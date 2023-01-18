My Ojisan Panda's illustrations cleverly depict the daily struggles of human life in a witty and relatable way.  These illustrations are a great reminder that even in the midst of difficult situations, there is always a way to find humor and positivity.

The character of Ojisan Panda, a middle-aged panda, serves as a humorous representation of the common challenges that many people face. From struggling to wake up in the morning to dealing with insomnia and weight issues, Ojisan Panda captures the universal experiences of everyday life in a light-hearted and entertaining way.

Getting In Shape

Let It Go

Grow Positive Thoughts

Easy Peasy

Game Over

Let Go

Christmas Gift

Praise The Sun

Same Resolution Every Year/

I Made It/

New Year Resolution

Donut Worry

You Are What You Eat

Just The Way You Are

Year Of Rabbit

Christmas Panda

