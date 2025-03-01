ADVERTISEMENT

Life before the digital age has become a distant memory for many who lived it. Thankfully, we have photographs to remind us about those simpler times. 

Today, we’re not just doing any other throwback. We’re winding back the clock to the 1890s to give us a glimpse of how massively different things were. These antique snapshots are from a Facebook group aptly named “Photographic Traces from 1890 until 1950.” 

If the group name isn’t enough of a giveaway, expect to see historic pictures of a tattoo parlor in the 1930s, a dance class in the 1900s, and a rare image of the ever-stunning Marilyn Monroe in a potato sack dress from the early ‘50s. 

Enjoy scrolling, as these vintage photos may also enthrall you.

#1

"The Forbidden City." San Francisco's Chinatown's World Famous Nightclub, Mai Tai Sing And Her Chorus-Line Dancers In A Publicity Shot For “Holiday Magazine” In 1948

Vintage photo of seven women in ornate dresses striking a pose, showcasing timeless elegance from more than a hundred years ago.

Francis Sistiague Report

rafael_2 avatar
BeesEelsAndPups
BeesEelsAndPups
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool image, but unless I've been transported to the future, 1948 was less than 100 years ago.

    #2

    Marilyn Monroe In A Potato Sack Dress (1951)

    Woman lounging on a retro chair wearing a dress made from a sack, capturing vintage fashion resonating today.

    Iny Vaini Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, I'm guessing BP is going to change the title, because so far none of these pictures is from before 1925.

    #3

    Subway Entrance, New York By Homer Page 1949

    Women exiting a vintage subway entrance, carrying grocery bags, in a scene from more than a hundred years ago.

    Maria Alberti Vatopoulou Report

    Nostalgia is a powerful emotion. Everyone enjoys a trip down memory lane, even if that journey goes back to a century ago. It’s also why the vintage aesthetic is a popular photography trend, so much so that digital cameras have retro filters. 

    According to wedding photographer Lena Christine, the use of vintage and film “taps into our yearning for the good old times.” 

    “The grainy texture, muted tones, and soft focus of images invite us into the past the way we experience an old family album,” she wrote in an article for her website.

    #4

    Edmund Kesting. Portrait With Shadow 1930

    Vintage photo of a woman with closed eyes, her silhouette repeated. Nostalgia from over a hundred years ago.

    Lise Baladanté Report

    #5

    Portrait Of A Oilof Family ('oilof' Is An Old Spelling For Wolof), Captured By French Photographer Emile Noal (1868-1903) Between 1890-1900 In St-Louis, Senegal (West Africa)

    Historical photo from over a hundred years ago showing five individuals in traditional attire.

    Chantal Viellard Report

    #6

    A Young Berber Girl With Her Traditional Regalia, From The Ouled Nail Tribe, Algeria, North Africa. Photography By Lehnert-Landrock, 1905

    A woman adorned in traditional coin jewelry, showcasing historical attire from over a hundred years ago.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    Vintage photography can also be an excellent storytelling tool, which is why Lena uses it for engagement photo shoots. As she explains, the intention is to “create a timeless narrative” and transport the couple back into the moment for each photograph. 

    “Film aesthetic invites us to slow down, to appreciate simplicity, and to connect with the human experiences that lie within each frame,” she wrote.

    #7

    Bassano Ltd. The Model Andrea Mijinska 1930

    Elegant woman from a century ago, hands clasped, intense gaze, timeless style.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #8

    Unknown Photographer. School Teacher At Her Desk 1899. Cyanotype

    Woman in a classroom from a hundred years ago, writing at a desk, with a chalkboard covered in notes behind her.

    Lise Baladanté Report

    #9

    Adolf Miethe. Woman By The Sea 1903. Autochrome

    Woman in early 1900s attire holding a parasol on a sandy hill, illustrating historical resonance.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    You don’t need to be a seasoned photographer to take awe-inspiring vintage photographs. However, you will need vintage equipment to capture the authenticity. 

    According to photographer Jennifer Froula Weber, one way to do so is by using point-and-shoot cameras that predate the 1950s. Expired film from decades ago is another great option.

