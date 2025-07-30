Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Oprah Slammed For Allegedly Refusing To Open Private Road To Let People Escape Oncoming Tsunami
Oprah smiling and waving while surrounded by people amid backlash for not opening private road during tsunami escape.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Oprah Slammed For Allegedly Refusing To Open Private Road To Let People Escape Oncoming Tsunami

The massive earthquake that struck off the coast of Russia has countries and regions around the Pacific scrambling to get residents to safety for any possible tsunami aftereffects.

In Hawaii, evacuations and emergency preparedness have been ongoing, but on the island of Maui, a backup of traffic to flee the island has been getting attention. 

  • Major evacuations are underway in several Pacific Ocean regions after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia.
  • On the island of Maui in Hawaii, where Oprah owns a ranch and apparently part of a road, some people claimed she had refused to open the road for public evacuations.
  • Some netizens were quick to call out the TV personality for being selfish, while others called the claims false.

That’s because the most direct route to safety is via a private residency, and until now, the owner, Oprah, has seemingly refused to open it.

    “Oprah, save us!”: People online posted videos claiming Oprah was not opening her private road in Maui

    Tsunami warning map showing earthquake details off Kamchatka Russia with Pacific islands highlighted in red.

    Image credits: NOAA

    Partially collapsed building with debris and smoke, illustrating damage amid tsunami evacuation controversy involving Oprah.

    Image credits: SibirPost/X

    The 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Wednesday and prompted tsunami warnings for Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, North and Central America, and Pacific islands south toward New Zealand.

    In Hawaii, Governor Josh Green issued an alert for residents to move away from the shorelines and get to higher ground. 

    On the island of Maui, videos have surfaced of long lines of cars trying to evacuate. 

    Coastal view of calm ocean waters and small island, illustrating the setting for an oncoming tsunami escape scenario.

    Image credits: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

    In one, a person sitting in traffic shows a gated road with police standing in front and says, “Oprah, save us!”  implying that the road is a shortcut to safety and that Oprah was not allowing people to use it.

    The video was picked up and spread across X with people claiming Oprah was refusing to open the road, which was putting people in danger. 

    It’s true that Highway 37 goes around the island, rather than across it. 

    Oprah smiling and waving while surrounded by people on a boat, controversial private road and tsunami access topic.

    Image credits: Luigi Iorio/GC Images

    And it is true that Oprah has a house in the region, which is on a private road.

    According to news reports filed during the Maui wildfires of 2023, “Thompson Road is a public road that runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch.”

    Whether or not she refused to open the road in this latest instance is not clear.

    The same person on X who first reported that Oprah was refusing to open her road now says the road is open and can be used for evacuations.

    Netizens get fired up over Oprah allegedly refusing to open her private road

    Map showing Oprah’s private road and an alternative route leading to high ground during an oncoming tsunami escape scenario.

    Image credits: nicksortor/X

    All it took was the mention of Oprah for netizens to pounce. 

    In the first reports claiming she was refusing to open the road, people online said she was “evil.”

    Others asked why the police wouldn’t just force her to open it. 

    Oprah meme with text about everyone getting a tsunami, related to tsunami and refusal to open private road.

    Image credits: izozkiak

    All the attention prompted some netizens to speculate: “Oprah, you’re about to be trending in the worst way.”

    There were several people, however, who called the claims fake news. 

    One person posted a photo purporting to be of someone driving on Oprah’s road with the caption: “all these MAGA people sitting on their a*sess selling their souls posting about Oprah not opening her private road in Maui.” 

    White closed gate adorned with a wreath blocking a private road surrounded by trees and greenery on a cloudy day.

    Image credits: Nine

    Screenshot of a tweet by truthleaktv commenting on Oprah refusing to open her private road during an oncoming tsunami.

    Image credits: truthleaktv

    Media have said that during the Maui fire of 2019, Oprah apparently did open the road to the authorities. 

    “Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all,” she is quoted as saying at the time.

    All flights in and out of Maui have been grounded as a precaution

    Coastal ocean view at sunset near private road lined with palm trees, related to Oprah tsunami escape controversy.

    Image credits: afarTV

    Tweet criticizing Oprah for refusing to open her private road during an oncoming tsunami emergency.

    Image credits: nicksortor

    Elsewhere in Hawaii, tsunami waves have already hit.

    On the northern island of O’ahu, where the state’s capital of Honolulu is located, 4-foot (1.2-meter) waves have been recorded. 

    Emergency management authorities say people should remain outside the evacuation zone, which incorporates the entire coastline, until further notice.  

    Oprah speaking into microphone, wearing glasses and brown shirt, addressing controversy about refusing to open private road during tsunami.

    Image credits: Oprah

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Oprah for refusing to open her private road during an oncoming tsunami emergency.

    Image credits: OneBadDude_

    During a news conference, Governor Green said 6-foot (1.8-meter) waves have struck Midway Atoll, which is an unincorporated territory of the state with only a few residents.  

