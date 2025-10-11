“Considered Overweight”: Olympic Athlete Ilona Maher Breaks The Mold And Sparks Heated Debate Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Multinational toy maker Mattel has announced that it will be adding four muscular female Olympians to its Barbie doll range, including a likeness of Ilona Maher.

Maher has been documented lashing out at fans on multiple occasions for criticizing her appearance.

The athlete has since thrown her weight behind the so-named Team Barbie endeavor, saying that she hopes to “empower the next generation” of girls.

Highlights Mattel launched four rugby player Barbies to break down gender stereotypes in sports.

Olympian Ilona Maher fires back at trolls, telling critics to keep living their “sad worthless lives.”

Mattel says that one in three girls quits sports by 14 due to body confidence issues.

RELATED:

The toymaker claims its new line is a way of “breaking down the barriers”

Olympic athlete Ilona Maher in USA team uniform running during a game, challenging considered overweight stereotype.

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

Quoted in Mattel’s press release on October 6, Senior Vice President of Barbie, Krista Berger, said:

“At Barbie, we believe that girls can be, and do, anything.”

“We’re committed to breaking down the barriers – from gender stereotypes to self-doubt – that hold girls back from realizing their limitless potential.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“By showcasing the stories of incredible role models whose confidence has fueled groundbreaking success, we’re showing girls that the future of sports – or wherever their passion takes them – is theirs to claim, with Team Barbie cheering them on.”

Mattel will be producing a likeness of the combative American rugby player Ilona Maher in its new range

Olympic athlete Ilona Maher smiling in gym setting, challenging ideas about being considered overweight in sports.

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

Maher is a former nurse with a blossoming athletic career.

So much so that the 29-year-old scooped a bronze medal for her performance in the women’s rugby sevens at the 2024 Olympics.

She has also thrived in settings off the sports field and won second place in Dancing With The Stars, where she became the first woman in the 33-season history of the show to lift her male partner as part of a dance routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilona Maher (@ilonamaher)

Then in June 2025, she featured on the ramp at the Miami Swim Week for Sports Illustrated and appeared on the cover of the magazine’s September issue.

Maher has been particularly vocal in Mattel’s new initiative—and in general.

Barbie doll dressed as an Olympic athlete Ilona Maher holding a rugby ball on a green sports field in a large stadium.

Share icon Maher is known to lash out at her detractors

Image credits: ilonamaher/Matel

As can be derived from her numerous social media retaliation videos, these accomplishments were not without some dissent.

The Breakfast Show Television on TikTok reposted a reel in which the athlete can be seen addressing a netizen’s claim that Maher had a BMI of 30 percent.

“I do have a BMI of 30 percent,” she confirmed in response to the jibe. “And I am considered overweight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But Alas,” she fired back. “I’ going to the Olympics and you’re not.”

The Olympian athlete has made videos on more than one occasion addressing insults lobbed at her

Share icon

Maher’s combative videos date back to 2022 at least. Another reel at the time captured the athlete opening up about the insults lobbed at her on social media.

“I get people in my comments asking if I am a dude just to hurt me,” she said into the camera.

“And it wouldn’t be honest if I say ‘It doesn’t affect me at all, I’m fine’.”

She admitted that it does leave a mark because she feels beautiful in her own way and values what people think about her.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing strong healthy women and actual body positivity amid the considered overweight debate.

Share icon

Image credits: _savce

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher considered overweight for breaking stereotypes.

Share icon

Image credits: georgrobberts

But more so, she explained, she cares about girls younger than herself, with not as thick a skin falling victim to the same insults.

“I just want all the girls out there to know that you get to feel beautiful in your way,” she said as the video drew to a close.

The American Olympic rugby player recently slammed her detractors, calling their lives “sad and worthless”

Olympic athlete Ilona Maher lifting weights in a gym, challenging the considered overweight stereotype with strength.

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

ADVERTISEMENT

In late August 2025, she called out her critics for saying things like “She looks like a man”, “She’s not even good”, “She’s on steroids,” and calling her “Overhyped.”

“You keep living your sad worthless lives and I’ll keep playing great rugby and cashing checks,” the missive reads.

Maher says her goal as part of the Team Barbie campaign is to “empower the next generation to find that spark of confidence within themselves and let it drive them toward unlocking their limitless possibilities.”

Ilona Maher says she hopes to inspire young girls with the initiative

Maher elaborated on this message in Mattel’s announcement.

“We all doubt ourselves at times, myself included,” the news release quoted her saying.

“But I am where I am today, because I kept showing up anyway. Even through tough practice days or days I didn’t feel my best, I continued to put in the work, strengthen my skills, and believe in my ability.”

“Which grew my confidence in myself and my career. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m not afraid to say it. If sharing my story can inspire other young girls to believe in themselves the way I have, then I’ll have truly made an impact.”

Mattel sees a status quo of 53 percent of female minors being confident enough to participate in sports as a low statistic

Olympic athlete Ilona Maher smiling confidently in a bar setting, breaking mold and sparking debate online.

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement comes amidst assertions by Mattel that “one in three girls disengages from sports by age 14, primarily due to body confidence concerns.”

Additionally, 47 percent of female minors lack confidence in their potential to participate in athletics.

The new range is expected to hit shelves in 2026

The launch took place in time for International Day of the Girl on October 11.

It also features the likenesses of female rugby players Ellie Kildunne, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, and Nassira Konde, from England, New Zealand, and France, respectively.

The new range is expected to be available in retail stores in 2026.

Some netizens say that it seems like her detractors are intimidated by her

Tweet text discussing how some men feel intimidated by an Olympic athlete considered overweight, highlighting strength and control.

Share icon

Image credits: TaintedSaint2

Twitter comment praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher’s look, sparking debate on being considered overweight online.

Share icon

Image credits: imonlylurking

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing views on being considered overweight and strength in sports debate.

Share icon

Image credits: Melody70907

Tweet by user lara with a playful comment about rugby, related to discussion on considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

Share icon

Image credits: Schl0tterbeck

Tweet by Tracy Beanz discussing personal responsibility and self-definition amid debate on considered overweight athlete.

Share icon

Image credits: tracybeanz

Tweet from Jason Crouch praising an Olympic athlete considered overweight for her skill and toughness on the rugby pitch.

Share icon

Image credits: jasoncrouch

Tweet from James David Dickson commenting on athleticism and celebration amid debate over considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

Share icon

Image credits: downi75

Tweet by user Rachelle responding to a comment about considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher sparking debate online.

Share icon

Image credits: RachelleRoyse

Tweet discussing online backlash against Olympic athlete Ilona Maher who is considered overweight by some critics.

Share icon

Image credits: MelissablasekNH

Tweet from user Queen of Donuts praising discipline and strength of Olympic athlete Ilona Maher amid overweight debate online.

Share icon

Image credits: DonutsQueen2

Tweet praising Olympic athlete Ilona Maher for her strength, sparking debate on being considered overweight online.

Share icon

Image credits: Sei_draws

Share icon

Image credits: VileDelights

Twitter user with a yellow shirt profile picture commenting on a post about considered overweight Olympic athlete Ilona Maher.

Share icon

Image credits: paramoregirl92