Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Considered Overweight”: Olympic Athlete Ilona Maher Breaks The Mold And Sparks Heated Debate Online
Olympic athlete Ilona Maher running on court in USA team uniform, challenging considered overweight stereotypes in sports.
Sports

“Considered Overweight”: Olympic Athlete Ilona Maher Breaks The Mold And Sparks Heated Debate Online

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Multinational toy maker Mattel has announced that it will be adding four muscular female Olympians to its Barbie doll range, including a likeness of Ilona Maher.

Maher has been documented lashing out at fans on multiple occasions for criticizing her appearance. 

The athlete has since thrown her weight behind the so-named Team Barbie endeavor, saying that she hopes to “empower the next generation” of girls.

Highlights
  • Mattel launched four rugby player Barbies to break down gender stereotypes in sports.
  • Olympian Ilona Maher fires back at trolls, telling critics to keep living their “sad worthless lives.”
  • Mattel says that one in three girls quits sports by 14 due to body confidence issues.
RELATED:

    The toymaker claims its new line is a way of “breaking down the barriers”

    Olympic athlete Ilona Maher in USA team uniform running during a game, challenging considered overweight stereotype.

    Olympic athlete Ilona Maher in USA team uniform running during a game, challenging considered overweight stereotype.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    Quoted in Mattel’s press release on October 6, Senior Vice President of Barbie, Krista Berger, said:

    “At Barbie, we believe that girls can be, and do, anything.”

    “We’re committed to breaking down the barriers – from gender stereotypes to self-doubt – that hold girls back from realizing their limitless potential.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “By showcasing the stories of incredible role models whose confidence has fueled groundbreaking success, we’re showing girls that the future of sports – or wherever their passion takes them – is theirs to claim, with Team Barbie cheering them on.”

    Mattel will be producing a likeness of the combative American rugby player Ilona Maher in its new range

    Olympic athlete Ilona Maher smiling in gym setting, challenging ideas about being considered overweight in sports.

    Olympic athlete Ilona Maher smiling in gym setting, challenging ideas about being considered overweight in sports.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    Maher is a former nurse with a blossoming athletic career.

    So much so that the 29-year-old scooped a bronze medal for her performance in the women’s rugby sevens at the 2024 Olympics.

    She has also thrived in settings off the sports field and won second place in Dancing With The Stars, where she became the first woman in the 33-season history of the show to lift her male partner as part of a dance routine.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ilona Maher (@ilonamaher)

    Then in June 2025, she featured on the ramp at the Miami Swim Week for Sports Illustrated and appeared on the cover of the magazine’s September issue.

    Maher has been particularly vocal in Mattel’s new initiative—and in general.

    Barbie doll dressed as an Olympic athlete Ilona Maher holding a rugby ball on a green sports field in a large stadium.

    Maher is known to lash out at her detractorsBarbie doll dressed as an Olympic athlete Ilona Maher holding a rugby ball on a green sports field in a large stadium.

    Image credits: ilonamaher/Matel

    As can be derived from her numerous social media retaliation videos, these accomplishments were not without some dissent.

    The Breakfast Show Television on TikTok reposted a reel in which the athlete can be seen addressing a netizen’s claim that Maher had a BMI of 30 percent.

    @breakfasttelevision After sharing a series of photos and videos of her Olympic journey online, rugby player Ilona Maher reacted to one specific comment ⬆️ #ilonamaher#olympics#parisolympics2024♬ original sound – Breakfast Television

    “I do have a BMI of 30 percent,” she confirmed in response to the jibe. “And I am considered overweight.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But Alas,” she fired back. “I’ going to the Olympics and you’re not.”

    The Olympian athlete has made videos on more than one occasion addressing insults lobbed at her

    "Considered Overweight": Olympic Athlete Ilona Maher Breaks The Mold And Sparks Heated Debate Online

    Maher’s combative videos date back to 2022 at least. Another reel at the time captured the athlete opening up about the insults lobbed at her on social media.

    “I get people in my comments asking if I am a dude just to hurt me,” she said into the camera.

    “And it wouldn’t be honest if I say ‘It doesn’t affect me at all, I’m fine’.”

    She admitted that it does leave a mark because she feels beautiful in her own way and values what people think about her.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing strong healthy women and actual body positivity amid the considered overweight debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing strong healthy women and actual body positivity amid the considered overweight debate.

    Image credits: _savce

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher considered overweight for breaking stereotypes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher considered overweight for breaking stereotypes.

    Image credits: georgrobberts

    But more so, she explained, she cares about girls younger than herself, with not as thick a skin falling victim to the same insults.

    “I just want all the girls out there to know that you get to feel beautiful in your way,” she said as the video drew to a close.

    The American Olympic rugby player recently slammed her detractors, calling their lives “sad and worthless”

    Olympic athlete Ilona Maher lifting weights in a gym, challenging the considered overweight stereotype with strength.

    Olympic athlete Ilona Maher lifting weights in a gym, challenging the considered overweight stereotype with strength.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In late August 2025, she called out her critics for saying things like “She looks like a man”, “She’s not even good”, “She’s on steroids,” and calling her “Overhyped.”

    “You keep living your sad worthless lives and I’ll keep playing great rugby and cashing checks,” the missive reads.

