try to give some allowance to them. This shouldn’t be seen as an obligation or put unnecessary pressure on the young adults, as it might turn into resentment. The parents in this story seemed to want their daughter’s money but didn’t consider whether she could afford to pay so much.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP and her boyfriend felt that they could finally move out because they were both earning more. They didn’t think that it was fair for the parents to raise the rent, and it didn’t make much sense for them financially. The only thing is that when they broke the news to the mom and dad, they got very angry.

    The parents tried to guilt-trip their daughter into paying a high amount of rent every month by saying that she owed them for all that they did for her education. They insisted that she was being ungrateful and that it was wrong of her to give money away to strangers instead of to them.

    The woman didn’t feel that she had to give anything back to her parents, and the extra work that she and her boyfriend had done on the house was already above and beyond. She did care for her parents and didn’t want to leave them in the lurch, but they also seemed to be taking advantage of her.

    Many folks pointed out the unfair dynamic that was with her brother, and they also felt that her parents were trying to exploit her. Ultimately, as an adult, it’s her decision whether she wants to move out or continue paying her parents rent. They might be extremely displeased if she doesn’t go ahead with what they want, but maybe that’s for them to deal with.

    What do you think about the situation? Do share whose side you are on.

    Most folks urged the woman to move out and told her that her parents were being extremely greedy and using her

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    veronicajean avatar
    Veronica Jean
    Veronica Jean
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When two people think they are each doing each other a favor over the same situation, watch out. Your parents thought they were doing you a favor by charging what they felt was a reasonable rent and overlooking your inconsistent income. You were doing them a favor by renting out a place that they would likely have to spend a ton of money to be able to legally rent it out. I'm not sure what the rules are where you are from but where I am from when you rent property to strangers. There are legal requirements that the landlord has to take care of to make it fit for living. Additionally, any maintenance or bills are the landlord's responsibility exclusively. The problem is if they really were doing you a favor then they would be able to easily find someone else to get the apartment for more money. Them freaking out and saying you owe them shows that they always knew what they were doing was unfair and it's more about control than it is about a rental property.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Go, OP! Be free and merry and don't deal with your parents' rubbish any longer. Also, don't let them know if your financial circumstances improve next time. If anything, 'they got worse'. Too bad, so sad 🤷🏽‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