    #10

    Mrs Marlene Dietrich, Photography By Wolff Von Gudenberg In Berlin, 1929

    Vintage photograph of a person gazing through an ornate candelabra, showcasing timeless resonance.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #11

    J. Lacroix. Good Night 1901

    Vintage photo of a woman holding a candle, capturing historical essence from over a hundred years ago.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #12

    Jacob Merkelbach. The Dancer Angele Sydow 1917-1919

    Vintage dancer in a graceful pose, wearing a floral headpiece and a detailed costume, reflecting timeless elegance.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's interesting how the bodies of dancers have changed. When I go the ballet, the women are often tall and rail thin, with super long limbs. When you see pictures of ballerinas from this era though, they look super athletic, strong calf muscles, and tend to be shorter.

    But of course, we now have technology at our disposal to manipulate images and make them look a certain way. However, overdoing it may ruin the aesthetic you’re looking for. 

    Photographer Paige Mercer advises sticking to minor adjustments, such as adding a hint of warmth or lowering the dark spots. You can also increase exposure by a small notch to achieve a rustic look with lens flares and light leaks.

    #13

    Amy Peterson's Portrait Of A Champagne Inspector, Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges

    A woman from the early 20th century wearing a mesh mask, holding two large bottles, illustrating historical resonance.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #14

    On Easter Morning In 1941, A Group Of African American Boys Dressed In Their Finest Clothes Gathered On The South Side Of Chicago, Posing Atop A Parked Car

    Two young boys in vintage suits, leaning on a car, in a historical photo that continues to resonate today.

    Smith Jamie Report

    #15

    A Reflection Of Notre Dame Cathedral And A Sitting Dog Photographed In 1958 By Inge Morath In Paris, France

    Dog on vintage chair outside antique shop with cathedral model; resonates with history's charm.

    Charles Ramos Report

    We’d also like to hear from you, our readers. What about vintage photographs draws you in? Is it about the nostalgia or the different feel that they bring? Let us know in the comments below. 
    #16

    Claude Cahun. Autoportrait 1929

    Historic portrait of a person from over a hundred years ago holding a reflective orb, evoking timeless resonance.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #17

    1933, Paris - Dutch-Javanese Model Catharina 'Toto' Koopman

    A woman in an elegant vintage gown, posing gracefully, showcasing historical fashion trends that resonate today.

    Chantal Viellard Report

    #18

    Guido Rey (Italian Pictorialism). Classical Costume Scene 1905

    A woman in an early 20th-century setting adjusts her dress at a vanity, evoking timeless elegance.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #19

    Mrs Amália Helena Mária Róza Putti Aka "Lya De Putti". Silent Movies Era Austro-Hungarian Star

    Vintage portrait of a woman with dark hair and feathered attire, representing photos from a hundred years ago.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    paulbrown_1 avatar
    Lowrider 56
    Lowrider 56
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! Look at those cupid lips. I heard about them but never actually saw any. Am I being rude? Don't mean to be.

    #20

    Paris Opera, 1949

    Ballerina in a 100-year-old photo, stretching on pointe, with vintage art backdrop showcasing resonance of history.

    Βαλεντίνα Αναγνώστου Report

    #21

    André Kertész. Satirical Dancer 1926

    Woman in vintage attire posing on a vintage couch, evoking timeless resonance and historical charm.

    Izoa Lavalle Report

    #22

    Johannes Fischer. Double Portrait Of Egon Schiele With Cigarette 1915

    Sepia-toned photo of a man dressed in early 1900s attire beside his reflection, capturing a historical moment.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #23

    Edward S. Curtis. The German Actress And Suffragette Hedwiga Reicher 1920-1925. Gelatin Silver, Toned

    Vintage portrait from over a hundred years ago, featuring a woman with a headband, looking thoughtfully at the camera.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #24

    Beatriz Michelena, Mignon, 1914

    A woman from a century ago, sitting with a rabbit, wearing period clothing, in a rustic setting.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #25

    Dora Kallmus - Arthur Benda Modèles Nus Aux Accessoires (Margot Di Tisoni, Lotte Heurs, Toni Rippel), C. 1925-1935

    Vintage photo of a woman in a swimsuit, posing playfully on a box, with a mouse beside her foot; resonates today.

    Jack Haze Report

    #26

    Paul Almasy. Young Reader In The Park Of The Champs Elysées. 1947

    Child reading a newspaper in a park, seated comfortably on a chair, capturing a moment from over a hundred years ago.

    Lise Baladanté Report

    #27

    Rudolf Koppitz. The Dancer Hedy Pfundmayr 1930

    Historical photo of a woman draped in fabric, striking a pose from more than a hundred years ago.

