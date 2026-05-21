Who Is Olivia Olson? Olivia Rose Olson is an American actress, singer-songwriter, and screenwriter known for her versatile voice work. Her expressive vocal range brings distinct personalities to beloved animated characters. She first gained widespread public attention for her powerful singing performance as Joanna in the 2003 film Love Actually. Olson’s rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became an iconic moment that launched her career.

Full Name Olivia Rose Olson Gender Female Height 5 feet 6½ inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American and Swedish American Education Agoura High School Father Martin Olson Mother Kay Olson Siblings Casey Olson

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Olivia Rose Olson was adopted by writer Martin Olson and his wife Kay. Her household fostered a creative environment, with her father also working in comedy writing. She attended Agoura High School, graduating in 2010. Even at a young age, Olson demonstrated a passion for performing, which would soon lead to her professional debut.

Notable Relationships Olivia Rose Olson has largely kept her romantic life private from the public eye. While she was rumored to have been linked to Thomas Brodie-Sangster after working together, no confirmed long-term relationship has been publicly disclosed. Olson is currently single and has no children, focusing instead on her diverse career in acting, singing, and writing.

Career Highlights Olivia Rose Olson is widely celebrated for her extensive voice acting career, most notably as Marceline the Vampire Queen in Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time series. She also lent her voice to Vanessa Doofenshmirtz in Disney’s Phineas and Ferb. Beyond her animated roles, Olson is an accomplished singer-songwriter, releasing her debut EP Beauty Is Chaos and later the album Nowhere Land. She has also contributed as a writer to several Adventure Time books.