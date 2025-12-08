Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It’s Giving Sydney Sweeney”: Pantone’s ‘Racist’ Color of the Year Sparks Online Meltdown
Split image showing Pantone Color of the Year 2026 Cloud Dancer and a woman reacting in a casual indoor setting.
Social Issues, Society

“It’s Giving Sydney Sweeney”: Pantone’s ‘Racist’ Color of the Year Sparks Online Meltdown

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
The political divide in the United States has now reached Pantone’s Color of the Year.

The Pantone Color Institute has been selecting a color of the year since 1999, guided by “the color/colors that are bubbling up across design,” spokesperson explained.

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2026 is Cloud Dancer, an off-white shade that, according to the institute, symbolizes calm in a frenetic society.

Highlights
  • People are accusing Pantone of racism after the institute announced its Color of the Year for 2026.
  • For the first time, the selected color is a shade of white: Cloud Dancer.
  • Pantone insisted that the color symbolizes calmness; however, many interpreted it as a dangerous political statement.
    The Pantone Color Institute has announced its Color of the Year for 2026…and it’s a shade of white

    Person in white outfit posing against a cloudy sky background with Pantone’s Color of the Year 2026 Cloud Dancer.

    Person in white outfit posing against a cloudy sky background with Pantone’s Color of the Year 2026 Cloud Dancer.

    Image credits: Patone

    The color is “associated with new beginnings” and “signifies our desire for a fresh start,”  Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the institute, told CNN.

    But a large group of people took issue with the selected hue, claiming that the “whitewashing of America has gone too far.”

    One critic said Pantone—which, for the first time, has chosen a shade of white as its Color of the Year—failed to “read the room.”

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year 2026 named Cloud Dancer.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year 2026 named Cloud Dancer.

    Image credits: NoBanksNearby

    Tweet by user skrptd questioning Pantone’s color choice, sparking debate about Pantone’s racist Color of the Year online.

    Tweet by user skrptd questioning Pantone’s color choice, sparking debate about Pantone’s racist Color of the Year online.

    Image credits: iamskrptd

    “In this political & social climate, that’s interesting timing,” another person noted.

    The US recorded 11,679 hate crimes in 2024, half of which were motivated by race or ethnicity, according to recent data from the US Department of Justice.

    “It’s not just out of touch, it’s symbolic. It’s a reminder of who still controls the narrative. They are openly mocking us, choosing purity white as the cultural color of the year while the rest of us are screaming for humanity,” a separate critic wrote.

    The off-white shade, called Cloud Dancer, is meant to symbolize calmness in a frenetic society

    A woman with long dark hair discusses Pantone’s racist color of the year sparking online meltdown about white supremacy.

    A woman with long dark hair discusses Pantone’s racist color of the year sparking online meltdown about white supremacy.

    Image credits: TikTok/lilivhope

    Another commenter said Pantone’s shade of white was a “political statement” to US society. “Call me too woke, I don’t care. I don’t think I’m wrong.”

    Someone else labeled the choice “tone deaf.”

    @lilivhope Pantone really chose white as the Colour of the Year… and honestly, I’m not even shocked anymore. In a year defined by genocide, far-right violence, censorship, police brutality, and the loudest rise of white supremacy we’ve seen in decades, they picked the one colour loaded with symbolism. It’s giving the same tone-deaf energy as Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad — like they genuinely don’t understand (or don’t care) how this reads. It’s exhausting. We’re watching human rights collapse in real time and they’re out here aestheticising whiteness as a global trend. #fyp#politics#pantone#news#commentary♬ original sound – Lili 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    Tweet discussing the online meltdown over Pantone’s controversial racist color of the year in a political social climate.

    Tweet discussing the online meltdown over Pantone’s controversial racist color of the year in a political social climate.

    Image credits: darafaye

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Jen Fassino reacting to Pantone’s controversial color of the year online meltdown.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Jen Fassino reacting to Pantone’s controversial color of the year online meltdown.

    Image credits: jenfassino

    Others compared the move to Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad, which featured a play on the words “jeans” and “genes.”

    “It’s giving Sydney Sweeney has good genes. You’re going to choose white and market it as a soothing reset? For who, babe?” someone else asked.

    “This feels racist,” agreed another user.

    Several people have accused Pantone of racism, claiming that the choice represents a “political statement”

    Woman discussing Pantone’s controversial color of the year and its comparison to Sydney Sweeney in a casual home setting.

    Woman discussing Pantone’s controversial color of the year and its comparison to Sydney Sweeney in a casual home setting.

    Image credits: TikTok/raebaebae28

    @raebaebae28 “Color of the year” in the year of white supremecy #pantone♬ original sound – Rae

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment questioning if Sydney Sweeney had input on Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year.