    Béa van den Bossche Report

    #28

    Alfred Stieglitz. The Cards's Players 1894

    Historical scene with three people in vintage attire at a table, showing intricate tapestry in the background.

    Izoa Lavalle Report

    #29

    Bassano Ltd. Gabrielle Ray 1910

    Woman in vintage attire reading on a beach chair, resonating with the past century's style and ambiance.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #30

    Albert Einstein Joue Avec Son Violon Adoré, 1941

    A historic black-and-white photo of a man playing the violin, showcasing timeless resonance over a hundred years.

    Iny Vaini Report

    #31

    Arnold Genthe. The Dancer Constance Stewart-Richardson 1913

    Vintage photo of a woman in flowing attire, posing dramatically; historical imagery that resonates today.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #32

    Angela Lansbury ('princess Gwendolyn' And Her Hamburger....) Eating With Basil Rathbone ('sir Ravenhurst')

    A vintage photo of two people dining in elegant attire, one wearing a crown, in a mid-20th century setting.

    Chantal Viellard Report

    #33

    Allan Grant. Edith Piaf, New-York 1952

    Five black and white images of a woman in various expressive poses, showcasing emotions from a hundred years ago.

    Izoa Lavalle Report

    #34

    Rudolf Koppitz. The Dancers Manon Chaufour And Otto Werberg As Cactuses 1929

    Vintage photo of a woman in a striking, textured costume, evoking history and art over a century old.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #35

    Peggy Shannon ♥️ (1907-1941) American Film Star Of The Pre-Code Hollywood Era Posing For A 1931 Photograph By Margaret Chute

    Vintage portrait of a woman from more than a hundred years ago, wearing a shiny blouse with curled hair, gazing intensely.

    Charles Ramos Report

    #36

    Lee Miller. Self-Portrait, 1932

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman posing elegantly, capturing timeless resonance.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #37

    Martin Imboden. The Dancer Manon Chaufour 1930

    Dancer in an elegant pose wearing a flowing dress, capturing timeless elegance from more than a hundred years ago.

    Béa van den Bossche Report

    #38

    The 20's Fabulous Rózsika And Janka Deutsch Aka "The Dolly Sisters" Were Hungarian-American Identical Twin Dancers, Singers And Actresses, Famous Stars Of The World Famous "Ziegfeld Follies" And The "Folies Bergere" In Paris

    Two women in vintage flapper dresses and bob hairstyles, embodying timeless fashion from a hundred years ago.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #39

    Actress - Model Helen Bennett In A "Spider" Dress, 1939

    Vintage photo of a woman in an elegant black dress, showcasing timeless fashion from over a hundred years ago.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #40

    The Actress Myrna Loy In The Barbarian Directed By Sam Wood In 1933

    Vintage photo of a woman in an ornate bath surrounded by petals, embodying timeless elegance.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks very daring... I loved Myrna Loy in the Thin Man films. She is fantastic she is my b&w film crush.

    #41

    La Mariée De Notre-Dame, 1949

    Woman in a flowing white dress in front of a historic cathedral, capturing timeless elegance over the years.

    Βαλεντίνα Αναγνώστου Report

    #42

    Man Ray. Lee Miller And An Unidentified Woman 1930

    Vintage photo of two women from more than a hundred years ago sharing a kiss, showcasing timeless emotion.

    Béa Vdb Report

    #43

    Korean War Kiss-Goodbye, Los Angeles, September 06, 1950

    A soldier kisses a woman goodbye through a train window, capturing a moment that resonates today.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #44

    Robert Doisneau. The Lovers, Opera, Paris 1950

    Couple kissing on stairs in historic black-and-white photo, with blurred pedestrians passing by.

    Béa van den Bossche Report

    #45

    Harriet Hoctor (1905-1977) ♥️ American Ballerina, Choreographer, Actress And Dance Instructor In A Back Bending Pose As A Question Mark For A 1925 Photograph By Bloom Studio Of Chicago

    Acrobat in vintage attire balancing gracefully on a ball, showcasing timeless artistry from more than a hundred years ago.

    Charles Ramos Report

    #46

    Actress Myrna Loy In "The Mask Of Fu Manchu." 1932

    Vintage photo of a woman in an elegant dress standing on a decorated circular floor, showcasing timeless style.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #47

    Eckersberg, Else, Actrice Allemagne Dans Le Rôle De « Christiane » Dans La Pièce « Das Schwache Geschlecht », 1931

    Woman in vintage satin outfit from the past, exuding elegance and timeless style, sitting gracefully.