    Maher says her goal as part of the Team Barbie campaign is to “empower the next generation to find that spark of confidence within themselves and let it drive them toward unlocking their limitless possibilities.”

    Ilona Maher says she hopes to inspire young girls with the initiative

    @ilonamaher Reply to @zyphium my thoughts on being perceived as masculine #beastbeautybrains♬ original sound – Ilona Maher

    Maher elaborated on this message in Mattel’s announcement.

    “We all doubt ourselves at times, myself included,” the news release quoted her saying.

    “But I am where I am today, because I kept showing up anyway. Even through tough practice days or days I didn’t feel my best, I continued to put in the work, strengthen my skills, and believe in my ability.”

    “Which grew my confidence in myself and my career. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m not afraid to say it. If sharing my story can inspire other young girls to believe in themselves the way I have, then I’ll have truly made an impact.”

    Mattel sees a status quo of 53 percent of female minors being confident enough to participate in sports as a low statistic

    Olympic athlete Ilona Maher smiling confidently in a bar setting, breaking mold and sparking debate online.

    Olympic athlete Ilona Maher smiling confidently in a bar setting, breaking mold and sparking debate online.

    Image credits: ilonamaher

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This statement comes amidst assertions by Mattel that “one in three girls disengages from sports by age 14, primarily due to body confidence concerns.”

    Additionally, 47 percent of female minors lack confidence in their potential to participate in athletics.

    The new range is expected to hit shelves in 2026

    The launch took place in time for International Day of the Girl on October 11.

    It also features the likenesses of female rugby players Ellie Kildunne, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, and Nassira Konde, from England, New Zealand, and France, respectively.

    The new range is expected to be available in retail stores in 2026.

    Some netizens say that it seems like her detractors are intimidated by her

    Tweet text discussing how some men feel intimidated by an Olympic athlete considered overweight, highlighting strength and control.

    Tweet text discussing how some men feel intimidated by an Olympic athlete considered overweight, highlighting strength and control.

    Image credits: TaintedSaint2

    Twitter comment praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher’s look, sparking debate on being considered overweight online.

    Twitter comment praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher’s look, sparking debate on being considered overweight online.

    Image credits: imonlylurking

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing views on being considered overweight and strength in sports debate.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing views on being considered overweight and strength in sports debate.

    Image credits: Melody70907

    Tweet by user lara with a playful comment about rugby, related to discussion on considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

    Tweet by user lara with a playful comment about rugby, related to discussion on considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

    Image credits: Schl0tterbeck

    Tweet by Tracy Beanz discussing personal responsibility and self-definition amid debate on considered overweight athlete.

    Tweet by Tracy Beanz discussing personal responsibility and self-definition amid debate on considered overweight athlete.

    Image credits: tracybeanz

    Tweet from Jason Crouch praising an Olympic athlete considered overweight for her skill and toughness on the rugby pitch.

    Tweet from Jason Crouch praising an Olympic athlete considered overweight for her skill and toughness on the rugby pitch.

    Image credits: jasoncrouch

    Tweet from James David Dickson commenting on athleticism and celebration amid debate over considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

    Tweet from James David Dickson commenting on athleticism and celebration amid debate over considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

    Image credits: downi75

    Tweet by user Rachelle responding to a comment about considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher sparking debate online.

    Tweet by user Rachelle responding to a comment about considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher sparking debate online.

    Image credits: RachelleRoyse

    Tweet discussing online backlash against Olympic athlete Ilona Maher who is considered overweight by some critics.

    Tweet discussing online backlash against Olympic athlete Ilona Maher who is considered overweight by some critics.

    Image credits: MelissablasekNH

    Tweet from user Queen of Donuts praising discipline and strength of Olympic athlete Ilona Maher amid overweight debate online.

    Tweet from user Queen of Donuts praising discipline and strength of Olympic athlete Ilona Maher amid overweight debate online.

    Image credits: DonutsQueen2

    Tweet praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher for her strength, sparking debate on being considered overweight online.

    Tweet praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher for her strength, sparking debate on being considered overweight online.

    Image credits: Sei_draws

    "Considered Overweight": Olympic Athlete Ilona Maher Breaks The Mold And Sparks Heated Debate Online

    Image credits: VileDelights

    Twitter user with a yellow shirt profile picture commenting on a post about considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

    Twitter user with a yellow shirt profile picture commenting on a post about considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

    Image credits: paramoregirl92

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    grmmoore avatar
    Grm Moore
    Grm Moore
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fat?? Thats muscle people. What is Valerie Adams then? Not you skinny underfed model type. Muscled. Tall. Like this lady. Not an ounce of fat I can see.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is 100% in her rights to slam down the people who insult her. I mean in what world does defending yourself against bullying makes you a bad person ? She amazing, she's beautiful, she's confident and she's right : her bullies aren't going to the Olympics and she is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    grmmoore avatar
    Grm Moore
    Grm Moore
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fat?? Thats muscle people. What is Valerie Adams then? Not you skinny underfed model type. Muscled. Tall. Like this lady. Not an ounce of fat I can see.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is 100% in her rights to slam down the people who insult her. I mean in what world does defending yourself against bullying makes you a bad person ? She amazing, she's beautiful, she's confident and she's right : her bullies aren't going to the Olympics and she is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Sports
    Homepage
    Trending
    Sports
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Sports Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT