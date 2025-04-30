Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Looked Better Before”: Singer’s Physique Transformation Sparks Heated Debate Between Men And Women
Shirtless male singer in gym showcasing physique transformation sparking heated debate between men and women.
Celebrities, News

“Looked Better Before”: Singer’s Physique Transformation Sparks Heated Debate Between Men And Women

Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

Olly Murs has transformed into a magazine-cover-worthy display of shredded muscles, but not everyone was exactly swooning over it.

The singer’s dramatic body makeover has sparked a fiery debate, with many women insisting they preferred his older “dad bod” look.

While most men praised his new physique, most women argued there’s such a thing as too toned, leaving Murs in an unexpected crossfire. 

Highlights
  • Olly Murs’ ripped body transformation sparked a viral debate between men and women on social media.
  • A poll showed most men admired his transformation, while most women preferred his softer, pre-gym "dad bod".
  • Studies also suggest that women actually prefer less muscle on men than men think they should have.
RELATED:

    Singer Olly Murs shared his dramatic body transformation on social media

    Singer performing on stage with microphone, showcasing physique transformation sparking debate between men and women.

    Image credits: Olly Murs

    On April 21, the singer Olly Murs, 40, took to social media to share his brand-new body transformation on Instagram. The star’s video showcases his ripped torso and toned arms along with a noticeable weight loss. ​​His nutritionist, Greg, has also shared Murs’ 12-week fitness progress in a series of posts and videos on his profile. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The dramatic transformation was quickly picked up by online users, who posted it on other social media platforms. Unexpectedly, the transformation sparked a fiery debate among male and female users on what is considered attractive

    The photos were reposted on social media, sparking a debate on what is considered attractive for men and women

    Singer in a gym pointing at his physique transformation, sparking a heated debate between men and women.

    Image credits: greg_thenutritionist

    Image credits: NameIsSpartacus

    On the weekend, the singer’s photos were posted on X by a PhD student named William Costello, who added a poll, asking both male and female users to choose which photo they thought Murs looked better in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The results? Quite surprising. At 42.6%, nearly half of the respondents who identified as male said they thought the singer looked better after the transformation. While women thought otherwise: 26.8% of respondents who identified as female said they preferred Murs’ “before” photo, and only 7% said he looked better with his shredded body. 

    While men praised Murs’ shredded body, women preferred the singer’s previous “dad bod” 

    Man in gym wearing shorts and sneakers, showing physique transformation sparking debate between men and women.

    Image credits: greg_thenutritionist

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Singer showing physique transformation in gym, sparking debate between men and women over fitness and body image.

    Image credits: greg_thenutritionist

    The posts garnered 83 million views, with many wondering about the reasoning behind women’s preference for the “dad bod” over a ripped gym body.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A dad bod, a common term coined by the internet, is a male body type that is best described as “softly round.” It’s built upon the theory that once a man has found a mate and fathered a child, he doesn’t need to worry about maintaining a perfectly sculpted body. It also implies “comfort” for women. 

    The women on the platform were accused of “lying about [their preferences]” 

    Another X user who was convinced that women were “lying” about their preferences, reposted the poll, asking, “Why are women lying about this? Like, what’s the actual cause?”

    One woman replied, “The left looks like he should lose a few pounds, but the right looks too harsh.” 

    Another chipped in, “Women don’t need ripped guys, dad bods are perfectly fine. We like that.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One agreed, saying, “Muscles are good, but dad bod guys have muscles too. Can you lift a full cooler? That’s swoon-worthy.”

    One user added that women and men “have different visual preferences”

    Side-by-side comparison of a singer's physique transformation showing muscle definition and fitness progress before and after.

    Image credits: greg_thenutritionist

    One user explained: “He genuinely looked better before. I’m not saying he looks ugly after. But he achieved the male fantasy physique, and one thing that may surprise you is that women and men often have different visual preferences.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He’s more visibly toned in the after, but in the before he looks bigger, and sometimes, with someone that shredded, there can be too much of a good thing – ie, too much definition.”