    Jack Haze Report

    #48

    Paul Bergon. Portrait Of A Woman 1904

    Vintage photo of a woman in an elegant hat and fur coat, showcasing timeless fashion from more than a hundred years ago.

    Lise Baladanté Report

    #49

    Un Vol De Porto Rico À New York. 1946

    Passengers seated in a vintage airplane illustrating historical moments that resonate today.

    Iny Vaini Report

    #50

    Claude Cahun. Don't Kiss Me I'm In Training 1927

    Vintage strongwoman lifting weights, showcasing a historical fitness pose.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #51

    Portrait Of Actress Jeanette Macdonald Holding A Cat Named "Pozzums" In 1932

    Woman from early 1900s holding a dressed-up cat with glasses and hat, showcasing timeless fashion and humor.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #52

    Mary E. Watts. The Water Spirit 1937

    Vintage photo of a woman looking up through a net, showcasing enduring historical photography.

    Béa Vdb Report

    #53

    1890s - Tibetan Lady Ani Chokyi By Photographer Thomas Parr, Darjeeling, India (Albumen Print)

    Historic photo of a Tibetan lady adorned in traditional attire, showcasing cultural resonance through time.

    Chantal Viellard Report

    #54

    Arnold Genthe- Edna St. Vincent Millay ( 1914)

    Woman standing among blooming branches in a historical black-and-white photo.

    Donny Backes Jr. Report

    #55

    Cette Italienne Inspecte Curieusement Le Kilt D'un Soldat Écossais. Colisée, Rome En 1944

    Two soldiers in kilts and a woman at a historical site, resonating with moments from a hundred years ago.

    Iny Vaini Report

    #56

    Jacques Biederer. Untitled 1920s

    Woman in vintage attire posing playfully, seated on a table with an antique radio, exuding a nostalgic charm.

    Izoa Lavalle Report

    #57

    Isidora Duncan's Dance Students, Early 1900s

    Women in vintage dresses gathered by a sunlit window, embodying a timeless resonance from a hundred years ago.

    Βαλεντίνα Αναγνώστου Report

    #58

    "Gold Diggers" 1933

    Women from the past posing with large coin props, representing lasting cultural resonances over the century.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #59

    Jacob Merkelbach. Portrait Of A Woman In Red Dress 1920s

    Woman in a vintage red dress from over a hundred years ago, posing against a patterned backdrop.

    Lise Baladanté Report

    #60

    Unknown Photographer. Hilde Hager's School Of Dance 1930

    Person jumping mid-air over a ledge, showcasing timeless energy and dynamism from historical photography.

    Béa Vdb Report

    #61

    1942 - Navajo Mother, Rose, And Her Son Ben Chee Henry, Canyon De Chelly, Arizona

    A woman from a hundred years ago holds a baby, capturing a timeless moment.

    Chantal Viellard Report

    #62

    Martin Imboden. Axi Bleier 1933

    Vintage photograph of a face, dramatically lit from below, creating an eerie and timeless effect.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #63

    Tatoo Parlor, Late 30's Archives. Winston, Salem, North Carolina

    Tattoo artist working on a woman's arm in an early 20th-century setting, showcasing historical tattoo practices.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #64

    Crowd Meets The "Graf Zeppelin" At The Airport Chemnitz/Germany On November 30, 1930

    Crowd gathered near an airship from a hundred years ago, illustrating historical resonance.

    Jörg Pauls Report

    #65

    A View Of The Acropolis Of Athens, Greece In 1860

    Ancient ruins with historic architecture, highlighting the resonance of photos from over a hundred years ago.

    Kostas Pikoulos Report

    #66

    Guido Rey - Le Rosier, Ca 1903

    Young girl watering a potted plant with a vintage watering can, wearing a bonnet and dress, historic photo over 100 years old.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #67

    Kent Walmer. Summer School Students Of Miss Margaret Morris Rehearse On The Beach 1934

    Four women in vintage dresses perform a dance on a rocky shoreline; a photo resonating through the years.

    Lise Baladanté Report

    #68

    Unknown Photographer. Hilde Hager's School Of Dance 1930

    Children performing a dance, showcasing timeless expressions from more than a hundred years ago.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #69

    Yva (Else Ernestine Neuländer-Simon). Fashion Photo With Amphora 1930

    Woman in vintage gown standing on stairs beside ornate vase in historical photograph.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #70

    July 9, 1926. Washington, D.c. "Girls In Bathing Suits With Ukuleles"

    Vintage photo of women in swimsuits playing ukuleles, showcasing historical fashion and enduring cultural moments.

