23 Office White Elephant Gifts That Are Actually Worthy Of Using The “Steal” Rule
The office white elephant exchange is the one HR-sanctioned event where you get to see your normally mild-mannered colleagues turn into ruthless, gift-stealing pirates. It's a beautiful, chaotic tradition, but it's often haunted by the ghosts of bad gifts past: the re-gifted scented candle, the questionable motivational poster, the mug that says "World's Okayest Accountant." Not on your watch.
This is your year to be the hero, the agent of chaos, the one who brings the gift that gets passed around more than a hot rumor in the breakroom. We've found the absolute gems that are funny, weird, and just useful enough to make people abandon all workplace etiquette for a chance to take them home.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "Higher quality than I expected and everyone is grossed out by it, which is the goal." - Some smart guy
The One Thing That Says What Everyone's Thinking But In A Totally Hr-Approved Way Is A Funny Desktop Sign
Review: "Great idea! It will look great on my daughter’s desk." - Nancy Franczyk
Save The Day (Or At Least A Hangry Moment) With The Hilarious "In Case Of Emergency" Snickers
Review: "I laughed a lot when I found this, and found that it is well worth the money. I would absolutely recommend this. I hung it up on my wall, and now smile to myself every time I walk by." - Heather W.
Plant A Seed Of Positivity In A Friend's Life With The Positive Potato
Review: "This makes an adorable gift. Great quality and price. It was a big hit for my daughter on he first day of work." - mm.
The Best Car Accessory For The Person Who's Still Fiercely Defending Their Croc Obsession Is A Set Of Croc Car Air Fresheners
Review: "My Granddaughter loved these for her fancy car." - Dianna Fitzsimmons
That Passive-Aggressive Email You Were About To Send Can Now Be Channeled Into A Much More Productive, And Frankly, Hilarious, Activity With A Desktop Punching Bag
Review: "This is great.. Everyone who has walk in my office punch it , slap it and walk out with smile." - Lulu2009
The One Coworker Who Will Never Forget A Single Task (As Long As You Stick It On Them) Is This Elephant Sticky Note Holder
Review: "I love this sticky note holder. It is very cute and made of high quality materials. The pen holder is nice and convenient. I also like that it preloaded with a note pad. The suction cups on the bottom are a nice touch." - Raynor
Review: "Bought these as a gaggy christmas gift for my teen son. They produced some laughs! The print on the socks were better than I expected." - Just A 406 Gal
The beauty of a truly great white elephant gift is that it doesn't have to be expensive or even particularly useful; it just has to be memorable. You're aiming for that perfect sweet spot between "I genuinely want that" and "I have no idea what I would do with that, but I absolutely need it." This is where alliances are formed and friendships are tested. The ultimate prize isn't just the gift itself, but the glory of having brought the one item that caused the most beautiful, hilarious chaos.
May The Flavor Be With Your Boss With The Lightsaber Chopsticks, A Gift That Brings A Galactic Twist To Dinner Time
Review: "Works great! I got them as a gift and they were really happy about it! Is a bright color and holds together well. Easy to clean and very light for weight." - Savannah B.
Play A Tiny, Impeccable Note Of Sympathy For A Friend With The World's Smallest Violin Keychain
Review: "I bought this violin as a joke and it was exactly what I wanted. It also easily plays a song with a simple push of a button." - Michelle
Don't Get Caught Taking A Marathon Session With The Toilet Timer, The Ultimate Bathroom Boss
Review: "Got as "gag" gift for teenage sons who spend way too long in there. They got the hint & friends think it's hilarious when they come over." - Sg
The Only Coworker Who Will Truly Understand The Depths Of Your Quarterly-Report-Induced Despair Is The Screaming Goat
Review: "This little goat is hilarious. The book is pretty small but has some interesting facts." - mdecamp
The Perfect Gift For The Coworker Who Always Has A "Well, Actually" Ready To Go Is The Interesting Facts For Curious Minds Book
Review: "Bought this as a sticking stuffer for my son. After browsing through the book, I think he’s going to love it. It has some interesting facts that you wouldn’t know." - Beth Odabashian
The Official Mascot For The Current State Of Your Inbox Has Arrived, And It's A Desk Dumpster Fire Pen Holder
Review: "I love this little darling. Pay attention when you assemble it, it's precise. The garbage graphics inside are great. It's a lot roomier than I expected so that was nice." - Citizen K
The Depressing, Fluorescent Overhead Lighting In Your Coworker's Office Is About To Get A Very Adorable, Very Festive Demotion From This Reindeer Nightlight
Review: "These little lights are so much fun. They are adorable and handy to have in various rooms. I keep them in my nightstand and other drawers around the house. If I need a little light quickly they work well for that. I do not like to always turn on my cell phone light or use a big flashlight for little things. I like that they stand up so you do not have to necessarily hold them while using. Great price." - Katy
The best inside jokes are the ones you share with the people you spend 40 hours a week with. These gifts tap directly into that shared reality. A desktop punching bag or a dumpster fire pen holder is a silent, hilarious nod to the universal experience of a particularly bad Monday. It's a way of saying "I see you, I get it, and this is way funnier than another coffee mug."
Keep Drinks Cold And Hands Warm With The Rugged Leather Coozie, A Stylish And Functional Gift Under $10!
Review: "I got this for a friend of mine. It was a hit! Works well and kept his beverages cold all evening." - Hunter Johnston
Fuel Your Road Trips With The Car French Fry Holder, Because Priorities: Navigation, Snacks, Then Steering
Review: "I love it! the one I bought was medium and my husband loves ordering a large fries, so make sure to order one that's large to fit everything." - Mylene
The One Plant That Requires Zero Sunlight And Will Actually Survive A Week Of Pto Is A Set Of LEGO Botanicals
Review: "If you are into Legos and florals, this is a great build. It's not a large size and pretty fast to put together. It was a gift for my high school grandson to give his girlfriend. He likes to build Legos and she is an artist so it was a win win situation. This size is a great price point knowing that some of the sets are at the high end." - Cricket
The Only Cat That Won't Judge Your Questionable Desk Lunch Is This Adorable Cute Kitty Night Light
Review: "This was a gift for my boyfriend's sister, and she loved it. I loved it too, and even want one for me. This looks so cute and material looks good. It's easy to turn on / off. Would buy again." - Monica Chavez
Review: "This has been a purchase that I didn’t know I needed. I eat lunch in the car while working so this gets used pretty often! I use them both at the same time because I need sauce options haha! Best invention ever!" - Khris.C
Spin Their Home Decor Into The Groove With The Vinyl Coasters, A Gift That's Music To Their Ears (And Their Furniture)!
Review: "These are adorable retro coasters for a great price! They are easy to clean, slip-resistant, great protection for my tables, and thicker than I expected, plus the perfect size, definitely adorable!" - mc101412
The Office's Official "We're Having A Five-Minute-Mental-Breakdown-But-Make-It-Delicious" Station Has Arrived With An Indoor Electric S'mores Maker
Review: "Amazing product , I was a bit hesitate at first but when it came in it was easy to assemble. The Size is perfect. The burner is also great heats up fast and it’s easy to clean. I didn’t think it would toast the marshmallows as good as open fire, but I was wrong! Perfect Browning and toast. We have made s’mores about 5 times since purchasing this." - Pamela Cuesta