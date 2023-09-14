 I Design Pages For Fantasy Rpgs, Using Watercolor Aesthetics On An iPad | Bored Panda
I Design Pages For Fantasy Rpgs, Using Watercolor Aesthetics On An iPad
I Design Pages For Fantasy Rpgs, Using Watercolor Aesthetics On An iPad

Monica Michelle
I am a disabled artist. I used to be a photographer, but now I illustrate books and run a podcast on disability. Currently, I’m working on “Blackwater Manor,” an upcoming fantasy role-playing game. I have chosen to use hand-drawn watercolors, which I create on my computer using an app called Procreate. I’m thoroughly enjoying creating Gothic horror watercolors. It’s a truly enjoyable project, and I’m eager to share more with you as we approach its publication.

I Design Pages For Fantasy Rpgs, Using Watercolor Aesthetics On An iPad

I Design Pages For Fantasy Rpgs, Using Watercolor Aesthetics On An iPad

I Design Pages For Fantasy Rpgs, Using Watercolor Aesthetics On An iPad

I Design Pages For Fantasy Rpgs, Using Watercolor Aesthetics On An iPad

Monica Michelle
Monica Michelle
Disabled Podcaster Invisible Not Broken. I tell stories and draw in my free time www.owlandtwine.com Etsy shop

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