    “Generally, muscles look better and stronger and bigger to women when they have a little bit of padding on them, whereas men tend to value as close to zero body fat as possible where you can see all the muscle fibres,” another shared. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some users linked perfectly chiseled bodies to personality traits

    Muscular singer showing physique transformation while working out with cable machine in a gym setting.

    Image credits: greg_thenutritionist

    Others linked ripped bodies to personality traits. One user wrote, “after looks like an extreme personality, high-maintenance, not chill, the type to go on a marathon on a Sunday instead of going to the cinema.”

    One man replied, “Women get the ick when a guy cuts too much or too into their fitness to this degree. Signals someone who is vain, won’t go out and let them enjoy eating ex. cheese and wine, and the former is likely stronger.”

    have you ever seen the comparison of cover photos of when hugh jackman is on men’s magazines vs women’s magazines? the highly defined buffed out muscles are for men, mostly. pic.twitter.com/rif85IGvkU

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Singer performing on stage in black outfit, highlighting physique transformation that sparked debate between men and women.

    Image credits: Olly Murs

    “Former dude makes them feel safe, secure, and he’s able to have fun and isn’t vain,” he added.

    Another joked, “‘let’s get a a burger?’ v. ‘are you really gonna eat that?’”

    And one woman tried to explain the difference through another fiery debate between the two genders, saying, “You know how y’all hate when we get plastic surgery? This is the equivalent.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Science says women prefer dad bods, even if men think they want more muscle

    Shirtless singer showing physique transformation in a mirror selfie, sparking debate among men and women.

    Image credits: greg_thenutritionist

    Science has officially weighed in on the “dad bod” debate, and it seems soft and cuddly beats perfect abs nearly every time. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A 2000 study by Harvard Medical School found that while male college students aspired to bulk up by as much as 30 pounds of muscle, female students actually preferred men with about 15 to 30 pounds less muscle than guys thought was ideal. In other words, men were already closer to women’s ideal physique without even realizing it.

    Women think they need to be thinner, thinking that men prefer much slimmer bodies than they actually do

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs)

    Another ironic twist came from a 2020 study published in the British Journal of Psychology, which showed that while men typically overestimate how muscular they need to be to impress women, women, in turn, misjudge how thin men want them to be, often believing that men prefer much slimmer body types than they actually do.

    Online users reacted to Olly Murs’ dramatic body transformation
    Social media comment discussing a singer's physique transformation sparking debate between men and women.

    Comment on social media post expressing well wishes for Greg's health amid singer's physique transformation debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post discussing singer's physique transformation sparking debate between men and women.

    Instagram comment by kieran.kondition praising a singer's physique transformation, sparking debate between men and women.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a singer's physique transformation sparking debate between men and women.

    Social media comment criticizing singer's physique transformation, sparking debate between men and women online.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media praising the singer’s physique transformation and progress after 12 weeks of training.

    Comment praising singer's physique transformation, highlighting weight loss, muscle building, and dedication amid debate.

    Comment on singer's physique transformation sparking a debate about looking better before with differing opinions.

    Comment expressing preference for singer's previous physique, mentioning he looked healthier before, sparking debate between men and women.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by social media user sharing opinion on singer’s physique transformation sparking debate between men and women.

    Comment from user dwtakata debating the singer’s physique transformation and its impact on health and appearance.

    Comment on singer’s physique transformation sparking a heated debate between men and women about looks before and after.

    Screenshot of social media comment showing user dotada32 reacting to singer's physique transformation debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising the singer's physique transformation, acknowledging hard work while suggesting a balanced look is ideal.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    11
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    11

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If picture A is a “dad bod,” I’ve not been meeting the right dads.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the takeaway from this article for me is the level of denial from men around the subject. Women - "We prefer the before." Men - "No you don't."

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men "Women wear those tight clothes to the gym for male attention". Women "no we don't" men "yes you do."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't imagine he gives two hoots what complete strangers think about his body, nor should he.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If picture A is a “dad bod,” I’ve not been meeting the right dads.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the takeaway from this article for me is the level of denial from men around the subject. Women - "We prefer the before." Men - "No you don't."

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men "Women wear those tight clothes to the gym for male attention". Women "no we don't" men "yes you do."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't imagine he gives two hoots what complete strangers think about his body, nor should he.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda