“Are You Nuts?!”: People Try To Talk A Parent Out Of Naming Their Baby Boy Elizabeth
Choosing a name for a baby might seem fun, but the responsibility that comes along with this decision can make it a bit intimidating. After all, the child will carry it throughout their life. (Hopefully.)
So when Reddit user Barbarian_On_Moon picked a name for their son, they wanted to get an unbiased opinion from the outside, and made a post on the subreddit r/NameNerds, asking its members’ thoughts on Elizabeth.
Image credits: barbarian_on_moon
I think people should rename themselves if they want to fight this battle.
When choosing an unusual name for a child, the first and foremost question a parent should ask themselves is "Is my kid going to get bullied for hacving such a name?" - If there is even a small chance for the answer to be "yes", then the name should be rejected.