    Rockin Rey Report

    #71

    The Sisters Lois Waddell ❤️ And Ruth Waddell ❤️ Who At A Single Sitting Consumed 204 Oysters Between Themselves At The January 1925 Great Oyster Eating Contest

    Two women enjoying oysters at a large table, a moment from over a hundred years ago that resonates today.

    Charles Ramos Report

    #72

    Martin Imboden. The Dancer Gertrud Kraus 1929

    Vintage dancer posing barefoot against a wall, showcasing timeless fashion from over a hundred years ago.

    Béa Vdb Report

    #73

    Edwina Booth (1904-1991) Ca 1930

    Vintage photo of a woman with hair pinned up humorously, capturing fashion from a hundred years ago.

    Catherine Menant Report

    #74

    Miss Dubois Ferguson ♥️ Posing For Mccullagh Of Berkeley Circa 1918 Which Was Originally Published With The Caption "Who Has Been Judged Physically Perfect!"

    Vintage photo of a smiling woman in a draped dress, sitting gracefully on a pedestal, resonating history.

    Charles Ramos Report

    #75

    Hannah Höch And Her Puppets 1920

    Woman from a hundred years ago holding vintage dolls, showcasing timeless creativity and craftsmanship.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #76

    Fred Daniels. Margaret Morris's Dancers 1920s

    Dancers performing on a beach, their reflections evident in the water, showcasing timeless elegance from over a century ago.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #77

    1949 - Chorus Girl Linda Lombard, Resting Her Legs After A Tough Night On Stage

    Vintage photo of a woman in fishnet tights relaxing backstage with a magazine, highlighting timeless moments from the past.

    Chantal Viellard Report

    #78

    Chorus Girl, 1933 By James Jarché

    Woman in vintage dress applying makeup in a dimly lit room, capturing an evocative moment from over a hundred years ago.

    Béa van den Bossche Report

    #79

    Hollywood Walk Of Fame Legendary Actress Jane Greer 09/09/1924

    Woman in vintage swimsuit lounging on a diving board beside a pool, reflecting timeless fashion over the years.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #80

    Anonymous Photographer. Woman With Veil 1932

    Vintage photo of a woman wearing a veil and gloves, embodying timeless beauty from more than a hundred years ago.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #81

    Lewis W. Hine - Albanian Woman, Ellis Island (1905)

    A woman from a hundred years ago wearing traditional attire, reflecting historical resonance.

    Donny Backes Jr. Report

    #82

    Franz Xaver Setzer. The Dancer And Actress Lena Amsel 1918

    Vintage portrait of a woman in a dress with floral headpiece, evoking timeless elegance from more than a hundred years ago.

    Béa van den Bossche Report

    #83

    Actress Katharine Cornell ❤️ Posing In A Period Costume As “Mary Fitton” In Clemence Dane’s Stage Production Of Will Shakespeare

    A woman from the early 1900s wearing an ornate headpiece and patterned dress, illustrating historical fashion that resonates today.

    Charles Ramos Report

    #84

    Miss Radio Queen 1939

    Vintage photo of a woman in a lightning-themed costume, showcasing historical fashion that continues to resonate today.

    Jörg Pauls Report

    #85

    Ferdinand Flodin. Untitled 1915

    A woman from a bygone era holds wheat stalks, highlighting themes that continue to resonate today.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #86

    Pierre Bonnard In His Paris Studio 1946

    A person in vintage attire analyzing historical paintings, evoking themes that resonate today.

    Béa van den Bossche Report

    #87

    Anonym, Emmy Hennings, 1910-1913

    Vintage photo of a woman in profile, wearing a dark dress, evoking historical resonance.

    Béa van den Bossche Report

    #88

    József Pécsi. Rozika Pécsi 1933

    Vintage photo of a woman resting her head on a table with flowers, evoking historical resonance from over a century ago.

    Lise Baladanté Report

    #89

    Georges Dambier,1950

    Black and white portrait of a woman in vintage attire with a decorative net hat, embodying historical elegance.

    Pyerre Plouffe Report

    #90

    Charles Gates Sheldon. The Boots 1920

    Vintage stockings and boots from more than a hundred years ago, showcasing fashion that resonates today.

