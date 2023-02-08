18 Pieces Of Clothing, Each Styled In 3 Different Ways By This Fashion Instagrammer
Some clothes are more versatile than others and can be worn in more ways than one, but there is always that one piece in our wardrobes that we take out just for that one specific outfit that we know how to style.
However, this isn’t a problem for content creator Christina, who started a whole video series on Instagram showing how you can style one piece of clothing in 3 completely different ways that you can wear for various occasions.
Image credits: chriena
This post may include affiliate links.
Christina, otherwise known as chriena on Instagram, has over 500k followers and is, as she introduces herself, a digital creator. Her posts usually are related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle.
She is also an ambassador for Fashion Nova, an online fashion store for women known for defying fashion industry standards and for pioneering ultra-fast fashion.
Some of the most popular posts on Christina’s Instagram are videos belonging to a series in which the woman will choose an article of clothing and will create 3 completely different looks. Some examples include a corset top styled in a casual, spicy and fancy way or a statement coat worn classy, cute or comfy.
Sometimes it’s hard to see a piece of clothing worn differently than you are used to and that is how we start hoarding clothes. We wear them for that one specific outfit and then try to avoid people seeing us wearing the same clothes too often.
But that is truly wasteful. Both financially and environmentally. While we can choose where we spend our money, we should think about what impact it has on the environment, especially if we get rid of the clothes without wearing them.
Statista data shows that in 2017, the cumulative number of clothing products women have in their wardrobes was 21.3 billion and they didn’t wear 5.3 billion pieces even once, which means it’s about a quarter of all the clothes they buy.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, around 85 percent of all textiles are thrown away in the US. In 2017 alone, about 13 million tons were dumped in the landfill or burned.
The True Cost reports that “The average American now generates 82 pounds (37 kilograms) of textile waste each year.” They explain further, “Historically, clothing has been something we have held onto for a long time, but with cheap clothing now abundantly available we are beginning to see the things we wear as disposable.”
Unfortunately, only 13.6% of clothes and shoes thrown away in the US are recycled and if you ever find a clothing item that claims to have been made out of recycled materials, more often than not the material will be plastic from bottles and not other textile.
Chetna Prajapati, who studies ways of making sustainable textiles at Loughborough University in the UK, explained to the BBC that the percentage is so low because of how complicated the process of recycling textile is.
She explained, “a typical pair of jeans are made from cotton yarn which is generally blended with elastane, and other components such as zips and buttons and polyester sewing thread and dyed using a range of dyes.”
Textiles being made of numerous materials makes them hard to recycle because the different materials have to be separated, which is not simple, “Sorting textiles into different fibres and material types by hand is labour intensive, slow and requires a skilled workforce. Growing use of modern fabric blends in clothing also makes it hard to do this mechanically too.”
So these kinds of videos that Christina creates are quite beneficial because they can inspire people to look at their clothes with new eyes and style them in a different way that would give them a new life instead of being thrown away.
Because let’s face it, most people don’t throw away clothes because they are no longer usable, but because they are bored of them or because they are no longer fashionable.
Seeing influencers rewearing clothes may teach consumers to also use what they have and search for new combinations, which can make you feel like you have a whole new wardrobe.
What do you think of Christine’s styling decisions? Did it inspire you to style something in a way you never have before? Which of the combinations did you like the most? Also, do you think that you have more clothes than you actually need? Do you think you would be able to resist buying new clothes before the old ones are unwearable? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.
Je suis payé plus de >>160$ USD à >>700 $ USD de l’heure pour travailler en ligne. J’ai entendu parler de ce travail il y a 3 mois et après olp avoir rejoint celui-ci, j’ai gagné facilement >>31 000 $ USD sans avoir de compétences de travail en ligne. Essayez-le simplement sur le site d’accompagnement… COPIER ET OUVRIR CE SITE…>> Www.jobsrevenue.com
Je suis payé plus de >>160$ USD à >>700 $ USD de l’heure pour travailler en ligne. J’ai entendu parler de ce travail il y a 3 mois et après olp avoir rejoint celui-ci, j’ai gagné facilement >>31 000 $ USD sans avoir de compétences de travail en ligne. Essayez-le simplement sur le site d’accompagnement… COPIER ET OUVRIR CE SITE…>> Www.jobsrevenue.com