    Green said all flights in and out of the island of Maui have been canceled as a precaution, although airports have not yet been impacted by any waves, he continued.

    For now, Green said there are no plans to shut off power in advance of any additional waves.

    Crucially, Green said that there were no waves “of consequence” so far.

    Russian officials say the quake was the strongest in decades 

    The epicenter of the earthquake was off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, which has triggered tsunami waves of up to 16 feet (5 meters).

    According to Reuters, the earthquake damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region. 
    Traffic jam on a narrow road with cars stuck, illustrating a private road blocking escape from an oncoming tsunami.

    Image credits: KrysDevine/X

    Tweet from user Haruki on Boom criticizing the refusal to open Oprah’s private road amid oncoming tsunami.

    Image credits: uponlytech

    The agency quoted the country’s emergency ministry: “Tsunami waves struck parts of Kamchatka, partially flooding the port and a fish processing plant in the town of Severo-Kurilsk and sweeping vessels from their moorings.”

    The governor of the region said on social media that the earthquake was serious and “the strongest in decades.”

    Reuters reports that Russian officials have said on Telegram that “a kindergarten was damaged but most buildings withstood the quake. No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported.”

    People in the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region who were interviewed by the publication say shaking from the tremor lasted for over a minute.

    “I decided to leave the building,” a person named Yaroslav said. “It felt like the walls could collapse any moment. The shaking lasted continuously for at least 3 minutes.”

    Almost 20,000 people lost their lives in the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami

    Traffic jam on a private road with cars waiting, related to Oprah refusing to open road during tsunami evacuation.

    Image credits: nicksortor/X

    One of the most disastrous earthquake and tsunami disasters happened on March 11th of 2011, when a 9-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Japan.

    That quake triggered powerful tsunami waves that were up to 133 feet (40 meters) tall. 

    Some 19,759 people perished in that disaster, which also severely damaged the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

    The quake took out the plant’s power systems, causing the reactors to shut down, which released radioactive materials into the surrounding environment. 

    Cleanup from that disaster is still ongoing today.

    Netizens are fired up over allegations that Oprah refused to open her private road in Maui for tsunami evacuations

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing police protecting Oprah's private road amid oncoming tsunami concerns.

    Image credits: Notamongsttacos

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about Oprah refusing to open her private road amid oncoming tsunami fears.

    Image credits: BinaGreene

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the refusal to open a private road amid an oncoming tsunami emergency.

    Image credits: Distracted1776

    Screenshot of a tweet about refusing to open a private road to let people escape an oncoming tsunami, causing outrage.

    Image credits: military_1776

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing evacuation safety related to Oprah and tsunami escape concerns.

    Image credits: Deco_Belle

    Tweet screenshot of Michael Chaney criticizing Oprah for refusing to open her private road during an oncoming tsunami emergency.

    Image credits: MichaelDChaney

    Tweet criticizing Oprah for refusing to open her private road during an oncoming tsunami emergency.

    Image credits: bxnwaves

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing elites for controlling land during an oncoming tsunami emergency.

    Image credits: johnEiid

    Tweet criticizing Oprah for refusing to open her private road during an oncoming tsunami emergency.

    Image credits: GreatmanPhilip

    Tweet criticizing refusal to open private road amid oncoming tsunami, highlighting rich people’s perceived shamelessness.

    Image credits: African_Spring

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Oprah for refusing to open her private road during an oncoming tsunami in Hawaii.

    Image credits: conservemontana

    Tweet criticizing Oprah for refusing to open private road amid oncoming tsunami emergency, sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: drastic215x

    Screenshot of a tweet about emergency access and barriers, referencing Oprah and a private road during a tsunami threat.

    Image credits: statesradar

    Tweet clarifying Oprah’s private road ownership, denying control over evacuation route during tsunami warnings.

    Image credits: nicolep0125

    Tweet by Jared Bijleaux questioning why Oprah won’t open her private road for emergency escape during tsunami warnings.

    Image credits: BIJEAUX60

    Tweet discussing the safety and convenience of a private road amid concerns about letting people escape an oncoming tsunami.

    Image credits: acordweather

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Oprah refusing to open her private road during an oncoming tsunami chaos debate.

    Image credits: EVdayExplorer

    Tweet defending Oprah from criticism over refusing to open private road during Maui tsunami emergency response.

    Image credits: _e_tto_

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Oprah for refusing to open her private road to escape an oncoming tsunami.

    Image credits: Wodenshot

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get people's mindset in catastrophes! What's mine is f*****g yours if you need it!

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oprah outing herself as Ellen in disguise.

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you believe the sites that BP scrapes for sensationalist tabloid rumors, sure. Other sources say the road is open. "...In a statement shared with Newsweek, a spokesperson for Winfrey said: "As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened. Any reports otherwise are false." - https://www.newsweek.com/oprah-winfrey-responds-private-road-cloased-hawaii-tsunami-2106152

