Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You Nuts?!”: People Try To Talk A Parent Out Of Naming Their Baby Boy Elizabeth
30points
Parenting5 hours ago

“Are You Nuts?!”: People Try To Talk A Parent Out Of Naming Their Baby Boy Elizabeth

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Palšytė

Choosing a name for a baby might seem fun, but the responsibility that comes along with this decision can make it a bit intimidating. After all, the child will carry it throughout their life. (Hopefully.)

So when Reddit user Barbarian_On_Moon picked a name for their son, they wanted to get an unbiased opinion from the outside, and made a post on the subreddit r/NameNerds, asking its members’ thoughts on Elizabeth.

Image credits: Leomara Paiva (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DragonImages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: barbarian_on_moon

People thought the parent should probably “customize” it a bit and made a few suggestions

Many, however, disliked the idea and listed other less masculine names

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think people should rename themselves if they want to fight this battle.

1
1point
reply
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When choosing an unusual name for a child, the first and foremost question a parent should ask themselves is "Is my kid going to get bullied for hacving such a name?" - If there is even a small chance for the answer to be "yes", then the name should be rejected.

0
0points
reply
POST
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think people should rename themselves if they want to fight this battle.

1
1point
reply
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When choosing an unusual name for a child, the first and foremost question a parent should ask themselves is "Is my kid going to get bullied for hacving such a name?" - If there is even a small chance for the answer to be "yes", then the name should be rejected.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda