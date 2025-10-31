Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Childhood Trauma Floods Overweight Woman After Teens Laugh At Her At Gym
Overweight woman at gym showing signs of childhood trauma after teens laugh at her during workout session
Social Issues, Society

Childhood Trauma Floods Overweight Woman After Teens Laugh At Her At Gym

Austeja.Z Austeja Zokaitė BoredPanda staff
A lot of people feel their most vulnerable selves at the gym. This common phenomenon even has a name, gymtimidation, which often stems from the fear of judgment, unfamiliarity with equipment, and feeling exposed in workout gear. Such anxiety can even prevent some people from working out. Therefore, gymgoers should be respectful and understanding of each other so they don’t further contribute to this issue. 

Unfortunately, these teens were acting the opposite of respectful, laughing and commenting at an overweight person at the gym, just trying to get their workout in. Their behavior really got under the person’s skin, which forced them to stop what they were doing and leave.

    The gym should be a respectful community where everyone is welcome

    Overweight woman at gym looking distressed, reflecting on childhood trauma amid teens' laughter around her.

    Image credits: Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, these teens made an overweight person unwelcome by laughing and commenting on them

    Overweight woman recalls childhood trauma as teens laugh at her during gym workout, affecting her confidence.

    Overweight woman recalls childhood trauma of teens laughing at her body during gym and PE changing rooms.

    Young woman sitting outdoors looking sad, reflecting on childhood trauma and experiences with being overweight.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt on childhood trauma flooding an overweight woman after teens laugh at her during gym session.

    Overweight woman overwhelmed by childhood trauma after teens laugh at her at the gym, facing emotional challenges.

    Text describing childhood trauma and struggles with effort in PE lessons recalled by an overweight woman facing gym challenges.

    Two young women with tattoos in athletic wear smiling and talking at the gym during a workout session.

    Image credits: pressahotkey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Overweight woman at gym recalls childhood trauma after teens laugh at her using squat machine during workout.

    Text showing a woman reflecting on childhood trauma and feelings of shame after teens laugh at her at the gym.

    Image credits: CinnamonCrunch33

    Overweight woman in workout clothes standing in front of a mirror, reflecting on childhood trauma and gym experiences.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    50% find the thought of going to the gym scary

    Behaviors like those of teenage girls in this story greatly contribute to gymtimidation, aka feeling anxious at the gym, which is already too high to begin with. Statistics show that 50% find the thought of going to the gym scary, and 40% even avoid working out due to gymtimidation. This is very unfortunate, as it can affect anyone, and exercise is key to our health.

    “Gym anxiety affects people who are young, old, male and female,” said Brookelyn Suddell, director of group fitness strategy and development. “It affects people of all ethnicities and races, and of all ability levels, although its frequency and intensity differ by person.”

    There are plenty of reasons why people feel uncomfortable with the thought of going to the gym. “Anyone who is new to a gym atmosphere, experiences body image concerns or body dissatisfaction, or who generally feels uncomfortable in crowded spaces may experience this,” said Dr. Erin Nitschke, a certified health coach.

    “Sometimes, people experience anxiety because they’re uncertain about how to use various equipment and fear embarrassing themselves if they ‘do it wrong’ or aren’t able to get the equipment to function properly,” adds Matthew Sacco, PhD.

    The biggest fear that contributes to gymtimidation is being judged on how one looks or their fitness level. In fact, 50% of people feel like they’re being watched and criticized at the gym, which fuels their fear of being judged.

    Overweight woman holding a yoga mat and water bottle at gym, reflecting on childhood trauma and overcoming challenges.

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Fitness is for everybody, so we should be respectful of each other

    Gymtimidation is a common phenomenon that people don’t talk about as much as they should. By spreading the word about how to combat it, we can hopefully reduce its effect on people. To overcome gym anxiety, first, do a little research to find what location suits you best and doesn’t have the elements you’re most concerned about. 

    Then, when you’re ready to tackle the gym, make sure to wear comfy clothes and book a first class and tour with a trainer, which may help you feel more familiar with the environment and the equipment. Having a workout friend can also help immensely. 

    “Having a workout partner is great for accountability and improving your likelihood of sticking with it,” Dr. Sacco says. “It’s even better when you’re doing something like going to the gym for the first time.”

    Sport is for everybody, which means we should be respectful of each other to make it a reality where no one feels uneasy going to the gym. This can be achieved by sticking to basic gym etiquette, like respecting personal space and not offering unsolicited advice or judging how others look. 

    Even if you can’t push yourself to go to the gym, no worries, you can find alternatives, like going for a walk or doing a home workout. The most important thing is not to feel ashamed about it but to be kind and gentle with yourself. “Eventually, you might be ready for the gym, and if that’s important to you, go for it,” Dr. Sacco says. “If not, don’t let that stop you from being active.”

    Commenters were apologetic that the original poster had to deal with such behavior and recommended not giving up and reporting the teens

    Comment expressing sympathy and encouragement to an overweight woman facing childhood trauma after gym bullying by teens

    Comment from Lifesyoungdream encouraging reporting teens laughing at overweight woman at gym and standing up to bullying behavior.

    Comment about childhood trauma flooding an overweight woman after teens laugh at her in a gym setting.

    Overweight woman at gym overwhelmed by childhood trauma after teens laugh at her during workout session

    Commenter discussing childhood trauma and overweight woman facing judgment at commercial gyms filled with teens laughing and gossiping.

    Comment expressing support for an overweight woman facing childhood trauma after teens laugh at her at gym.

    Overweight woman at gym overwhelmed by childhood trauma after teens laugh at her during workout session

    Comment expressing support for an overweight woman coping with childhood trauma after teens laugh at her at the gym.

    Alt text: Overweight woman at gym reflecting on childhood trauma after teens laugh at her during workout session

    Comment expressing anger at bullies and admiration for an overweight woman persevering at the gym despite childhood trauma.

    Comment expressing support for an overweight woman facing childhood trauma and teens laughing at her in the gym.

    Alt text: Comment expressing support for an overweight woman facing childhood trauma after teens laugh at her in a gym environment.

    Overweight woman recalls childhood trauma and bullying by teens at gym, struggling with fitness and body image challenges.

    Comment expressing anger towards teens laughing at an overweight woman, highlighting childhood trauma and emotional impact.

    Woman reflecting on childhood trauma and overweight struggles after being laughed at by teens at the gym, feeling emotional and vulnerable.

    Comment discussing overcoming childhood trauma and seeking support after teens laugh at overweight woman at gym.

    Overweight woman at gym coping with childhood trauma after teens laugh, showing strength and resilience in workout.

    Text post expressing support for an overweight woman dealing with childhood trauma after teens laugh at her at the gym.

    Later, the OP shared a positive update

    Overweight woman at gym entrance holding water bottle and bag, reflecting on childhood trauma and past bullying experiences.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text update with childhood trauma flooding overweight woman after teens laugh at her at gym affecting her confidence.

    Image credits: CinnamonCrunch33

    Text update about childhood trauma flooding overweight woman after teens laugh at her at gym with incident tracked and girls banned.

    Image credits: CinnamonCrunch33

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, Community member

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and in the past, I was a writer at Bored Panda. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. You can check them out below! I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed writing them:)

    Read less »
