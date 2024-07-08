Members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community recently discussed such stories, when the user ‘ Ninac4116 ’ asked them about ‘open secrets’ that don’t have a documentary created about them yet. If you’re curious about what stories people would love to watch on the big screen—or their TVs, at least—next, scroll down to find their answers on the list below and see what might be coming up in the world of documentaries in the future.

#1 There’s an industry that basically takes guardianship of elderly people by getting them declared incompetent, without their knowledge. They move them into nursing homes, sell off their homes and assets and take over their money. It’s like the title theft scam, but with people being taken over rather than just real estate. It’s brutal and frightening:

#2 The Mormon Church is sitting on hundreds of billions of dollars in stock and real estate. They do almost no charity work directly from those funds. The majority of the humanitarian funds the church claims are from an equivalent dollar value of labor from their members and another entirely separate charity arm which doesnt involve church contributions.

#3 How some of the top fashion magazines send young models over to meet wealthy donors in hotel rooms who will ‘help’ them get the modelling contract they were after.

#4 I’m surprised there isn’t a documentary on the quackery behind chiropractics. It was literally invented by a man hearing what a ghost said to him. Google that.

#5 The prevalence of microplastics in our food and water supply is an 'open secret' that needs a dedicated documentary. the long-term health effects are still unknown, and it’s a topic that deserves more attention.

#6 David Miscavige's wife has not been seen in public since 2007. Miscavige is the leader of Scientology.

#7 The province of New Brunswick, Canada is basically the play toy of a small handful of wealthy families (Irving, McCain, Oland). The government is just there for show.

#8 A company can sell you a printer and then render that printer inoperable if you decide not to also purchase the ink from them (in which said ink is being sold as a subscription service).

#9 How the private prison industry basically got tons of local sheriffs departments into the prison industry, especially in the south by financing, building and training them to run jails and prisons for profit. It's like a franchise, and poor people are the product.

#10 Pilots aren’t allowed to fly if they’re depressed (treated or not) or taking any mental health medications, but most of them can’t afford to take off work until they get better (depression is chronic for many), so they fly regardless of how poor their mental health may be and keep it secret if necessary.

#11 Maga is a cult.



I'm not talking about Republicans necessarily. I am talking about the portion of Republicans willing to surrender their entire free thought to the whim of a charismatic leader.



The closest documentry would be the Alt Right episode of the Netflix docuseries "Web of Make Believe: Death Lies and the Internet"



Edit: For clarification, my personal definition for a cult is:



A high control group that follows a specifically tailored ideology which is used to abuse and manipulate followers for the benefit of the group leader and/or leadership.

#12 Larry Ellison and his 98% ownership of the Hawaiian island of Lanai.



He’s chasing off the locals, natives and poors and turning it into a little private playground for his wealthy friends.

#13 I feel like there aren’t very many docs on how horrible tipping culture is.

#14 The Supreme Court has been bought.

#15 Air-fryers are just rebranded convection ovens from the 90s.

#16 Powerful people using tax havens to avoid paying taxes. While there have been some documentaries on specific incidents or individuals, a documentary covering the system seems to be lacking.

#17 I would say the amount of people that fail at raising their kids.



Not even obvious and serious things like abusing their kids, but just not raising them right.

#18 I’d love to see a documentary on the PPP loan fraud during Covid (US). There have been a lot of news articles about it, but a deep dive that exposes wealthy people would be awesome.

#19 DuPont plants have a ridiculously high cancer rate for contractors/employees. Studies on titanium dioxide get buried.

#20 Tiger King kind of covered it, but some states have really lax exotic animal laws. Lions, tigers, and bears are not pets. They are wild animals.

#21 Someone needs to do something about the robber barons of the 21st century. Tech industry is doing almost exactly what the oil, rail, and gas companies did in the gilded age.

#22 Backyard dog breeders could probably fill an hour.

#23 Steroid use in Hollywood. Everyone knows it's happening but I don't think the extent is widely known. When a male actor puts on a lot of muscle for a role they have most likely used steroids. Even if they have just put on a little muscle they probably still used steroids, because you can't gain fast enough to get in shape for the start of filming. And because it is technically illegal no-one will ever admit it.



What makes it worse is these people (and their trainers) will write articles for Men's Health where they go through their workouts, ignoring the fact that they took growth hormone for a year.



