Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Asks If She’s Being Greedy After Parents Give Sister £160K But Leave Her Struggling
Woman lying down crying with a tear, expressing sadness over family financial struggles and perceived greed.
Family, Relationships

Woman Asks If She’s Being Greedy After Parents Give Sister £160K But Leave Her Struggling

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you’re a trust fund baby, or happen to win the lotto, a large part of adulting involves grinding to put food on the table. And making ends meet can be a struggle, especially if you have kids. It helps to have family members who can assist in times of desperation, but not everyone is that lucky.

A single mom has shared how she has been battling since splitting from her children’s father a year ago. Instead of lending her a hand, her parents have decided to help her sister instead. They’ll be buying the sibling a house. Their reason? She needs it more. The decision has caused a rift in the family, and the woman is wondering if she’s “greedy” for even raising the issue.

RELATED:

    Many single moms have cried themselves to sleep at some point in their lives

    Image credits: Jonathan Castañeda / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Instead of helping her out, this woman’s family says her sister deserves it more

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gaspar zaldo / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Anon2468

    The woman provided quite a bit more info after being prompted by people

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Research shows that parental favoritism is not a myth

    Image credits: Josue Michel / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    If you have a feeling your parents have a favorite, you might be right. Researchers have found that parental favoritism is real. But while they initially thought that mothers would tend to favor daughters and fathers would favor sons, that’s not really how it works.

    A paper published by the American Psychological Association reveals that parents may be more inclined to bestow the “favorite child award” to “daughters and children who are agreeable and conscientious.” Interestingly, the study found that both mothers and fathers were more likely to favor daughters.

    “For decades, researchers have known that differential treatment from parents can have lasting consequences for children,” said lead author and associate professor at Brigham Young University, Alexander Jensen. “This study helps us understand which children are more likely to be on the receiving end of favoritism, which can be both positive and negative.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Using a total of more than 19,000 participants, the researchers looked at the link between children’s characteristics and differences in how their parents treat them. They also took into account the child’s age, parent’s gender and other measurement methods.

    “Parents can show favoritism in numerous ways, including how they interact with their children, how much money they spend on them and how much control they exert over them,” reads the American Psychological Association’s site.

    “So, the next time you’re left wondering whether your sibling is the golden child, remember there is likely more going on behind the scenes than just a preference for the eldest or youngest,” Jensen says. “It might be about responsibility, temperament or just how easy or hard you are to deal with.”

    The story seems to have left people divided

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens shared their own similar experiences

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    money
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT