My Ojisan Panda's illustrations cleverly depict the daily struggles of human life in a witty and relatable way. These illustrations are a great reminder that even in the midst of difficult situations, there is always a way to find humor and positivity.

The character of Ojisan Panda, a middle-aged panda, serves as a humorous representation of the common challenges that many people face. From struggling to wake up in the morning to dealing with insomnia and weight issues, Ojisan Panda captures the universal experiences of everyday life in a light-hearted and entertaining way.

If you are interested, you can find my previous posts on Bored Panda here, here, here, and here.

More info: Facebook | xiaobaosg.com | Instagram