There have been a few good documentaries about doping in sports but I think we need one about Hollywood.

#24 The way old folks are treated in care homes.

#25 The way doctors are made in the US is basically a form of indentured servitude if you aren’t from a rich family. You have to obey a system that is using you for massive profits. And if you wipe out or get dismissed at any point you have 250-500k in debt to punish you/make you reconsider your decision to leave.



Some experiences of residency include low pay, six day work weeks, forced night shifts, and having little to no say about your schedule (the last one isn’t exactly limited to residency though). .

#26 Work from home is more productive by every measure for jobs that can be done remotely. But corporations are in bed with cities that want workers back in their downtown restaurants and shops, so employers are staring to force return to office policies. Some employers are using those policies to get rid of senior staff because they know experienced workers will leave.

#27 Putin and Russia's influence on social media around the world. I don't think there's been a documentary into just how deep it goes, and how prevalent it is.

#28 Competitive eating is actually competitive vomiting. They pretend it is not, but it is.

#29 Private equity is destroying healthcare. They siphon every cent out and then close hospitals down.



Doctors and nurses are now laborers, not professionals. There won’t be much left in 20 years.

#30 Tech/financial infrastructure is built on 50 year old technology.

#31 How much the military actually waste. If they don’t use what they’re allotted one fiscal year they don’t get the same the next so towards the end of the year they’ll throw ammo off boats in the ocean and purposely break office furniture and burn excess uniforms so the same amount at minimum is allotted the next year.

#32 Steven Tyler of Aerosmith adopted his 14 year old wife, so he could legally take her across state lines. Wrote about it in his memoir. Said it was consensual. Later became a judge on American Idol.

#33 I feel like the 2020 "Chaz" thing where the Seattle government abandoned a neighborhood intentionally as an experiment and then militias took over and a bunch of people got murdered is due for a deep look.

#34 Autism. Is. Everywhere. In every building you're in, every family, every business. They just don't always know it.

#35 The cult of Wim Hof and the deaths surrounding it.

#36 Taylor Swift’s streaming farms, chart manipulation, journalists coercion, and media control.

#37 How many missing people could have been indentified much sooner if America had a proper nationwide mandatory system.

#38 The way apartment leasing mega corps like Greystar squeeze renters for every penny (initial lease rate algorithm for starters) and in return cut every corner to save money destroying their customers without care because there’s always hundreds more lined up due to the horrible housing market. Predatory leasing at its finest. Don’t see this ever changing.

#39 The new uranium mines that are being opened on Native American reservations in the Southwest US. Also the ones that are abandoned and the government refuses to clean them up. Not to mention a lot of Navajo Nation is still feeling the effects of the former Bennett Freeze where they couldn’t get anything fixed or anything new built on their land for over 40 years. A good portion of people living in Navajo nation in those areas affected by the freeze still don’t have access to running water and electricity in their homes.

#40 The electric provider in California not maintaining its power lines and causing well over a thousand fires and hundreds of deaths. .

#41 How absolutely disenfranchising the electoral college is. Not in a partisan way, not about specific outcomes, but how it makes the vote of the few in specific geographic regions have an outsized power and so many have virtually no meaningful contribution to an election. The resources used to target those groups are astronomical and represent a real opportunity cost as well.

#42 The prevalence of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome in society. It's clearly visible in a lot of criminals and famously bad decision makers but our society doesn't like to blame mothers for f*****g up their children so no one talks about it.



edit: My original language was incredibly insensitive so I'm changing it to be less judgmental.

#43 Would like to see a doc made on the Shen Yun dance cult.

#44 Nigel Richards and his secret life. Best scrabble player by a lot, won world french championship scrabble without speaking french, has a very reclusive personality and has close to no interviews, no online info about him. Would love to see it.

#45 How recycling is essentially not a real practice. I mean maybe there is something about it but I feel like everyone I know recycles so much of their trash and over 90% if not all of it ends up as trash. Piles and piles of trash.

#46 Just how much bribery and effort coordination go into lobbying on Capitol Hill.

#47 That LinkedIn and ATS platforms are jointly responsible for completely f*****g up the jobs market.

#48 Credit card debt drives inflation.

#49 Everyone in the corporate media and congressional leadership knew before the debate that Biden’s mental decline was monumental. They all lied until the debate. Now they pretend to be shocked at how much his mental capacity has been diminished.

