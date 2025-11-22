ADVERTISEMENT

The office white elephant exchange is the one HR-sanctioned event where you get to see your normally mild-mannered colleagues turn into ruthless, gift-stealing pirates. It's a beautiful, chaotic tradition, but it's often haunted by the ghosts of bad gifts past: the re-gifted scented candle, the questionable motivational poster, the mug that says "World's Okayest Accountant." Not on your watch.

This is your year to be the hero, the agent of chaos, the one who brings the gift that gets passed around more than a hot rumor in the breakroom. We've found the absolute gems that are funny, weird, and just useful enough to make people abandon all workplace etiquette for a chance to take them home.