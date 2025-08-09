Woman Asks If She’s Being Greedy After Parents Give Sister £160K But Leave Her Struggling

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you’re a trust fund baby, or happen to win the lotto, a large part of adulting involves grinding to put food on the table. And making ends meet can be a struggle, especially if you have kids. It helps to have family members who can assist in times of desperation, but not everyone is that lucky.

A single mom has shared how she has been battling since splitting from her children’s father a year ago. Instead of lending her a hand, her parents have decided to help her sister instead. They’ll be buying the sibling a house. Their reason? She needs it more. The decision has caused a rift in the family, and the woman is wondering if she’s “greedy” for even raising the issue.

Many single moms have cried themselves to sleep at some point in their lives

Instead of helping her out, this woman’s family says her sister deserves it more

The woman provided quite a bit more info after being prompted by people

Research shows that parental favoritism is not a myth

If you have a feeling your parents have a favorite, you might be right. Researchers have found that parental favoritism is real. But while they initially thought that mothers would tend to favor daughters and fathers would favor sons, that’s not really how it works.

A paper published by the American Psychological Association reveals that parents may be more inclined to bestow the “favorite child award” to “daughters and children who are agreeable and conscientious.” Interestingly, the study found that both mothers and fathers were more likely to favor daughters.

“For decades, researchers have known that differential treatment from parents can have lasting consequences for children,” said lead author and associate professor at Brigham Young University, Alexander Jensen. “This study helps us understand which children are more likely to be on the receiving end of favoritism, which can be both positive and negative.”

Using a total of more than 19,000 participants, the researchers looked at the link between children’s characteristics and differences in how their parents treat them. They also took into account the child’s age, parent’s gender and other measurement methods.

“Parents can show favoritism in numerous ways, including how they interact with their children, how much money they spend on them and how much control they exert over them,” reads the American Psychological Association’s site.

“So, the next time you’re left wondering whether your sibling is the golden child, remember there is likely more going on behind the scenes than just a preference for the eldest or youngest,” Jensen says. “It might be about responsibility, temperament or just how easy or hard you are to deal with.”

The story seems to have left people divided

Some netizens shared their own similar experiences

