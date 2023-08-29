Middle-Aged Women Demand This Passenger Move Because She’s Younger

Just because someone looks younger than you does not mean that you automatically deserve to take their seat from them. For onc, it might actually be their seat! On top of that, they may have a disability that isn’t visibly obvious. Unfortunately, some older people believe they’re entitled to everyone else’s seats on public transportation.

Redditor u/Ladylottington72 turned to the r/MaliciousCompliance online community to share a recent spot of drama that hopped in alongside her on the train. The OP, who has a seizure disorder, opened up about how a couple of older women tried to force her to move out of her seat. However, the situation took an unexpectedly wholesome turn later on. Read on for the full story!

We reached out to the author of the post, u/Ladylottington72, and she was kind enough to share her thoughts on what happened on the train and revealed how her seizures affect her day-to-day life. You’ll find Bored Panda’s full interview with her below.

Being polite and courteous is the least anyone can do while on public transport

One woman, who has a seizure disorder, shared how a pair of older passengers wanted her seat at all costs

The story took an unexpected but wholesome twist

Image credits: Ladylottington72

“My first thought was panic because I didn’t want to cause a scene”

Bored Panda asked u/Ladylottington72 about what her first reaction was when the two older women demanded that she leave her seat. “My first thought was panic because I didn’t want to cause a scene,” she told us.

“But at the same time, I knew that I was entitled to my seat. I think they just made up their minds before I even spoke, based on the fact that I’m a 28-year-old woman who looks ‘normal,'” the author of the viral post shared her take on why the women behaved so rudely toward her.

The OP also shared how her seizure disorder has affected her life. ” My seizures don’t bother me so much at the moment, as I’m taking medication to keep them under control,” u/Ladylottington72 opened up to Bored Panda.

“I have a regular work pattern which really helps. Being sleep-deprived or stressed can aggravate it, which is what made me more nervous about the whole ordeal,” she said.

“The worst thing is I haven’t been able to drive since 2020 when I had a seizure driving, but I can reapply now. I wasn’t about to ruin my chances of getting back my license because of a train journey!”

Meanwhile, we wanted to get the author’s take on what everyone could do to be more aware of ‘invisible’ disabilities. According to the OP, it’s a difficult question and she can’t speak for every single person and individual disabilities.

“I think the best thing you can do is treat everyone with kindness. People shouldn’t have to advertise outwardly that they may have a disability in order to be taken seriously,” she said.

“Lanyards help, but they can be a little uncomfortable to display. I don’t think there’s a straightforward answer, but talking about it is the best way forward,” u/Ladylottington72 shared.

Unfortunately, some passengers might question whether someone is disabled if their disability is not immediately obvious

The author of the post revealed on Reddit that the conductor gave her and her cat a seat in first-class, upon learning that she has a seizure disorder. Not only that, but she also gave her water and a snack. So after having to deal with a couple of extremely entitled passengers who looked down on her, the OP was actually rewarded with an upgrade.

However, this doesn’t change the fact that her fellow passengers were very rude to her. Not only did they want her to move out of her seat, they completely ignored the information that she had a disability. One of the issues with non-visible disabilities is that some folks believe they’re either ‘made up’ or ‘not as serious.’ Which, obviously, isn’t the case.

According to ‘Prevention,’ sooner or later, individuals with ‘invisible’ disabilities may run into situations on public transportation where they’re denied use of accessible seats for disabled people. Or they meet someone who questions whether they’re ‘really’ disabled.

Something that can help in these instances is having a card (like the author of the story) that explains the situation. Alternatively, the person could wear a shirt or have some sort of marker that explains their disability without them having to constantly do so in person.

Alternatively, if someone asks you why you’re taking up a disabled seat, you can be very upfront and keep things simple. You could answer: “I am disabled.” You don’t have to give strangers your entire life story. They’re not entitled to it.

Asking the staff or other passengers for help is a good way to solve conflicts

If they continue to harass you, get in touch with a conductor or another member of staff and ask for assistance. Failing that, ask your fellow passengers for assistance. Many people might feel awkward stepping in to help a complete stranger in need because they assume someone else will aid them (hello, bystander effect). However, when you address someone directly, they’re more likely to step up and lend a helping hand.

Meanwhile, if someone’s trying to force you to leave your seat, it’s important not to be sucked into their ‘game.’ Stay as calm and respectful as you can. Explain to them that your seat is actually yours and then get on with your day.

On the flip side, if you genuinely need a seat on public transportation but everything’s taken, you should definitely ask your fellow passengers if you could take theirs. You could briefly explain to them that you have a disability, that you’re pregnant, or elderly, or recently got injured.

Even though you may be in the right, have the conversation as politely as possible. And ask someone else if they refuse. After all, nobody is entitled to anyone else’s seat. Though there are usually a few kindhearted people who are more than happy to give up theirs!

Many readers were very supportive of the author after what she went through

Other internet users shared similar travel stories