    Lise Baladanté Report

    #91

    Jacob Merkelbach. The Dancer Claire De Jongh 1927

    Vintage photo of a woman in a poised yoga stance, showcasing timeless elegance over a hundred years ago.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #92

    Edward Steichen. Late Afternoon, Venice 1913

    Historical photo of a gondola on a dimly lit canal, evokes timeless resonance with reflections on the water.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #93

    Guido Rey (Italian Pictorialism). Untitled 1901

    A woman in historical attire plays a long flute, showcasing cultural resonance from a hundred years ago.

    Béa Vdb Report

    #94

    Dorothea Lange - Young Family Hitchhiking On U.S. Highway 99 In California

    Man and woman from the past, standing and sitting on a suitcase beside a road, resonating through time.

    Donny Backes Jr. Report

    #95

    Unknown Photographer. Chorus Girls Of The Revue Theater "Femina", Vienna 1920s

    Vintage photo of six women in dance costumes from over a hundred years ago, showcasing historical fashion styles.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #96

    Seatbelt Adjustment, In A De Soto,1948

    Vintage photo of a woman adjusting a garter belt inside a classic car, reflecting timeless themes.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #97

    Boris Karloff And Zita Johann In Karl Freund's"The Mummy" 1932

    Historical black-and-white photo with two people in old-fashioned costumes, depicting an ancient theme.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #98

    Le Moulin Rouge, Paris, 1921

    Historic Moulin Rouge with iconic windmill, a site from more than a hundred years ago still resonating today.

    Βαλεντίνα Αναγνώστου Report

    #99

    Ann Pennington ♥️ (1893-1971) American Dancer, Singer And Actress Posing For A 1929 Photograph By Irving Chidnoff

    Vintage photograph of a woman from over a hundred years ago, seated elegantly in a feathered outfit.

    Charles Ramos Report

    #100

    Jean Cocteau In A Setting Of Christian Bérard 1934

    Black and white photo from over a hundred years ago showing a man sitting next to a statue, both in an artistic setting.

    Izoa Lavalle Report

    #101

    Charles Gates Sheldon. The Actress Bette Davis 1934

    Woman in vintage attire sitting on a table, surrounded by star motifs, evoking timeless elegance from over a hundred years ago.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #102

    Helena Pickard (1900-1959) ♥️ British Stage, Film And Television Actress Posing For A 1922 Photograph By Butler Of Chicago

    Vintage photo of a woman posing in a feathered headdress, reflecting timeless cultural resonance.

    Charles Ramos Report

    #103

    Anton Giulio Bragaglia. Sunbather 1920-1939

    Woman lying on sand with arms behind her head, wearing a patterned swimsuit, from a hundred years ago.

    Béa Vdb Report

    #104

    Surfer, Wahini, Tandem Surfing

    Vintage photo of a man carrying a woman while surfing, showcasing moments from a hundred years ago that continue to resonate today.

    Francis Sistiague Report

    #105

    Montmartre Par Gaston Paris, 1940

    Historic black and white photo of Sacré-Cœur Basilica at night, showcasing timeless architecture with domes and street lights.

    Βαλεντίνα Αναγνώστου Report

    #106

    Karl Grill. Dancer In A Triadic Ballet Costume 1926-1927

    A person in a vintage spiral costume, showcasing historical fashion creativity from over a hundred years ago.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #107

    The Dancer And Actress Lena Amsel In The Adventure 1922

    Dancer in vintage attire striking a pose with elegant arm movement, showcasing fashion from over a hundred years ago.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #108

    George Dambier, 1950

    Woman from the past wearing an elegant hat with veil and gloves, embodying timeless fashion from over a hundred years ago.

    Pyerre Plouffe Report

    #109

    Loving Couple In A Small Cafe, 1932

    A couple sharing a kiss in an old café, reflecting timeless emotions and historical moments over a hundred years old.

    Βαλεντίνα Αναγνώστου Report

    #110

    Edward Steichen. Mary Steichen Wearing Middy Blouse, Chin Resting In Hand 1920. Autochrome

    A woman from a hundred years ago, wearing a sailor-style outfit, gazes directly at the camera.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

    #111

    Céline Laguarde. Girl On Beach With Crabs 1909

    A vintage photo of a woman lying on sand, observing crabs, evokes timeless interest.

    Béatrice van den Bossche Report