    However, not everyone believed Pantone’s decision was ill-intentioned. “Pretentious? Yes. Racist? Doubtful. I’m all for calmness and peace in these times,” one person shared.

    Some compared the color choice to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad

    A woman in denim jacket and jeans reclining on a neutral background, related to Sydney Sweeney Pantone color controversy.

    A woman in denim jacket and jeans reclining on a neutral background, related to Sydney Sweeney Pantone color controversy.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    From a creative perspective, many argued that Pantone should have selected a different color and even debated whether white is a color in the first place.

    “I’m so sick of white… especially for interior design,” one netizen wrote.

    “I wonder if the folks at @pantone were told, as I was when I was a child, that white is not a color… It’s the absence of it,” shared someone else.

    Pantone Cloud Dancer color swatch displayed against a cloudy sky background highlighting the controversial Color of the Year.

    Image credits: Patone

    Others mocked the very concept of a “Color of the Year” and its fancy names, writing, “Oh good! We have a cute new name for ‘white.’ Now our American flag can be Tomato Puree, Cloud Dancer, and Cerulean.”

    This is the first time Pantone has selected a shade of white as its Color of the Year

    Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year Mocha Mousse sparks online debate over race and representation.

    Image credits: Patone

    Comment on social media post showing emojis of a brown heart and white heart, related to Pantone’s Racist Color of the Year controversy.

    Comment on social media post saying From brown to white? This feels symbolic reacting to Pantone’s racist color of the year online meltdown.

    Comment expressing disappointment in Pantone’s Color of the Year choice Skydancer sparking online backlash over racism claims.

    Comment expressing disappointment in Pantone’s Color of the Year choice Skydancer sparking online backlash over racism claims.

    The company described the Color of the Year as “a billowy white imbued with serenity” that “invites true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe.”

    Pantone is considered a leading authority on color, forecasting design trends, and advising brands.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone)

    Social media comment about the Pantone color controversy referencing Sydney Sweeney and online reaction.

    Social media comment about the Pantone color controversy referencing Sydney Sweeney and online reaction.

    Comment on social media screen saying "Y'all want to do a collab with my book White Supremacy Is All Around," reflecting Pantone's Racist Color of the Year online debate.

    Comment on social media screen saying "Y'all want to do a collab with my book White Supremacy Is All Around," reflecting Pantone's Racist Color of the Year online debate.

    Previous choices for its Color of the Year included 2025’s Mocha Mousse, “a mellow brown infused with a sensorial and comforting warmth,” and 2024’s Peach Fuzz, “a light, fruity tone that conjures peace and serenity.”

    Shortly after the criticism erupted, the company’s vice president, Laurie Pressman, told The Washington Post that “skin tones” had no influence on their latest color choice.

    The institute has denied the accusations, explaining that the decision wasn’t influenced by “skin tones”

    Woman in a plaid shirt speaking about Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year sparking an online meltdown.

    Woman in a plaid shirt speaking about Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year sparking an online meltdown.

    Image credits: TikTok/raebaebae28

    @pantonetiktok Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2026, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer. A lofty white neutral whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world. PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer symbolizes a calming influence in a society rediscovering the value of quiet reflection. A billowy white imbued with serenity, it invites true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe. In motion and in pause, Pantone Color of the Year 2026, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer drifts between light and ethereal, a living calm that invites renewal, vision in serenity and creative release. To discover more about Cloud Dancer visit the link in our bio. #pantone#coloroftheyear#clouddancer♬ original sound – Pantonetiktok


    “With Peach Fuzz and Mocha Mousse, people were asking if this was about skin tones,” said vice president Pressman. “And I think we were going, ‘Wow, really?’ Because, for us, it’s really about, at such a basic level, what are people looking for that color can hope to answer?”

    Executive director Eiseman addressed the creative critiques, clarifying that it wasn’t a matter of “defaulting to white.” Instead, she said the neutral shade will “open up new avenues and ways of thinking.”

    “It’s hard to understand how they didn’t anticipate controversy over this color choice,” one user commented

    Screenshot of social media comment reacting to Pantone’s controversial color of the year, sparking online meltdown.

    Screenshot of social media comment reacting to Pantone’s controversial color of the year, sparking online meltdown.

    User comment asking if Sydney Sweeney had input on Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year online debate.

    User comment asking if Sydney Sweeney had input on Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year online debate.

    Social media post criticizing Pantone’s Color of the Year choice amid discussions on race and cultural context online.

    Social media post criticizing Pantone’s Color of the Year choice amid discussions on race and cultural context online.

