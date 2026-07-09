Who Is Pamela Adlon? Pamela Fionna Adlon is an American actress, writer, and director known for her distinct husky voice, making her a versatile presence in both live-action and animated productions. She consistently brings depth and authenticity to her roles. She gained widespread recognition as the voice of Bobby Hill in the animated series King of the Hill. This Emmy-winning role showcased her versatility and established her as a prominent voice artist.

Full Name Pamela Fionna Adlon Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $16 million Nationality American, British Ethnicity White Education Sarah Lawrence College Father Donald Maxwell Segall Mother Marina L. Segall Kids Gideon Adlon, Odessa A’zion, Valentine “Rocky” Adlon

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Pamela Fionna Adlon is the daughter of television writer and producer Donald Maxwell Segall and Marina L. Segall. Her family moved bi-coastally between Los Angeles and New York during her childhood, fostering an early exposure to the entertainment industry. Adlon began performing at age nine, doing voice-over work at a friend’s radio studio. She later attended Sarah Lawrence College for a semester, pursuing her burgeoning interest in acting and the arts.

Notable Relationships Pamela Fionna Adlon was married to Felix O. Adlon in 1996, with their relationship lasting until their divorce in 2010. They often collaborated professionally, including on the film Eat Your Heart Out. Adlon shares three daughters with Felix Adlon: Gideon Adlon, Odessa A’zion, and Valentine “Rocky” Adlon, all of whom are actresses. She is currently single and continues to balance her career with her family life.

Career Highlights Pamela Fionna Adlon, an acclaimed actress, has left a significant mark in voice acting, most notably as Bobby Hill in the animated comedy King of the Hill, for which she earned a Primetime Emmy Award. She also lent her distinctive voice to characters like Ashley Spinelli in Recess and Vidia in the Tinker Bell franchise. Beyond voice work, Adlon co-created, wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the FX comedy-drama series Better Things, which received a Peabody Award and earned her Emmy nominations. Her live-action career also includes notable roles in Californication and Louie, further establishing her diverse talents.