111 Photos From More Than A Hundred Years Ago That Continue To Resonate Today
Life before the digital age has become a distant memory for many who lived it. Thankfully, we have photographs to remind us about those simpler times.
Today, we’re not just doing any other throwback. We’re winding back the clock to the 1890s to give us a glimpse of how massively different things were. These antique snapshots are from a Facebook group aptly named “Photographic Traces from 1890 until 1950.”
If the group name isn’t enough of a giveaway, expect to see historic pictures of a tattoo parlor in the 1930s, a dance class in the 1900s, and a rare image of the ever-stunning Marilyn Monroe in a potato sack dress from the early ‘50s.
Enjoy scrolling, as these vintage photos may also enthrall you.
This post may include affiliate links.
"The Forbidden City." San Francisco's Chinatown's World Famous Nightclub, Mai Tai Sing And Her Chorus-Line Dancers In A Publicity Shot For “Holiday Magazine” In 1948
Cool image, but unless I've been transported to the future, 1948 was less than 100 years ago.
Marilyn Monroe In A Potato Sack Dress (1951)
Okay, I'm guessing BP is going to change the title, because so far none of these pictures is from before 1925.
Subway Entrance, New York By Homer Page 1949
Nostalgia is a powerful emotion. Everyone enjoys a trip down memory lane, even if that journey goes back to a century ago. It’s also why the vintage aesthetic is a popular photography trend, so much so that digital cameras have retro filters.
According to wedding photographer Lena Christine, the use of vintage and film “taps into our yearning for the good old times.”
“The grainy texture, muted tones, and soft focus of images invite us into the past the way we experience an old family album,” she wrote in an article for her website.
Edmund Kesting. Portrait With Shadow 1930
Portrait Of A Oilof Family ('oilof' Is An Old Spelling For Wolof), Captured By French Photographer Emile Noal (1868-1903) Between 1890-1900 In St-Louis, Senegal (West Africa)
A Young Berber Girl With Her Traditional Regalia, From The Ouled Nail Tribe, Algeria, North Africa. Photography By Lehnert-Landrock, 1905
Vintage photography can also be an excellent storytelling tool, which is why Lena uses it for engagement photo shoots. As she explains, the intention is to “create a timeless narrative” and transport the couple back into the moment for each photograph.
“Film aesthetic invites us to slow down, to appreciate simplicity, and to connect with the human experiences that lie within each frame,” she wrote.
Bassano Ltd. The Model Andrea Mijinska 1930
She would have made an excellent Lady MacBeth I think.
Unknown Photographer. School Teacher At Her Desk 1899. Cyanotype
Adolf Miethe. Woman By The Sea 1903. Autochrome
You don’t need to be a seasoned photographer to take awe-inspiring vintage photographs. However, you will need vintage equipment to capture the authenticity.
According to photographer Jennifer Froula Weber, one way to do so is by using point-and-shoot cameras that predate the 1950s. Expired film from decades ago is another great option.
Mrs Marlene Dietrich, Photography By Wolff Von Gudenberg In Berlin, 1929
Marlene looked fantastic! And she was fantastic!
Jacob Merkelbach. The Dancer Angele Sydow 1917-1919
It's interesting how the bodies of dancers have changed. When I go the ballet, the women are often tall and rail thin, with super long limbs. When you see pictures of ballerinas from this era though, they look super athletic, strong calf muscles, and tend to be shorter.
But of course, we now have technology at our disposal to manipulate images and make them look a certain way. However, overdoing it may ruin the aesthetic you’re looking for.
Photographer Paige Mercer advises sticking to minor adjustments, such as adding a hint of warmth or lowering the dark spots. You can also increase exposure by a small notch to achieve a rustic look with lens flares and light leaks.
Amy Peterson's Portrait Of A Champagne Inspector, Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges
On Easter Morning In 1941, A Group Of African American Boys Dressed In Their Finest Clothes Gathered On The South Side Of Chicago, Posing Atop A Parked Car
Looks like some of the cast for Bugsy Malone.
A Reflection Of Notre Dame Cathedral And A Sitting Dog Photographed In 1958 By Inge Morath In Paris, France
We’d also like to hear from you, our readers. What about vintage photographs draws you in? Is it about the nostalgia or the different feel that they bring? Let us know in the comments below.
Claude Cahun. Autoportrait 1929
1933, Paris - Dutch-Javanese Model Catharina 'Toto' Koopman
Guido Rey (Italian Pictorialism). Classical Costume Scene 1905
Mrs Amália Helena Mária Róza Putti Aka "Lya De Putti". Silent Movies Era Austro-Hungarian Star
Wow! Look at those cupid lips. I heard about them but never actually saw any. Am I being rude? Don't mean to be.
Paris Opera, 1949
André Kertész. Satirical Dancer 1926
Johannes Fischer. Double Portrait Of Egon Schiele With Cigarette 1915
Edward S. Curtis. The German Actress And Suffragette Hedwiga Reicher 1920-1925. Gelatin Silver, Toned
Beatriz Michelena, Mignon, 1914
Dora Kallmus - Arthur Benda Modèles Nus Aux Accessoires (Margot Di Tisoni, Lotte Heurs, Toni Rippel), C. 1925-1935
Paul Almasy. Young Reader In The Park Of The Champs Elysées. 1947
Rudolf Koppitz. The Dancer Hedy Pfundmayr 1930
Alfred Stieglitz. The Cards's Players 1894
Bassano Ltd. Gabrielle Ray 1910
Albert Einstein Joue Avec Son Violon Adoré, 1941
Arnold Genthe. The Dancer Constance Stewart-Richardson 1913
Angela Lansbury ('princess Gwendolyn' And Her Hamburger....) Eating With Basil Rathbone ('sir Ravenhurst')
Allan Grant. Edith Piaf, New-York 1952
Rudolf Koppitz. The Dancers Manon Chaufour And Otto Werberg As Cactuses 1929
Peggy Shannon ♥️ (1907-1941) American Film Star Of The Pre-Code Hollywood Era Posing For A 1931 Photograph By Margaret Chute
Lee Miller. Self-Portrait, 1932
Martin Imboden. The Dancer Manon Chaufour 1930
The 20's Fabulous Rózsika And Janka Deutsch Aka "The Dolly Sisters" Were Hungarian-American Identical Twin Dancers, Singers And Actresses, Famous Stars Of The World Famous "Ziegfeld Follies" And The "Folies Bergere" In Paris
Actress - Model Helen Bennett In A "Spider" Dress, 1939
The Actress Myrna Loy In The Barbarian Directed By Sam Wood In 1933
This looks very daring... I loved Myrna Loy in the Thin Man films. She is fantastic she is my b&w film crush.