    Online reaction to Pantone’s controversial color choice sparks debate amid claims of racism and fatigue.

    Online reaction to Pantone’s controversial color choice sparks debate amid claims of racism and fatigue.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Sydney Sweeney and the controversial Pantone color of the year.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Sydney Sweeney and the controversial Pantone color of the year.

    User comment on Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year choice, sparking online debate over accusations of racism.

    User comment on Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year choice, sparking online debate over accusations of racism.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I'm here just for the comments only" related to Pantone’s racist color controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I'm here just for the comments only" related to Pantone’s racist color controversy.

    User comment on social media post showing support during Pantone’s racist color of the year controversy online discussion.

    User comment on social media post showing support during Pantone’s racist color of the year controversy online discussion.

    Tweet from graveswithgrace expressing disappointment with a sad emoji about Pantone’s racist Color of the Year announcement.

    Tweet from graveswithgrace expressing disappointment with a sad emoji about Pantone’s racist Color of the Year announcement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Pantone’s color of the year, calling it boring and cringe worthy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Pantone’s color of the year, calling it boring and cringe worthy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating that design and art have always been political amid Pantone's racist color debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating that design and art have always been political amid Pantone's racist color debate.

    Social media comment referencing Sydney Sweeney and Pantone’s controversial color of the year debate.

    Social media comment referencing Sydney Sweeney and Pantone’s controversial color of the year debate.

    Social media comment reacting to Pantone’s Color of the Year controversy, expressing disbelief and criticism.

    Social media comment reacting to Pantone’s Color of the Year controversy, expressing disbelief and criticism.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Pantone’s color of the year as colorless and a recession indicator.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Pantone’s color of the year as colorless and a recession indicator.

    Comment saying Pantone you’re pissing me off, highlighting public reaction to Pantone’s racist color of the year controversy.

    Comment saying Pantone you’re pissing me off, highlighting public reaction to Pantone’s racist color of the year controversy.

    User comment on social media expressing boredom about current global issues during Pantone’s color controversy online debate.

    User comment on social media expressing boredom about current global issues during Pantone’s color controversy online debate.

    Online comment criticizing Pantone’s color of the year, sparking debate on racism and public backlash.

    Online comment criticizing Pantone’s color of the year, sparking debate on racism and public backlash.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Pantone's controversial Color of the Year mentioning absence of color.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Pantone's controversial Color of the Year mentioning absence of color.

    Online comment expressing regret amid Pantone’s controversial racist Color of the Year debate causing an online meltdown.

    Online comment expressing regret amid Pantone’s controversial racist Color of the Year debate causing an online meltdown.

    Social media comment expressing disbelief and frustration over Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year announcement.

    Social media comment expressing disbelief and frustration over Pantone’s controversial Color of the Year announcement.

    User comment criticizing Pantone’s color choice, sparking online meltdown over Pantone’s racist color of the year controversy.

    User comment criticizing Pantone’s color choice, sparking online meltdown over Pantone’s racist color of the year controversy.

    User comment on social media reading from mocha house to nothing, referencing Pantone’s racist color controversy.

    User comment on social media reading from mocha house to nothing, referencing Pantone’s racist color controversy.

    User lekatie's social media comment with censored profanity expressing shock and frustration during an online meltdown about Pantone’s color controversy.

    User lekatie's social media comment with censored profanity expressing shock and frustration during an online meltdown about Pantone’s color controversy.

    User comment on Pantone’s color choice sparking controversy and online backlash over alleged racism.

    User comment on Pantone’s color choice sparking controversy and online backlash over alleged racism.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Pantone’s controversial color of the year and its online backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Pantone’s controversial color of the year and its online backlash.

    User comment saying Downgrade with a profile picture and heart icon, related to Pantone's racist color of the year debate.

    User comment saying Downgrade with a profile picture and heart icon, related to Pantone's racist color of the year debate.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do people who think everything is racist have nothing better do?

    13
    13points
    reply
    j_nieuw avatar
    Jayjay
    Jayjay
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem is in the connotation that colours get: negro means just black, terra negro, black earth. White is worn by brides to show "virginity", innocence, if you take offence to that? Be my guest :). It is not the choice of colour, it's the connotations that some people give to the word. And to be honest, yellow (asian), olive (mediterranean), ebony (black wood) and other colours would have to be ruled out as well. And some colour connotations are offensive indeed, but so many connotations are, for instance Trump calling a female journalist "piggy". It never ends...

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I consider myself pretty “woke” but people are reaaally reaching here.

    11
    11points
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too many people getting offended over trivia. They need to get offended over real issues of which there are many and not just in the States.

    8
    8points
    reply
