Statista data shows that in 2017, the cumulative number of clothing products women have in their wardrobes was 21.3 billion and they didn’t wear 5.3 billion pieces even once, which means it’s about a quarter of all the clothes they buy.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, around 85 percent of all textiles are thrown away in the US. In 2017 alone, about 13 million tons were dumped in the landfill or burned.

The True Cost reports that “The average American now generates 82 pounds (37 kilograms) of textile waste each year.” They explain further, “Historically, clothing has been something we have held onto for a long time, but with cheap clothing now abundantly available we are beginning to see the things we wear as disposable.”

Unfortunately, only 13.6% of clothes and shoes thrown away in the US are recycled and if you ever find a clothing item that claims to have been made out of recycled materials, more often than not the material will be plastic from bottles and not other textile.